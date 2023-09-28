BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Fake Hype?

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Are you suffering from chronic stress, which affects your sleep pattern, performance, and energy levels? If your answer is yes, then you need a magnesium supplement to restore optimal health.

Magnesium Breakthrough is a natural magnesium supplement that eliminates all the issues caused by magnesium deficiency and promotes overall health.

Here is a comprehensive Magnesium Breakthrough review that will cover every aspect of the product.

What is BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough?

BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough is a healthy magnesium supplement that helps you conquer stress and promote sleep. It offers a full magnesium spectrum with 7 different types of Magnesium.

The formula provides an adequate amount of Magnesium in the body, enabling you to overcome irregular sleep patterns, poor immune function, high blood pressure, weak bones, brain fog, poor metabolic health, muscle cramps, fatigue, and more.

Magnesium Breakthrough prevents magnesium deficiency and helps keep your health in check. It transforms both your physical and mental performance by providing the purest and most potent forms of Magnesium.

The research-backed formula is ideal for anyone who wants to attain optimal health. It is also beneficial to athletes and fitness enthusiasts who want to promote muscle growth and support muscle recovery and repair. The magnesium supplement promises faster and more sustainable results, beginning with better sleep, high energy levels, and less stress and anxiety.

Magnesium Breakthrough is a safe supplement that is free from GMOs, mercury, artificial ingredients, allergens, additives, preservatives, or chemicals. It ensures optimal health without the risk of side effects. You can get the magnesium formula on the official website at a discounted price, which also comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Try BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough today and see the difference!

How Does BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough Work?

Magnesium mineral is essential, as it is responsible for performing 600 metabolic functions in the body. Magnesium Breakthrough contains a high magnesium content, which works differently. The formula triggers the production of various neurotransmitters in the brain, which promote relaxation and calmness and enhance sleep.

Magnesium Breakthrough reduces cortisol production, which is naturally released when you experience stressful events. It increases energy levels, stamina, and endurance and supports performance by promoting muscle repair and recovery.

The magnesium supplement is vital for athletes as it improves brain and physical performance. It rejuvenates the body and regulates blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Some types of Magnesium in the formula support digestive and heart health.

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The Ingredients in BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Magnesium Breakthrough contains 7 forms of Magnesium, which are backed by scientific research and proven to transform your stress and performance. Each type of Magnesium plays an essential role in the body. Let’s take a look at all the kinds of Magnesium in the formula and their benefits:

Magnesium Chelate

Magnesium chelate supports muscle building, repair, and recovery and enhances metabolism for optimal weight loss. It restores muscle and bone strength and lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

According to research, magnesium chelate can reduce heart failure, stroke, stress, chronic pain, and migraines.

Magnesium Citrate

Magnesium citrate has weight loss properties that are beneficial for overweight people. It reduces blood sugar levels and promotes glycemic control among patients with type 2 diabetes. Magnesium citrate reduces artery stiffness and increases water content in the intestines.

A study revealed that the ingredient improved glycated hemoglobin AIC, insulin sensitivity, and glucose concentration for patients who took 300-360 mg/d dose within 34 weeks.

Magnesium Bisglycinate

Magnesium bisglycinate promotes digestive health by treating heartburn, stomach acidity, and indigestion. It also provides relief for people who have gastroesophageal reflux disease, which causes acid reflux.

Magnesium bisglycinate improves sleep patterns and relaxes the body, therefore promoting optimal body function.

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Magnesium Malate

Magnesium malate reduces blood pressure and regulates mood. It increases the body’s natural ability to produce energy and eases chronic pain and migraines.

Magnesium Sucrosomial

Magnesium sucrosomial has immune-boosting properties that reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It promotes bone health, improves bone density, and prevents the risk of osteoporosis. The mineral strengthens several skeletal structures, including bones and joints. It increases energy levels and supports healthy metabolism.

Magnesium Taurate

Magnesium taurate boosts digestive health by treating heartburn and indigestion. It offers vascular protection, which promotes heart health. The makers of Magnesium Breakthrough claim that magnesium taurate increases the bioavailability of nutrients in the body.

Magnesium Orotate

Magnesium orotate supports metabolism and cardiovascular health. It is essential in promoting fitness and athletes’ performance. In athletes and fitness enthusiasts, magnesium orotate increases energy levels, performance, stamina, and endurance.

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The Benefits of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

Manage stress

Low levels of Magnesium in the body cause stress. Magnesium is a natural relaxant that helps calm your nervous system. It stimulates the production of GABA neurotransmitters, which has relaxing effects.

The formula helps restore stress hormones after a stressful situation. High magnesium intake lowers cortisol levels, which is the primary stress hormone.

Induce sleep

Magnesium Breakthrough has calming properties that help your mind to relax and promote sleep. It triggers melatonin release, which promotes deep sleep and helps calm your senses. The formula improves circadian rhythm, ensuring you have rejuvenated and refreshed mornings.

Support recovery

After an intense workout, your muscles get sore and tired. Magnesium Breakthrough promotes muscle repair and reduces soreness and inflammation while you are sleeping. It reduces recovery time, enabling you to go back to the gym.

Improve immunity

Magnesium content in the formula helps clear pathogens, viruses, and bacteria from your body. The supplement ensures you receive all nutrients for optimal immune function and reduces inflammation, which weakens the immune system.

Boost heart health

Magnesium Breakthrough improves the circadian cycle, which promotes heart health. The formula also regulates blood pressure and improves cardiovascular function.

Improve exercise performance

The 7 types of Magnesium in the formula increase glucose availability in the muscles, brain, and blood, which is essential when performing exercises. It supports endurance and stamina by boosting energy production.

Strengthen the bones

Magnesium Breakthrough supports the growth of strong bones by increasing calcium absorption in the body. Calcium deficiency may cause weak bones, osteoporosis, and fractures.

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How to Use BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough

A single bottle of BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough contains 60 veggie capsules. The manufacturer recommends taking two capsules per day: one in the morning to give you a productive day and another one in the evening to give you a good night’s sleep.

You can also use the BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough 6-week protocol that increases your body’s magnesium levels, then go back to a maintenance dose. The magnesium loading program shifts your nervous system into relaxation mode.

During the first week, take three capsules of Magnesium Breakthrough: one in the morning, one in the afternoon, and another one in the evening. During the second week, increase your pre-bed dosage to two capsules.

From weeks 3-6, increase your afternoon and pre-bed dosage to two capsules.

For the maintenance dose program, one capsule in the morning, one in the afternoon and 2-3 capsules of Magnesium Breakthrough one hour before bed to increase your serotonin and melatonin production. In case the supplement disrupts your digestive system, reduce the dosage by one capsule.

For the entire magnesium loading program, use 12 bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough. Always use the supplement with water to allow for maximum absorption. It takes approximately 2-3 months to start noticing significant results.

Magnesium Breakthrough supplement is safe for daily consumption and does not contain additives, chemicals, GMOs, allergens, or preservatives. However, avoid the supplement if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a pre-existing medical condition. Visit your doctor before using the Magnesium supplement to identify potential risks of allergies.

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Customer Reviews

Donald Dewar says, “One of the few supplements that I felt had an almost immediate significant positive impact. My overall stress levels seemed to go down and my quality of sleep improved significantly. Highly recommend giving it a shot to anyone who will listen”.

Jonathan H. says, “Truly an amazing product. It’s very hard to get the required sleep and all day energy I need to run my finance business. I have 5 sons and they demand plenty of attention. I volunteer at the parochial school that my children attend as well. I have sleep apnea from lifting heavy weights so frequently in my youth. Due to an injury I had to give it up. This caused me to gain a lot of weight over time which just made my sleep worse. Since taking the Magnesium Breakthrough I’ve been sleeping 8 hours every night, and I’m absolutely crushing it everyday. I haven’t felt this healthy and energetic in 15 years”.

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

You get limited-time special pricing on the official BiOptimizers website. Here are the three pricing options:

One bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough at $40 per bottle + shipping fee;

Three bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough at $33 per bottle + free US shipping;

Five bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough at $32 per bottle + free US $ CA shipping;

Twelve bottles of Magnesium Breakthrough at $29 per bottle + free US $ CA shipping.

Each Magnesium Breakthrough package unlocks a 365-day money-back guarantee, which enables you to test the product for one year and get a refund if you don’t get the desired results. All you have to do is speak to the customer service team to return the bottles and process your refund.

Conclusion

Magnesium Breakthrough is a nutritional magnesium supplement that reduces stress and improves sleep quality. It uses a composition of 7 different forms of Magnesium to promote optimal body function.

The magnesium supplement supports immune function, improves energy levels, boosts muscle repair and recovery, increases endurance and stamina, and regulates mood. It supports mental health and improves healthy stress response. It reduces the risk of magnesium deficiency by delivering healthy amounts of Magnesium in the body.

Magnesium Breakthrough brings you total transformation by covering all aspects, including body and mind. It contains the purest and most potent forms of Magnesium, which are backed by years of scientific research.

The magnesium supplement is 100% vegetarian, vegan-friendly, and free from GMOs, allergens, additives, chemicals, or artificial ingredients.

Improve your health with BiOptimizers Magnesium Breakthrough today!