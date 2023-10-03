SonoVive Reviewed: Is It Worth Buying or Legit Scam Threats? UPDATE

Communication is one of the vital actions that humans engage in. It is essential for achieving daily tasks. Speaking and hearing are forms of communication. Some people are faced with difficulties in hearing. When people speak, they either do not hear or interfere with the sound waves. They sometimes do not hear clearly when people are talking.

Do you have issues with hearing? Or is your hearing ability when people speak fading? Have you tried a few ways to solve your hearing problems but couldn’t get to the root cause of the problem?

Don’t bother yourself any longer. Hearing and its problems may become easier to handle, thanks to SonoVive. SonoVive is a nutritious formula advertised to help cure issues related to hearing loss. The supplement helps with hearing and improves the way the brain works.

If you read this article till the end, you will learn more about the potential effectiveness of this supplement.

What is SonoVive?

SonoVive is a dietary supplement formulated using various forms of clinically and scientifically proven natural ingredients for achieving crystal-clear hearing and understanding. SonoVive was manufactured after extensive research by a 65-year-old medical chemist named Sam Olsen, using a natural blend of ingredients to improve cognitive function and hearing.

Some of the ingredients used to make the supplement are Huperzine A, Vinpocetine, Bacopa Monnieri extract, L-glutamine, and St. John’s wort, among other things.

Ingredients rich in supporting cognition and nootropics are also employed in manufacturing the dietary formula. SonoVive is a multi-action formula that improves brain function, hearing, and the ear’s health.

SonoVive is an Aurora-based company located in Colorado.

How does SonoVive Function?

SonoVive was created to achieve two goals. These goals are to aid hearing in humans and improve the brain’s functions. This supplement was loaded with proven brain-boosting ingredients or nootropics. Some of the nootropics found in other supplements in this space can also be found in this one.

Among the chosen proven ingredients are those used for centuries in Chinese traditional medicine for aiding cognition. Ginkgo biloba is one such ingredient that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Hearing doesn’t occur in the ears; it happens in the brain. The ear only collects sound for the brain to detect and process. Auditory information processing from the ears occurs in the brain when sound travels through the ears.

The primary target in the functioning of SonoVive is not the ears but the brains. Hearing difficulty arises from the brain’s inability to process information. Difficulty understanding conversations or tinnitus can also result from the brain’s inability to process information correctly.

SonoVive: How does hearing Work?

First, it is essential to understand how hearing is possible to grasp how SonoVive functions completely. How hearing works is outlined as follows:

Waves of sound travel into the ear’s canals through the earlobe towards the eardrum. When they hit the eardrum, these waves cause vibrations that move the middle ear, which is made up of the malleus, incus, and bones of the stapes. This is how we hear sound. The vibration is further captured and transformed into electric signals in the cochlea with the aid of the tiny hairs there. The type and scale of vibration of the sound transferred determine its intensity and tones.

When electric signals reach the brain through the auditory nerves, the brain recognizes them as sounds.

The ear consists of complex systems that help process the complex processes involved in hearing. However, the process of hearing is still straightforward. The collection of sound waves creates vibrations, transforming them into electric signals that the brain understands. Although the process is complex, it still happens at the speed of light between the brain and the ears for better hearing and understanding.

Ingredients found in SonoVive

In the formulation of SonoVive, eight clinically proven ingredients were thoroughly researched and selected. These ingredients are of natural origin and are safe for consumption. They are effective in promoting cognition and effective hearing. The ingredients are as follows;

St. John’s Wort: this ingredient has seen centuries of usage in traditional medicine for combating ailments. It is an effective anti-inflammatory ingredient that treats inflammation throughout the body, including the ears. Inflammation can make it hard to hear, and this ingredient could be used to treat inflammation in the ears. The evidence available about its ability to alleviate hearing issues is minimal, and not enough reliable evidence to know whether St. John’s wort might be beneficial for improving memory.

Phosphatidylserine: Phosphatidylserine is a popular brain booster found in many supplements. Research has shown that it can help with focus, long and short-term memory, recall, and focus attention and concentration. It increases healthy ears and promotes healing by supporting a healthy brain.

Vinpocetine: This is used as a cognition booster to function as a nootropic alkaloid for delivering this benefit. The concentration in the formula is 2mg, and it may promote cognitive functions by increasing cerebral circulation, calming inflammation and oxidative stress, and boosting alertness. Vinpocetine is linked to better cognition, memory, and the brain’s health.

L-Glutamine: This is the second most abundant ingredient in SonoVive. 150mg of this amino acid is contained in the formula. It is used for the brain’s general health even though it is available in small amounts. One of the complex roles that this ingredient plays in the body is the production of neurotransmitters. L-Glutamine is found in other supplements in this area.

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine: This is another amino acid in SonoVive, second only to L-Glutamine. It functions in a similar way to L-Glutamine. N-Acetyl L-Carnitine is the foundation for neurotransmitters; it is a rich source of protein production. N-Acetyl L-Carnitine promotes brain health and cognitive function. Research has shown that this supplement benefits the ear indirectly by impacting the brain. It can improve hearing by increasing blood flow to the brain and ears.

Huperzine A: This is another focus and cognitive delivering ingredient in SonoVive. Huperzine A is great for alleviating hearing problems related to the brain. This ingredient is of great help and importance for improving the brain’s overall health.

Types of Hearing Problems

The primary goal of manufacturing this supplement is to promote healing and the health of the ears. It is imperative to understand the different types of hearing problems, and they can be grouped into two categories:

Conductive Hearing Loss: When sound waves become difficult or blocked from getting to the inner ear, then a conductive hearing loss is the problem. It can be due to a punctured ear drop or too much earwax. Treating this problem is advised to be done by visiting experts for medical treatment, as SonoVive does not treat it. This problem can sometimes be tackled by simply cleaning the ears.

Sensorineural Hearing Loss: Damage to the inner ear results in this. It can also be introduced by damage caused to the nerves that carry sound waves. This is a permanent condition that SonoVive cannot treat.

What causes hearing problems?

Very loud noises are one of the most common causes of hearing loss. Hearing becomes affected when there is prolonged exposure of the ears to noise. This gradually damages the inner ear and can result in permanent hearing loss. It can also make the person prone to tinnitus. A few of the most widely known causes of hearing problems are:

Torn eardrum: This can happen when a sharp object is inserted into the ears.

Loud noises: There is no exception in this case. It could be the noise from snow blowers, lawnmowers, or even music.

Several other health conditions: High blood pressure and diabetes are the leading causes of hearing loss.

Sound can sometimes be blocked from getting to the inner ears due to the build-up of fluid and wax.

Heart problems, genetics, cancer, a lot of brain injuries, otosclerosis, and tumors can make you lose your hearing and many other things.

Hearing health and cognition

The National Institutes of Health have identified people with hearing problems as being more prone to the risk of dementia than those without the problem. The decline in concentration and memory becomes very rapid when difficulty hearing.

Maintaining cognition is dependent on interactions with people, which become sabotaged by loss of hearing.

People can keep their brains and ears in good shape with the help of SonoVive.

Dosage of SonoVive

The manufacturers’ recommended dosage of SonoVive is the daily consumption of one to two capsules with plenty of water for easier absorption. This should be done after meals.

Scientific Backing for SonoVive

SonoVive was born due to extensive research into combating hearing loss by the medical chemist Sam Olsen. The formula is still undergoing clinical trials, and the articles are yet to be peer-reviewed. On the supplement’s reference page, are many studies that show the ingredients in it are safe and good for you, like this one:

The 2018 study on Ginkgo Biloba indicates effects on mice’s frontal neuronal cortex network. It was found that connectivity and transmission between neurons were improved by the ingredient, which led them to conclude it can help improve the brain’s functions in various ways.

Depression is not enough to cause hearing loss, but the brain’s health can be relieved from depression by St. John’s Wort. St. John’s Wort is also called Prozac. The ingredient’s ability to reduce depressive disorder is the primary evidence found in the 2016 research. It was found to reduce depression from mild to moderate, which is done by restraining the uptake of dopamine, GABA, and feel-good neurotransmitters.

The roles played by the two amino acids in SonoVive were referenced from the 2010 studies where their effects on neurotransmission were tested and observed. Neurotransmission was significantly improved due to L-glutamine’s impact on the body.

The functions of improving, restoring, and maintaining healthy hearing. There was no citation for the benefits that SonoVive can provide. The ingredients can significantly improve cognitive functions in SonoVive, but there is no significant improvement in hearing and hearing health maintenance. It can only help hearing when the problem is associated with the brain.

Supporting the brain’s health in different ways can be achieved through the ingredients in SonoVive. If an inability to hear is linked to issues in the brain, the nootropic function of the supplement can be effective in combating this. SonoVive is unlikely to remedy any hearing problem caused by a physical condition.

SonoVive Ingredients label

The manufacturer of SonoVive tries to improve transparency about the ingredients used in formulating the supplement. The dosages and ingredients were made available to compare them with other hearing supplements available on the internet. The ingredients are:

10mcg of Huperzine A

120mg of bacopa monnieri leaf extract

125mg of phosphatidylserine

150mg of L-glutamine

250mg of St. John’s Wort

2mg of vinpocetine

50mg of gingko biloba leaf

50mg of N-acetyl L-carnitine hydrochloride

Inactive ingredients are also present in the supplement: silicon dioxide, gelatin, vegetable magnesium stearate, and microcrystalline cellulose.

SonoVive Pricing

SonoVive is available for sale on the official website of the manufacturer. Purchases can be made in three categories based on the number of bottles. The supplements come in the form of capsules contained in a bottle. Each bottle consists of 30 servings. The manufacturer recommends daily usage of 1 to 2 capsules. Each category is backed by free shipping and a reducing amount per bottle as the number increases. The prices are as follows:

30 days’ serving: One bottle sold for $69.00

90 days’ serving: Three bottles sold for $177.00

180 days’ serving: Six bottles sold for $294.00

Money-back Policy

The SonoVive manufacturer offers a refund policy for whoever uses the product and doesn’t notice it aiding hearing or cognition. This is used to back the efficacy of the formula. The policy is valid only within 60 days of the original purchase.

About SonoVive

The company that created SonoVive is based in Aurora, Colorado. The company is managed based on a partnership with Sam Olsen, a medical chemist in his sixties.

The company can be contacted via:

https://www.sonovive.com/help/contact-us.php

19566E 35th Drive #100, Aurora, CO 80011

Conclusion

SonoVive is a dietary formula created to help end hearing problems. It is also an effective way of increasing cognition and the general well-being of the brain. It is sold on the official website of the manufacturer, SonoVive.com.

The natural plants and amino acids used to make this supplement were used to get the best results for your hearing.

SonoVive comes in handy when hearing loss is caused by miscommunications between the ears and the brain. The most widely used nootropics are used in this supplement.