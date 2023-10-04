Pineal XT Reviews: The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland

Dentist Eric Thompson and the team at Pineal XT have published a new guide on the dangers of fluoride.

Titled, “The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland,” the guide explains how fluoride is all around us and why it’s dangerous – and how to naturally remove fluoride from your pineal gland.

What will you learn in Pineal XT’s new free guide? How can you naturally remove fluoride from your body? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Pineal XT’s new guide today in our review.

What is The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland?

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland: And Seven Steps to Decalcify Your Pineal Gland is a free eBook written by a dentist named Dr. Eric Thompson.

The eBook is available for free exclusively through PinealXT.com. Just enter your email address into the online form to instantly receive access to the book.

In the book, Dr. Thompson discusses the dangers of fluoride, how fluoride impacts your pineal gland, and how to decalcify your pineal gland effectively.

The goal of the guide is to advertise the power of Pineal XT, a pineal gland cleansing supplement created by Dr. Thompson. Pineal XT features a blend of ingredients to decalcify and detoxify your pineal gland, helping to awaken your third eye.

Fluoride is a chemical used in dentistry, toothpaste, and mouthwash. Linked to oral hygiene, fluoride has also faced controversy for its potential impact on human health. Some believe it “calcifies” your pineal gland, for example, worsening overall health and wellness and causing your “third eye” to stay closed.

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland Benefits

Some of the benefits of the eBook include:

Valued at $39 and available for free today

Learn the dangers of fluoride on your body

Discover how fluoride calcifies your pineal gland

Learn how to decalcify your pineal gland

Awaken your third eye

Support sleep, hormone balance, and other related effects

Get your hands on Pineal XT and experience the benefits now!

How Does Fluoride Calcify the Pineal Gland?

In The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland, you can discover why fluoride is so dangerous for the human body.

According to eBook author Dr. Thompson, fluoride damages the body and mind “by calcifying the pineal gland.” By calcifying this gland, fluoride creates hormonal imbalances while making you more docile and passive.

The pineal gland, like other glands within the body, produces hormones.

It produces and secretes melatonin, for example, which helps you fall asleep and stay relaxed. It also impacts the most important sex and reproductive hormones in the body, including testosterone, estrogen, progesterone, and the hormones linked to ovulation and puberty.

The pineal gland also regulates blood pressure, helping your arteries stay flexible. It helps with bone growth and is involved with other functions throughout the human body.

Unfortunately, fluoride “calcifies” the pineal gland, inhibiting all of these crucial functions. When you consume even small amounts of fluoride, it causes phosphate crystals to cover the pineal gland, interfering with the gland’s ability to produce melatonin.

According to Dr. Thompson, “over 40 percent of Americans have a calcified pineal gland by the time they are teenagers.”

A Calcified Pineal Gland Blocks your “Third Eye”

Some describe the pineal gland as your “third eye” because of its connection with the psychic world. Some believe the pineal gland is linked to intuition and psychic abilities.

According to Dr. Thomas, the United States government is deliberately introducing fluoride to the water to calcify the pineal gland and shut down our third eye, making us more docile and easier to control.

Here’s how a calcified pineal gland blocks your third eye:

According to Dr. Thomas, over 40% of Americans have a calcified pineal gland by the time they’re in their teenage years.

Even small exposure to fluoride at a young age can lead to a calcified pineal gland by the time you’re a teenager.

When your pineal gland is calcified, it inhibits hormone production and imbalances other parts of your body.

The pineal gland is also known as the “third eye,” and calcifying the pineal gland will “shut down our intuition and our psychic abilities too,” according to Dr. Thomas.

By shutting down our psychic abilities, fluoride makes it easier to control people. People tend to be more docile when they have a calcified pineal gland. They can’t psychically “see” what you’re doing to control them, which is good for a government that wants to keep its citizens in line.

Overall, Dr. Thomas believes fluoride is added to the water supply as part of a plot to keep humans docile and block the third eye. In The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland, you can discover complete details of the plot and how it works – and what you can do to cleanse your pineal gland.

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What Will You Learn in The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland?

In The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland, Dr. Thompson aims to share some of the dangers of fluoride – particularly its dangers on your pineal gland, or third eye.

Here are some of the topics covered in the book:

The Dangers of Fluoride: Some studies have linked fluoride to developmental issues, hormone imbalances, and other health risks. Some studies also suggest fluoride impacts your pineal gland, or your “third eye.”

Why the Government Wants to Shut Down Your Pineal Gland: Dr. Thompson claims governments around the world deliberately add fluoride to drinking water to shut down the pineal gland and deactivate your third eye. He doesn’t claim they do it just for oral health benefits: he claims governments don’t want you to open your third eye. In fact, in Dr. Thompson’s guide explains “how Nazi scientists helped them do it” by initially proposing adding fluoride to the drinking body.

The Neurological Impacts of Fluoride Exposure: The guide also discusses how fluoride worsens cognitive health and impacts your neurology. Studies have linked fluoride to lower IQ, a higher risk of ADHD in children, and hormonal issues in men and women, among other risks.

Why Hitler Added Fluoride to Concentration Camp Waters to Make People Easier to Control: Governments claim to add fluoride to drinking water specifically for oral health. However, Dr. Thompson argues that’s not the case; instead, he claims governments want to control the populace. As evidence, Dr. Thompson points to Nazi scientists, who added fluoride to the water in concentration camps during World War II to make people more docile and easier to control.

Why Antidepressants like Prozac and Lexapro Contain Fluoride: Can fluoride really make people easier to control? As further proof, Dr. Thompson describes how popular antidepressants like Prozac and Lexapro contain fluoride. It’s a key ingredient in both antidepressants because it helps calm people down. According to Dr. Thompson, “the government wants us calm so we don’t stand up and fight back when they try to control us.”

Why Fluoride is Also in Many Other Drugs: In The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland, you’ll discover some of the other drugs with fluoride inside, including statins (like Lipitor, Crestor, Vytorin, and Zetia / Ezetimibe), anti-inflammatories (like Fluticasone Propionate and Celebrex), and antibiotics (like Levaquin and Cipro). Fluoride is also found in niflumic acid, voriconazole, flecainide, Prevacid, and other medications.

How Long-Term Fluoride Consumption Leads to Bone Issues: Many older adults develop bone issues because of fluoride, according to Dr. Thompson. Those bone issues are commonly blamed on arthritis. However, they’re more accurately diagnosed as “skeletal fluorosis,” which occurs due to fluoride exposure over the years. Making it worse, doctors treat this issue using fluoride.

How the US Government Partnered with Nazi Scientists in Operation Paperclip to Introduce Fluoride to American Citizens: Operation Paperclip was a secret United States intelligence program where 1,600+ German engineers, researchers, scientists, and technicians were brought from the former Nazi Germany into the United States between 1945 and 1959. These technicians later played a crucial role in military technology, rocketry, aerospace engineering, and more. As Dr. Thompson explains, Operation Paperclip also introduced fluoride to the United States, as Nazi scientists convinced governments across the country to add fluoride to drinking water.

How Pineal XT Decalcifies and Detoxifies your Pineal Gland to Awaken Your Third Eye: Pineal XT is a nutritional supplement created by Dr. Eric Thompson. He designed the supplement to cleanse and detoxify your pineal gland, helping to awaken your third eye. In Dr. Thompson’s free book, you can learn more about how Pineal XT works and what to expect after taking the supplement.

Overall, Dr. Thompson describes the eBook as a “life-changing report.”

Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to get Pineal XT!

How to Detoxify and Decalcify the Pineal Gland

A significant portion of The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland is spent explaining the dangers of a calcified pineal gland. But how do you actually detoxify and decalcify your pineal gland?

In The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland, Dr. Thomas explains some of the specific strategies you can use to detoxify and decalcify the pineal gland, awaken your third eye, and reclaim your health.

In fact, you’ll discover seven steps to decalcify your pineal gland, including strategies you can implement today to start cleansing your pineal gland.

How Pineal XT Works

The goal of The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland is to convince you to take a supplement called Pineal XT daily for pineal gland health.

Created by Dr. Eric Thomas, Pineal XT contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support pineal gland health in various ways.

Here’s how the official Pineal XT website explains the benefits of the supplement:

“Pineal XT is like nothing you’ve ever tried before… it’s based off a closely guarded formula that’s said to be able to supercharge your pineal gland, which could help open you up to being able to connect to the Universe, and potentially create unlimited wealth and abundance…”

In other words, Pineal XT isn’t just a supplement to support health and wellness. It could transform your life, opening you up to new opportunities.

“Once you try Pineal XT, your life will never be the same, as you experience all of the blessings the Universe has to offer you.”

Each capsule of Pineal XT contains a blend of ingredients to stimulate your pineal gland, support the decalcification of your pineal gland, and ensure your pineal gland functions optimally. Active ingredients include iodine, amla extract, schizandra berry powder, chaga mushroom, turmeric, chlorella powder, and burdock powder.

Pineal XT is priced at $69 for a one-month supply, and all purchases come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

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$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Order Pineal XT today and be glad you did!

About Eric Thompson

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland was written by a dentist named Eric Thompson.

Dr. Thompson spent years putting fluoride on his patients’ teeth and telling them to use toothpaste with fluoride. After all, dental school taught Dr. Thompson that fluoride was good.

Dr. Thompson became disillusioned with fluoride over the years. He discovered its links to toxic effects. After more research, he discovered everything he knew about fluoride was a lie.

Today, Dr. Thompson has dedicated his life towards helping people cleanse fluoride from their body – particularly their pineal gland. Here’s how Dr. Thompson explains his mission:

“I want to help as many people as possible regain their health…And be able to use their pineal gland as The Creator designed it to be used…To see with their third eye into the spiritual realm and connect with the Divine.”

By downloading Dr. Thompson’s free report today, you can discover the dangers of fluoride, the way fluoride affects your pineal gland, and proven strategies you can use to naturally cleanse fluoride from your body.

Eric Thompson lives in the Midwest with his wife Angela, his son Carl, and his dog Howard.

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland Pricing

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland is free for anyone to download. Just enter your email address online to get started, then get instant access to the eBook.

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland eBook: Free

If you decide to buy Pineal XT, the pineal gland cleansing supplement recommended in the book, then you’ll pay $49 to $69 per bottle. However, you’re under no obligation to purchase the supplement after downloading the eBook.

Final Word

The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland is a free guide written by Dr. Eric Thompson and his team at Pineal XT.

In the guide, you’ll discover the dangers of fluoride, how fluoride calcifies the pineal gland, and natural strategies you can use today to start cleansing your pineal gland.

To learn more about The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride on the Pineal Gland and how it works or to download the guide for free today, visit the official website.