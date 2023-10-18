Hai Smart Shower Head Reviews – What are Customers Saying? Real or Fake?

Did you know that the average U.S. family consisting of 4 people uses about 100 gallons of water every day? This number doesn’t include water used on the lawn or in a pool. That is a staggering level of water use and knowing that most families have more than four members, you can only imagine how much more water those households drink. With climate change-creating droughts and wildfires taking shape around the world, it’s more crucial now than ever to make informed decisions when it comes to safeguarding the earth. The economy being in shambles also doesn’t help in terms of covering water-related expenses.

There are numerous strategies to limit water waste, such as using eco-friendly showerheads and setting timers for how long a shower lasts. Nevertheless, these methods have a negative impact on the shower experience. Nobody wants to get out of the shower and still be unclean! This is an appropriate time to unveil Hai, a revolutionary showerhead that claims to save the earth with every shower while preserving water pressure.

What is Hai?

Hai is a smart showerhead designed to enhance the quality of one’s shower experience. It is built with a sustainable shower system that increases water pressure, thereby decreasing wastage – all without feeling it during the shower. In other words, attaching Hai could promote stronger showers while also providing more coverage and increasing consciousness in users. Hai is considered smart because of its water-powered technology. This allows users to track essential data about their carbon footprint. For a better picture of Hai’s capacities, let’s take a deeper look at its features.

What are the features of Hai?

Without the following features, Hai could not have taken the shape it has or reached so many people to date:

Bluetooth® Technology

Every Hai showerhead is equipped with water-powered Bluetooth® technology. Specifically, the showerhead connects with the Hai app, tracking and displaying water consumption over time. Each use of the Hai uploads data on how much water and energy was consumed into the app, allowing consumers to learn their respective shower routines and make more educated choices. Naturally, this lowers their carbon footprint as well.

Additionally, consumers can set water and energy goals on the app and compare them with actual usage to see how far off they are. Water temperature is another option worth experimenting with. For instance, when individuals set a desired level on the app, Hai will reach that level and emit LED lights once completed, signaling preferred temperatures. When a shower reaches the water or energy limit established on the app, a similar experience might be expected.

Switch to a smarter shower with Hai. Discover more here >>>

Offset Carbon Footprint

The creators of Hai claim to be the only home appliance that generates its own electricity. It allegedly offsets its carbon footprint via a one-of-a-kind hydro-powered micro-turbine. This turbine generates energy from water flow, which is then used to power the showerhead.

Easy Installation & Seamless Slider

Each Hai unit includes a detailed manual that outlines every step. Put another way, people will not have to pay for handyman or plumbers. Furthermore, Hai is constructed with a seamless slider to allow easy and quick adjustments between the different showerhead settings. The latter will support those who wish to transition their showers from a high-pressure stream setting to a spa-like mist setting seamlessly.

High-Quality Material

Hai is made of high-quality stainless-steel material. This material was used to ensure that the showerhead lasts a long time and to make it easy to clean, prevent mold formation, and increase flexibility during a shower.

How is Hai Sustainable?

Hai is officially recognized as a WaterSense-certified product. WaterSense products are 20% more efficient than conventional products. Did we mention that this showerhead has become a trusted sustainability product on Amazon? Imagine how many customers had to agree to get such a credit. It’s also worth noting that ClimatePartner has validated its carbon footprint and all associated emissions by calculating and reporting clear evidence of offset results.

Become your own conservation coach with Hai. Learn how >>>

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q, What are the dimensions of Hai?

A. Hai’s handle and face are 9.07 inches long, 4.45 inches wide, and 2.32 inches tall. Its Bluetooth base measures 4.69 inches long, 1.3 inches wide, and 3.86 inches tall. Finally, its hose is 59.06 inches in length and weighs 1.67 kg.

Q. What is the flow rate of Hai?

A. Hai is offered with two different flow rates: WaterSense and Regular. The WaterSense model is an eco-friendly variant with a flow rate of 1.8 gpm and 29 spray nozzle options. At the same time, the Regular model has standard water pressure, a flow rate of 2.5gpm, and 35 spray nozzles.

Q. Does Hai require any batteries?

A. Hai operates using its own micro-turbine that uses water to generate energy, thus it requires no batteries.

Q. Does Hai offer different colors?

A. Hai comes in a variety of colors, including Citron (yellow), Persimmon (reddish orange), Rose Quartz (light pink), Surf (baby blue), Moon (off-white), and Charcoal (dark gray).

Q. Is Hai compatible with all types of showers?

A. Currently, Hai only works with wall-mounted shower arms. If a shower contains other setups, such as rain showers or rail showers, Hai cannot be used.

Q. How much water can Hai save per shower?

A. Hai can save up to 30% of the water used in each shower. If we had to translate this metric into utility expenses, individuals can anticipate a stunning $300 per year savings.

Q. Will Hai help with low water pressure?

A. Hai is designed to address and optimize water pressure at the flow that one’s home offers.

Q. Is Hai renter friendly?

A. Hai can be installed without using any tools, making it simple to install and uninstall as required.

Upgrade your shower experience with Hai. Get it here >>>

Q. How has Hai impacted society?

A. The creators of Hai claim that the total amount of water saved using their showerheads is estimated to be 2,500,000 gallons.

Q. Is the Hai app compatible with all devices?

A. The app can be downloaded on any smartphone, iOS, or Android.

Q. What is Hai’s Bluetooth range?

A. With no obstacles, Hai’s Bluetooth broadcasting range is 10 meters. Substantial walls between the showerhead and the device can impact signal and connectivity.

Q. How long does Hai’s turbine last?

A. Hai’s turbine should last for ten years or 15,000 shower cycles. However, if the Hai is left idle for an extended period of time, the turbine’s battery may die.

Q. How does Hai sync data to the app?

A. Data will be transferred to the app after each shower as long as Hai is linked. Individuals are asked to allow the app to sync five minutes after the most recent shower. Once transferred, the data is erased from the showerhead and stored on the app. Speaking of storage, Hai can save up to 100 showers on the showerhead before the data is completely wiped.

Q. Are Hai’s orders protected under a money-back guarantee?

Hai was created as a sustainable way to take amazing showers. As a result, if anyone believes this mission was a failure, they have 60 days to request a complete refund of the purchase price, no questions asked. An email must be simply sent to the Hai customer support team at help@gethai.com.

Q. How much does Hai cost?

A. Hai showerheads are priced so that as many people can afford them. From the looks of things, purchasing in bulk has financial incentives, as seen below:

1 Hai Smart Showerhead: $149.95 each + free domestic shipping

$149.95 each + free domestic shipping 2 Hai Smart Showerheads: $112.46 each + free domestic shipping

$112.46 each + free domestic shipping 3 Hai Smart Showerheads: $99.97 each + free domestic shipping

Discover the future of showering with Hai!

The Hai Story

Hai was developed by Leah Stigile, who moved apartments frequently in her twenties. No matter the move, one thing she appreciated the most was the importance of a pleasing, hot shower. This did not meet her expectations in many instances, as many apartment showers had bad showerheads and much worse water pressure! She has a history of working in environmentally conscious enterprises and wanted to combine her two interests, delightful showers and less waste. Naturally, she took it upon herself to integrate adjustments to different showerheads to provide a personalized showering experience never before witnessed.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Hai is a one-of-a-kind showerhead that employs a sustainable water system and smart technology to control how much water is consumed in the hands of the consumer. Individuals can use the Hai app to establish water, energy, and temperature goals, which will then be translated to the Hai showerhead. Once set goals are reached, different alerts will be emitted. The idea is for the person showering to become their own conservation coach. For ease of use, Hai includes a seamless slider that prompts adjustments swiftly without disrupting one’s showering experience.

How can anyone forget that the material chosen is expected to last ten years or 15,000 shower cycles, saving 30% of water per shower? If these elements aren’t enough to demonstrate the creators’ efforts in reducing carbon footprint, Hai also includes a built-in turbine that generates energy from water output.

For more information on how to save on energy bills associated with water consumption, visit here>>>