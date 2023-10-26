Ultimate Pet Nutrition Canine Fresh Reviews – Proven Ingredients That Work?

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Canine Fresh is a lineup of all-natural dental chews for your dog.

Designed to clean teeth and gums, control plaque and tartar, and promote overall good breath and oral health, Canine Fresh is made from a clinically-tested ingredient proven to work.

Do Canine Fresh dental chews live up to the hype? How does Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s Canine Fresh work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the breath freshening dog chews today in our review.

What is Canine Fresh?

Canine Fresh is a dental chew for dogs designed to clean teeth, promote oral health, and freshen breath.

Unlike many other dog bites sold online today, the bites are free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and unnatural ingredients cooked at high heat.

Canine Fresh comes from Ultimate Pet Nutrition, a pet food company founded by experienced veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter. Described as “America’s favorite vet,” Dr. Richter has a long track record for promoting an integrative, holistic approach to canine health by targeting nutrition.

Dr. Richter personally formulated Canine Fresh using premium research known for their effects on oral health. It’s a vet-formulated supplement designed specifically for dental care.

Canine Fresh is priced at $39.95 per bag and is available exclusively through the Ultimate Pet Nutrition online store.

Canine Fresh Benefits

Some of the benefits of Canine Fresh include:

Clean your dog’s teeth

Support oral health

Freshen breath

Made from natural ingredients with no fillers, artificial preservatives, grains, or unnecessary ingredients

Backed by 90-day money-back guarantee

Get the benefits of Canine Fresh today!

How Does Canine Fresh Work?

Canine Fresh delivers three active ingredients: propolis, white curcumin, and plant cellulase. These three ingredients work in different ways to support canine oral health.

Each Canine Fresh chew is abrasive yet gentle. As your dog chews, the chews smoothly scrub your dog’s teeth while releasing active ingredients.

The three active ingredients in Canine Fresh work in different ways. The propolis, for example, supports oral bacteria balance and canine immunity. The white curcumin, meanwhile, is packed with antioxidants to support healthy teeth and gums and balance inflammation. The final active ingredient, plant cellulase, delivers prebiotic benefits while also scrubbing your dog’s teeth and gums with natural fibers.

As your dog chews, the active ingredients in Canine Fresh go to work to support your dog’s oral health in three ways:

Oral Health Support Effect #1: Cleaner teeth

Cleaner teeth Oral Health Support Effect #2: Soothe gums

Soothe gums Oral Health Support Effect #3: Balanced bacteria in the mouth

To achieve these effects, the chews contain active ingredients like ProClean. ProClean and other natural ingredients in Canine Fresh clean teeth and gums, help control plaque and tartar, and support fresh breath and oral health.

Transform your pet’s health with Canine Fresh!

Canine Fresh Ingredients

Canine Fresh dog chews contain a blend of active ingredients to tackle canine oral health and promote fresh breath, among other benefits.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Canine Fresh and how they work:

White Curcumin: A natural product from turmeric, white curcumin is a special extract packed with bioactive compounds to promote immune function, inflammation, and overall health. Curcumin can help soothe red, irritated tissue in your dog’s mouth and gums via its natural antioxidant effects. Many humans take turmeric or curcumin supplements daily for inflammation. In dogs, white curcumin could have similar effects. Turmeric is a root used for centuries in traditional medicine – particularly in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda.

Propolis: Propolis is a substance made by bees from trees they eat. It’s a waxy resin that, like turmeric, has long been thought to have medicinal properties. Today, propolis has surged in popularity for its natural antibacterial effects, and many humans (and dogs) take propolis supplements to support various aspects of health and wellness. Propolis can balance oral bacteria, support a healthy immune system, and contribute to your dog’s overall oral health, among other benefits.

Plant Cellulase: Plant cellulase is packed with natural fibers that clean your dog’s teeth as they chew, maximizing the effects of each Canine Fresh chew. The chews are specially designed to keep your dog chewing for longer. Plant cellulose is also prebiotic, which fuels bacteria in your dog’s gut, helping to balance good and bad bacteria to promote optimal digestion.

Inactive Ingredients: The three ingredients listed above are active in Canine Fresh. However, the chews also contain additional inactive ingredients for flavor and nutrition – and to hold the formula together. Inactive ingredients in Canine Fresh chews include citric acid, dried pork liver, glycerin, lactic acid, potato flour, potato starch, powdered cellulose, propionic acid, sunflower lecithin, sunflower oil, and whey protein concentrate.

The formula contains zero artificial colors or flavors; no soy, wheat, canola oil, or gluten; no cheap fillers like rice or corn; no added sugar or glycerin; no artificial preservatives; and no meat meals or meat by-products.

Don’t wait to enhance your dog’s oral health!

Types of Canine Fresh Chews

Ultimate Pet Nutrition offers three versions of its Canine Fresh dog chews, all of which are priced at the same rate:

Canine Fresh for Small Dogs (10 to 25 Pounds): 200mg of active ingredients per 18g dental chew.

Canine Fresh for Medium Dogs (26 to 50 Pounds): 375mg of active ingredients per 34g dental chew.

Canine Fresh for Large Dogs (51+ Pounds): 475mg of active ingredients per 43g dental chew.

Just choose your dog’s size, then give them one Canine Fresh daily to enjoy. Ultimate Pet Nutrition recommends supervising your dog while eating.

What Do Canine Fresh Dental Chews Do?

When you let your dog chew on Canine Fresh dental chews, your dog could experience effects like:

Support Overall Oral Health: Canine Fresh dental chews can clean your dog’s teeth and gums like a toothbrush. The chews are specifically designed to ensure your dog chews them for a long time, allowing them to maximize the teeth cleaning benefits the longer they chew. By cleaning teeth and gums, Canine Fresh can support overall oral health.

Freshen Breath: Canine Fresh dental chews are popular for their ability to freshen breath. Nobody likes smelling dog breath. One of the main ingredients in Canine Fresh is propolis, which can help balance the “good” and “bad” bacteria in your dog’s mouth. Bacteria imbalances can contribute to bad breath. By balancing bacteria, Canine Fresh can make your dog’s breath smell better.

Reduce Plaque & Tartar: Canine Fresh contains ProClean, a patented combination of propolis and white curcumin. This unique combination has been shown to reduce plaque and tartar buildup on canine teeth. Giving Canine Fresh chews to your dog daily could support oral health, overall health, and immune function in your dog.

Soothe Gums: Canine Fresh chews contain white curcumin, a powerful extract derived from turmeric. Turmeric is popular in human supplements for supporting healthy inflammation and may have similar effects in dogs. According to Ultimate Pet Nutrition, the white curcumin in Canine Fresh can soothe irritated or red gums in a dog’s mouth. Inflamed gums can make it hard for your dog to eat comfortably. By chewing Canine Fresh daily, your dog can promote healthy gums for overall oral health.

Experience the Canine Fresh difference today!

What is ProClean?

The secret to Canine Fresh’s success is the use of ProClean.

ProClean is a patented combination of propolis (a waxy substance created by bees) and white curcumin (a natural antioxidant molecule from turmeric root).

Ultimate Pet Nutrition developed ProClean as part of a holistic approach to canine oral health. Studies show the active ingredients in ProClean can promote canine oral health in multiple ways.

A 2013 study, for example, found curcumin could play a role in supporting oral health. That study found that curcumin had proven anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, making it useful in dentistry and overall health. Researchers in that study found turmeric could be used as a pit and fissure sealant, mouthwash, and overall teeth and gum cleanser. That study examined the effects of curcumin on humans, but these effects could also extend to canine teeth.

Propolis has also been linked to oral health in some studies. Some people use propolis daily to promote tooth strength. A 2017 study, for example, found propolis was “a natural biomaterial” that could be useful for dental and oral healthcare because it improves periodontal health, has an anti-plaque effect in mouthwash, reduces tooth sensitivity, and has natural anti-inflammatory effects, among other benefits.

Overall, ProClean contains a blend of two science-backed ingredients linked to canine health and oral health. By giving your dog Canine Fresh chews daily, you could let the power of ProClean go to work to promote canine health and wellness.

Make Canine Fresh your pet’s best friend!

Canine Fresh Features

There are other dog chews and dog breath freshening solutions available today. Why pick Canine Fresh? What makes Canine Fresh unique?

Here are some of the features that distinguish Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s Canine Fresh from competing supplements available today:

Grain-Free: Canine Fresh is free of grains and other filler ingredients. While other dog foods and treats are packed with fillers to increase weight and bulkiness, Canine Fresh contains high-quality ingredients like propolis and white curcumin instead.

Triple Action Formula: Some canine health supplements target a specific benefit. Others target multiple benefits. Canine Fresh is a triple-action formula designed to clean teeth and gums, help control plaque and tartar, and support fresh breath and oral health. Instead of taking three products, your dog can take just one.

Veterinarian Developed: Canine Fresh was developed by Dr. Gary Richter, a veterinarian with 20+ years of experience treating pet health problems. Dr. Richter is known for taking a holistic approach to pet health, focusing on nutrition. He used his experience to craft the ultimate dog chew in Canine Fresh.

Premium, Science-Backed Ingredients: Canine Fresh contains science-backed ingredients that promote canine health in multiple ways. ProClean, for example, is a combination of propolis and white curcumin. There’s also plant cellulase to help reduce plaque. All three ingredients are backed by formal scientific evidence proving they work.

Transparent Ingredients: Ultimate Pet Nutrition discloses all ingredients in Canine Fresh upfront, making it easy to compare the chews to other dog health products available online today. We also know the dosage of all active ingredients.

Give your pet the ultimate gift – Canine Fresh!

Canine Fresh Reviews: What Do Dog Owners Say?

Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s Canine Fresh has strong reviews from dog owners across the United States.

Here are some of the reviews for Canine Fresh shared online:

Canine Fresh has an average rating of 4.9 stars with 40+ reviews on the official Ultimate Pet Nutrition online store. Most dog owners have had a very positive experience with Canine Fresh chews.

Many dog owners claim to have noticed a significant improvement in their dog’s breath after using Canine Fresh, finding it’s fresher and more pleasant to smell because of the chews.

Other dog owners notice improvements in teeth and gum appearance thanks to Canine Fresh chews.

Canine Fresh is popular with dog owners who don’t want to brush their dog’s teeth – or with dogs who don’t like having their teeth brushed. Failing to brush your dog’s teeth can lead to bad breath or plaque buildup. However, many dog owners have noticed a significant difference with Canine Fresh.

One reviewer described Canine Fresh as the “best dental chews available,” finding they made teeth cleaner and breath fresher than other options on the market.

Virtually all reviewers claim their dogs love the taste of the chews, finding dogs are excited when they see their owners take the chews out of the cupboard.

One reviewer claims she has seen a “remarkable improvement” in her dogs’ gums and breath after using the chews. Before using the chews, the dogs had swollen gums and horrible breath. Now, their teeth are better, and their breath has significantly improved.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition has 50,000+ reviews from satisfied customers online, including strong reviews on Google and various pet product review websites. Generally, customers find Ultimate Pet Nutrition’s products work as advertised while delivering great benefits for customer service.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition has an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau website and an average rating of 4.32 stars out of 5 based on 740+ customer reviews.

Most dog owners are impressed with Canine Fresh dental chews and how they work, finding they deliver powerful benefits and work as advertised to freshen breath and clean canine teeth.

Don’t wait, read the reviews today!

Canine Fresh Pricing

Canine Fresh is priced at $39.95 per bag as part of a 2023 promotion. The bags are normally priced at $59.95 apiece. The more bags you buy, the more you save.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the official Ultimate Pet Nutrition website today:

1 Bag: $39.95 + Free Shipping

$39.95 + Free Shipping 3 Bags: $104.95 ($34.98 Per Bag) + Free Shipping

$104.95 ($34.98 Per Bag) + Free Shipping 6 Bags: $197.95 ($32.99 Per Bag) + Free Shipping

You choose one of three dog-size options on checkout: small, medium, or large. Pricing is the same regardless of the size of your dog. All prices include free shipping.

Each bag contains 15 dental sticks (510g / 17.99 oz).

Canine Fresh Refund Policy

Ultimate Pet Nutrition offers a 90-day refund promise on all purchases – including all Canine Fresh. If you’re dissatisfied with your purchase, simply return the unused portion and receive a full refund.

Join the pet health revolution with Canine Fresh!

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Ultimate Pet Nutrition is a pet product company founded by experienced veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter. Backed by 20+ years of veterinary experience, Dr. Richter brings a unique, holistic approach to pet health, combining modern health practices with holistic Eastern knowledge to create an integrative approach to health and nutrition.

In addition to Ultimate Pet Nutrition, Dr. Richter is known for writing the bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide.

According to the official Ultimate Pet Nutrition website, Dr. Richer is “considered one of the world’s greatest authorities on pet health and nutrition” and is described as “America’s favorite vet.”

In addition to Canine Fresh, other popular Ultimate Pet Nutrition products include Nutra Complete, Nutra Thrive, and Nutra Bites.

You can contact Ultimate Pet Nutrition via the following:

Online Form: https://ultimatepetnutrition.com/contact/

https://ultimatepetnutrition.com/contact/ Email: support@ultimatepetnutrition.com

support@ultimatepetnutrition.com Phone: (800) 604-5827

(800) 604-5827 Registered Address: 15760 Ventura Blvd Fl 7, Encino, CA 91436-3016

Customer service is available Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition is a subsidiary brand of Cali Pet Nutrients, LLC.

Ultimate Pet Nutrition makes its products in the United States.

Final Word

Canine Fresh is a lineup of dental chews created by a veterinarian to clean teeth and gums, freshen breath, and support overall oral health in dogs.

Available exclusively through the Ultimate Pet Nutrition online store, Canine Fresh chews feature three active ingredients to promote canine oral health, including bee propolis, white turmeric, and plant cellulase.

To learn more about Canine Fresh and how the chews work or to buy the chews online today, visit the official website.