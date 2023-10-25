Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood Reviews – Proven Ingredients That Work or Not Worth It?

Rootz Protein Superfood is a powdered breakfast shake designed to help you start your day with the nutrients you need for healthier energy levels, better cognition, and better overall wellness.

It is designed to provide a healthier, better alternative to other popular breakfast choices, draining your energy levels and spiking your blood sugar levels, and it is generally unhealthy.

Should you consider Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood? What’s in it, and what are the main benefits? Read our full review of Protein Superfood from Rootz Nutrition.

What is Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood?

As briefly mentioned, Rootz Protein Superfood is a daily breakfast shake in the flavor of chocolate banana designed to replace your typical unhealthy breakfast meal.

Each scoop contains 94 calories with only 3g of sugar and 2g of fat with a healthy 15g serving of protein. Rootz Nutrition added a superfood blend with blueberries, flax seeds, and royal jelly to support your digestive health, energy levels, and cognition.

A green blend with foods like spirulina and chlorella further supports your digestion, immunity, and overall wellness.

Mix one scoop of the powdered chocolate banana-flavored formula in unsweetened almond milk, nut milk, and even water. Alternatively, add it to a green smoothie, acai, or smoothie bowl, or use it in baked goods.

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Benefits of Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood

While the benefits of protein are well known, Rootz Nutrition lists seven specific potential health benefits to using their product:

Fewer food cravings: Several studies have found that consuming protein for breakfast slows the release of your hunger hormones and increases the release of satiety hormones. This helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing food cravings.

Potential fat loss: You will likely reduce your daily caloric intake by reducing your appetite. This can potentially result in healthy, sustainable fat loss, primarily when used with exercise.

Improved blood sugar control: Consuming a carbohydrate-laden breakfast leads to spikes in blood sugar levels, followed by a sharp dip in energy and brainpower. However, studies have shown consuming a protein-rich breakfast can stabilize your blood sugar levels all day.

More energy levels: Protein is known to fuel and repair muscle and other tissues. However, it also provides longer-lasting energy than carbs, without the crash associated with sugar and caffeine.

Stronger immunity: Studies have found protein is vital for the repair of damaged tissue and fighting infections. It helps to feed immune cells and antibodies, which fight pathogens and help your body overcome sickness.

Balanced hormones: Protein provides your body with critical nutrients needed to make vital hormones. Without protein, your body cannot produce estrogen, thyroid hormones, or insulin, leading to slow metabolism, poor cognition, and terrible blood sugar control.

Better overall health: Protein is comprised of amino acids, the building blocks of muscles, bones, and other tissues. These amino acids help produce neurotransmitters, hormones, and enzymes that maintain health.

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Ingredients in Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood

Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood uses eighteen active ingredients to energize your body and mind. They break their ingredients down into four blends, which are:

Protein Blend

The ultra-bioavailable protein blend comprises three different proteins. It contains egg white protein, which includes nine essential amino acids, and has one of the highest protein digestibility scores on the planet. It also contains sacha inchi protein that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, as well as tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin.

Finally, the protein blend added hemp protein, a rich source of minerals like magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese. In total, there is 15g of protein in each serving.

Superfood Blend

The Superfood Blend contains eight ingredients specifically added to aid energy production, digestion, cognition, and hormone balance. For example, it contains chia seeds and flax seeds, two fiber-rich foods that promote healthy digestion and stabilize blood sugar levels.

This blend also contains acai, blueberries, and goji berries, three fruits rich in antioxidants that fight inflammation and promote healthy energy levels.

Finally, the superfood blend contains royal jelly and bee pollen, two nutrient-packed ingredients that contain over 250 active compounds. Both royal jelly and bee pollen have been clinically proven to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress and help fight infections and sickness.

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Nourishing Greens Blend

Greens should be an essential part of your diet, and the Rootz Nutrition Protein Nourishing Greens Blend contains five of the most nutrient-dense greens known to man. It contains spirulina and chlorella, two types of algae known for their ability to fight inflammation, strengthen immunity, stabilize blood sugar levels, and support overall wellness.

This blend also contains spinach, kale, and broccoli, three of the most nutrient-rich foods known to man. They include a healthy dose of essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, potassium, etc.

Electrolyte Blend

Finally, the electrolyte blend will keep you hydrated and ensure you have the right minerals in your blood to support healthy bodily functions. This blend contains coconut and banana, which possess calcium, potassium, and magnesium.

These electrolytes maintain your pH levels and electrical neutrality in cells, regulate nerve and muscle function, and much more.

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Side Effects of Protein Superfood

The Rootz Protein Superfood was formulated with ingredients that are typically tolerated well. This is why there haven’t been any reports of severe side effects while using this product.

However, based on the ingredient formula, there is the possibility of feeling slight indigestion or an uptake of bowel movements while using Protein Superfood. Protein Superfood contains fiber-rich foods like chia and flax seeds, known for their digestive effects.

Alternatively, the only other concern you should worry about is if you are allergic to any other ingredients in Protein Superfood. For example, Protein Superfood contains coconut, a common allergen.

Inspect the full ingredients label before you purchase the product to ensure you are not allergic to any ingredients found in Protein Superfood.

Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood is safe and should not cause adverse side effects. If you are unsure whether this product is right for you, the company recommends you speak to your doctor before trying this product.

Purchasing Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood

If you’re ready to start your day off right, then Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood may be right for you. If so, the best place to order is through the official Rootz Nutrition website.

There, you will find two purchasing options: customers can save money on their orders by signing up for a Subscribe and Save monthly delivery, or they can choose the one-time purchase option depending on individual needs and budget:

One-Time Purchase:

One tub: $54.99

$54.99 Three tubs: $132 Total – $44 per tub + Free Shipping

$132 Total – $44 per tub + Free Shipping Six tubs: $231 Total – $32.50 per tub + Free Shipping

Subscribe and Save Purchase

One tub: $27.50

Rootz Nutrition offers a complete money-back guarantee on all orders, regardless of purchase size. If you are dissatisfied with your purchase, experience unwanted side effects, or don’t like the taste, you can contact Rootz Nutrition for a full refund. Unsatisfied customers can contact the Rootz customer service desk at:

info@rootznutrition.com

Why Choose Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood?

On the surface, you may think there’s no reason to consider Rootz Protein Superfood. However, the truth is, there are many reasons to try this product, such as:

It’s a convenient, nutritional way to consume breakfast. Nowadays, most people don’t have enough time to cook breakfast or can’t afford it. That’s why they choose sugary, cheap cereals. Protein Superfood from Rootz Nutrition is a simple, convenient way to ensure you get all the nutrients you need for healthy energy, cognition, digestion, and overall health.

It uses no artificial sweeteners, gluten, dairy, thickeners, or highly processed foods. Most protein brands rely on various added sugars, dairy, GMO soy, or other artificial ingredients. Rootz Nutrition said none of these ingredients ensure a 100% natural product.

It’s cheaper than buying the ingredients separately: If you purchased all of the ingredients found in Protein Superfood, you’d be looking at paying over $325 for a one-month supply. However, buying Protein Superfood can use these ingredients for as little as $32.50 monthly.

It’s healthier than any other breakfast: Sugary, carb-laden breakfasts lead to blood sugar spikes and energy crashes and cause you to feel hungry shortly after. Protein Superfood will keep you full, support your digestion, stay awake and alert, and support your overall wellness. It’s arguably healthier than any other breakfast.

These are just a few reasons to use Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood. If you want a tasty, healthier way to start your day, you can’t go wrong with Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood.

Conclusion

Rootz Nutrition Protein Superfood is a nutrient-dense, protein-packed powdered formula. It contains 15g of protein and several other nutrients to help you start your day off the right way.

By switching to Protein Superfood, you’ll feel energized, motivated, and ready to start your morning. It’s why thousands of men and women have made the right choice and ditched their sugary, carb-ridden breakfasts for the healthier Protein Superfood.

To order Protein Superfood, visit the official website of Rootz Nutrition and order yours today!