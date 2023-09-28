Omni DataSafe Reviews – Proven to Work or Cheap Privacy Security USB Drive?

Omni DataSafe is a pocket-sized fortress for your most sensitive data.

It’s not just a flash drive: Omni DataSafe is an ultra-secure way to protect photos, videos, documents, and other data.

Does Omni DataSafe really work? How does Omni DataSafe protect your data? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Omni DataSafe today in our review.

What is Omni DataSafe?

Omni DataSafe is a highly-secure flash drive built with unbreakable AES-256 military-grade encryption and protected with a physical keypad.

After plugging Omni DataSafe into a computer, you enter the password to unlock access to the data. If you don’t enter the password, the data remains locked behind AES-256 military-grade encryption.

Some use Omni DataSafe to protect sensitive photos and videos. Others use it to protect their data, identity, and sensitive documents from the outside world.

Omni DataSafe is exclusively available through GetOmniDataSafe.io, where it’s priced at $79 per unit. Each drive has 32GB of onboard storage.

Omni DataSafe comes from Prairie IT, a tech company founded by Mark Oman. After a 45-year career in Silicon Valley, Mark became more aware of the importance of personal privacy and keeping documents secure. He created Omni DataSafe to store his personal information. Today, anyone can buy Omni DataSafe online.

Omni DataSafe Benefits

Some of the benefits of Omni DataSafe include:

Multi-device compatibility

Rapid encryption, securing data in seconds

Automatic backup function

32GB of onboard storage space

Military-grade AES-256 encryption

30 day moneyback guarantee

How Does Omni DataSafe Work?

Omni DataSafe works similar to other flash drives – but with the added benefit of encryption and a password protection system.

To use Omni DataSafe, just insert the drive into your computer like an ordinary flash drive. Then, transfer files to the drive. Setup a PIN, and you’ll need to re-enter that PIN to access the data on the drive in the future.

As soon as you remove Omni DataSafe from your computer, the device automatically encrypts your data. After you insert the drive into your computer again, the device remains encrypted and locked until you enter your PIN.

Each Omni DataSafe has 32GB of storage capacity – enough to store 600,000+ pages of Word documents, 12,000+ images, 12,000+ MP3 files, and 10+ hours of HD video. You can store a single type of data on the drive; or, you can store multiple types of data, up to the 32GB limit.

Secure your files with Omni DataSafe now!

How to Use Omni DataSafe

Omni DataSafe is easy for anyone to use – even if you have limited technical skills.

Here’s how to use Omni DataSafe:

Step 1) Plug in Omni DataSafe

Step 2) Drag your private files to Omni DataSafe via the built-in software (which runs when you insert Omni DataSafe into your computer)

Step 3) Omni DataSafe automatically encrypts your data the moment you remove the drive from your computer

About Omni DataSafe’s Built-in Software

Omni DataSafe is unique from other flash drives because of its PIN system and built-in encryption. However, it’s also unique because it comes with built-in software.

When you plug Omni DataSafe into your computer and enter your PIN, the drive opens built-in software to help manage your files, customize passwords, and control everything on your device.

Key features of Omni DataSafe’s built-in software include:

Easily navigate and access your most important data

Customize PINs, passwords, and other security data on your device

Access asset management tools, estate planning software, built-in healthcare tracking software, and more

Net worth calculator

Overall, Omni DataSafe’s built-in software gives you everything you need to manage important aspects of your life without adding critical files to an unsecured computer. You can manage everything using Omni DataSafe and the built-in software.

Click here to get military-grade security!

Omni DataSafe Features

There are other flash drives and secure storage solutions available today. Why buy Omni DataSafe? What makes Omni DataSafe unique? Here are some of the features that distinguish it from other secure storage options:

32GB Storage Capacity: Omni DataSafe has 32GB of onboard storage space. That’s enough for 12,000+ images, 12,000+ MP3 files, more than 600,000+ pages of Word documents, and over 10 hours of HD video.

Military-Grade, Unbreakable AES-256 Bit Encryption: Omni DataSafe is protected by encryption that meets military standards. Each Omni DataSafe is protected by military-grade, AES-256 bit encryption that meets military standards. It’s an unbreakable level of encryption. If someone doesn’t enter your secret code into Omni DataSafe, your data remains locked behind this encryption.

You Retain Full Access to Your Data: Omni DataSafe doesn’t send or receive your data over the internet, nor does it lock your data in cloud servers. All data remains in your hands, on the Omni DataSafe drive. It’s never sent to the makers of Omni DataSafe or anyone else on the internet unless you deliberately send your data. You’re the only person who has access to your information.

Built-in Software: Omni DataSafe works on any computer without requiring you to install software. That’s because Omni DataSafe has software built into it. That built-in software opens as soon as you insert Omni DataSafe into your computer and enter your PIN. The software walks you through the data transfer process and makes everything easy. In fact, it also has advanced features like bill tracking, asset management, estate planning, password management, healthcare tracking, and more.

Protect Data Even If Stolen: Even if someone steals your Omni DataSafe drive, they are unable to access your data. Your data remains locked behind encryption at all times.

Omni DataSafe: The solution for data safety!

Immune to Brute Force Attempts and Multiple PIN Entries: Someone cannot simply keep trying PINs with Omni DataSafe to get access to your data. That’s because the device erases all encrypted data after 10 failed PIN attempts. It’s an extra security measure against anyone who wants to steal your data.

Easy to Use Regardless of Tech Skills: You don’t need to be a tech whiz to use Omni DataSafe. Someone with any level of expertise can easily set up Omni DataSafe, create a PIN, and transfer data to the device. If you can send and receive emails, you’ll have no issue using Omni DataSafe.

Works on Any Computer, Including Windows, Linux, or Mac, With No Software Required: You can install Omni DataSafe on any computer without installing any special software. Omni DataSafe works easily on Windows, Mac, or Linux. Just plug in the drive, enter your code, and access your data via the included software.

Store Any Type of File: You can store all types of files on Omni DataSafe, including documents, photos, videos, and more. The encryption protects all digital data the same way.

Automatic Backups: Omni DataSafe saves data without prompts, making it easy to automatically backup the device as needed. You can keep your data secure and updated without hassle.

Works in Seconds: Transferring data to your encrypted Omni DataSafe is as easy as transferring data to any flash drive. The drive uses ultra-quick data transfer technology to perform lightning-fast transfers in seconds.

Advanced Password Management Tools, Estate Planning Tools, and More: Omni DataSafe’s built-in software does more than just manage passwords and device data. It also comes with built-in asset management tools, asset planning tools, bill tracking software, and more.

Protect your data, choose Omni DataSafe!

Rugged Aluminum Housing for Added Protection: As an extra level of protection against physical elements, Omni DataSafe has a rugged, aluminum case designed to withstand drops. That case lasts for years, keeping your data safe long-term.

LED Light Signals: Omni DataSafe has two LED lights at the top to indicate when data is transferring to and from the device. You can see when Omni DataSafe is connected to your computer, stable, or actively transferring files.

Adaptable Storage for Photos, Videos, Documents, & More: Whether you’re storing MP3 files, documents, videos, or anything else, you can store multiple formats and files on Omni DataSafe.

30 Day Moneyback Guarantee: All Omni DataSafe purchases come with a 30 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unsatisfied for any reason.

Device Doesn’t Appear in Computer Unless Unlocked: Omni DataSafe doesn’t even appear on your computer unless it’s unlocked. You can attach it to a computer, and it remains hidden until you enter the PIN.

Fast & Free Shipping: If you buy three or more Omni DataSafe units through the official website, you get free and fast shipping on your purchase.

US-Owned Company: Omni DataSafe is a US-based company registered in Colorado.

Omni DataSafe Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Omni DataSafe has strong reviews online from customers who have used Omni DataSafe to secure all types of files.

Here are some of the reviews from Omni DataSafe users online:

One customer described Omni DataSafe as “great for tech newbies.” He had limited technical experience but found it easy to use Omni DataSafe. Today, he feels “more protected from hackers” because of Omni DataSafe.

Many customers have peace of mind thanks to Omni DataSafe. Instead of storing files unprotected on a computer, they can securely hold files on Omni DataSafe. Some exclusively store files on Omni DataSafe, while others use it as a backup.

Omni DataSafe is popular for photos, videos, documents, and all other types of files. Some people store everything on there, while others exclusively store financial files or other personal documents. It’s a versatile device you can use to store anything.

Many customers are impressed with the durability, quality, and overall sturdiness of Omni DataSafe and the included cap. It feels heavier and more secure than a standard flash drive, giving you peace of mind that it won’t get physically destroyed easily.

Most customers find 32GB is more than enough storage space for files, documents, videos, photos, and other data. Unless you’re storing dozens of hours of HD video footage or over 15,000 photos, you should be able to easily store whatever data you need on Omni DataSafe.

Many customers find the built-in software easy to use. It walks you through the data management systems. If you can click the left mouse button, you should have no issue using Omni DataSafe’s software.

Omni DataSafe Pricing

Omni DataSafe is priced at $79 per drive, with discounts available when buying multiple drives.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Omni DataSafe online today:

1 x Omni DataSafe: $79 + Shipping

3 x Omni DataSafe: $198 ($66 Per Unit) + Free Shipping

5 x Omni DataSafe: $297 ($59.40 Per Unit) + Free Shipping

Each Omni DataSafe has 32GB of storage space.

Omni DataSafe Refund Policy

Omni DataSafe has a 30 day refund policy. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days if you’re unhappy for any reason.

Order Omni DataSafe Right Here At The Best Prices!!

About Prairie IT

Omni DataSafe is made by a Haxtun, Colorado-based company named Prairie IT. That company was founded by Mark Oman, who retired after a 45-year career in Silicon Valley.

Mark Oman knew the importance of keeping data safe, and he wanted to create a convenient solution to secure his medical documents and financial information. He invented Omni DataSafe to help himself and others enjoy maximum security and peace of mind.

The GetOmniDataSafe.io website is made by GiddyUp, an ecommerce company dedicated to curating innovative products. Buying from GetOmniDataSafe.io is the best way to support the original inventors.

You can contact Omni DataSafe and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getomnidatasafe.io

support@getomnidatasafe.io Mailing Address: Prairie IT 206 N Colorado Ave, Haxtun, CO 80731

Final Word

Omni DataSafe is a secure USB drive locked with AES-256 military grade encryption. Just enter a PIN to unlock your device, then store any files you need.

Available exclusively online through GetOmniDataSafe.io, Omni DataSafe is easy for anyone to use – regardless of tech skills or experience.

To learn more about Omni DataSafe or to buy the ultra-secure flash drive online today, visit the official website at GetOmniDataSafe.io.