TestNegative Reviews – Do TestNegative.com Products Work or Cheap Test Negative Kits?

Random urine tests at the workplace can come as a surprise – a surprise you do not want, especially if you love to live on the edge and use substances you are not supposed to once in a while. Random UA tests can be problematic because there is always a chance that the day you decide to dance with the devil, the administration decides to do some routine checkup.

This is where TestNegative comes to your rescue. TestNegative is an exclusive seller of Clear Choice detox products that help you pass the urine test with flying colors! On the official TestNegative website, you can find various accessories, products, and drinks to help clear toxins from your urine.

TestNegative reviews boast that all their products are effective and have helped millions get a negative report. Learn more about TestNegative in this review.

Before that, let’s take a look at the summary of TestNegative:

Brand Name:

TestNegative

Category:

Premium Synthetic Urine and THC Detox Products Seller

Affiliation:

Clear Choice

TestNegative Products Characteristics:

Odorless

Colorless

Easy to carry

Effective

Undetectable

Toxin-free

Common Ingredients in Products:

Cranberry, apple, watermelon, organic components, urea, and others.

Pricing:

Product pricing starts from $39

Visit TestNegative:

The Back Story: TestNegative and Clear Choice History

This is not a history class, so we promise this section will not be boring. We will give you an overview of the brand and the retailer to understand who they are and whether you can trust them.

About Clear Choice

Clear Choice has established itself as a leader in the detox product industry, serving as a model for others to emulate. Since 1993, Clear Choice has been manufacturing detox products and synthetic urine kits for pranks and laboratory testing. Sources reveal that Clear Choice manufactures top-quality and safe detox products.

Laith Richard is the founder of Clear Choice. However, in 2006, he sold the brand to Woodstock Enterprises Inc. and moved on to other pursuits. That is how, in 2007, TestNegative became the sole distributor of Clear Choice products.

All the products of Clear Choice comply with state and federal law, so you do not have to worry about breaking laws or facing charges.

How Does TestNegative’s Detox Products Work?

TestNegative Detox products are designed to remove toxins from your urine. Be it the detox drink or other detox solution; all TestNegative products are carefully made by combining organic and herbal components.

The detox products have detoxifying properties that help them detoxify your body and remove harmful substances from your body and blood. The products support your body’s innate ability to detoxify itself. As a result, your body can eliminate toxins through urine, resulting in negative urine test results.

Detox Products On TestNegative That People Love

TestNegative has the following detox products listed on the website:

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

Rescue Cleanse 17oz Detox Drink

Herbal Pre-Cleanse Capsules

Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink

When it comes to detoxing, size matters. And for those with a larger-than-average body mass, Rescue Cleanse 32oz Detox Drink is the ultimate solution. This potent formula is designed to help detoxify your body swiftly and effectively and is available in delightful apple and cranberry flavors. The best part? It gets the job done within an hour.

Imagine having a 5-hour safety net! This drink provides a protective shield for the next five hours, allowing you to face your test confidently. Priced at just $60, it’s an affordable investment in your peace of mind.

The seller has your back with detailed instructions, ensuring you get the best results. And here’s a pro tip: To supercharge the effectiveness of this detox drink, make it a habit to consume a minimum of 48 ounces of water daily. Hydration is key!

Rescue Cleanse 17oz Detox Drink.

Rescue Cleanse 17oz Detox Drink is the perfect solution for individuals with smaller builds and moderate exposure to toxins. This delightful watermelon-flavored detox drink offers a tasty twist to your cleansing routine. Priced at just $50, it’s an affordable choice that doesn’t compromise effectiveness.

Designed specifically for those who don’t face constant toxin exposure and have a petite frame, this 17oz wonder provides a convenient and efficient path to detoxification. The key to success with this drink lies in its timing. You have a 5-hour window of effectiveness, so it’s crucial to plan your detox strategy accordingly. For optimal results, drink it approximately one hour before your scheduled test.

TestNegative reviews and user experiences consistently affirm the effectiveness of Rescue Cleanse 17oz Detox Drink. It’s become a trusted go-to for individuals looking to face their drug tests confidently.

This product is beautiful in its simplicity. It doesn’t require weeks of preparation or complex routines. This watermelon-flavored detox drink is your ally when you need a quick and reliable solution. So, if you fall into smaller body mass and moderate toxin exposure, Rescue Cleanse 17oz Detox Drink is your ticket to detox success.

Herbal Pre-Cleanse Capsules

Herbal Pre-Cleanse capsules support other Clear Choice products and make them even more effective. So, if you are worried about failing the test after all the preparation, take these capsules to ensure your victory!

The capsules accelerate the removal of toxins from your body and maintain healthy, toxin-free levels. The price of this fantastic product is $39! Can you get anything like this at this price? Probably not.

Take two capsules with water for two weeks before seeing any results. So, please make them a part of your routine if you are constantly exposed to toxins and use substances regularly.

Other Products Listed on TestNegative

Other products that TestNegative has to offer are as follows:

Oral Clear Gum

Spike Additive

Sub-Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

Clear Choice Disposable Heat Pad

Oral Clear Gum

If you’ve ever fretted over a saliva test, TestNegative’s Oral Clear Gum is here to ease your worries. This innovative solution is hailed as the best saliva-neutralizing product on the market. The concept is brilliantly simple yet highly effective.

Just bite the gum from its wrapper, keeping your lips sealed to prevent the liquid solution from spilling. You won’t be swallowing this liquid; instead, you’ll hold it in your mouth, allowing it to work its magic on your saliva. Within 30 seconds, you’ll feel the effects kick in.

The Oral Clear Gum acts swiftly, neutralizing toxins in your saliva. Moreover, it provides a generous 30-minute window of toxin-free saliva, which should be more than ample time to pass your test with flying colors. And all this peace of mind comes at a reasonable cost of $95.

Spike Additive

Clear Choice’s Spike Additive is a game-changer in drug tests, offering a reliable solution to eliminate toxins from your urine discreetly and effectively. This innovative formula results from years of research and development, making it a trusted choice for individuals seeking a clean urine sample for their tests.

One of the standout features of Spike Additive is its odorless and colorless nature. It seamlessly blends in when mixed with your urine, leaving no telltale signs that you’ve used an additive. This stealthy quality is essential for those facing rigorous and sensitive tests, where any suspicion can lead to trouble.

Using Spike Additive is a straightforward process. You can confidently add it to your urine sample, knowing it will quietly neutralize toxins without drawing any attention. This peace of mind is invaluable when your career or personal prospects are on the line.

Priced at $130, Spike Additive offers an affordable solution to ensure your test results are clean and free from unwanted substances. Whether pre-employment screening or a routine check, Spike Additive provides the assurance you need to face your test confidently.

Sub-Solution Synthetic Urine Kit

The Sub-Solution Synthetic Urine Kit from TestNegative is more than just a prank kit; it’s a reliable ally when you need to pass a urine test with flying colors. Priced at $90, this kit is a cost-effective solution for individuals facing drug tests.

What sets the Sub-Solution apart is its comprehensive package. It includes a powdered synthetic urine vial, heat activator powder, and a temperature strip. This all-in-one kit ensures you have everything necessary to create a convincing, undetectable urine sample.

Using the Sub-Solution is straightforward, thanks to the detailed instructions provided. This ensures that you can confidently prepare the synthetic urine, even if you’ve never done it before. The mixture mimics real urine, containing organic and inorganic components, making it virtually indistinguishable from the real thing.

Both men and women can use the Sub-Solution, making it a versatile choice for many individuals. Whether you’re facing pre-employment screening, a sports test, or any other type of urine test, this kit provides the peace of mind to navigate the process without worry.

Clear Choice Disposable Heat Pad

Another product on TestNegative’s official website is the heat pad. The Clear Choice disposable heat pad lasts up to ten hours and is self-adhesive to stick it to your urine kit easily.

The heat pad works to keep the urine solution heated. The heat pad costs $5 and is the perfect heat solution. You can easily use it without any hassle and fool the people in white coats!

Accessories by TestNegative

TestNegative also sells various accessories, including the Stash Leg Belt and Stash Boxers. These accessories help you easily conceal your synthetic urine kit. You can work in cahoots with these accessories to ace the urine test.

The cost of the Stash Leg Belt is $29.95. However, Stash Boxers will cost you $34.95.

Pros and Cons of TestNegative: Beyond The Marketing Gimmick

Pros of TestNegative are:

Their product range starts from $5.

Numerous TestNegative reviews swear that the products are effective and give the promised results.

A comprehensive FAQ section is provided to help you navigate the website and get answers to all your queries.

TestNegative products are free of toxins and very potent.

All the products are convenient to use.

Cons of TestNegative are:

Some TestNegative products are costly.

Not covered by any money-back guarantee.

Some TestNegative reviews reveal that the execution is not smooth and perfect. So, until you see that “pass” word written on your report, you may silently suffer in misery and anxiety.

They have a wall of shame. So, if they consider you committed fraud against them, your details will be published on their website along with your name. This gave us the chills!

Customer Experiences And TestNegative Reviews

TestNegative reviews and customer experiences give it a rating of 5/5. So far, we have only found positive things about TestNegative. Customers revealed a smooth journey and great experience in their TestNegative reviews.

All customers successfully passed their urine tests with the assistance of the products. However, some had trouble following the instructions for properly using the products. Overall, we found that people were happy with their purchase.

Most Suitable Way To Use TestNegative Products

When using TestNegative products, following their guidelines and detailed instructions is the golden rule. Fortunately, they’ve gone the extra mile to ensure you have all the information you need for a successful detox.

Adhering to their instructions and diligently practicing the recommended steps before your urine test significantly increase your chances of passing with flying colors.

A critical aspect of their instructions often involves staying well-hydrated, and drinking water before your test is crucial in flushing out any lingering toxins. Hydration and a healthy diet can synergize with TestNegative products to optimize your detox process.

By following their guidance, you’re not just using their products; you’re implementing a comprehensive strategy for a clean test.

What Is The TestNegative Loyalty Program?

TestNegative is a platform where loyalty matters, and you get rewarded for being a loyal customer. At TestNegative, your well-being and trust are highly valued. Hence, they allow you to earn and accumulate points with every purchase.

For each asset, you will earn loyalty points equal to the value of your purchased product. You have to create an account first to earn loyalty points. Here are the details of how loyalty products are collected and calculated:

If you spend $10, you earn one loyalty point.

One loyalty point will be counted as $0.25.

So, if you have four loyalty points, you can get a concession of $1 on your next order.

Shipping And Delivery With TestNegative

We found that TestNegative ships order only on weekdays. Generally, they take 2-5 days to deliver your order. Also, you must sign the parcel if your total order cost is over $500. Signature confirmation is mandatory in such a case. You can read TestNegative’s shipping policy to know all the details.

If we talk about the delivery, free delivery is available on orders above $135. Otherwise, standard shipping charges will apply. You can check the total cost and delivery charges at the checkout section.

Refund And Exchange Policy On TestNegative Products

It would have been better if TestNegative had a return policy. Unfortunately, all sales are final, and you cannot return the product to get a refund. You can only exchange the product within 30 days of its purchase.

If you are even a day late, your exchange request will not be processed. This makes us skeptical about buying any product from TestNegative’s official website. But because TestNegative is a trustworthy and reliable brand, we are assured.

Why Choose TestNegative?

Choosing TestNegative for your detox needs is backed by many compelling reasons. Here’s why this platform stands out:

Product Excellence

TestNegative’s commitment to product excellence makes it a top choice for detox needs. They offer diverse detox products, each carefully formulated to address specific needs and situations.

Whether preparing for a drug test, seeking to cleanse your system, or simply looking for a reliable detox solution, TestNegative ensures you access the most effective tools for your detox journey.

Their dedication to product quality and effectiveness instills confidence in their customers, knowing they use reliable and trusted solutions.

Clear Instructions

Embarking on a detox journey can be intimidating, especially for those new to the process. TestNegative understands this and goes the extra mile by providing precise and comprehensive instructions with each product.

These easy-to-follow guidelines demystify the detox process, making it accessible to everyone. With TestNegative, customers can confidently approach their detox, knowing they have the guidance they need to achieve their goals safely and effectively.

Proven Success

One of the most compelling reasons to choose TestNegative is its track record of success. Numerous users have achieved their desired results and successfully passed drug tests with the help of TestNegative products.

Real-life testimonials and positive reviews from satisfied customers underscore the effectiveness of their offerings. This proves TestNegative’s detox quality and reliability.

One of the users says,

“TestNegative’s products are simply excellent! Their detox solutions are reliable, effective, and easy to use. I recently used one of their products for a crucial drug test, and it worked like a charm.”

Privacy and Discretion

Your matters should remain just that—personal. TestNegative understands this and respects your privacy throughout your journey. They offer discreet packaging for their products, ensuring no one else needs to be privy to your detox goals.

This thoughtful approach allows you to pursue your objectives without unnecessary attention or questions. With TestNegative, your privacy is safeguarded, allowing you to focus on achieving your detox goals confidently.

Affordability

TestNegative believes that achieving your detox goals shouldn’t strain your wallet. That’s why they’ve made affordability a top priority. Their detox products are competitively priced, ensuring that high-quality solutions are within reach for many individuals.

Whether preparing for a drug test or simply seeking to cleanse your system, TestNegative’s commitment to affordability means you can access reliable detox options without worrying about breaking the bank.

It’s reassuring to choose TestNegative, knowing that your financial well-being is also considered.

Responsive Customer Support

When you choose TestNegative, you’re not just getting quality detox products; you’re also gaining access to a dedicated support team to assist you every step of the way. TestNegative’s customer support professionals are just a message or call away if you have questions or concerns or need guidance on your detox journey.

They’re not just responsive; they’re committed to ensuring that your experience with TestNegative is as smooth and hassle-free as possible. With their support, you can confidently navigate your detox journey, knowing that help is readily available when needed.

This level of customer care sets TestNegative apart and makes it a trusted choice for all your detox needs.

Loyalty Program

Negative values its customers and demonstrates this appreciation through its dedicated Loyalty Program. With each purchase, customers earn points that can be redeemed for valuable savings on future orders.

This program rewards customer loyalty and makes quality detox solutions more accessible and affordable. It’s a win-win for those who rely on TestNegative’s products regularly.

Final Verdict on TestNegative

You have guessed it right! We are highly impressed with TestNegative. The website is a trustworthy and reliable source to buy Clear Choice’s products, which are all effective.

We agree that TestNegative’s official website could have done better by offering a trial period or refund; nonetheless, TestNegative serves what you pay for.