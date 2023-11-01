The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit Review – DrTalks Online Summit Event Details

Did you know that nearly one million people in America are suffering from Parkinson’s disease as this is being written? Well, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation, this number is expected to reach 1.2 million by 2030, making it the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s. What makes us care? Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes people to lose coordination, balance, and motor function. One source explained how symptoms normally manifest in small, easily negligible steps, eventually creating a snowball effect.

Aside from age, other risk factors include genetic or inherited changes. Whatever the cause, living with the disorder is no easy task. Returning on the topic of symptoms, they often range from tremors across the body to slowed movement to frequent falls. Lack of care not only has physical consequences but also mental and emotional ones, keeping people from living their lives to the fullest.

As unnerving as this might be, the one good thing is that symptoms are identifiable from the beginning. So long as individuals do not neglect early signs, they can potentially beat the disorder. Of course, identifying said symptoms is one thing. What exactly can be done to ensure full control over the situation?

The team at DrTalks insists that patients with Parkinson’s have successfully reduced their symptoms by up to 73%. How? All it takes is selecting strategies and fully understanding the condition at hand.

Eager to learn more about the steps to accessing a wealth of information on Parkinson’s? This is where The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit comes into play.

What is The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit?

The Parkinson’s Solution Summit is a virtual event during which attendees will have the opportunity of a lifetime to access a wealth of information on Parkinson’s disease. Specifically, DrTalks managed to round up not one but 40 experts to share their own strategies in the hopes of converting the challenge into a journey of strength and empowerment. Co-host, and neurologist, Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD, will sit with different speakers over the course of seven days to interrogate and initiate important conversations on a wide range of topics.

As someone who has spent over three decades helping people with Parkinson’s, Dr. Kenneth will also share his insights every day of the summit. To him, the Parkinson’s Solutions Summit is a great resource that challenges “common misconceptions” and provides attendees with “approaches that go beyond medicines.” Dubbing it a transformative event, the health specialist is convinced that the summit will bring real solutions to the people while rewriting the narrative on the disorder.

As for his co-host, it is none other than Sandra Scheinbaum, Ph.D., a functional medicine expert who plans to paint Parkinson’s from a clinical psychology viewpoint.

Now that the introduction is covered, let’s delve deeper into the event’s specifications.

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How is The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit structured?

The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit is designed to deliver information over the course of seven days. Each day, attendees will hear from five to seven different presenters, each of whom will either expand on the previous speaker’s ideas or present a brand-new subject. Below is an extensive look at the possible topics covered by each speaker (in no particular order):

Day 1: Parkinson’s Progression, Management, Journey, Survival Paradox & More

Six speakers have been chosen to cover unique topics on the first day of the Parkinson’s Solutions Summit. For instance, there’s Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD, who plans to shed light on the essential features of an ideal aging-in-place home, emphasize the benefits of designing a home for aging, and share insights on his personal approach to creating a well-suited aging environment. Then there’s Isaac Eliaz, MD, MS, LAc, who believes the survival paradox is an important topic concerning overall wellness. In doing so, he will also cover the significance of Galectin 3 in health and disease and how ammonia in the brain influences glutamate regulation.

Unsure of the meaning of any of the aforesaid? Well, this is exactly why the Parkinson’s Solutions Summit exists. At some point, the mic will be turned over to Tom O’Bryan, DC, CCN, DABCN, and CIFM, who will use the opportunity to go into great detail about the causes and progression of Parkinson’s disease. He is adamant that people should adopt brain detoxification procedures and gain a thorough awareness of the connections between chronic inflammation and Parkinson’s disease, as well as the gut and the disease’s progression.

Following suit, there’s America’s heart doctor, Joel Kahn, MD, FACC, who sees value in discussing the brain-heart connection in the Parkinson’s journey. In particular, he intends to raise awareness of the major risk factors linked to heart disease and the cascading effects this condition can have on other aspects of health.

After addressing the issues, he will turn his attention to essential tests for detecting heart conditions as well as dietary approaches that can prevent brain and heart diseases. Health coaches are not typically the first people Parkinson’s patients think of when creating their own support networks. Sandra Scheinbaum, Ph.D., intends to demonstrate the importance of this addition. In her talk, she will explore the critical role of a functional medicine or health coach, show everyone how to turn setbacks into learning experiences and discuss the importance of community in the healing process.

The final speaker of the day is Kirkland Newman, who believes there is merit to psychologically navigating Parkinson’s disease. Regardless of the health condition, people will be subject to some mental distress. Kirkland will address Parkinson’s disease and its impact on mental health, investigate the relationship between the latter and inflammation and oxidative stress, and offer various tools to help everything from gut healing to better sleep.

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Day 2: Effect of Parkinson’s on the Brain & Possible Solutions

With a brand-new day comes a new set of speakers (excluding the hosts). Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, M.D., will cover the nutritional benefits of what he refers to as the “Neurishment Smoothie”, how to implement this step-by-step technique for maximum wellness, and of course, delve deeper into the key ingredients that make the smoothie such a powerhouse. From there, attendees will sit through an interesting talk on preventing and reversing neuro diseases. Brought to us by Dale Bredesen, MD, the expert will particularly cover ground-breaking methods to prevent neurodegenerative diseases, how diseases like Parkinson’s can be reversed, and lay down the latest research and advancements in overall management.

Terry Wahls, MD, will bring her perspective on how nutrition affects brain health. She will make her case by covering the links between mitochondria power, nutrition, and healing, helping attendees understand the benefits of the modified Paleo diet, and educating everyone on the regenerative effects of the ketogenic diet. Regarding brain health, Terri DeNeui, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, will debunk myths surrounding hormone replacement therapy, distinguish the difference between estrogen and testosterone, and delve into the relationships between low hormone levels and neurodegenerative diseases.

The next speaker on the agenda is William Pawluk, MD, MSc, whose goal is to emphasize the benefits of unlocking regeneration with electromagnetic field stimulation. He believes that magnetic field therapy is a treasure in Western medicine and that pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, or PEMF, has revolutionized how Parkinson’s disease is treated. Fortunately for attendees, he will go into considerable depth in his segment to support these claims. Another intriguing speaker just waiting to educate the public on Parkinson’s diagnosis is Todd Levine, MD.

This is an opportunity for everyone to understand the ins and outs of the Syn-One Test®, which supposedly detects early signs before visible symptoms even manifest. Finally, the second day is set to close with Titus Chiu, MS, DC, DACNB, and his talk on the “Concussion-Parkinson’s Connection.” Put differently; he wants everyone to understand the link between concussions and the risk of developing Parkinson’s, the notion of “leaky brain”, and disclose possible treatments worth implementing.

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Day 3: Alternative Medicine and the Role of Environmental Toxins

By now, attendees will have listened to several angles from a wide range of health experts. So naturally, Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD, will spend the first couple minutes reminding everyone of the contents of this summit and its significance to the Parkinson’s community and re-introduce speakers and their respective topics. Once he delivers his speech, Dr. Miles Nichols will take cover and shed light on the power Chinese Medicine has in treating Parkinson’s. Precisely, he will cover the five key branches of Chinese medicine, with emphasis on acupuncture points.

Getting technical on parabiosis is David Haase, MD, who strongly believes that therapeutic plasma exchange is a game-changer for Parkinson’s. He will explain what parabiosis is, explain how it affects aging, go over the idea of therapeutic plasma exchange, and establish the foundation for developing a health plan. Mesenchymal stem cells are another subject that the general public seldom thinks about but which Peter A. Everts, Ph.D., FRSM, feels has to be understood. He will explain why scientists consider the latter kind of stem cells the “mother of all stem cells” and the encouraging results they have shown in treating Parkinson’s disease.

The third day of the summit is genuinely devoted to alternative medicine. Jay Lombard, DO, has added vibrational therapies to the list of said therapies that may be useful in reducing Parkinson’s symptoms. Topics include managing motor symptoms other than Parkinson’s disease, and the advantages of detoxifying the body from environmental toxins will inevitably come up along the way.

Further expanding on environmental toxins is Joseph Pizzorno, ND, specifically the consequences of neurotoxins in our environment, the correlation between neurotoxin load and neurodegeneration, and strategies that reduce neurotoxin load in the body.

The last speaker will likely have many heads turning as she sees value in adding psychedelics to neurodegenerative healing plans. She is none other than Maya Shetreat, MD. Her objectives are to clarify the relationships between neurodegenerative illnesses and cellular memory, the consequences of early-life trauma on future neurological health, and, of course, to educate people about the therapeutic potential of psychedelics.

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Day 4: The Mysteries, the Causes, and the Solutions

At this point in the Parkinson’s Solutions Summit, individuals will come to learn of new topics or an extensive look at something that has already been discussed to some extent. The day’s first speaker is anticipated to be Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD, who will discuss the idea of alpha synuclein, the most recent findings on it, and its connection to Parkinson’s disease. It is important to remember that this topic has been split into two segments (hence, it will reappear later in the summit).

Expanding on chronic inflammation, Eric D. Gordon, MD, believes there is value in highlighting the harm it causes to cellular danger response and one’s healing journey. Toxins and chronic infections play a part in this as well, which the expert says he will be happy to discuss in detail so that people realize that these factors can cause the onset of any disease, not just Parkinson’s. At some point, people are likely to question their genes, and Mark Gordon, MD, will be the expert to unravel their influence on overall wellness.

In particular, he will reveal the significance of hormones in optimizing brain health, the necessity of a 28-point biomarker panel for comprehensive health insights, and the effect of neuroinflammation on cellular energy production. Amino acids, believe it or not, have a role to play in healing Parkinson’s and Trudy Scott, CN, will be the one to make the case during this summit. She will do so by diving into the science of endorphins and serotonin, their effect on emotional resilience and Parkinson’s, and how GABA might help alleviate feelings of anxiousness – in both patients and caregivers.

According to Carol Lourie, ND, LAc, mindful meditation for stress reduction is another topic that isn’t sufficiently pounded into people’s minds. She hopes that her presentation will make people aware of the importance of nutrition in controlling Parkinson’s symptoms and the reasons why typical American diets are damaging to patients. To close, she will spend some time on the benefits of regular movement and a positive mindset for reducing Parkinson’s symptoms. Building on the topic of stress management (or stress resilience) is Deborah Rozman, Ph.D.

She will precisely cover stress resilience, heart rate variability, and the exact mechanism by which the brain and heart communicate. The end of the mindfulness talks for the day will be given by Barbara Pickut, MD, MPH. She intends to shed light on the inherent human capacity for mindfulness, tailored strategies for managing Parkinson’s, and use voxel-based morphometry for measuring benefits.

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Day 5: Factors Influencing Parkinson’s Disease

Dr. Kenneth Sharlin bringing back Alpha-Synuclein is inevitable. The second part of this topic delves deeper into its role in neurobiology and the benefits of tapping into this protein source. Next is Dr. Madiha Saeed, MD, whose main objective is to offer guidance and methods for reducing Parkinson’s symptoms. The specialist will first spend some time outlining the link between inflammation and the progression of Parkinson’s disease before discussing what she believes to be practical strategies for treating the condition. Fortunately, her suggestions consist of small but necessary lifestyle adjustments that require relatively little work.

Following suit, Colonel Philip Blair, MD, will take the stage to discuss the potential CBD, THC, and beta-caryophyllene have on managing symptoms such as pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Before that, he will provide a basic overview of the NLRP3 Inflammasome, highlighting its precise role in Parkinson’s disease and outlining preventative steps that can be taken to prevent future harm. Regarding sleep, Jose Colon, MD, wants everyone to understand the negative impacts that chronic sleep deprivation has on the body and mind. Consequently, he will list some strategies for combating Parkinson’s disease-related sleep disturbances and monitoring solutions to assess progress.

Nancy Bogart will kick off the final discussions on the importance of sleep. According to her, improving sleep can be facilitated by consuming more magnesium, reducing one’s toxic body load, and using essential oils and dead sea salts. Afterwards, Rudrani Banik, MD, will take cover and, to our amazement, establish a link between eye health and neurodegenerative diseases. To be more specific, she will go into great detail on common vision problems brought on by aging and Parkinson’s disease, stress the need for eye exams in detecting neurodegenerative diseases, and provide integrated management techniques for patients with these conditions.

Lastly, Aly Cohen, MD, will likely wrap up the day with her talk on the effects of reducing chemical exposures within our bodies. She will first bring in research pinpointing said source of trigger for Parkinson’s and later equip attendees with daily routines poised to limit harmful chemical exposure for optimal wellness.

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Day 6: Lifestyle Choices, Personal Health Coaching, Exercise & More

Our lifestyle decisions have the power to shape or break our very existence. Six speakers will present reasons in support of making healthy choices. For example, Dr. Kenneth Sharlin will outline particular lifestyle characteristics linked to Parkinson’s disease and provide practical advice on how to modify and adapt one’s lifestyle to manage Parkinson’s symptoms. As a health coach who has helped patients with Parkinson’s, Valerie Sharlin will help attendees understand the key steps toward changing how Parkinson’s is viewed and treated and the effect of an over-activated stress response system.

Next in line is Alex Kohner Kerten, who will paint a clear picture of The GyroKinetic Expansion System. This system approaches Parkinson’s from the perspective of a behavioral disorder while demonstrating how individuals can reprogram themselves to combat the disease with strength. Subsequently, Sarah Ingersoll, MS, MBA, RN, asserts that personalized “exercise prescription” is the best action. To be more precise, her portion will focus on finding the most effective workouts specifically designed for people with Parkinson’s disease, enabling them to manage their physical discomfort better. Introducing the concept of Universal Design (UD) is Austin Miller. The specialist will go over each benefit of UD designed especially for houses.

Jillian Johnson will conclude the sixth day with her discussion on designing a home that is secure for those who have Parkinson’s disease. She believes that the key is to adjust and modify living areas, comprehend the psychological effects of color on one’s surroundings, and make small but meaningful changes. During this session, attendees will learn more about the previously mentioned criteria.

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Day 7: Medical Narrative, Oral Health, & Maximum Healing

The last day will commence with Dr. Kenneth Sharlin’s deep dive into the HeartMath method, which he sees as a valuable method for mental and emotional health, reducing stress, and battling Parkinson’s. Then, Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP, will argue why sharing one’s own narrative makes the healing path easier while emphasizing how the combined impacts of physical and spiritual self-care can boost people’s minds and overall attitude toward life.

Another surprising topic, at least to our editorial team, was that of oral health and its impact on Parkinson’s. As per Joseph Bradshaw, DMD, oral health has a hidden impact that people must be aware of for maximum healing. He will share the importance of effective breathing, oral microbiome and different options for sleep-related disorders. Up to this point, patients have been under the spotlight, but what about caregivers? Monisha Bhanote, MD, ABOIM, CCMS, insists caregiver’s resilience in Parkinson’s care is equally important. Therefore, her target audience is everyone involved in the journey, not just the sufferer.

The expert will discuss the relationship between the mind, body, and gut during her segment. She will also cover the benefits of mindfulness and nutrition together for reducing stress, as well as practical techniques taken from actual cases that anyone can incorporate into their own resilience toolkit. Trupti Gokani, MD plans to introduce the effect of Ayurveda on Parkinson’s care. She thinks that everyone ought to be well-versed in the five pillars of Ayurvedic medicine as well as how they relate to treatment. After going over the fundamentals, she will get right into the Three Brain Approach, which is a plan that promotes gut health and general well-being.

Finally, attendees will get an expert neurologist’s viewpoint on healing Parkinson’s. Said expert is David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM. He plans to cover everything there is to know about the gut microbiome and Parkinson’s progression, the hidden environmental and mitochondrial triggers of the disease, and how implementing the keto diet might rewind the disease’s related symptoms.

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When will The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit take place?

The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit has been scheduled to take place between Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and Monday, November 20, 2023.

How much does it cost to attend The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit?

The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit is free to attend between November 14th and 20th. Upon registration, attendees are offered access to the following resources for free:

Bonus #1 . Using PEMF Devices for the Management of Neurological Disorders & Pain Conditions by William Pawluk, MD, MSc

. Using PEMF Devices for the Management of Neurological Disorders & Pain Conditions by William Pawluk, MD, MSc Bonus #2 . Re-Vitalize Your Brain by Kenneth Sharlin, MD

. Re-Vitalize Your Brain by Kenneth Sharlin, MD Bonus #3 . Improve Your Brain Health Parkinson’s Disease Edition by Kenneth Sharlin, MD

. Improve Your Brain Health Parkinson’s Disease Edition by Kenneth Sharlin, MD Bonus #4 . Goodbye Parkinson’s, Hello Life by Alex Kohner Kerten

. Goodbye Parkinson’s, Hello Life by Alex Kohner Kerten Bonus #5 . Discover The Secrets to Balancing Neuroinflammation for Optimal Brain Health by ecoNugenics

. Discover The Secrets to Balancing Neuroinflammation for Optimal Brain Health by ecoNugenics Bonus #6 . Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About EvexiPEL Superior Hormone Pellet Therapy by EVEXIAS Health Solutions

. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About EvexiPEL Superior Hormone Pellet Therapy by EVEXIAS Health Solutions Bonus #7 . How to Be Part of The Movement That’s Transforming Healthcare by Sandra Scheinbaum, PhD and Elyse Wagner

. How to Be Part of The Movement That’s Transforming Healthcare by Sandra Scheinbaum, PhD and Elyse Wagner Bonus #8 . Cell Danger Response by Eric Gordon, MD

. Cell Danger Response by Eric Gordon, MD Bonus #9 . The Wahls Protocol by Terry Wahls, MD

. The Wahls Protocol by Terry Wahls, MD Bonus #10 . What You Are Likely Getting Wrong About Ketosis & Fasting by Terry Wahls, MD

. What You Are Likely Getting Wrong About Ketosis & Fasting by Terry Wahls, MD Bonus #11 . Healing Recipes from Around the World by Madiha Saeed, MD

. Healing Recipes from Around the World by Madiha Saeed, MD Bonus #12 . Microbes & Mental Health by Dr. Miles Nichols & Nicola Schuler

. Microbes & Mental Health by Dr. Miles Nichols & Nicola Schuler Bonus #13 . Ageless Eyes: The Dry Eye Solution Workbook by Rudrani Banik, MD

. Ageless Eyes: The Dry Eye Solution Workbook by Rudrani Banik, MD Bonus #14 . Focus On: Uric Acid by David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM

. Focus On: Uric Acid by David Perlmutter, MD, FACN, ABIHM Bonus #15 . How Does Gyro Kinetics Work? by Alex Kohner Kerten

. How Does Gyro Kinetics Work? by Alex Kohner Kerten Bonus #16 . Supercharge Your Energy Healing with PEMFs by William Pawluk, MD, MSc

. Supercharge Your Energy Healing with PEMFs by William Pawluk, MD, MSc Bonus #17 . The #CellCare Plate by Monisha Bhanote, MD, ABOIM, CCMS

. The #CellCare Plate by Monisha Bhanote, MD, ABOIM, CCMS Bonus #18 . Household Items You Should Throw Away NOW by Aly Cohen, MD

. Household Items You Should Throw Away NOW by Aly Cohen, MD Bonus #19 . The Healing Smoothie by Carol Lourie, LAc

. The Healing Smoothie by Carol Lourie, LAc Bonus #20 . Heart Intelligence: Connecting with the Heart’s Intuitive Guidance for Effective Choices & Solutions by Deborah Rozman, PhD

. Heart Intelligence: Connecting with the Heart’s Intuitive Guidance for Effective Choices & Solutions by Deborah Rozman, PhD Bonus #21 . How to Use Amino Acids Like GABA & Tryptophan to End Sugar Cravings & Ease Anxiety by Trudy Scott, CN

. How to Use Amino Acids Like GABA & Tryptophan to End Sugar Cravings & Ease Anxiety by Trudy Scott, CN Bonus #22 . A Therapeutic Revolution by David Haase, MD

. A Therapeutic Revolution by David Haase, MD Bonus #23 . Top 10 Gut-Brain Healing Recipes by Maya Shetreat, MD

. Top 10 Gut-Brain Healing Recipes by Maya Shetreat, MD Bonus #24 . Your Complete Mold Exposure Guide: Clean Up, Detox & Diet by Jill Carnahan, MD

. Your Complete Mold Exposure Guide: Clean Up, Detox & Diet by Jill Carnahan, MD Bonus #25 . Inflammation & Beta-Caryophyllene by Colonel Philip Blair, MD

. Inflammation & Beta-Caryophyllene by Colonel Philip Blair, MD Bonus #26 . Sarah’s 5K Training Easy Lentil Stew by Sarah Ingersoll, MS, MBA, RN

. Sarah’s 5K Training Easy Lentil Stew by Sarah Ingersoll, MS, MBA, RN Bonus #27. Feel the Difference Bringing JOY to the World Through Magnesium Powered by Jordan Essentials

Considering everything, there is a seven-day window for access to the interviews. Thus, a small price will need to be paid to unlock these, and many additional incentives for those who want lifetime access to all of the interviews in audio, video, and/or transcript formats.

The current going price for the digital buddy pass is $67.00, which attendees can use for themselves and others. Moreover, all purchases have been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If the buddy pass doesn’t satisfy one’s expectations, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund.

support@drtalks.com

Don’t miss out on these bonuses!

Who are the hosts of The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit?

As introduced earlier in this review, the Parkinson’s Solutions Summit will be hosted by Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD, and Sandra Scheinbaum, Ph.D. Below is a brief synopsis of their respective experiences:

Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD

Dr. Kenneth Sharlin, MD, is well respected in holistic health, namely in brain and neurological illness. His early education was a blend of science and literature. Still, as he grew older, his mother’s career as a special needs teacher and his father’s career as a pediatrician shaped him and brought him into the neurological realm. In terms of his profession, he began his studies as a neurologist in inpatient wards, emergency departments, intensive care units, and private offices at large hospitals.

His wide range of experiences has helped him to refine his skills in the treatment of several illnesses, such as fibromyalgia, migraine, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and multiple sclerosis, making him a fitting person to interrogate many of the speakers at the Parkinson’s Solutions Summit.

Sandra Scheinbaum, PhD

Sandra Scheinbaum, Ph.D., is a functional medicine trainer and an IFM-certified practitioner. She is aware that health specialists and coaches in this field are in short supply, therefore, she co-founded the Functional Medicine Coaching Academy with The Institute for Functional Medicine. As an educator and licensed clinical psychologist of over 35 years, Sandra will be bringing her viewpoints on positive psychology, cognitive-behavior therapy, and mind-body medicine to the table, which we believe will be critical for understanding the mental and emotional aspects of Parkinson’s.

Concluding Remarks

Ultimately, The Parkinson’s Solutions Summit has been organized as a comprehensive support system for not only patients of the disease, but also their caregivers. This summit is special because it gives everyone access to everything from sophisticated tools from unusual angles to the fundamentals of Parkinson’s disease. While many people are aware of the physical and emotional consequences of living with Parkinson’s, they may be unaware of the early signs (and tools that aid in detection), the implications of environmental toxins, or the various areas of health that Parkinson’s affects, whether the heart, the gut, or the emotions.

In addition to the subjects at hand, many of which are either overlooked or not sufficiently explored, this summit features several health professionals, educators, and devotees who plan to share their knowledge about Parkinson’s disease. The different designations and experiences allow attendees to see Parkinson’s in a broader and more detailed sense, promoting informed decision-making. There are tons of free materials available to support knowledge-building; how could one possibly ignore them?

Register now for free Parkinson’s educational resources!