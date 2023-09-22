Best Kratom Gummies Reviewed: Top Edible Kratom Gummy Brands

Are you looking for a delectable way to kickstart your health journey into an overdrive? Meet Kratom Gummies – the BFFs to your health and your taste buds. If you’re already familiar with the concept of the herbal supplement, Kratom and are an ardent supporter of the Kratom community – Congrats, you’re on the right track!

However, if this is the first time you’re hearing about the natural remedy that kratom is, you’re in for a treat! Kratom is a tropical evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia, particularly in countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea.

In this review, we’ll be focusing on the more enjoyable way to consume kratom, i.e., kratom gummies. If you’re a beginner, unsure of how to incorporate kratom into your wellness routine, kratom gummies are the way to go.

Just pop in one gummy and enjoy kratom and its various benefits without any foul or earthy taste. But, how do you know which are the right kratom gummies for you? We know, it’s difficult with a sea of options.

Thus, in the specifics of this article, we shall dig deep into the top overall best kratom gummies and also give you an insight into how we came to select these kratom edibles alongside a lot more!

Best Kratom Gummies Reviewed – The Top Kratom Edibles Of 2023 That Actually Work

The leaves of the kratom tree have been traditionally used for centuries in these regions for their stimulant and analgesic (pain-relieving) properties. Kratom tree including kratom leaves contain alkaloids, with mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine being the most prominent, which interact with the brain’s opioid receptors.

Today, Kratom leaves are cultivated and exported to different parts of the world where a number of brands and wellness tycoons in the kratom industry formulate the kratom leaves into different supplements including kratom capsules, kratom gummies, kratom powder, liquid, and more.

In this section of the best kratom gummies review, we shall delve into the top three overall best kratom gummies and help you take a step further into deciding which kratom gummies are the right choice for you.

Happy Go Leafy’s Kratom Gummies

Flavors Available:

Yes

Serving Size:

Starts at 4

Price:

Starts at $12 (Official Website)

Money-Back Guarantee:

30-day money-back guarantee

Happy Go Leafy creates the best kratom gummies for individuals who want to enjoy the natural goodness of kratom in tasty bites. These kratom gummies are made to offer a delightful kratom experience to every user for a better, calmer, and more relaxed day. They contain pure kratom extract to make your experience natural and fresh.

These kratom extract gummies comprise 15 mg of Mitragynine in every serving to extend pain relief, mood upliftment, and deeper sleep. Taking kratom gummies by Happy Go Leaf can provide you with pain relief from migraines as well.

Brand Knowledge

This brand was started by John McKinney with the motivation that kratom could transform lives. After helping his father with kratom extract, he decided to build a brand and make kratom accessible to everyone in need.

Happy Go Leafy has set out to make you happy and healthy with its plant-based creations. Starting from kratom powder to liquid kratom, everything produced by Happy Go Leafy is pure and unadulterated. The brand sources kratom leaves from the best farmers and puts them under rigorous testing to eliminate the presence of toxins, if any.

All the guidelines set by this brand are in tandem with the manufacturing practices set forth by the American Kratom Association. This brand offers different kratom strains including Maeng Da kratom, Thai kratom, White Vein kratom, etc.

Product Highlights

These 100% plant-derived kratom extract gummies are free from fillers, artificial preservatives, and GMOs.

They benefit your mind and body with a rejuvenating formulation that has been derived from natural ingredients.

These kratom gummies are packed in airtight, resealable bags for added convenience.

What Are The Different Flavors Of Happy Go Leafy’s Kratom Gummies?

Although the flavor options given by Happy Go Leafy in their kratom extract gummies are limited, they are sufficient for anyone who wants a break from the monotonous kratom powder that has an earthy taste. These flavors are:

Peach Kratom Gummies – For a sweet and unique experience, choose this flavor.

Orange Kratom Gummies – Anyone who wants a tangy taste can consume these kratom gummies.

Tropical Kratom Gummies – These exotic kratom extract gummies are suitable for instant pain relief.

How Many Kratom Gummies To Be Consumed In A Day?

If you are a beginner, you should take just 1 kratom gummy a day to get things started. Gradually, you can increase the daily dose to 2 kratom gummies. You should do this only if your body has adapted to pure kratom extract.

Customer Reviews

Happy Go Leafy has received more than 1,000 reviews from happy customers. Here’s a special testimonial by Anna.

“My days of joint pain and sore muscles are ever. The high-quality kratom gummies by Happy Go Leafy are my go-to medicine for pain relief. The effects of kratom in these gummies have simplified my life to a great extent.”

Kats Botanicals Kratom Gummies

Flavors Available:

Yes

Serving Size:

Starts at 10

Price:

Starts at $19.99 (Official Website)

Money-Back Guarantee:

30-day money-back guarantee

Kats Botanicals offers you a way to enjoy the benefits of kratom in the form of kratom extract gummies. In a market that is known for its shady products, this brand has carved a trustworthy image for itself. This is why several people have awarded this brand with the tag of the best kratom gummies.

You must keep in mind that every effect of kratom gummies varies from person to person. Hence, once you choose this brand’s kratom extract gummies, you must not rely on it blindly to make your life stress-free. You should combine the consumption of these kratom gummies with a mindful diet and exercise routine to boost your mood.

Brand Knowledge

In the small yet expanding world of kratom, Kats Botanicals has earned itself a rock-solid reputation because of its transparent manufacturing practices. It is an authorized vendor associated with the American Kratom Association. Every kratom product offered by this brand is made from pure kratom extract derived from the best sources.

This brand has been a part of the kratom world for a while and that’s why it has so many distinct offerings – powders, capsules, chews, shots, and gummies. Kats Botanicals probably offers the largest product line in the industry. Interestingly, it also offers kratom blends that are made with different single-harvest kratom.

The different kratom strains offered by this brand are also abundant which means everybody can get something here. These strains include:

Green vein kratom

Red vein kratom

White vein kratom

Bali kratom

Maeng Da kratom

You can sign up for the brand’s monthly newsletter on its official website.

Product Highlights

Kats Botanicals gummies contain pure kratom extract in every bite for a more invigorating experience.

These kratom extract gummies contain 15 milligrams of Mitragynine every kratom gummy for comprehensive well-being.

The best vegan kratom gummies are by this brand that contains premium ingredients with no animal by-products.

The noticeable benefits of kratom gummies last for 4-6 hours.

What Are The Different Flavors Of Kats Botanicals Kratom Gummies?

Kats Botanicals offers high-quality kratom gummies in multiple flavors to keep your daily routine far from boring. Its flavor lineup goes as such:

Raspberry Lime Kratom Gummies – This bite-sized kratom gummy is travel-friendly.

Watermelon Blast Kratom Gummies – These are the best kratom gummies for vegans.

Citrus + Green Tea Kratom Gummies -Containing citric acid, they are reliable for pain relief.

Peach Squeeze Kratom Gummies – These kratom gummies provide a wellness boost anytime.

Tropical Mango Kratom Gummies – Every kratom gummy tastes sweet and luscious.

Recommended Daily Dosage

You must start with consuming 1 kratom gummy daily to identify how your body reacts to this new substance. Once you are accustomed to the effects of kratom gummies by this brand, you can increase the daily dose to 2 kratom gummies. You can take more than 1 gummy if you want instant pain relief in joints.

Customer Reviews

The high-quality kratom gummies by this brand have grabbed the attention of many people who felt the need to upgrade their health with kratom. Here’s what Evan has to say about them.

“These kratom gummies work really well for anyone who wants to get over fatigue after a busy day. I used to crash on my couch earlier with no energy left for anything else. Ever since I found out about the effects of kratom on energy levels, there was no going back. I chose Kats and it was the smartest decision of my life.”

Super Speciosa Kratom Gummies

Flavors Available:

Yes

Serving Size:

Starts from 4 per pack

Price:

Starts at $9.99 (Official Website)

Money-Back Guarantee:

30-day money-back guarantee

Super Speciosa’s kratom gummies have what you need to restore calm and relaxation in your body after a long day. The soothing effects of kratom strains used in these gummies can make it easier for you to enjoy the little moments in life. Super Speciosa’s Kratom gummies provide you with natural kratom alkaloids that provide relief from pain and anxiety.

There are several health benefits Of kratom gummies by this brand. They can boost your mood levels after a hectic day at work. These gummies can also uplift your spirits and leave you with high energy levels. Also, you can get rid of stress and anxiety naturally with the help of these kratom gummies.

Brand Knowledge

If you are a regular kratom user, you might already be acquainted with the name, Super Speciosa. But, for the new users, we ought to make a proper introduction about this highly popular kratom brand that makes an easy life possible in today’s hustle-rich world.

Super Speciosa’s specialty lies in its simplicity, transparency, and competence. This brand is all about satisfying a customer. All its products are made with high-quality kratom extract to offer you a pleasant experience. The brand’s vibrant and vivid range of kratom products makes one wonder about what to choose for instant consumption.

Super Speciosa makes use of different kratom strains in its products to provide you with varied benefits. These strains include Maeng Da Kratom, Bali Kratom, Thai Kratom, Malay Kratom, and Borneo Kratom. Apart from getting your desired kratom strain, you can also get Green Vein Kratom, Red Vein Kratom, and White Vein Kratom.

The cherry on the cake, Super Speciosa is one of the first GMP-qualified vendors of the American Kratom Association.

Product Highlights

Kratom gummies by Super Speciosa are available in different count sizes to suit your varied needs. You can choose from 4-count, 30-count, 60-count, and 90-count packs.

These kratom gummies are labeled transparently to give users the exact details about what they would be consuming every day.

Every batch of the brand’s kratom gummies comes with a specific QR code so that you can scan it to view the lab certificate.

These kratom gummies are tested by authorized parties for toxins, heavy metals, and contaminants.

What Are The Different Flavors Of Super Speciosa’s Kratom Gummies?

The reason why more people are searching for kratom gummies is because they are flavored and hence, much more exciting to eat than ordinary kratom powder. We have listed all the flavors that you can get these kratom gummies in below.

Fruit punch kratom gummies – Top kratom edibles for strengthening mindset

Blueberry extra-strength kratom gummies – Excellent to retain high energy levels all day long

Tropical kratom gummies – Perfect to retain bodily strength

Peach kratom gummies – Top kratom edibles for rejuvenation

Orange kratom gummies – Ideal for everyday wellness

How Many Kratom Gummies To Be Consumed In A Day?

The most relevant piece of usage instruction that we found was to start with the consumption of 1 kratom gummy in a day and increase the dosage based on your levels of mental and physical activity.

Customer Reviews

Many people have achieved the benefits of kratom from Super Speciosa’s products. You will find this review particularly helpful in making up your mind about Speciosa’s kratom gummies.

“I was elated to find these gummies with pure kratom extract. These vegan kratom gummies provide high energy levels and immediate pain relief. I was sick of drinking the weird-tasting kratom powder every day. Now, my wellness routine is better because of these delicious fruit-flavored kratom gummies.”

Why Start With Kratom Consumption, After All?

It’s a pretty valid question, isn’t it? Why should you start with kratom usage after all? You may know of a benefit or two of kratom but that’s not it. So, in this section, let’s delve into the various benefits of kratom, be it in the form of kratom gummies, powder, capsules, tea bags, or anything else.

Pain Relief: Easing Life’s Aches and Pains

Kratom, with its natural analgesic properties, is like that dependable friend who’s always ready to lend a hand, or in this case, relief from pain.

The alkaloids found in kratom interact with our body’s opioid receptors, helping to alleviate a wide range of discomforts. Whether you’re dealing with chronic pain conditions, the achy aftermath of a rigorous workout, or the everyday twinges of arthritis, kratom can provide a welcome respite.

Improved Mood: Banishing the Blues

Feeling down in the dumps? Kratom might just be the mood-boosting ally you’ve been looking for. It’s like a sunny day in a bottle, lifting your spirits and chasing away the clouds of depression and anxiety.

With kratom, you can experience a gentle yet effective lift in mood, promoting a sense of relaxation and overall well-being. It’s your go-to pick-me-up when life’s stresses threaten to drag you down.

Energy Boost: Skip the Caffeine Jitters

For those days when you need a little extra pep in your step but don’t want to juggle coffee-induced jitters, kratom comes to the rescue.

Certain strains, like white and green varieties, offer a gentle energy boost that’s akin to a refreshing breeze rather than a caffeine hurricane. It’s the natural choice for increased alertness and productivity without the unwanted side effects.

Opioid Withdrawal Aid: Kicking the Habit, Naturally

Imagine having a secret weapon to combat opioid withdrawal symptoms. Kratom’s effects on opioid receptors can help manage cravings and ease the discomfort of withdrawal. It’s like a supportive friend who stands by your side during a challenging journey to recovery, offering a helping hand when you need it most.

Focus and Concentration

When the mental fog rolls in, and you need to stay on top of your game, kratom can be your cognitive co-pilot. Many users report enhanced focus and cognitive clarity, making tasks that require concentration a breeze. It’s like having a mental magnifying glass, helping you stay sharp and on point.

Sociability and Relaxation

Kratom has a knack for inducing sociability and relaxation, making it a welcome companion in social settings or when it’s time to unwind after a hectic day. It’s as if it transforms your social anxiety into confidence and your tension into tranquility.

With kratom, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the moment, whether you’re in the company of friends or just treating yourself to some well-deserved downtime.

Ranking The Best Kratom Gummies – How We Did It:

Our ranking process is a holistic evaluation that goes beyond the surface. We delve into the core elements that define the quality and effectiveness of kratom gummies, ensuring that our recommendations align with your needs and expectations.

Below is an overview of the said ranking factors and how we measure them in our evaluation process:

Ingredient Quality

When it comes to ranking the best kratom gummies, ingredient quality reigns supreme. We meticulously scrutinize the ingredients used in each product to ensure they meet our stringent standards.

High-quality kratom gummies start with premium kratom extracts, sourced from reputable suppliers. We look for gummies that use pure, unadulterated kratom, free from contaminants and additives that could dilute its effectiveness.

Kratom Strain and Dosage

Kratom’s versatility lies in its various strains, each with its unique properties. So, we consider the specific kratom strain used in the gummies and the dosage per serving.

Whether you’re seeking pain relief, mood enhancement, or energy, we want you to find gummies that align with your goals. A well-balanced strain and an appropriate dosage make all the difference in achieving the desired effects.

Extraction Method

When it comes to kratom gummies, the extraction method used can significantly impact their effectiveness. We’re like detectives, inspecting the fine print to uncover which extraction process was employed. Why? Because the extraction method can make or break the gummies’ ability to deliver the full spectrum of kratom’s benefits.

One of the gold standards in extraction is the CO2 method. It’s like the Rolls Royce of extraction techniques, known for its precision and ability to preserve the plant’s most potent alkaloids. CO2 extraction ensures that the gummies contain the highest concentration of active compounds, making them more effective in delivering the desired effects.

Additives and Fillers

Picture this: you’re enjoying a delicious kratom gummy, and you want every bite to count. That’s why we meticulously examine the ingredient list to ensure that you’re not consuming unnecessary additives, fillers, or artificial ingredients. After all, you want the pure essence of kratom, not a cocktail of extras that might dilute its potency.

Our mission is to guide you towards gummies that are as close to nature as possible. Minimal additives mean that you’re getting the unadulterated benefits of kratom, without any baggage. It’s about keeping it clean and straightforward, so you can trust that each gummy is a powerhouse of pure kratom goodness.

Bioavailability Enhancers

Imagine you’re savoring a delicious meal, but your body can only absorb a fraction of its nutrients. That’s where bioavailability enhancers come into play. These clever compounds, like black pepper extract (piperine) or fats, are akin to unlocking the door to your body’s full absorption potential.

We’re all about making sure you get the most bang for your buck. Kratom gummies with bioavailability enhancers ensure that your body can absorb and utilize the kratom’s benefits to the max.

It’s like turning on a spotlight in a dark room, ensuring that every aspect of the kratom experience shines brightly.

Lab Testing and Transparency

Transparency isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a beacon of trust in the world of kratom gummies. We understand that you deserve to know exactly what you’re putting into your body. That’s why we scrutinize whether the manufacturer provides third-party lab testing results.

When a company willingly shares this information, it’s a sign of their commitment to quality and transparency.

These lab reports are like a certificate of authenticity, assuring you that the gummies are free from contaminants and meet the potency levels claimed on the label. It’s about giving you peace of mind and the confidence to make informed choices for your well-being.

User Testimonials and Feedback

While we take our own assessment seriously, we recognize that real-world experiences carry substantial weight. User testimonials and feedback provide invaluable insights into how kratom gummies perform in the hands of consumers.

We sift through a treasure trove of user accounts, seeking those that highlight specific and measurable benefits.

Did the gummies provide the expected relief from pain or anxiety? Did users notice a substantial improvement in their mood, energy levels, or overall well-being?

These testimonials provide a candid look at the gummies’ effectiveness, and we consider them a crucial part of our ranking process.

Company Reputation and Experience

A company’s reputation and experience are like a roadmap to trustworthiness. Firms that have been in the kratom industry for a substantial period have navigated the often intricate terrain of sourcing, processing, and delivering kratom products. Their longevity indicates adaptability, resilience, and a commitment to quality.

Value for Money

Value for money is a crucial consideration in our ranking process. While we prioritize quality, we’re also mindful of your budget. It’s about striking a balance between the effectiveness of the kratom gummies and their cost. Sometimes, a slightly higher price tag is justified if the product delivers exceptional results.

We assess whether the gummies’ price aligns with the benefits they offer. It’s about ensuring that you receive the best possible value for your investment in your health and well-being. Ultimately, we want you to find kratom gummies that not only work wonders but also represent a sound financial choice in the pursuit of your wellness goals.

Is Kratom Legal in the U.S.?

Kratom’s legal status in the United States is a complex and evolving issue, subject to both federal and state regulations. Here, we delve into the legality of kratom, examining the key questions surrounding its status.

Federal Status

Kratom is not federally scheduled or classified as a controlled substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This means that, at the federal level, kratom is technically legal to possess and use.

State-by-State Variations

However, the legality of kratom varies significantly from state to state. Several states, such as Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin, have outright banned the sale and possession of kratom.

In contrast, other states have established specific regulations, such as age restrictions and labeling requirements.

Local Regulations

In addition to state laws, some cities and municipalities have enacted their own regulations regarding kratom. These local ordinances may impose additional restrictions or outright bans, even in states where kratom remains legal.

FDA Concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expressed concerns about the safety and unregulated marketing of kratom products, including the potential for contamination with harmful substances. The FDA has issued warnings and recalls related to kratom supplements and has recommended against their use.

Legal Advocacy and Legislative Changes

Over the years, advocacy efforts by kratom supporters have led to legislative proposals to regulate or ban kratom in various states. Conversely, other states have considered bills to regulate and potentially legalize kratom. These legislative efforts demonstrate the ongoing debate over kratom’s legal status.

FAQs

Can A Diabetic Consume Kratom Edibles?

Yes, diabetics can consume kratom gummies and other kratom edibles. However, the catch is that you should look out for the sugar content in these kratom edibles and kratom gummies before purchasing them.

If possible, we suggest you buy kratom gummies that do not come with unnatural/synthetic flavors and added sugar. A number of suppliers in the kratom industry also offer sugar-free options or use natural sweeteners in their top kratom edibles such as stevia leaf extract to ensure that the kratom gummies offer nothing but only the best without any unwanted side effects.

Can Taking Kratom Products Help With Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms?

Taking kratom products, such as kratom gummies or other kratom-based supplements such as traditional kratom powders, has been explored by some individuals as a potential aid in managing opioid withdrawal symptoms. Kratom contains alkaloids that are believed to help with certain withdrawal symptoms including opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Users have claimed that kratom extracts may offer benefits during opioid withdrawal, such as reducing cravings, promoting chronic pain relief, and offering mild mood enhancement.

Some people have also experienced energy boost and significant mood enhancement with kratom consumption, which can be especially helpful during the challenging phases of withdrawal.

However, it’s essential to approach this with caution. Kratom itself can be habit-forming, and there is limited scientific research on its efficacy and safety in managing opioid withdrawal.

Can Kratom Users Develop A Dependency With Long-Term Kratom Consumption?

Yes, long-term kratom consumption can lead to dependency in some kratom users. Kratom contains alkaloids that interact with the brain’s opioid receptors, similar to opioids, which can lead to the development of tolerance and physical dependence over time.

Kratom users who aim at consuming kratom gummies or other kratom products regularly may find that they need to take increasing amounts to achieve the desired effects, which is a sign of tolerance.

Thus, it’s crucial for kratom users to use caution and moderation when consuming kratom gummies and other kratom products and to be aware of the potential for dependency.

Should You Consult A Healthcare Professional Before Starting With Kratom Gummies?

If someone is considering using kratom for any reason, including chronic pain relief or mood enhancement, it’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional to understand the potential risks and benefits and to develop a safe and responsible usage plan.

Consultation with a healthcare professional is advised before using kratom products, even those containing milder kratom strains such as red vein kratom strains, green vein kratom strains, red bali kratom strains, etc.

Who Should Avoid Kratom Gummies?

Individuals who should avoid kratom gummies include pregnant or breastfeeding women, individuals under the age of 18, people with a history of substance abuse or addiction, those taking medications that may interact with kratom, and individuals with underlying medical conditions like liver or heart issues.

How Much Kratom Can You Consume In A Day?

How much kratom you can consume in a day varies depending on factors such as individual tolerance, strain, and intended effects.

Generally, it is suggested to start with a low dose of 1-2 grams and gradually increase as needed. It is also ideal to start with mild kratom strains. There are various kratom strains that are typically milder such as red vein kratom strains, green vein kratom strains, red bali kratom strains, etc.

Are Kratom Gummies Legal In The U.S.?

Let’s address the elephant in the room: Is Kratom legal? Kratom’s status in the United States varies by state and locality. Some states have banned or restricted its sale and use, while others permit it. Always comply with local laws and regulations regarding kratom and its derivatives.

Final Verdict – Are The Top Kratom Gummies Really Worth It?

Yes, the best kratom gummies listed above offer a number of benefits, enabling you to enjoy kratom without having to put much effort, much unlike traditional kratom powders. We have scoured through several customer reviews and other metrics to compile a list reviewing only great kratom gummies that stand true to their claims.

Be it an energy boost, chronic pain relief, mood enhancement, or overall wellness, kratom gummies provide a plethora of advantages that one can reap at an affordable rate.

All it takes is an initiative and a push in the right direction (the whole point of this review) to get started.

So, what are you waiting for? Make a pick of your favorite kratom product from the list above and start to enjoy kratom and its benefits, already!