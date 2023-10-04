Nootopia Brain Flow Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Fake Formula?

Brain Flow is a nootropic supplement created by Mark Effinger and the team at Nootopia.

By taking Brain Flow daily, you can purportedly enter a state of calm, creative focus and problem-solving. The supplement works by giving your brain a blend of crucial nutrients to support alpha wave activity.

Does Brain Flow really work? How does Brain Flow support cognitive health? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Brain Flow today in our review.

What is Brain Flow?

Brain Flow is a brain health supplement featuring a blend of vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts with nootropic oils. The supplement can support memory, mental performance, and overall mood and focus, among other benefits.

Available exclusively through Nootopia.com, Brain Flow was created by Mark “Mr. Noots” Effinger. Mark is a leader in the nootropic space. He’s also been the founder and CEO of 18 companies. Mark has created Brain Flow and other Nootopia supplements to optimize cognitive performance in multiple ways.

Some take Brain Flow daily for all-day energy. Others take it during periods of high intensity – like a major presentation at work or a stressful test. Whatever the situation, Brain Flow aims to put you in a state of optimal cognitive flow.

Brain Flow Benefits

There are plenty of nootropic supplements available today. Here are some of the reasons to consider Brain Flow over competing supplements:

Backed by 365-day money-back guarantee

Personalized to your unique needs based on energy, euphoria, confidence, and calmness

Developed by Mark “Mr. Noots” Effinger

Promote calmness, focus, and a “flow state”

Support alpha brain wave activity

Natural, non-habit-forming ingredients with no side effects

Click here to order your supply of Nootopia Brain Flow now and start enjoying its benefits!

How Does Brain Flow Work?

Mark Effinger developed Brain Flow after testing 3,000+ formulations. The goal was to create a formula with proven effects on performance and productivity.

Over months of development, Mark and the team at Nootopia adjusted the supplement based on the choline source, the type of nootropic, and the types of stimulants, adaptogens, and antioxidants. Brain Flow is the end result.

What makes Brain Flow unique is that you can personalize the formula based on different targeted areas. If you want Brain Flow to develop more euphoria and confidence-boosting benefits, for example, then you can adjust the corresponding sliders on the checkout page.

Customization options with Brain Flow include:

Focus

Euphoria

Energy

Confidence

Calm

You adjust these sliders to personalize your first Brain Flow order. You can continue personalizing your Brain Flow formula until it’s exactly how you like it. Nootopia does this with every Brain Flow order for every customer.

After you take Brain Flow for the first time, Nootopia asks questions about how you felt. Based on your responses, Nootopia customizes your next dose of Brain Flow.

Who Should Take Brain Flow?

People take Brain Flow for a variety of reasons. Some take it daily to fight back against daily stressors. Others take it occasionally to help handle a stressful situation or perform better on a test.

Here are some of the people who could benefit from Brain Flow, according to Nootopia:

Anyone who feels “too stimulated” by coffee or energy supplements

Someone who wants to feel more productive, calm, and focused throughout the day

Anyone who wants worry-free, all-day mental energy to keep momentum going

Someone who wants to support virtually all aspects of cognitive performance, including confidence, presence, and focus, with a single supplement

Anyone who wants to promote alpha brainwave activity and enter a “flow” state of calm focus

Get started today and see the difference Nootopia Brain Flow can make!

Brain Flow Promotes your “Flow State”

Most of us have entered a “flow” state at some point. It’s the state where everything you do feels effortless.

Some athletes enter a flow state when performing at the highest level. Artists could enter a flow state when writing, painting, or creating music.

When you’re in a state of flow, you’re more creative and focused. You’re naturally sharp and focused, and you’re difficult to distract. You have a goal, and you’re working to achieve that goal.

Studies show the “flow state” is a real phenomenon. It’s linked to alpha brainwave activity.

Brain Flow promotes the flow state by supporting alpha brainwave activity in your brain. Each serving of Brain Flow features a blend of natural ingredients linked to alpha brainwave activity. By taking these ingredients daily, you can boost energy and focus.

Brain Flow Ingredients

Brain Flow contains a unique blend of ingredients in an oil-based delivery system. By adding oil to a capsule, Nootopia can deliver powerful ingredients with strong doses while bypassing your stomach acid, helping to maximize absorption.

When you swallow the Brain Flow capsule, the capsule protects the active ingredients from your stomach acid. As the pH of your GI tract moves from acid to base, it triggers the capsule to dissolve, releasing the active ingredients precisely where they’re supposed to be released.

Finally, after the outer layer of the capsule dissolves, the interior nootropic powder capsule dissolves further, releasing the active nootropic ingredients into your bloodstream. You should feel the cognitive effects soon after the ingredients enter your bloodstream.

Brain Flow’s ingredients are separated into two areas: the external oil suspension and the inner capsule with nootropic powders:

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External Oil Suspension

The unique Brain Flow capsule contains multiple layers. The outer layer is a standard capsule with oil underneath. These oils are active ingredients that protect the inner capsule from absorption while also delivering active effects of their own.

Brain Flow’s external oil suspension includes the following ingredients:

Ginger Oil: Brain Flow contains ginger oil, a distillate from ginger root. Ginger oil “has been shown to relieve discomfort and support the immune system,” according to Nootopia. It also has a long history of use in traditional medicine practices worldwide, including in Korea and China, where it’s prized as a natural energy booster, weight loss aid, brain booster, and overall immune protectant.

Black Pepper Oil: Brain Flow contains black pepper oil, which can ease stress by soothing nerves and relaxing muscles. Some take black pepper oil to aid digestion, cleanse the body, and boost immune function. Others take it to boost the absorption of other active ingredients. Many nootropic supplements, for example, contain piperine – a natural compound in black pepper. This compound has been shown to help your body absorb ingredients it typically struggles to absorb – like turmeric.

Fractionated MCT Oil from Coconuts: Brain Flow contains medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil from coconuts. Many take spoonfuls of MCT oil daily for energy, keto weight loss, appetite control, and overall health. Because they’re medium-chain triglycerides, the fats within MCT oil are ready to be used by your body immediately. They’re easy to digest and turn into energy. Nootopia added MCT oil to Brain Flow to “boost energy levels & reduce lactate buildup in athletes,” according to the official website.

Peppermint Oil: Peppermint oil is known for its great natural flavor. However, it’s also known for soothing digestion. Some take peppermint oil daily for inflammation, digestive health, and overall balance. Others take peppermint for its soothing scent; however, because Brain Flow is a capsule, the flavor or scent doesn’t matter (you won’t notice scent or flavor when peppermint oil is released in your GI tract), however, that same peppermint can support overall health and wellness throughout the body.

Malkangni Seed Oil: Malkangni seed oil is the least well-known ingredient in Brain Flow. Also known as the “tree of life” or “staff tree,” the plant has a long history of use by traditional medicine practitioners in certain areas worldwide. Typically, the seed oil of the tree was used as a hair or skin tonic. Today, we know the oil works because it’s rich with plant-based molecules linked to healthy inflammation, stress response, and even better memory, among other benefits.

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Inner Capsule

Beyond the external oil suspension, Brain Flow has an inner capsule loaded with powdered nootropic ingredients – including caffeine, powdered plant extracts, choline, and other active ingredients. After the oils enter your system, your body breaks down the capsule protecting the nootropic ingredients, allowing them to go to work by entering your body at the optimal point.

Active ingredients in the inner capsule of Brain Flow include:

Caffeine Anhydrous: Like many nootropics, Brain Flow contains caffeine. Caffeine is more than just a stimulant; it’s been shown to improve focus, test performance, and overall cognitive health. It may be the world’s most popular nootropic ingredient. Nootopia added caffeine anhydrous to Brain Flow to boost alertness, brain function, physical performance, endurance, weight loss, and more. Caffeine anhydrous is a dehydrated, processed version of caffeine. You can enjoy all of the benefits of caffeine without drinking coffee.

CDP Choline: CDP choline is a consumable type that supports brain performance and overall cognition. Your brain uses choline for memory formation, neurotransmitter production, weight management, and mood control, among other areas of health and wellness. Most importantly, your brain needs choline to create acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter crucial for memory, mood, and intelligence. Although naturally present in eggs and certain other foods, choline is found in a higher dose in Brain Flow. You get ample choline to support memory, mood, and intelligence, helping you perform at your best physically and mentally.

Pregnenolone: Pregnenolone is a neurohormone, which means it plays a crucial role in your brain’s emotional balance and mood-signaling processes. Pregnenolone can increase mental endurance and lessen mental exhaustion while supporting mental health and relaxation. Some take pregnenolone supplements to get a better night of sleep. Others take pregnenolone supplements as part of a nootropic stack.

Piperine: Brain Flow contains piperine, a natural molecule found in black pepper. Like the black pepper oil above, Piperine has been shown to enhance the absorption of active ingredients – including ingredients your body normally struggles to absorb on its own. According to Nootopia, piperine “has a highly synergistic effect with other nootropics,” working to support the absorption of other active ingredients within Brain Flow.

Omnipept-N2: Omnipept-N2 is a version of Acetyl L-tyrosine designed to target acetylcholine and serotonin. Acetylcholine is crucial for memory formation, while serotonin is a feel-good hormone. By boosting acetylcholine, serotonin, and catecholamines, Omnipept-N2 can promote better alpha brainwave activity. In fact, according to Nootopia, Omnipept-N can promote mood, memory, drive, and verbal fluency, among other benefits.

Omnipept-1: Omnipept-1 is the final active ingredient in Brain Flow. It’s a custom blend of amino acids designed to target acetylcholine and dopamine – two of the most important neurotransmitters in the brain. It can also promote blood flow, help with overall mental and physical health, and support energy at the cellular level, among other benefits. According to Nootopia, the Omnipept-1 in Brain Flow works with other ingredients in the blend “to promote focus and flow-state,” helping you perform at your best every day.

Many of the ingredients above are part of Brain Flow’s proprietary “SuperCelastrus” blend, a blend of neurotransmitter-specific extracts and blends that enhance cognitive health and overall brain performance. Nootopia developed SuperCelastrus to target four neurotransmitters: GABA, serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine.

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What to Expect After Taking Brain Flow

Brain Flow delivers a blend of concentrated ingredients into a tightly packed capsule. That capsule contains oils, powders, and other active ingredients to support cognitive health.

Here are some of the effects you can expect after taking Brain Flow, according to Nootopia:

Increased mental endurance helps you dive into deep work all day long.

Enhanced memory and better mental performance.

Improved focus without jitters or a feeling of being “wired.”

Improved mood regulation.

Better absorption of active ingredients because of proprietary oil and powder delivery mechanism.

Scientific Evidence for Brain Flow

Nootopia cities eight studies on the Brain Flow references page as proof the supplement works. Those studies include double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials published in peer-reviewed medical journals. We’ll review the cited research below to determine how Brain Flow works.

Nootopia cites a 1984 study on pyroglutamic acid, one of the active ingredients in Brain Flow. In that 1984 study, researchers tested the natural molecule on a group of guinea pigs to assess the active ingredients. Researchers found the formula activated acetylcholine and GABA in the cerebral cortex of guinea pigs, suggesting the natural molecule could help with cognitive health and overall relaxation. Acetylcholine is linked to memory and focus, while GABA is linked to mood, calmness, and relaxation.

Ginger oil is one of the most important ingredients in Brain Flow. A 2017 study showed ginger oil had anti-inflammatory effects, helping to defend the body against rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases linked to inflammation. Researchers found ginger worked because it was rich with natural molecules called “gingerols” linked to significant effects. Taking ginger or ginger oil daily could allow these natural ingredients to go to work throughout the body, promoting overall health and wellness.

One of the most unique ingredients in Brain Flow is malkangni seed oil. Malkangni seed oil has been linked to antidepressant effects in multiple trials. Also known as Celastrus paniculatus, it’s one of the most important ingredients in Brain Flow. Plus, Nootopia uses it in other brain health supplements. A 2016 study found that seed oil displayed “antidepressant-like activity” in mice with chronic stress. You can also find anecdotal evidence online of the seed oil helping with dementia and supporting overall cognition, although more research is needed to verify these effects in humans.

Black pepper oil could support cognitive health. In one recent study, researchers found black pepper oil had significant antimicrobial and antioxidant effects, helping to promote healthy inflammation throughout the body. Other studies have connected black pepper oil to other unique effects, such as improved bone health and strength.

Brain Flow contains a unique blend of nootropic ingredients – from proven stimulants like caffeine to lesser-known ingredients like malkangni seed oil. By taking Brain Flow daily, you can support cognitive performance in multiple ways using multiple active ingredients.

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Brain Flow Pricing

Brain Flow is priced at $49 for ten doses. However, you can save money by subscribing, buying multiple boxes of Brain Flow, or buying one of Nootopia’s popular stacks.

Here’s how much you pay for Brain Flow when buying online today:

10 x Doses: $49 + Shipping

$49 + Shipping 20 x Doses: $97 + Free Shipping + Free Bonus Gift (5 Servings of Nectar X)

Brain Flow is also bundled with all three Nootopia supplement stacks, including World Domination (13 doses of Brain Flow), Focused Ferocity (11 doses), and Brilliance on Demand (8 doses). These stacks come with 5 to 10 other Nootopia supplements at a discount price:

Brilliance on Demand: $129

$129 Focused Ferocity: $299

$299 World Domination: $399

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All Brain Flow purchases have a 365-day money-back guarantee. If unsatisfied, you can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days.

About Nootopia

Nootopia is a nootropic supplement brand within the BiOptimizers family. BiOptimizers is a Reno, Nevada-based supplement company backed by 20+ years of industry experience. Nootopia itself, meanwhile, is based in Vancouver, Washington.

In addition to Brain Flow, popular Nootopia supplements include Zamner Juice, Upbeat, Nectar X, Apex, and Ultimate Focus. Many supplements were personally developed by Mark “Mr. Noots” Effinger.

You can contact the Nootopia customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://nootopia.com/contact-us

https://nootopia.com/contact-us Phone: 1-855-943-5238

1-855-943-5238 Mailing Address: 609 Main St, Suite 100, Vancouver, WA 98660-3376

Final Word

Nootopia’s Brain Flow is a nutritional supplement that targets dopamine, acetylcholine, GABA, and serotonin – four of the most important neurotransmitters for cognition and emotional balance.

Brain Flow aims to promote alpha brainwave activity, helping to put you in an optimal state of “flow.”

To learn more about Brain Flow or to buy the supplement today, visit the official website at Nootopia.com.