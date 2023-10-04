Cardio Shield Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Risky CardioShield Side Effects?

Cardio Shield is an advanced blood pressure support supplement featuring hawthorn, hibiscus, and olive leaf, among other active ingredients.

With 620mg of powdered extract per serving, Cardio Shield aims to support healthy blood pressure in multiple ways. It’s a maximum strength formula created by a London, UK-based company.

Does Cardio Shield live up to the hype? How does Cardio Shield support healthy blood pressure? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Cardio Shield today in our review.

What is Cardio Shield?

Cardio Shield is a heart health supplement made by Apollo Research.

Featuring a blend of hawthorn, garlic, and olive leaf extract, Cardio Shield uses a variety of ingredients to support blood pressure.

Blood pressure is one of the most important markers of cardiovascular health. By supporting blood pressure, Cardio Shield can support heart health, longevity, and overall wellness.

The makers of Cardio Shield recommend taking one to two capsules of Cardio Shield daily to support blood pressure. Each capsule contains 620mg of a Cardio Shield proprietary blend with vitamins, minerals, plant extracts, herbs, and other active ingredients.

Cardio Shield is normally priced at $99 per bottle. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, the manufacturer of Cardio Shield has reduced the price to just $59 per bottle or less. You can exclusively buy Cardio Shield through GetCardioShield.com.

Cardio Shield Benefits

Cardio Shield is primarily marketed to people concerned about blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, then you have an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

By taking Cardio Shield daily, you can support blood pressure using natural ingredients. These natural ingredients are not habit forming, nor are they linked to side effects.

Here are some of the benefits of Cardio Shield, according to the official website:

Made from natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts

Support blood pressure

Made in the United States

Backed by 180-day money-back guarantee

Support short-term and long-term blood pressure

Priced at discount rate of $59 per bottle or less

How Does Cardio Shield Work?

Cardio Shield blends vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants. By taking Cardio Shield daily, you give your body a blend of ingredients to support cardiovascular health in different ways.

Many of the ingredients in Cardio Shield work by flooding your body with antioxidants. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals and help with inflammation. High inflammation can contribute to an increased risk of heart disease – and higher blood pressure.

By supporting inflammation, the ingredients in Cardio Shield could support blood pressure.

Other ingredients in Cardio Shield work in different ways. For example, the supplement contains B vitamins to support processes throughout the body. These B vitamins are involved in hundreds of processes – including producing energy at the cellular level. You could be deficient in one or more B vitamins if you feel sluggish.

Cardio Shield aims to provide a blend of powerful ingredients linked to blood pressure.

Get started with Cardio Shield today!

What to Expect with Cardio Shield

According to the makers of Cardio Shield, it typically takes 60 to 90 days to see optimal results with the formula.

By taking one or two capsules of Cardio Shield daily for two to three months, you can use a blend of natural ingredients to support blood pressure.

Here’s how Apollo Research describes the benefits of Cardio Shield:

“The longer you take Cardio Shield.. the better your results. In fact, it usually takes 60 to 90 days to see optimal results, to make sure you optimize your blood pressure and stay there.”

According to Cardio Shield reviews shared online, customers have significantly lowered blood pressure after taking the supplement – with some noticing results within weeks.

Some even plan to stop taking their blood pressure medication because they’re so impressed with the effects of Cardio Shield, according to reviews shared online.

The makers of Cardio Shield recommend talking to a doctor before taking the supplement if you have a medical condition (like high blood pressure) or are taking any type of medication (like blood pressure medication). A doctor can verify the ingredients in Cardio Shield will not interact with your current treatment program.

Click here to visit the official website for Cardio Shield >>>

Cardio Shield Ingredients

Cardio Shield contains a blend of plant extracts, herbs, green tea, vitamins, and minerals to support blood pressure in various ways.

Here are all of the active ingredients in Cardio Shield and how they could support blood pressure:

Hawthorne: Hawthorne, also labeled hawthorn, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Today, it’s growing in popularity as a heart health supplement. The hawthorn leaf is shiny and grows in a range of shapes and sizes, and the leaves of the hawthorn plant are used in supplements like Cardio Shield. According to Mount Sinai, hawthorn is used to help protect against heart disease and help control high blood pressure and cholesterol. Studies on humans and animals have linked the plant to improved circulation and blood pressure.

Garlic: Garlic has been shown to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular events by 16 to 40%. Like hawthorn, garlic has a long history of use in natural medicine. Although there’s no evidence garlic can replace blood pressure medication, some studies have found a small but significant drop in blood pressure associated with the use of garlic.

Olive Leaf: Olive leaf extract contains an active molecule called oleuropein. This molecule has been shown to support healthy inflammation throughout the body, with some studies linking it to blood pressure. Olive leaf extract has been shown to help support healthy blood pressure in adults with prehypertension and hypertension, for example, across multiple trials and meta-analyses.

Hibiscus: Hibiscus is a popular nutritional supplement ingredient for blood pressure, and some drink hibiscus tea – or take hibiscus extract supplements like Cardio Shield – daily for blood pressure control. Also known as sour tea, hibiscus tea has a long history of use in natural medicine to support general wellness.

Buchu: Out of all the ingredients in Cardio Shield, buchu is one of the least studied for its effects on blood pressure. Nevertheless, some studies have connected the popular African herb to better blood pressure control. The plant is popular in traditional medicine practices throughout South Africa and other southern African countries. Researchers believe buchu works as a natural diuretic and anti-inflammatory agent, which could make it effective for heart health and blood pressure.

Uva Ursi: Uva ursi is used for digestive, kidney, and heart health. Like buchu, it works as a diuretic, stimulating urination to help lower blood pressure. In fact, many popular blood pressure medications work similarly, acting as a diuretic to lower blood pressure. Although uva ursi needs more large-scale human research to verify its effects on blood pressure, some take it daily for overall health and wellness.

Juniper: Some studies have connected juniper berries to better blood pressure control. Juniper may work because it’s rich in vitamin C, one of nature’s best antioxidants (plus, Cardio Shield contains an extra dose of vitamin C on its own). Juniper berry comes from an aromatic shrub of the same name. That shrub is native to most cold regions of the northern hemisphere, where the plant has been traditionally used for health and wellness. Some brew juniper as a tea, while others make a tincture. Today, juniper extract is found in supplements like Cardio Shield to support healthy blood pressure.

Green Tea: Green tea has been studied extensively for its effects on weight loss, heart health, and overall wellness. According to a 2014 meta-analysis, green tea has been linked to a small but significant reduction in blood pressure across multiple trials involving 1,367 subjects. Researchers believe green tea works because it’s rich in natural antioxidants, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and others linked to supporting healthy inflammation.

B Vitamins: Cardio Shield contains four B vitamins, including niacin, vitamin B6, folate, and vitamin B12. These B vitamins are involved in hundreds of processes throughout the human body – ranging from cellular energy to metabolism. If you’re deficient in B vitamins, then you could have worse heart health – and overall health – than someone with sufficient levels of B vitamins. Some take B vitamins to control blood pressure, while others take B vitamins as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is one of the best antioxidants in the natural world. Found in many fruits and vegetables, vitamin C is linked to anti-aging effects, heart health, immune function, and overall longevity. It’s one of the most-studied ingredients in Cardio Shield, and vitamin C has been linked to specific effects on blood pressure control across multiple trials. A 2012 study, for example, found taking a vitamin C supplement lowered systolic blood pressure by 3.84 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure by 1.48 mm Hg.

Cardio Shield contains a blend of plants, vitamins, and minerals linked to blood pressure control. Each capsule contains 620mg of active ingredients to help support healthy blood pressure in different ways.

Get Cardio Shield now while it’s on sale – limited time only!

Other Ways to Support Healthy Blood Pressure

Jerry, the self-described “ordinary guy” who co-created Cardio Shield, was unhappy with how doctors treated his high blood pressure.

Along with taking Cardio Shield, Jerry recommends implementing other lifestyle habits to support healthy blood pressure and promote blood flow, including:

Exercise daily

Eat more potassium-rich foods

Learn to manage stress

Reduce your intake of added sugar and refined carbs

Eat berries

Take supplements proven to support healthy blood flow – like Cardio Shield

It’s no secret that exercise and a good diet can support healthy blood pressure. By implementing these tips along with taking Cardio Shield, you could support healthy blood pressure significantly.

Cardio Shield Targets a “Rogue Molecule” Linked to High Blood Pressure

Jerry, the co-creator of Cardio Shield, developed the formula after discovering he had high levels of a “rogue molecule” within his system. That rogue molecule was contributing to his high blood pressure.

Here’s how Jerry explains the rogue molecule and its effects:

“A rogue blood pressure molecule…was causing my blood vessels to clamp down like a vice – forcing the pressure inside to build up almost to the point of bursting.”

That rogue molecule is called “superoxide anion.” Jerry’s research found high levels of superoxide anion were linked to high blood pressure – even if you were eating right, exercising, and living a healthy life.

Here’s what you need to know about the rogue superoxide anion molecule and how it works:

As you get older, superoxide anion rogue molecule levels tend to increase. It’s one reason older adults have a higher risk of high blood pressure.

Superoxide anion worsens blood pressure by decreasing the production of nitric oxide (NO). NO is crucial for keeping blood vessels flexible and supporting blood flow. As NO levels drop, blood pressure tends to rise.

You’re exposed to superoxide anion molecules every day throughout your ordinary life. They’re found in X-rays, ozone in the atmosphere, cigarette smoke, pollutants in the air, and even common household products and chemicals, among other sources.

Superoxide anion molecules accumulate in your body over time, and your body can’t cleanse the ingredients effectively. If you don’t take a supplement like Cardio Shield, these rogue molecules continue to accumulate, worsening blood pressure.

After Jerry, creator of Cardio Shield, discovered he had high levels of rogue molecules within his body, he developed a natural formula to target these molecules. Cardio Shield is the end result. Today, adults of all ages can take Cardio Shield to support blood pressure.

Place your order today by clicking here before stock runs out! >>>

Scientific Evidence for Cardio Shield

As proof Cardio Shield works, the manufacturer cites seven studies on the Cardio Shield references page. Those studies include trials published in peer-reviewed medical journals and double-blind, placebo-controlled trials, among other references. We’ll review the evidence below to explore the science behind Cardio Shield – and if the supplement supports healthy blood pressure.

Many of the studies cited on the official Cardio Shield website are unrelated to the ingredients within the formula. The company cites two studies linking sugar-sweetened beverages to high blood pressure, for example. The company also cites a study showing stress at work could contribute to high blood pressure – which shouldn’t surprise anyone. One cited study links walking to lower blood pressure, while another links sodium and potassium intake to blood pressure.

However, Apollo Research does cite studies validating the individual ingredients within Cardio Shield. The company cites a 2018 study, for example, showing the antioxidant activity of olive leaf extract had a protective effect on the human body, helping to control oxidative stress (inflammation) throughout the body. The company also cites a 2019 study on juniper berries showing the tannins, alkaloids, flavonoids, and other active ingredients within the juniper berry could contribute to heart health and overall wellness.

The largest ingredient in Cardio Shield is Hawthorne leaf extract. It’s the first listed ingredient in the 620mg proprietary Cardio Shield blend. As Mount Sinai explains, in both human and animal studies, hawthorn has been linked to lower blood pressure and better blood flow. Today, it’s commonly found in a range of blood pressure supplements and traditional blood pressure solutions.

Garlic is the second largest ingredient in Cardio Shield. Like hawthorn, garlic has been studied for its effects on blood pressure. Garlic is one of the world’s most popular nutritional supplement ingredients for blood pressure. A 2020 study found garlic lowered blood pressure in a group of hypertensive subjects, improving arterial stiffness and gut microbiota. The blood pressure drop created by garlic was so significant, in fact, that it was associated with a 16 to 40% reduction in the risk of suffering from cardiovascular events.

According to a 2021 meta-analysis, olive leaf extract can help adults with hypertension and prehypertension control the condition. The study covered dozens of trials between 1966 and 2020, including trials involving 325 patients between ages 18 and 80. Participants took around 1,000mg of olive leaf extract per day and experienced significant reductions in inflammation and blood pressure, compared to a placebo, in most trials.

Some drink hibiscus tea for blood pressure, calmness, and relaxation. As the fourth largest ingredient in Cardio Shield, hibiscus could support healthy blood pressure in a small way. One recent study found those drinking hibiscus tea for one month experienced a “significantly higher” reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure compared to a placebo.

Overall, Cardio Shield uses a blend of some of the most popular heart health-supporting ingredients available today. Taking Cardio Shield daily could support heart health and promote healthy blood pressure.

Order Cardio Shield today and be glad you did!

Cardio Shield Supplement Facts Label

Apollo Research and the supplement formulation team disclose all ingredients and dosages in Cardio Shield upfront, making it easy to see exactly what’s inside each capsule and how it compares to other blood pressure supplements available today.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients within Cardio Shield:

620mg of the Cardio Shield Proprietary Blend with Hawthorne leaf and flower extract, garlic bulb extract, olive leaf, hibiscus flower extract, buchu leaf extract, uva ursi leaf, juniper berry, and green tea leaf extract

60mg of vitamin C (67% DV)

5mg of vitamin B6 (294% DV)

2.5mg of niacin (16% DV)

100mcg of folate (25% DV)

100mcg of vitamin B12 (4,167% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (from bovine sources), microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

Cardio Shield Pricing

Cardio Shield is priced at $59 per bottle for a 2023 promotion. The ordinary retail price is $99 per bottle. However, you can save even more money – and qualify for free shipping – by ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how much you pay when ordering Cardio Shield online today:

1 Bottle: $59 + $19.95 Shipping

3 Bottles: $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

6 Bottles: $234 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping

Each bottle of Cardio Shield contains a 30 to 60-day supply (60 capsules). You take one to two capsules daily to support heart health.

Get Cardio Shield for the best price today!

Cardio Shield Refund Policy

Cardio Shield has a 180-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unhappy with the effects of Cardio Shield within 180 days of your purchase, you can request a full refund minus original shipping. This refund policy effectively makes Cardio Shield a risk-free purchase.

About Apollo Research

Cardio Shield is made by a London, UK-based company, Apollo Research, Ltd. That company worked with a researcher named Jerry Williams to develop Cardio Shield. Today, Jerry is listed as co-creator of the formula. Jerry also claims to have worked with a med school drop-out named “Dr. Ryan” to create the formula, suggesting Apollo Research has some type of medical advisory board and Cardio Shield was approved by someone with some type of medical certifications.

You can contact that company and the Cardio Shield customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getcardioshield.com

support@getcardioshield.com Mailing Address: Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 2NX

Kemp House, 160 City Road, London, United Kingdom, EC1V 2NX Phone: 1 (917) 675-3052

Final Word

Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. High blood pressure is the main indicator of heart disease risk. Higher blood pressure means a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, heart disease, and other cardiovascular events.

Taking one to two capsules of Cardio Shield daily supports your blood pressure using a blend of herbs, plants, vitamins, and minerals. The supplement uses a blend of olive leaf extract, garlic bulb, and other active ingredients to support blood pressure.

To learn more about Cardio Shield and how it works or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.