Unlock Your Hips Flexors Review – Proven Results for Customers?

Hip flexors are the five key muscles contributing to hip flexion: the iliacus, psoas, pectineus, rectus femoris, and sartorius, which can help reduce lower back pain and enhance mobility. You can perform exercises at home to correct your posture and strengthen a tight hip flexor.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a program that targets your hip flexor and psoas muscles. The program unlocks your hip flexors, activates your muscles, and reduces back pain.

The following Unlock Your Hip Flexors review will help you understand everything about the program.

What is Unlock Your Hip Flexors?

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is an easy-to-follow program that offers hip flexor exercises that you can incorporate to increase flexibility and strengthen your hip muscles.

The program loosens your hips using a series of exercises, stretches, and techniques besides targeting the hips. The activities include static stretching, PNF stretching, fascia stretching, dynamic stretching, muscle stretching activation, and 3-D cores stability exercises.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors helps increase energy and overall health. It resolves the cause of stiff hips without causing adverse side effects.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors has a detailed breakdown of each exercise and natural ways to regain normal functions of your hip muscles. The program offers a holistic approach that targets physical and emotional health. The natural healing method is safe and non-invasive.

The program can help improve your sexual health, support a good posture, boost blood circulation, and help you attain a flat stomach. Anyone with tight hip flexors or hamstrings can try Unlock Your Hip Flexors.

Athletes, weightlifters, and chronic sitters can also benefit from the program. Unlock Your Hip Flexors only requires 10 minutes daily to help you regain balance without pain.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is an at-home program you can participate in intermittently if your hips become tight. The program is easy to understand as it entails videos with precise instructions and pictures of the specific exercises.

The program comes in DVD and manual format for easy learning. It focuses on the exercises and ensures you perform them correctly. A personal trainer will take you through each exercise until you get it.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors comes with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee that enables you to get a full refund if you are unhappy with the results. Additionally, you’ll receive two bonuses that can boost your overall health.

Click here to unlock flexibility with Unlock Your Hip Flexors!

How Does Unlock Your Hip Flexors Work?

Unlock Your Hip Flexors program targets your psoas muscles, which are critical in supporting movement. The Psoas muscle joins the lower and upper body in humans. The program loosens the hip reflexes, which helps relax the muscles, activate healing, and improve blood flow.

The practical program targets psoas muscles in all angles and releases tension. The exercises and stretches rejuvenate the body, clear lactic acid, and reduce inflammation. Here are some activities to help loosen your hips, legs and muscles:

PNF Stretching: Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) entails triggering a specific muscle to induce relaxation and reduce stiffness. The exercise enhances motion flexibility and loosens tight hip muscles.

Proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) entails triggering a specific muscle to induce relaxation and reduce stiffness. The exercise enhances motion flexibility and loosens tight hip muscles. Dynamic Stretching: the stretching activates the muscles around the joint by moving the joint in a range of motion. It warms the joint force, increasing flexibility and blood flow.

the stretching activates the muscles around the joint by moving the joint in a range of motion. It warms the joint force, increasing flexibility and blood flow. 3-Dimensional Core Stability Exercise: the exercise is designed to enhance core strength and increase stability and flexibility. It helps you reduce stress on the joints and increases endurance in muscles on all ranges.

the exercise is designed to enhance core strength and increase stability and flexibility. It helps you reduce stress on the joints and increases endurance in muscles on all ranges. Mobility Exercises: these movements target the hip joint and enable it to move and function effectively. Smooth joint movement minimizes stiffness and tightness. The exercises improve posture and stability.

these movements target the hip joint and enable it to move and function effectively. Smooth joint movement minimizes stiffness and tightness. The exercises improve posture and stability. Fascia Stretching: these stretches target the fascia muscles. They help loosen the tight hip muscles and stretch the connective tissue.

these stretches target the fascia muscles. They help loosen the tight hip muscles and stretch the connective tissue. Muscle Activation Movements: these movements strengthen and activate the muscles. It targets even the weak and inactive muscles, increasing mobility and flexibility.

Enhance your physical performance with Unlock Your Hip Flexors!

What’s Inside Unlock Your Hip Flexors

Unlock Your Hip Flexors DVD Video: the program has instructional videos that show how to perform each exercise. The ten activities are easy to perform, and Rick explains everything to make understanding better. The second part of the video series allows you to complete everything in real time with Rick.

Manual PDF: A detailed explanation of Unlock Your Hip Flexors stretches. For description purposes, the PDF manual also has pictures of the movements.

The Benefits of Unlock Your Hip Flexors

Improve Circulation: tight hip flexors inhibit blood flow in different body parts. The movements in Unlock Your Hip Flexors ensure better blood circulation and prevent the risk of stroke and weight gain.

tight hip flexors inhibit blood flow in different body parts. The movements in Unlock Your Hip Flexors ensure better blood circulation and prevent the risk of stroke and weight gain. Support Sexual Health: tight hips and muscles limit your sex life. The stretches activate your muscles and increase blood flow, which is crucial for sexual performance.

tight hips and muscles limit your sex life. The stretches activate your muscles and increase blood flow, which is crucial for sexual performance. Improve Posture: these exercises help train your hip flexors by balancing the upper and lower body, thus correcting your posture while walking.

these exercises help train your hip flexors by balancing the upper and lower body, thus correcting your posture while walking. Reduce Back Pain: Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a natural solution to reducing back pain.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a natural solution to reducing back pain. Flatten Belly: stretching your hip flexors can help flatten your belly. It unlocks tight psoas muscles, which enables you to lose weight and excess belly fat.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Bonuses

Unlock Your Hip Flexors comes with the following two bonuses:

Bonus 1: Unlock your Tight Hamstrings

According to the founder of Unlock Your Hip Flexors, when your hamstrings are tight, you are at significant risk of injuries and tears while exercising or performing physical activities. Using the bonus can help you improve your posture and relieve back pain. It offers a routine that loosens your hamstrings and enhances performance while exercising.

Bonus 2: The 7-Day Anti-Inflammatory Diet

This bonus provides a diet plan to help unlock your hip flexor. You will find supplement tips, shopping lists, and other tips to help your body heal naturally. Healthy eating improves natural healing and provides optimal health.

Don’t miss out on these bonuses!

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Customer Reviews

Jill B., a Massage Therapist from Alberta, Canada, says,

“I think the Unlock Your Hip Flexors. The program is very complete in listing the possible causes of tight hip flexors and other factors that can lead to the issue. It is detailed, descriptive, from the anatomy of the hip, causes of such injuries, and a very progressive and well-explained exercise and stretching schedule that will assist to re-balance the hip and pelvic region, safely stretch and strengthen the muscle group.”

Erin Nielsen., a Physical Therapist, says,

“With so many people suffering with Hip Pain out there, Ricks’ program Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a great tool for any fitness or health professional that wants to reduce pain, and improve strength, performance and overall health. As a Physical Therapist that works with numerous hip injuries, I can incorporate many of Rick’s exercises into my rehabilitative and wellness programs for my patients with excellent results. The exercises are sensible and easy to learn – and your clients will be happy, healthy and thank you for it!”

Ivan Gomez, Certified Personal Trainer, says,

“As a gym owner and personal trainer, I’m always in search of the latest techniques and exercises to help my members and clients with strength and overall body function. Knowing how much people sit and unknowingly abuse their hips in everyday life makes Unlock Your Hip Flexors so worthwhile. The other bonus is how simply and quickly these techniques can be applied at the start of any workout, making all movements of the body better in just minutes. The response has been life-changing not only for my clients but for myself”.

Brian Klepacki, the owner of Optimax Performance Training, says,

“Having trained hundreds of clients over the past 15 years, I know the importance of having fresh, valuable knowledge that I can rely on, especially on areas of the body like the hips. Unlock Your Hip Flexors was exactly what I needed to read. In typical Critical Bench fashion, the content blew me away. With this program that Rick and Mike created, I am able to confidently walk into a training session better equipped to take my client to the next level of training. Critical Bench is my go-to source for simple yet professional information. I can’t recommend them enough.”

Hear from real people who have used Unlock Your Hip Flexors >>>

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

Customers can purchase the Unlock Your Hip Flexors online for $67.00. Each purchase of the program offers customers the Psoas Therapy Tool and Physical Book & DVD

After making the one-time payment, you will have instant access to the program and the bonuses.

The program comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee that ensures you get a full refund if you are unhappy with the program. All you need to do is notify the responsive customer service team to prompt a timely repayment. Contact the team at:

support@HealingThroughMovement.com

1-800-213-3485

Unlock Your Hip Flexors Conclusion

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a fitness program designed to improve hip flexor flexibility and strengthen the psoas muscle. It contains videos and pictures with detailed instructions on performing the stretches.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a comprehensive program that targets the hip muscle from all angles to reduce inflammation and pain in the lower back. This program can improve your mobility and flexibility and strengthen your muscles. In addition, the movements included in the program can help correct your posture and enhance your physical performance.

Unlock Your Hip Flexors is a safe program involving no equipment and access to free bonuses for better results.

To access the Unlock Your Hip Flexors program, visit its official website.