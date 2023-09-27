Prosper Wellness TurmeriCBD Reviews – Proven Ingredients or Cheap Turmeric CBD Blend?

Embarking on a journey towards well-being and optimal health prompts individuals to seek various remedies and supplements, all seeking relief from life’s challenges. In the recent past, medical marijuana has been scientifically proven to provide a solution to numerous health conditions, including neuropathic pain. TurmeriCBD is a dietary supplement by Prosper Wellness that is specially designed to help treat neuropathic pain and other illnesses.

The dietary formula features a unique blend of scientifically proven ingredients. TurmeriCBD formula contains 300mg of CBD and 6000mg of turmeric. Therefore, the dietary supplement has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate muscle, back, and joint pain. In this article, we look at the finer details of the TurmeriCBD dietary supplement by Prosper Wellness.

What is TurmeriCBD?

TurmeriCBD is a nutritional supplement with a unique blend of scientifically proven ingredients. Prosper Wellness designed and formulated it and contains 300mg full spectrum CBD and 6000mg of turmeric and piperine. The formula also contains CBC, terpenes, CBG, flavonoids, and polyphenols. Bioperine is added to the formula to enhance turmeric and CBD for maximum bioavailability. With the revolutionary combination of ingredients, the dietary supplement provides a great solution that helps alleviate persistent pain and chronic inflammation.

According to the manufacturer, each processed batch undergoes thorough testing for toxins, bacteria, and contaminants. The CBD is locally sourced and certified by the US Hemp Authority. Besides, the manufacturer claims to apply supercritical CO2 extraction technology. This ensures the purity and safety of the product. Prosper Wellness further claims that dietary supplement helps alleviate muscle and joint pain, support weight loss, and control blood sugar levels, among other benefits.

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Key Ingredients

TurmeriCBD features a unique combination of three scientifically proven ingredients to enhance overall wellness. The dietary supplement formula includes all-natural ingredients. It is also free of dairy, GMOs, soy, and gluten. These ingredients include:

Turmeric

As the name suggests, turmeric is one of the primary active ingredients in TurmeriCBD. The herb has been used for years in traditional medicine for its numerous medical benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is a compound that comes with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It enhances cardiovascular health and brain functions. Turmeric is also said to help treat cancer and regulate blood pressure.

Cannabidiol (CBD)

CBD is a compound derived from the Hemp plant, used to treat numerous diseases, including sclerosis, epilepsy, arthritis pain, anxiety issues, and much more. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t have psychoactive effects that would cause undesired results. The compound contains flavonoids and terpenes, which offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Bioperine

Bioperine is the other primary ingredient in the TurmeriCBD formula. It improves cognitive capabilities and brain functionality. The TurmeriCBD ingredient helps in promoting the absorption of curcumin, which is a vital compound in turmeric. Piperine is a compound found in black pepper that offers anti-inflammatory properties. Bio Piperine is a patented combination that helps in recovery, boosting the immune system and the metabolism.

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How It Works

As mentioned above, TurmeriCBD features a formula that includes a unique blend of scientifically proven all-natural ingredients. The formula is designed to treat the root cause of neuropathy pain, shutting off the numbness, lightning bolts of pain, tingling, and burning. TurmeriCBD naturally addresses neuropathic pain in three ways. These include:

Shutting off pain signal: The formula contains CBD, which is known to help in relieving pain. Once you get out of pain, the body and mind will have breathing room to heal naturally.

Revitalize blood flow: The dietary supplements contain turmeric and piperine, which help revitalize your blood flow to the feet and hands. This ensures that enough blood starts to reach your nerves. With revitalized blood flow, the nerves will heal and regain normal functionality to stop sending pain signals.

Regrow your nerves: According to the creator of this formula, the formula helps regrow your nerves by focusing on Schwann cells. The power to regrow nerves lies in the special cells known as Schwann cells. These cells help maintain the function and structure of the nerves in your feet and hands. The dietary supplement revitalizes the Schwann cells and the nerves. This ensures you enjoy calm, healthy, and steady nerves.

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TurmeriCBD Benefits

According to the manufacturer, TurmeriCBD offers the following benefits:

Support healthy blood levels: The dietary supplement has turmeric, an ingredient crucial in supporting healthy glucose levels in your body.

Relieve muscle and joint stiffness: TurmeriCBD helps relax the muscles, alleviate pain, and repair damaged muscles. With the formula, consumers experience relief quickly without undergoing chiropractic care.

Supports brain and memory functions: The formula in each capsule works as a neurorestorative agent that aids in boosting vision, memory, focus, and cognitive abilities.

Promotes sound sleep: The dietary supplement offers relaxation and prevents insomnia, which ensures consumers enjoy restful sleep.

Control appetite: The formula helps suppress appetite, support healthy weight loss, and prevent overeating.

Boost skin radiance: TurmeriCBD contains powerful ingredients that are rich in antioxidants. These ingredients support the natural production of elastin and collagen, which helps enhance skin tone and texture.

Purchasing TurmeriCBD

TurmeriCBD is available on the official website. Several packages are available, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk. These include:

Order one bottle for $79 plus $6.95 shipping and handling fees

Order three bottles for $52.67 per bottle.

Order six bottles for $39.50 per bottle.

All orders are covered by a 90-day money-back guarantee. If you aren’t completely satisfied with your order, please contact customer service to discuss the return policy or any other questions you may have.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How Does TurmeriCBD work?

A: The formula works in three phases.

Shuts off the neuropathy pain: The full-spectrum acts on the endocannabinoid system to relieve your neuropathy pain. Enhance blood flow: Turmeric and piperine work synergistically to improve blood flow to the nerves. This helps restore the structure and functionality of your nerves, which stops the relaying of pain signals. Regrow your nerves: The increased blood flow supports the regrowth of your nerves.

Additionally, the CBD is packed with CBG and CBC, which also offer health benefits even though minor.

Q: When can I expect to see results?

A: According to the manufacturer, you might experience results the first night after you start taking the supplement. However, we have different bodies. Most users have reported experiencing pain relief in one week or two weeks. Every human being has the endocannabinoid system, which helps control pain and blood flow to the nerves. This means that every user can enjoy the desired results.

The manufacturer claims that 87% of the people who take the supplement feel positive results. This claim is supported by their lifetime money-back guarantee.

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Q: Is TurmeriCBD right for me?

A: TurmeriCBD is specially designed for people suffering from tingling, numbness, burning, bolts of pain, and screaming pain in their feet and hands. If you suffer from such conditions that you cannot sleep well, TurmeriCBD is an ideal choice for you.

Q: How does the money-back guarantee work?

A: Once you start taking TurmeriCBD supply, allow yourself to experience a noticeable reduction in the burning sensations and electric shocks of pain in your hands and feet. If the pain relief falls short of your expectations, contact them through a call or email for a full refund.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, TurmeriCBD by Prosper Wellness emerges as a promising dietary supplement, offering a unique blend of scientifically proven ingredients to alleviate neuropathic pain and promote overall well-being. With a potent combination of 300mg CBD and 6000mg turmeric, this formula exhibits notable antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, addressing muscle, back, and joint pain. Including Bioperine further enhances bioavailability, maximizing the benefits of turmeric and CBD.

The manufacturer’s commitment to rigorous testing and sourcing certified CBD underscores the product’s purity and safety. TurmeriCBD offers a multi-faceted approach to tackling neuropathy pain, shutting off pain signals, revitalizing blood flow and supporting nerve regeneration, and sets it apart as a comprehensive solution. Backed by a lifetime money-back guarantee and catering to individuals experiencing discomfort in their extremities, TurmeriCBD is a viable option for those seeking relief and an improved quality of life.

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