Java Burn Reviews: Is It Effective? You Won’t Believe This! UPDATE

Java Burn is a revolutionary new weight loss supplement designed to improve the speed and efficiency of your body’s metabolic function. According to the maker of Java Burn, John Barban, adding just one single serve pack can instantly improve your energy levels and overall health while also helping you burn fat.

If you’re someone who has struggled to lose weight in the past, then you know how ineffective most weight loss supplements are. Too often, they are poorly formulated, poorly dosed, or don’t use ingredients backed by science. This only leads to frustration at a lack of results.

Thankfully, Java Burn , found exclusively at JavaBurn.com only, aims to change this with their patent-pending blend of clinically studied ingredients proven to help support healthy weight loss.

If you are someone who is struggling to lose weight, have hit a weight loss plateau, or are just beginning your weight loss journey, then Java Burn might be the perfect supplement to help you reach your goals safely.

What is Java Burn?

Java Burn is an all-natural weight loss supplement in single-serve packets sold directly from Javaburn.com. It comes in powdered form and is to be added to a cup of coffee in order to improve your body’s natural metabolic function. Each box of Java Burn contains 30 individual serving packs of fat-busting powder.

All you have to do is mix one packet of coffee in the morning or afternoon and the tasteless formula will rapidly dissolve right into your coffee. Then, drink your supercharged coffee as you normally would and you can enjoy the fat melting effects of Java Burn.

Some of the main ingredients in Java Burn are known to be some of the most potent fat burners currently available right now. Green tea extract, chromium, and chlorogenic acid. These ingredients can help you lose a significant amount of weight when used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise routine.

The best thing is that Java Burn can be added to any type of coffee because it comes in a tasteless powder. Any home-brewed coffee, drip coffee, espresso, light roast, dark roast, or Americano will work. As long as your coffee contains coffee, it can work right with Java Burn to help you burn fat and lose weight.

Before getting into all of the Java Burn coffee enhancement logistics about boosting metabolism and accelerating fat-burning weight loss results, let’s give a topical review of the Java Burn pros and cons to see what both sides present before letting the dust settle in the final verdict below. Here are the perceived pros vs cons of Java Burn supplement as a natural healthy coffee enhancer for faster metabolism to lose weight daily:

Review: Java Burn Pros: Safe, effective and all-natural patent pending supplement Mixes easily with any type of coffee blend or type Noticeable effects right away Boosts metabolism speed and efficiency naturally High energy nootropic benefits due to quality ingredients Every individual JavaBurn coffee pouch independently tested Uses third-party lab audits by FDA to ensured its a certified GMP facility, tests every batch for purity and potency for quality reassurance Free of all binders, fillers, artificial flavors, preservatives and toxic byproducts latest breakthrough peer-reviewed studies on metabolism from the most well-respected universities and research departments on the planet already dozens of video testimonials and hundreds of actual independent customer success stories already Bulk pricing options available (the only place to buy cheap JavaBurn) Cons: Only available at official store with limited stock (currently available) Today’s discount pricing availability may not be tomorrow’s price Buyer beware of fake counterfeits and cheap counterfeits on Amazon, eBay or GNC etc No flavor options (but likely a pro for most coffee consumers) Some may take a few weeks vs few days to feel full effects Java Burn Canada, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom customers plus all other International shipping measures may take one to two weeks for product to arrive Java Burn is ready to ship but may have unexpected limited stock issues due to high demand and repeat customers who only buy the one pouch starter package Results may vary – no formula bats 100% for everyone, but can the Java Burn healthy coffee addictive be right secret weight loss weapon for you? Website: JavaBurn.com (the one and only official JavaBurn store)

How Does Java Burn Work?

In order to fully understand the innovation behind the Java Burn coffee enhancer as a healthy additive to your morning cup of brew, and the alleged Java Burn Pros and Cons are now mapped out, reviewing the basics before getting into the advanced portions below seems fitting before ripping into the Java Burn truth.

Product: Java Burn Narrative: Java Burn is a healthy coffee additive for losing weight and boosting metabolism to burn fat more effectively and quickly Made in USA by decorated product formulator John Barban uses eight ingredients, four of which are in a proprietary blend 100% safe, effective and patent-pending formula that in conjunction with a morning cup of coffee can be a true catalyst and igniter of nutritional synergy, where the metabolism works more efficiently and optimal in terms of speed and sufficiency Method: less than 10 seconds to rip and start sipping enhanced coffee blend drinks of your choice with a healthy upgrade of ingredients that are conveniently packaged in simple to open stick pouches that are individually packaged and made for adding to a cup of java juice (30 stick pack pouches per bag) Manufacturer: John Barban by way of Adonis Lifestyle company Website: JavaBurn.com (the one and only official JavaBurn store) Difference: never before has it been so easy in making a regular cup turn healthy. the entire coffee, metabolism and weight loss connections just got a new makeover as this formula has been hailed as a lifetime breakthrough in boosting metabolism by connecting the dots to obtain nutritional synergy status Ingredients: Here are the Java Burn ingredients exactly as spelled out in order on the actual customer-received bag and how the JavaBurn supplement facts nutritional label references each: 700 mg dose of proprietary blend featuring: green tea leaf extract (estimate of 300mg) green coffee bean extract (coffea arabica 200mg estimate) L-Carnitine (estimate of 100mg) L-Theanine (estimate of 100mg) Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol 20mcg) Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride 1mg) Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin 5cg) Chromium (chromium chloride 20mcg) 15 calories 2g of total carbohydrate other ingredients: maltodextrin, natural flavors, calcium silicate Cost: 1 Java Burn pouch bag of 30 stick pack pouches is $49 For 3 Java Burn bags, of 90 total, is $34 per pouch pack For 6 Java Burn pouches totaling 180 stick packs, its $29 each all one, three and six Java Burn purchase options require additional shipping and handling costs unconditional money back refund policy guarantee of 60 days

So how exactly does Java Burn work to help you lose weight? According to the official website, here’s hoe Java Burn can help you burn fat:

Java Burn uses several natural ingredients that have been clinically studied and proven to support weight loss by improving your resting metabolic rate and by blocking the storage of fat.

Your resting metabolic rate, or RMR, is the number of calories you burn when you are completely at rest (sleeping). The higher your RMR is, the more calories you will burn in a single day.

Two ingredients in Java Burn are green tea extract and chlorogenic acid. Studies have found that an antioxidant found in green tea extract known as EGCG can improve your body’s resting metabolic rate by as much as 11%, which can be as much as 250-300 extra calories burned per day.

Chlorogenic acid is another ingredient that has been clinically studied and proven to support healthy metabolic function. Chlorogenic acid comes from unroasted coffee beans and studies have found it can provide a similar metabolic improvement to EGCG. Combined, these ingredients can potentially help improve your RMR by as much as 400-600 calories a day if your total caloric expenditure is around 2,000 calories per day.

In addition, Java Burn also contains a trace mineral called chromium, which has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels and carb intake. It may also support weight loss by inhibiting the conversion of carbohydrates into fat cells. It may reduce appetite as well.

So not only can Java Burn potentially increase the number of calories expended per day, it might also help reduce your caloric intake so you can maintain a higher caloric deficit – leading to steady, safe weight loss results.

Java Burn Ingredients

Java Burn contains eight specifically-dosed natural vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts known to support healthy weight loss due to their ability to positively effect the rate and function of the metabolism each and every morning. These ingredients all make up Java Burn’s potent patent-pending formula, which includes these ingredients:

Green tea extract 300mg : As previously mentioned, green tea extract is one of the most popular weight loss ingredients added to weight loss products. It contains an antioxidant known as epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG. EGCG has been clinically proven to support metabolic function and can increase the number of calories burned by as much as 11% in a given day.

Java Burn claims to use a special form of green tea leaf extract that has a naturally higher concentration of EGCG to help support greater metabolic function.

L-Theanine 100mg: Theanine is an amino acid commonly used with caffeine because studies have found it can potentially mitigate the negative effects of the stimulant, which include anxiety, jitters, and restlessness. Theanine can also support cognitive functions like mental clarity and focus as well.

L-Carnitine 100mg: Carnitine is an amino acid that is commonly added to bodybuilding supplements because it acts as a building block for muscle. It is directly required for the creation of muscle fibers.

Studies have also found it may improve metabolic function – particularly in those who are suffering from poor metabolic function. However, it is best used to help you recover after exercising, which is why it was added to Java Burn.

Chlorogenic acid 200mg: Chlorogenic acid is another hot weight loss ingredient that comes from unroasted green coffee beans. Studies have found that it can help support healthy metabolic function and increase the number of calories burned by as much as 10-12%. Chlorogenic acid, along with green tea extract are the two main ingredients that will help supercharge your metabolism.

Chromium 20mcg: Chromium is a trace mineral needed for various bodily processes, sugar as blood sugar control and appetite suppression. There is a growing amount of evidence that suggests chromium can block the conversion of carbohydrates into fat cells, which can potentially stop weight gain.

Vitamin D3 20mcg: Vitamin D3 may have a positive role in suppressing appetite, especially with those who struggle with unhealthy food cravings. It also may help support lean muscle mass growth, which supports better body composition and supports weight loss.

Vitamin B6 1mg: Vitamin B6 can help the body metabolize fat and reduces water retention. It may also support other bodily processes that influence body composition as well.

Vitamin B12 5mcg: Although research is still limited, there is some evidence that vitamin B12 can play a key role in fat metabolism.

In each serving of Java Burn, there are only 15 total calories and 2g of total carbohydrates, which is why java Burn is considered keto-friendly.

All of these ingredients are 100% natural, gluten-free, vegetarian, and manufactured using good manufacturing practices right here in the US.

Science Behind Java Burn – Can it Really Work?

On the official website, you’ll see that Java Burn claims that their patent-pending formula is the first product of its’ kind scientifically proven to speed up your metabolism to help you lose weight. However, they have not conducted any scientific studies or clinical trials to evaluate whether this is actually true yet. They have not also disclosed their patent application yet, which is something you’ll want to see to discover what makes their product particularly unique.

Regardless, on John Barban’s Java Burn website, you’ll see they cite 40 individual studies involving the active ingredients in Java Burn. So, can Java Burn really work? Here’s what science says about the ingredients in Java Burn:

Green tea extract is arguably one of the most effective weight loss ingredients added to Java Burn. It has been involved in dozens of studies over the past few decades and every single study has found real, definitive evidence that green tea extract can support weight loss.

The not-so-secret ingredient in green tea extract is EGCG, a potent antioxidant. A review of more than a dozen research studies found that EGCG extract could help adults lose 5 to 3.5lbs more than a placebo over a 4 to 8 week period. Another study found that green tea could have anti-obesity effects on both animals and humans. This study suggested that green tea extract could inhibit fat storage, limit caloric intake, block fat cell formation, and increase thermogenesis – effectively improving metabolism.

Theanine is another important ingredient in Java Burn even though it doesn’t necessarily increase weight loss. Theanine is more so used for its’ cognitive improvements and studies have found it can improve memory and focus. It may also mitigate the effects of caffeine, like the jitters, anxiety, and restlessness. This is why those sensitive to caffeine may still be able to take Java Burn with no reaction.

Chromium is a trace mineral that has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity to enhance blood sugar control. It also has been shown to promote lipid metabolism, which is the process where your body breaks down fat. Studies have found that chromium picolinate can improve lean muscle mass and decrease body fat percentage – supporting weight loss and improving body composition.

Chlorogenic acid: Chlorogenic acid is a chemical compound that primarily comes from coffee. It has been shown to lower blood pressure and to improve glycemic control. Some studies have found that chlorogenic can enhance weight loss by improving metabolic function and by inhibiting carb intake. One study found that adults taking chlorogenic acid lost an average of 17lbs. over the course of a 22-week study in which participants rotated through a low-dose, high dose, and placebo.

Finally, unless you’re drinking decaf coffee, which is not recommended, then you’re going to consume caffeine. Caffeine is arguably the world’s most commonly used stimulant and weight loss ingredient. In fact, it is consumed by tens of millions of adults every single day. Several studies have found that caffeine can improve metabolic rate anywhere from 10 to 29% per day while it is in the bloodstream. Other studies have found that caffeine can potentially raise resting metabolic rate by as much as 10%.

Every ingredient in Java Burn has been clinically proven to support weight loss in some way, which is why it is quickly becoming one of the most popular weight loss ingredients on the market.

Is Java Burn Safe? Are There Any Side Effects?

The best thing about Java Burn is not only is it an effective supplement, it is incredibly safe too. In fact, as of right now, there have not been any reports of any adverse effects or side effects while taking Java Burn.

This does not mean side effects cannot happen, only they haven’t occurred yet. It is still possible to experience upset stomach, nausea, or headache while taking this product – or any supplement for that matter. However, the likelihood of experiencing any negative side effects is very minimal at best.

You should be careful while taking Java Burn if you are sensitive to caffeine because Java Burn is to be consumed with coffee. Chlorogenic acid also contains a small amount of caffeine, which may cause anxiety, jittery feelings, or restlessness if you are overly sensitive to caffeine. However, given that Java Burn also contains theanine, these effects will likely not be present.

If you are a healthy adult over the age of 18, then you should have no real concerns while taking Java Burn. However, if you are under the age of 18, pregnant, or nursing, then Java Burn is not recommended for you use. In addition, if you have a serious medical condition or are on a prescription medication, you should consult your doctor before trying Java burn just to make sure it is safe for you.

How Long Will it Take to See Results?

Although Java Burn is one of the most powerful weight loss products on the market right now, it is still not a miracle weight loss product. You should not expect to lose weight overnight, or you’ll only find yourself disappointed in the results.

Most customers start to begin to see results after the first few days or at least weeks of taking Java Burn. However, as with all supplements, results very from person to person and therefore it can take you longer in order to start to really notice pounds coming off the scale.

According to the manufacturer, results tend to amplify themselves over time, which is why they recommend that customers take Java Burn for at least 3 months before they really gauge how well it is working for them.

There’s a very good chance that you do end up seeing some results before a week let alone a month, as most other users have, but how long it takes to see results is dependent on your diet, exercise habits, and several other factors. In general, it is a good idea to use a product for at least 30 days before making a decision and since Java Burn offers a trustworthy 60-day money back guarantee, John Barban recommends you use the product for a full month before you decide whether it is the right weight loss product for you.

How Much Weight Will I Lose With Java Burn?

How much weight you lose is entirely dependent on your diet and exercise habits, your hormones, and several environmental factors. However, to get an idea of what others have experienced, Java Burn has shared several weight loss stories from their customers.

Here are what a few customers have to say:

One man claims he lost 37lbs while taking Java Burn

Another woman claims she now fits into her high school jeans again after taking Java Burn – something she never thought she’d be able to do again; that woman later reveals she lost 6 inches from her waistline with Java Burn

One man claims he has improved his blood pressure and cholesterol after taking Java Burn, and that his doctor was impressed by how much weight he lost

Another 49-year old woman claims she lost 42 pounds while taking Java Burn; she also claims to be healthier and more energetic than ever, describing Java Burn as “life changing”

You should remember that results vary from person to person and therefore you should not necessarily consider them to be typical. Without proper diet, exercise, and sleep, then it will be impossible for you to lose weight.

Java Burn Pricing & Guarantee

If you’re ready to order Java Burn, then the best way to order is through the official website. There, you’ll see three different purchasing options to choose from:

1 Pouch: $49 + shipping

3 Pouches: $102 + shipping ($34 each)

6 Pouches: $174+ shipping ($29 each)

It is in your best interest to order multiple packages because the price drops significantly the more you purchase. Instead of paying $49 per pouch, you can get Java Burn for as little as $34 when ordering a 6-pack of Java Burn.

However, regardless of which package you select, Java Burn offers all customers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your results, are not seeing any changes, or don’t think Java Burn is right for you, then you can return your order of Java Burn and receive a full refund – no questions asked. This even allows to empty pouches and all returns are normally processed within 48 hours.

Avoiding Dubious Java Burn Supplements

As the popularity of Java Burn has exploded, so has the number of fake and counterfeit products appearing on the market. This is why you it is important to order Java Burn only from the direct website at JavaBurn.com.

This is the only way to order 100% legitimate Java Burn. Even ordering from legitimate third-party marketplaces like Amazon, Wal-Mart, or GNC will only increase the likelihood that you are not ordering legitimate Java Burn. Due to the Java Burn ingredients being of superior quality and potency, not to mention the middlemen and reseller agent costs added in, John decided to keep this super simple in regards to making it very easy to avoid JavaBurn scams and counterfeit formulas disguising themselves as the real authentic brand to unsuspecting consumers. This is why getting the fully tested, verified and customer-protected money back guarantee policy of real Java Burn that works is relatively easy to do assuming only order from JavaBurn.com.

Final Recap

Java Burn is one of the hottest weight loss supplements on the market, much in part to its’ clinically studied ingredients. If you’re looking for a legitimate weight loss supplement that has already helped thousands of individuals just like you, then Java Burn is the right supplement for you.

As one of the most comprehensive Java Burn reviews on the Internet to digest, it is now easier than ever to decide whether or not Java Burn healthy coffee additive is right for you. All of the Java Burn pros and cons are laid out to see what the advantages of disadvantages are for upgrading a regular cup of coffee into a healthier alternative by simply applying a tiny tweak to your morning routine of java brew, whether it be Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts or the favorite blend from home.

If you’re ready to lose weight and keep it off, then you need to visit the official website of Java Burn and order your pouches today while it is still in stock and available to get shipped out immediately upon ordering as it is based on a first come, first ship basis.