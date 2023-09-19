Nooro Foot Massager Reviews – Proven Results or Fake Customer Claims?

Most people suffer from excruciating pain, particularly in the knees, joints, and back (among other places). It’s hard to say which pain is the worst, but it’s well-agreed that foot pain is a monumental setback when carrying out daily tasks. Unfortunately, because many vocations demand people to be on their feet for long periods, foot discomfort is relatively frequent.

This, paired with no care to promote optimal health, may result in excessive stress in the surrounding muscles. Conventional treatment methods for foot pain often include prescribing a potent pain reliever or requiring regular visits to a massage therapist or acupuncturist.

Both are unsuitable for the general public, as one may lead to a disastrous path of addiction while the other is prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, there are at-home solutions worth considering as well. In this case, we are mainly referring to foot massagers.

Our team of expert researchers delved into this industry and landed on one that requires as little as 15 minutes to induce long-lasting results. Curious to see where we are headed with all this? The purpose of this review is to introduce Nooro.

What is Nooro?

Nooro is a foot massager built using EMS technology. As described by the creators, their take is it is an easy-to-use, at-home solution for intense foot pain, swollen legs, and any other issues connected to the feet. This team insists that Nooro acknowledges the adverse effects of letting problems of this nature slide.

And so, people who have been making several visits to podiatrists and massage therapists can now get an at-home massage treatment using Nooro for reduced muscle spasms and pain, improved blood circulation, and relief from swelling. These benefits are undoubtedly plenty considering the device under consideration. To justify them, we must understand EMS technology.

How Does Nooro Work?

After two years of iterations, the Nooro creators found a way to integrate EMS technology. Why does this even matter? Below is a quick overview of the technology:

EMS Technology Breakdown

At its core, EMS, or Electronic Muscle Stimulation, technology involves three parts: electrical stimulation, frequencies, and foot pain pathways. When used in a foot massager, it transmits electrical impulses through electrodes directly onto the skin. EMS is superior to other electrical stimulation technologies because it has been designed to target muscle groups. In other words, it triggers repeated tightening of the muscles in the targeted group to relieve stress and promote healing.

Devices using EMS are believed to essentially re-train and re-educate muscles to reverse injury or poor muscle behavior. In light of the aforementioned, studies conducted on the efficacy of EMS resulted in mixed conclusions. Notably, a 2018 study suggested that using EMS on people after orthopedic surgeries can be effective. Still, more quality and extensive studies must be conducted to generalize these results to the more significant population.

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What Are the Features of Nooro?

The use of EMS technology is said to lead to an array of unique benefits, as seen below:

Foot and Leg Pain

Nooro provides concentrated massage and vibration for complete foot and leg relief. Specifically, it may boost blood flow in the affected location, eventually activating the body’s self-healing mechanism. As a result, individuals can anticipate relief from foot pain and other related issues.

Nerve Damage Reversal

As mentioned, Nooro’s EMS technology targets the muscles and directly triggers muscular contractions. This is in an attempt to reverse damages and inflammation caused by chronic pain, which in turn might rehabilitate and strengthen both the nerves and muscles.

Professional Design

The engagement of a prominent podiatrist is a reassuring feature worth noting. Throughout the two years of testing, the medical foot expert was entirely devoted at every stage until he finished the device, ensuring efficiency and pain-free life.

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Frequently Asked Questions About Nooro

Q: What Comes in Every Order of Nooro?

A: Each order of Nooro comes as an all-inclusive treatment kit with the following:

One pre-programmed Nooro device

One foldable EMS foot pad

User and Quick Start Guides

90 days’ worth of habit-tracking stickers

Charger and type C USB cable

Q: Does Nooro Have Any Side Effects?

A: Nooro has no reported side effects at the time of writing. However, should any issues arise after using this product, individuals are strongly urged to discontinue use and contact a healthcare provider promptly.

Q: What Are the Benefits of Using Nooro?

A: It’s possible that Nooro could improve foot and leg health. In particular, we refer to the device’s ability to eliminate foot pain, increase blood flow, reduce foot and leg swelling, and restore foot health.

Q: How Should Nooro Be Used?

A: Before starting the healing process, individuals must ensure that Nooro is fully charged. Attach the pre-programmed device to the footpad before turning it on. The device’s intensity can be increased by pressing the plus button or decreased by pressing the minus button. There is an “M” button that controls the massage mode. Once the desired intensity and massage modes are found, individuals should keep their feet on the pad for between 10 and 15 minutes.

Q: How Often Should Nooro Be Used?

A: When starting with Nooro, it is recommended to do two 10-minute sessions. Once this feels comfortable, one 15-minute continuous session daily is highly recommended.

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Q: How Many Modes Does Nooro Have?

A: Nooro has eight different massage modes and 19 intensity levels.

Q: How is Nooro Different From Other Foot Massagers?

A: Nooro uses EMS technology to target foot pain at the root. It aims to allow muscles to relearn and ultimately reverse any damage. Simply put, this solution should provide long-lasting results compared to traditional massagers that mask the pain for a short while without doing any healing.

Q: How Long Does It Take to See Results From Nooro?

A: Nooro is designed to provide instant relief. A minimum of two weeks of consistent use should give long-lasting results.

Q: Are Orders of Nooro Protected Under a Money-back Guarantee?

A: The creators of Nooro genuinely believe that their product will provide a lifetime of improved foot health. As a result, they offer a 90-day money-back guarantee if individuals do not notice results. To initiate the refund processes, individuals are urged to contact the support team:

By email: support@nooro-us.com

support@nooro-us.com By phone: +1 212-444-3144

Meet the Creators of Nooro

Nooro Inc. was founded in 2022 to build products that accelerate healing and promote well-being. Their devices range from a foot to whole-body massagers, all employing cutting-edge technology. This team noticed a significant gap in finding solutions for chronic pain in various locations, including the feet, knees, and eyes. Above all, they were irked by band-aids and temporary approaches to pain relief and healing, which, in reality, isn’t healing. And so, Nooro Inc. embodies an all-encompassing solution that strives to address muscle and nerve disorders at their source for improved overall health and quality of life.

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How Much Does Nooro Cost?

The creators want Nooro to be as accessible as possible, which is why it is available for purchase at the following cost-saving bundles:

1 Nooro massager: $99.99 each + $4.95 in S&H

$99.99 each + $4.95 in S&H 2 Nooro massagers: $94.95 each + $4.95 in S&H

$94.95 each + $4.95 in S&H 3 Nooro massagers: $89.95 each + free S&H

$89.95 each + free S&H 4 Nooro massagers: $87.95 each + free S&H

$87.95 each + free S&H 6 Nooro massagers: $84.95 each + free S&H

Concluding Remarks on Nooro

Nooro is an EMS foot massager aiming to reverse damages caused by chronic foot pain. EMS technology is trusted to provide strong electrically stimulated impulses to the muscles, which are meant to re-train, straighten, and heal them. Our research has found that the efficacy of EMS has been debated, leading us to believe that more studies should be conducted to arrive at a homogenous conclusion. This doesn’t negate that studies show promise regarding EMS as a viable solution for healing strenuous damage.

Our editorial team was also comforted that Nooro was decided by a group of foot specialists while undergoing rigorous testing to ensure quality and efficacy. It might provide instant foot pain relief on the surface, but the device is also said to reverse damage from within, which we see as a more permanent solution. Ultimately, Nooro could potentially hand individuals back their health in a natural, accessible, efficient, and affordable way.

To learn more about Nooro and how it can help you, click here>>>