Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil Reviews – Is It Worth Buying?

Did you know that most avocado oils in the United States are not what they appear to be? According to a 2020 study conducted by food science experts at the University of California, at least 82% of test samples were either stale or blended with other oils. On three occasions, avocado oils labeled “pure” or “extra virgin” were manufactured entirely of soybean oil.

Only two brands of avocado oils matched their claims. This is a severe problem, given that most people are interested in using this oil because of its numerous health benefits. What’s worse about all this is that avocado oil is just one of several falsely labeled products.

One team recently came forward with an avocado oil of the purest quality. Can they be relied on? Our inquiry reveals that they have been transparent from extraction to bottling, giving documentation as needed.

Let’s get right to it: here’s an in-depth look at Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil.

What is Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil?

Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil is an extra virgin avocado oil made using fresh Mexican avocados. The team at Ava Jane’s Kitchen is proud of their approach, which they think resulted in an oil with a mild flavor and high smoke point ideal for cooking. What reportedly separates this oil from others on the market is that, despite the processing, the essential fatty acid profile of avocado is not compromised, ensuring optimal health benefits and energy, among other perks.

With any oil type, the risk of breakdown in the pan is deemed higher, however, with Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil is that it will remain fresh and delicious. To bring further clarity on everything mentioned so far, we see value in navigating the features of Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil.

What features does Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil?

Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil is an embodiment of the following key features:

Cold-Pressed

Cold-pressed extraction is one method by which oils are produced. It is made with little to no heat exposure or inclusion of chemicals. As a result, many of its original qualities have been preserved for optimal health benefits. Since we’re talking about avocado oil here, the flavor characteristic of avocados is also preserved.

Cold-pressed extraction is deemed one of the only processes by which the resulting extraction will be a beautiful green hue. If, for instance, one’s avocado oil is yellow and hue, then we know it is refined.

Taste the difference with Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil >>>

Rich in Vitamins, Minerals & More

Avocado is a superfood with a rich nutritional profile. Half an avocado has 160 calories, the majority of which are fat (14.5g), carbs (8.5g), and protein (2g). On the micronutrient level, it is considered an ample source of potassium (485mg), magnesium (29mg), vitamin C (10mg), vitamin E (2.1mg), and vitamin K (21 mcg). Seeing how potassium is the most abundant nutrient, avocados may assist healthy nerve impulses, muscle contraction, blood pressure, heartbeat regulation, and waste disposal, to name a few.

High Smoke Point

As defined in one source, a cooking oil’s smoke point is the temperature at which the oil starts to smoke. One of two things can happen when oils are heated past their respective smoke temperatures. First, carcinogens may form, and second, dishes will be covered in a burnt flavor. Factors influencing smoke points include how refined oils are, the types of fats within them, and of course, their age.

What exactly is a high smoke point? The temperature is above 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Avocado oil has a high smoke point and is best suited for frying, high-heat sauteing, grilling, and barbequing, whilst low smoke points (225 degrees Fahrenheit) are favored for salad dressing or garnish. Oils high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are highly recommended for health reasons, and avocado fits the bill.

Dive into the world of pure avocado oil with Ava Jane’s Kitchen >>>

Scientifically Proven Health Benefits

Fortunately, avocados have been widely researched to see how they may enhance human health. There are several health benefits worth mentioning in this regard. First, avocados have a low glycemic index (a measure of how quickly blood sugar levels rise), therefore they have no effect on blood sugar levels. Second, there is evidence that high-fat diets benefit metabolic health.

Next, studies have demonstrated that the superfood may improve cholesterol levels by increasing the good type and lowering the bad. Foods high in fat have also been related to enhanced satiety, which may help with weight loss efforts. People can frankly expect a weight decline, body mass index (BMI), and even a shrinking of the waistline. However, it goes without saying that diet is only one component; physical exercise and lifestyle choices are also important.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. What makes Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil superior to other cold-pressed avocado oils?

A. The Ava Jane’s Kitchen team insists their cold-pressed avocado oil is the only one in all of America to use avocados handpicked by harvesters in the Guzman family orchard in Mexico. Moreover, a lot of time is devoted to separating the green meat from the avocado skin and pit, which many companies are unwilling to invest in. Next, each bottle is 20 avocados worth of oil. Lastly, the oil is stored in a dark bottle to protect the contents against light, heat, and air.

Q. Is Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil safe?

A. The creators are confident in the safety of their oil because it is 100% natural and unrefined, free of additives and preservatives, manufactured under stringent and sanitary circumstances, and has advanced systems in place to ensure that individuals receive an oil satisfying the highest of standards.

Embark on a health journey with Ava Jane’s Avocado Oil >>>

Q. How does Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil taste?

A. Considering the extraction process, the care that went into putting avocados, and storage, individuals can anticipate a rich, creamy, and butter taste with a rich avocado flavor.

Q. Does Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil also contain other oils in it?

A. Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil only contains pure, unrefined, cold-pressed avocado oil.

Q. Do I need to worry about genetically modified ingredients?

A. Not at all. Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil does not contain any genetically modified ingredients.

Q. Is Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil kosher?

A. Yes, but this is not reflected on Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil label. To review the certificate presented by their supplier, visit the official website.

Q. How long should I use Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil upon opening?

A. Once opened, this oil should be used within 45 days to reap the benefits of its freshness and delicious flavor.

Q. What if I don’t finish using Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil within 45 days?

A. As long as it is stored away from light and oxygen, using this avocado oil past the 45-day mark is fine. But the first month and a half is when avocado’s freshness is at its peak.

Q. How long will an unopened bottle of Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil be good for?

A. Each Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil should be kept for at least 2 years when unopened.

Q. What is the best way to store Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil?

A. Individuals are asked to seal the lid tightly and store it in a cool, dark place.

Discover the wonder of Ava Jane’s Avocado Oil today >>>

Q. What are my options for delivery with Ava Jane’s Kitchen subscription plan?

A. Under the subscription plan, delivery options include once every month, two months, three months or four.

Q. Can I cancel anytime if I join the Ava Jane’s Kitchen subscription plan?

A. Yes, as long as it is after the renewal date, individuals can cancel their memberships anytime.

Q. Is Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil backed by a refund policy?

A. A 30-day money-back guarantee backs all Ava Jane’s Kitchen products. Those who have a change of heart can contact customer service to request a refund. To learn more about the process, individuals are welcomed to use the following channels of communication:

Email: info@avajaneskitchen.com.

info@avajaneskitchen.com. Phone: 1 (844) 282 5263

1 (844) 282 5263 Mailing Address: PO BOX 297, Bend, OR 97709

Q. How long before Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil shipments arrive?

A. It depends on where it is being shipped to. For instance, U.S. residents can expect their packages to arrive within seven business days. It is unclear whether international orders are accepted at the time of writing. This is probably a discussion to have with customer support.

Purchase Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil

There are three different price points to choose from. Each Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil bottle contains 250ml of oil. Keeping this in mind, listed below is a quick price breakdown for one-time purchases and under the subscription plan respectively:

1 Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil bottle: $24.99 each (or $29.99 monthly)

$24.99 each (or $29.99 monthly) 2 Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil bottles: $22.49 each (or $24.99 monthly)

$22.49 each (or $24.99 monthly) 4 Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil bottles: $21.99 each (or $24.99 monthly)

Order Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil Right Here At The Best Prices!!

About Ava Jane’s Kitchen

Ava Jane’s Kitchen exemplifies artisanal cooking. This brand was named after the founder’s daughter, who inspires them every day to share their knowledge on cooking and kitchen hacks, but the person to have planted the seed was Ava’s grandmother, Nana. Nana loved gardening, long walks, and gathering the family for hearty meals. Most importantly, she continues to draw parallels between food and life, highlighting how the two require “patience, integrity, and honesty. No shortcuts.”

This team’s first product was motivated by a chance meeting with hand-harvested sea salt farmers in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Seeing the value this product might add, Ava Jane’s Kitchen launched it as one of their first products. At this moment, the brand decided to “spend [their] days searching for even more hidden gastronomical treasures” and share them with everyone.

Conclusion

With more and more mislabeled oils hitting the shelves, it is critical that people understand how to tell the difference between the good and the bad. Ava Jane’s Kitchen promises that its pure, cold-pressed, and unrefined avocado oil not only adds flavor to any recipe but also induces health benefits that avocados are best known for.

After our investigation, we can affirm that Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado oil meets all the criteria for being classified as extra-virgin. Everything from the separating and extraction through the bottling process has been made transparent to the public, which is reassuring.

The fact that this team also avoided combining oils and adding preservatives and/or GMO ingredients places them at the top of the list of quality oils. In our viewpoint, the final touch is their efforts to educate the public, as their official website provides intriguing posts on how to use avocado oil, its health benefits, and other tips and tricks. These reasons lead us to believe Ava Jane’s Kitchen Avocado Oil is a valuable investment.

To get started with Ava Jane’s Kitchen, click here>>>