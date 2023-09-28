Spokeo Reviews – Is Spokeo.com Legit? People Search & Reverse Phone Lookup or Scam?

Spokeo is an excellent tool that helps you identify unknown calls and generate comprehensive reports on individuals, companies, and websites using a background check, government search data from 12 billion records and other resources. You can even look for a person’s criminal history and your family tree, gain knowledge about family members and your dates, and even retrieve property records in the form of pdf reports.

If you are looking to do such searches and are looking for reliable search engines, then you must learn about Spokeo. Here is a detailed description of what Spokeo is, what other Spokeo reviews say about the service, and how you can utilize the search results.

Keep reading to learn all about this amazing web service. Let us first begin with a Spokeo review at a glance.

Product Name:

Spokeo

Product Category:

Information Retrieval Web Service

Product Description:

Spokeo is a web service that can be used to retrieve information about individuals, companies, and groups using basic information such as their name, phone number, or email address. They provide complex information in a simplified way that is easy to understand by a common man.

Who created Spokeo?

Harrison Tang, Mike Daly, and Eric Yang are the cofounders of Spokeo Web Service.

Who can use Spokeo?

Any adult from around the world can access information on people using Spokeo.

Spokeo Review Key Features

Background check service and personal inquiries

Free Searches are also provided

Uncover Criminal Records, Marriage details, and personal details

Comprehensive Report Retrieval

Trusted by 13 million+ people

Faster search results

Extensive database with 12 billion+ records

Detailed report on anyone

Background Of Spokeo – Overview Of Their Aim and Mission

Spokeo is a people search engine that was founded in 2006 by a group of Stanford graduates who wanted to simplify the process of finding and connecting with people online. The company has since grown to become one of the most trusted and reliable sources of people’s information on the internet, with over 20 million monthly visitors.

The aim of Spokeo is to be a transparent and trusted people intelligence service that helps individuals learn more about the people around them.

The company achieves this by organizing over 12 billion records from thousands of data sources into easy-to-understand reports that include available contact information, location history, photos, social media accounts, family members, court records, work information, and much more.

Spokeo’s mission is to help individuals know more about the people around them, assisting their internal compass in pointing true north. The company holds itself to several values and beliefs to achieve data and cultural transparency, including listening with empathy, clarifying with data, innovating to learn, collaborating to achieve, and insisting on quality.

In addition to its core mission, Spokeo is committed to supporting local communities and promoting education.

The company has several initiatives, including the Spokeo Search Angels program, which recognizes and supports volunteers who help adoptees and birth families find one another. Spokeo also provides scholarships for education and donates accounts to qualifying nonprofits that can further their cause by using the search platform.

Uncover mysteries with Spokeo. Start your search now!

What Does A Full Report By Spokio Entail?

Spokeo provides a wide range of services that can be used to know in depth about someone quickly and easily. One of the frequently asked Spokeo review questions is what kind of data can be found on Spokeo.

With Spokeo, you can get industry-leading reports on a person from several resources. According to Spokeo reviews from actual users, a comprehensive report generated by this search engine includes the following:

Contact Information

Personal Details

Location History

Wealth Data

Family and Associates

Criminal Records

Social Media Accounts

What Is Spokeo Used For?

You can use the account page on Spokeo to get information for any reason you wish. Here are some of the things you can use Spokeo for.

Free Searches

Spokeo provides free searches as well to its customers. You can utilize Spokeo, a leading people-search service, to get information on anyone around the country and beyond.

They have paid packages as well that guarantee you unlimited searches to access all the data, such as public records, marriage records, and other details.

Identify Unknown Calls or Texts

You can identify calls or texts from unknown people using this service. It can be easily used to identify phone calls before you answer them so you can be saved from scammers and hackers. Since Spokeo uses information from government resources as well, you can access information through a phone number from your phone calls before picking them up.

Re-establish Long-Lost Family Connections

You can enter a person’s name into Spokeo’s search bar to access information about their contacts and social media if you want to go back and trace your family tree or connect with family members and distant relatives for whom you do not have contact information.

Most background search services do not have such huge databases as Spokeo does, making such searches easy.

Stay connected! Find everyone with Spokeo >>>

Wealth Data

If you are looking to access data about someone’s wealth and check for liabilities and debts, then Spokeo can help you here as well. Spokeo’s income search feature can help you verify whether a company is truly a reputable company or not and whether you should have business with them, using a background check on them.

However, you should note that such information may not include certain government data as directed by the Fair Credit Reporting Act. This is because the Fair Credit Reporting Act protects the parties from such information collected by institutions like a business bureaus.

Reconnect With Old Friends

All of us have been in places where we suddenly think of an old friend or distant family member and wish to reconnect with them. After all, the best friendships must not be lost. Spokeo, a great people search service, helps you reconnect with such old friends by giving you your friends’ social media and contact information.

All you have to do is search for their name, email address, or cell phone numbers (if you still have them), and this website will give you back all the information on them available.

Uncover a Person’s Criminal History

Whether you are recruiting a new member for your team or are just suspicious about someone in your office, it is important to follow your instincts at such points. A person may truly have a criminal history that they have been hiding from other people. With Spokeo, you can use the services to look into the criminal history of anyone.

This background investigation service provides you with access to almost everyone’s criminal history that may be on their government records.

Need to find someone? Spokeo is your solution!

Help Small Businesses Grow

Using a bureau to find small businesses may not work as well at times. This is because such business bureaus do not have an extensive database as Spokeo does. This is why Spokeo is a better service for finding and helping such businesses boom. Spokeo, thus, makes for a better business bureau as well. This is why users find Spokeo legit and reliable.

Get to Know the Neighbors

Did the new neighbors just move, and are you slightly skeptical about your children’s safety around them? Or maybe just something feels wrong about them.

You can now use Spokeo to gather information about your neighbors with just their name or phone number and get access to all the information present on them.

This way, you can be assured about your neighbors, and with the help of certain information about them, you can also find their social media to connect with them.

Know the Truth About the Person You’re Dating

Online dating comes with a lot of risks. First dates in online dating, especially, are the most difficult ones because you never know what you might be getting into. This is especially scarier for women since a person’s life may depend on it.

So the next time you are going on a date with someone new, you must run a small background check on them using Spokeo. This way, you can be sure that the person you are now dating is legit and does not have a history that can be scary. At the very least, you will have prevented an enormous disaster.

Protect Your Online Presence

Spokeo also helps you protect your online presence since it can provide you with all the data that is available on the Internet and certain government data books that you may or may not be aware of. In a world where online presence marks a lot of hold and privacy is a huge issue Spokeo you can be a great help in protecting those.

Since getting your information sold out on the dark web is a big concern with such services, it is essential to use reliable services only. Being an ethical background check service, Spokeo does not sell your information and data on the dark web. So you do not have to worry about the dark web at all.

Find what you’re looking for with Spokeo. Starting today!

Is Spokeo A Consumer Reporting Agency?

The answer is no. According to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), a consumer reporting agency is defined as “any person which, for monetary fees, dues, or on a cooperative nonprofit basis, regularly engages in whole or in part in the practice of assembling or evaluating consumer credit information or other information on consumers for the purpose of furnishing consumer reports to third parties.”

Spokeo does not fall under this definition because it does not assemble or evaluate consumer credit information. Instead, it aggregates data from various sources, including social media, public records, and other online platforms.

While this information may be useful for personal or professional purposes, it cannot be used for employment or tenant screening or any other purpose covered by the FCRA.

It is important to note that Spokeo is not alone in this regard. Many other online platforms that provide access to public records and other data are not considered consumer reporting agencies.

Spokeo Reviews From Real Users

This web search engine serves about 23 million people in a month, answering about 500,000 searches a day. Reviews from real users tell us that this website has been helping a lot of people gather information about people, companies, and websites.

This has enabled a lot of them to reconnect with their families, run background checks on people with a criminal record and avoid a lot of mishappenings.

One of the Spokeo reviews says, “I found out the name of the owner of a phone number that sent harassing texts to me. I searched on Spokeo and was given their name, address, and email.”

Here is what a user has to say about the service, “I bought something off of Craigslist that was defective. When I tried to call them back, they wouldn’t pick up. I searched their number, located them, and got my money back.”

Nery R., in their Spokeo review, says, “I needed to find an address for my friend, and I only had the phone number. I looked up their number, and I got their address! Spokeo was easy to use.”

Overall the response has been extremely positive, and these actual users tend to refer Spokeo to other people as well. From what we have gathered about Spokeo, it looks like a promising way to gather information on people.

Learn from the experiences of other users >>>

Is Spokeo Legit?

We have already mentioned in the Spokeo review key features this website provides you with detailed information about the criminal history, marriage records, and other information of a person.

When using background check services, it is found that most background check websites do not have good enough information. On the other hand, Spokeo is one of the few background check services that are legit and provide reliable information. However, in this case, we do find Spokeo legit.

As a background check company, Spokeo is extremely concerned with transparency and wishes to make the world more transparent and accountable. According to reviews of actual customers, the service is great, and they seem to consider Spokeo legit. If you are looking for a background check service that helps you gain information about people transparently and honestly, then Spokeo is your go-to resource.

How To Delete a Spokeo Account?

If you wish to discontinue using your Spokeo account, you can delete your Spokeo account easily by going to their website and submitting a request for the same. Since Spokeo is most concerned about transparency, they let you make and delete your account as per your wish.

This people-search tool not only lets you run such a comprehensive scan using a name, phone number, and email address, but it also gives you the ability to manage an account on Spokeo at your convenience. You can manage your account and even cancel your Spokeo membership as you like.

Spokeo – your go-to for reliable people search. Try now!

Is Spokeo A Popular People-Search Platform?

The answer is yes. Spokeo has been around since 2006 and has gained a significant following over the years. In fact, their CEO, Harrison Tang, has been featured in numerous publications and has been recognized as one of the most influential people in his community.

For example, in 2019, Tang was featured in Pasadena Magazine’s Top 50 Most Influential People List. This list highlights individuals who have made a significant impact on their community and have demonstrated leadership and innovation in their respective fields. Tang’s recognition on this list speaks to his influence and the popularity of Spokeo among users.

Additionally, Tang has been recognized by Ernst & Young as the Best Entrepreneur of the Year. This award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial skills in their business ventures.

Tang’s recognition by Ernst & Young further solidifies Spokeo’s popularity and success as a people-search platform.

Final Thoughts on Spokeo Review At A Glance

Be it internet dating, reconnecting with distant relatives, searching for contact details, or finding old friends’ social media, Spokeo can help you with everything. It provides detailed reports based on information collected from various resources, from property records to social media accounts.

In this review, frequently asked questions about Spokeo have been answered in detail. You can truly make personal inquiries and collect data about a person’s life. We caution you to use this service for legal or honest purposes only.

Spokeo has data from 12 billion and counting people, websites, and companies. It lets you generate pdf reports for your convenience. Along with this, you can cancel the Spokeo subscription whenever you wish to.

Finally, if you are looking for a people search service that is legit, reliable, and easy to use, then Spokeo may be the right fit. Its easy-to-navigate search engine makes searching extremely easy!