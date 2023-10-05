VitaFungus Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Fake Customer Results?

Do you regret disregarding the early signs of toenail fungus? You should because ignoring the problem leads to thick, discolored, or even deformed nails that stink. As the condition worsens, people will fight the infection repeatedly, with the worst-case scenario being irreversible nail damage or loss. How could anyone ignore its potential to spread from one toe to the next and from person to person?

This shows how rapidly things may go wrong with nail fungus, necessitating stringent measures to nip it in the bud. One possible solution could be a topical tincture reckoned to do more than just relieve surface-level symptoms. Do you want to know what we mean? Here’s what our editorial team managed to gather on VitaFungus.

What is VitaFungus?

VitaFungus is an all-natural tincture designed to treat nail fungus. Unlike most tinctures, which only scratch the surface of the fungus, this formula ensures that the contents permeate from the nail to the skin, addressing the underlying cause. This prevents the spread of fungus and the risk of reinfection and may also boost skin and nail immunity. What is the significance of this? Our nails are exposed daily to environmental contaminants, necessitating robust immune responses to fight infection.

Strong immune responses are critical for nail regrowth as well. The importance of skin immune response stems from the fact that nail fungus can spread to the skin and other nails. A common result is a condition known as athlete’s foot, in which the skin is severely inflamed. With this framework in place, let’s spend some time on the ingredients used to address the challenges outlined above.

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What ingredients are inside VitaFungus?

The VitaFungus tincture is composed of eight key ingredients, including:

Lemongrass Oil

Lemongrass oil is extracted from the leaves and stalks of a grassy tropical plant. Its antibacterial properties could be one of the reasons it was chosen for VitaFungus. They have since been shown to heal wounds, prevent infection, and eliminate drug-resistant bacteria known for causing skin infections, pneumonia, blood infections, and severe intestinal infections. Lemongrass also has antifungal properties, making it beneficial against jock itch, ringworm, and athlete’s foot.

Lavender Oil

Lavender oil is an extract derived from the lavender flower. It is still a top contender for aromatherapy and may help with stress levels, sleep patterns, and hormonal balance, to name a few benefits. Lavender’s anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated to alleviate skin flare-ups caused by eczema, psoriasis, and other skin irritations. Additionally, lavender treats fungal infections such as athlete’s foot and ringworm. This is due to its anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antibacterial properties.

Organic Flaxseed Oil

Flaxseed oil is prepared from the ground and pressed flaxseeds, which contain a variety of chemicals such as alpha-linolenic acid, omega-3 fatty acids, oleic acid, fiber, and lignans, to name a few. While it is unclear how this substance may help with fungal infections, some evidence suggests it may benefit skin and hair health. Another source that evaluated research on flaxseed oil use revealed smoothed wrinkles, alleviated dryness, tamed psoriasis symptoms, and moderate improvement in reducing rosacea symptoms.

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Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a popular essential oil due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties. Hence, it is not surprising that it has been incorporated into the VitaFungus formula. Truthfully, available research points to tea trees’ potential to lower the growth of specific fungi in nail infections and athlete’s foot, improving appearance in two weeks and preventing recurrences. Of course, more human-focused studies are needed to confirm efficacy, as existing ones are either old or were conducted in test tubes.

Undecylenic Acid

Undecylenic acid is an antifungal, which means that it can be used to treat some forms of fungus infections. Though the specific process is unknown, some sources have documented stunted development (stopping reproduction) in fungal colonies. Interestingly, no prescription is required, but it is usually a good idea to consult a doctor before adding something new to an existing routine.

Other ingredients found in VitaFungus are as follows:

Sweet almond oil: Used as a carrier oil to dilute tea tree essential oil, thereby limiting the risk of skin irritation, itchiness, and inflammation

Used as a carrier oil to dilute tea tree essential oil, thereby limiting the risk of skin irritation, itchiness, and inflammation Aloe vera extract: Might reduce redness, and skin inflammation, while possibly healing wounds

Might reduce redness, and skin inflammation, while possibly healing wounds Vitamin E: May strengthen, hydrate and repair nails

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Who is at risk of developing nail fungus?

A. People with a weak immune system, poor blood circulation, diabetes or psoriasis are at risk of developing nail fungus.

Q. Is VitaFungus safe?

A. VitaFungus is a safe tincture because it contains essential oils in precise quantities to eliminate fungal infections and prevent recurrence. Even the carrier oil has been carefully chosen to balance out the powerful essential oils in this formula, reducing the likelihood of side effects. As was already stated, this tincture contains undecylenic acid, hence, it would be prudent to seek medical advice. Finally, essential oils are not meant for oral ingestion and should be applied at a decent distance from the eyes.

Q. How should VitaFungus be used?

A. For maximum results, individuals are encouraged to wash and pat dry their nails, properly coat the affected and adjacent nails, and allow them to dry before donning footwear.

Q. What measures can be taken to avoid toenail fungus?

A. One obvious solution is to use VitaFungus, but people should also consider making some lifestyle adjustments. This includes not sharing nail clippers or brushes, wearing loose footwear, wearing slippers in public showers, and washing and drying hands and feet, particularly after sports or a long day out.

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Q. How long will one VitaFungus bottle last?

A. One bottle of VitaFungus should last up to one month, depending on the severity of the toenail fungus. Consulting a healthcare practitioner might be the best course of action in severe cases.

Q. How long will it take for VitaFungus shipments to arrive?

A. VitaFungus shipments will take 5 to 7 business days to reach regions within the continental United States. Otherwise, the estimated arrival time is upwards of 14 business days.

Q. Does a money-back guarantee protect VitaFungus purchases?

A. Yes, VitaFungus is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, within the first 60 days, individuals do not see an improvement in their nail health, customer support should be contacted, and customers are required to fill out the return form that came with the order and send the product back at the address shown below for a full purchase price refund. Customer service can be reached in one of the following ways:

Phone: 1 (302) 200 3480

1 (302) 200 3480 https://vitafungus.com/contact

Product Return Address: VitaFungus Returns P.O. Box 90129 Lakeland Fl, 33804

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How much does VitaFungus cost?

Each bottle of the VitaFungus tincture is designed to last up to one month. Since there is a limited supply, people who want to stock up as a precaution may profit from discounts on bulk purchases. Here is a quick rundown illustrating the discounts:

1 VitaFungus tincture: $69.00 each + Free Shipping

$69.00 each + Free Shipping 3 VitaFungus tinctures: $59.00 each + Free Shipping

$59.00 each + Free Shipping 6 VitaFungus tinctures: $49.00 each + Free Shipping

Final Verdict

Based on the extensive research above, it should be evident that VitaFungus seeks to treat nail fungus while also caring for the skin and nails to avoid reinfection, loss of nail production, and/or poor immune responses. Individuals must be more cautious with routine care because the nails are vulnerable to environmental damage. The same is true for those with certain health issues and lifestyle choices.

Our research makes the contents seem legitimate, especially considering the rich source of antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties found in VitaFungus. The evidence appears to be robust for the most part, with some having less significance than others.

Nonetheless, the creators’ objectives appear to have been realized, whether in terms of defeating fungus or boosting skin and nail immunity. For more on how VitaFungus might be useful, visit here>>>