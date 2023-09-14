BioTRUST Ageless Glow Reviews – Natural Formula or Fake Benefits?

Physical aging constantly comes at you at the speed of light. You wake up one day as a young twenty-something with smooth, healthy skin, and the next you have wrinkles, fine lines, and are genuinely unhappy with your appearance. Most people’s solution to this is to get expensive treatments or to use expensive serums in the hopes of reversing damage. But did you know that a number of renowned skincare products are known for cutting corners on testing and possibly using toxic scents and/or parabens?

This might be hard to swallow, but the skincare sector is not as regulated as we would like. What if we told you there is a product that aspires to be the holy grail of antiaging remedies while stressing high-quality, natural ingredients? This is where Ageless Glow® comes in; let’s have a look at what it is and how it may help alleviate visible signs of aging.

What is Ageless Glow®?

Ageless Glow® is a skin-rejuvenating serum proclaimed to minimize visible aging signs such as fine lines, crow’s feet, wrinkles, age spots, and photoaging. This topical solution is trusted to promote the appearance of firmer, tighter, brighter, smoother, and, above all, younger-looking skin over time. Most skin aging serums, according to the creators, BioTRUST, either fail to manifest results or take too long. Moreover, this team insists they were alarmed to learn that people were potentially exposing their skin to harsh substances such as parabens, phthalates, and sulfates all this time.

Ageless Glow® can be viewed as a challenge to all of its competitors because it contains only four natural, yet safe and exotic ingredients. In the words of BioTRUST, this strategy ensures that the skin receives vital hydrating and moisturizing components rich in antioxidants and other nutrients thought to stimulate collagen production. How can a small number of ingredients have such a large impact? The answer to this rests in the formula itself.

Try Ageless Glow® now and experience the difference!

What are the main ingredients in Ageless Glow®?

The driving forces in Ageless Glow® have been combined in a proprietary complex called BioLuronic Complex™. It houses the following key ingredients:

Squalane

Squalane is a hydrogenated form of squalene, a lipid generated by skin cells. Squalene is reported to diminish with age, resulting in drier and rougher skin. Apart from the human body, this moisturizing ingredient can be derived from olives, rice bran, and even sugarcane. However, squalene in its natural state is deemed unstable for skin care products, causing them to spoil prematurely. This is where squalane comes into play, as it is a more skin-friendly option with a longer shelf life. In terms of the impact of squalane on skin health, research has generally concluded that it may promote vibrant and healthier-looking skin.

Additionally, its antioxidant content may aid in the neutralization of free radicals, which have been suspected of causing skin damage. When used on a regular basis, squalane may help increase collagen production as well. Fortunately, despite its oily nature, this substance is suitable for all skin types. It is lightweight, won’t clog pores, and may even reduce redness and swelling due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics, while treating symptoms of inflammatory acne, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and rosacea.

Majestem™

Majestem™ is a proprietary product that contains glycerin, xanthan gum, and Leontopodium alpinum callus culture extract. This substance, developed by Sederma, a business dedicated to creating active compounds for the personal care and cosmetic spaces, has been proven to tighten sagging skin, lift the cheeks and smooth out crow’s feet. These effects are made possible by Majestem™’s ability to shield skin from oxidative stress while also reviving skin tension by restoring mitochondrial dynamism.

People may be curious about the role of energy in skin health. A review classified the skin as a “high turnover organ” whose regeneration is dependent on the quick production of progenitor cells. These metabolically active cells demand energy, which only the mitochondria can provide. Surprisingly, mitochondrial dysfunction is another cause of aging skin, skin diseases, and a lack of skin rejuvenation. All of this highlights the importance of mitochondrial enhancement in Majestem™.

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Senestem™

Senestem™ is another Sederma-developed ingredient that made its way into the Ageless Glow® serum. In the larger scheme of things, this active ingredient aids in the renewal of protein synthesis, which in turn serves to prevent cellular skin aging and extracellular matrix degradation. The latter is thought to be feasible since Senestem™ acts on microRNAs (or a group of short noncoding RNAs). Other advantages of applying this substance to the skin include blocked melanin overproduction (which causes age spots), eased appearance of wrinkles, skin firmness and boosted elasticity.

Sodium Hyaluronate

Sodium hyaluronate is a derivative of hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring moisturizing molecule found in the skin and joints. As with collagen, hyaluronic acid production declines with age, necessitating the use of other sources. Given its origins, sodium hyaluronate is widely thought to lock in moisture (reducing skin dehydration and flakiness), improve the appearance of wrinkles (reducing creases of fine lines), minimize skin inflammation (reducing redness, swelling and/or burning among others), and heal wounds.

Additional ingredients that further this serum include, but are not limited to:

Beet Root Extract: May neutralize free radicals, treat hyperpigmentation, stimulate collagen synthesis, and repair and protect the skin from drying

May neutralize free radicals, treat hyperpigmentation, stimulate collagen synthesis, and repair and protect the skin from drying Orange Peel Oil: May reduce pain, inflammation and/or treat acne

May reduce pain, inflammation and/or treat acne Sunflower Seed Oil: May protect the skin from free radicals, increase the skin’s natural barrier, and promote wound healing

May protect the skin from free radicals, increase the skin’s natural barrier, and promote wound healing Rosa Canina Flower Oil: May increase skin hydration, exfoliate, and brighten the skin, boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, hyperpigmentation, scars and fine lines, and provide protection against sun damage

May increase skin hydration, exfoliate, and brighten the skin, boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, hyperpigmentation, scars and fine lines, and provide protection against sun damage Jojoba Oil: May retain moisture, exhibit antimicrobial and antifungal properties, and fight oxidative stress

May retain moisture, exhibit antimicrobial and antifungal properties, and fight oxidative stress Vitamin E: May protect against sun damage, brighten the skin, promote wound healing, and reduce inflammation

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Ageless Glow® safe for everyone?

Ageless Glow® is suitable on all skin types. Its formula is non-GMO, hypoallergenic, and produced with high-quality ingredients. To determine whether any irritations may develop, it is advised to first perform a patch test on a small area on the body. Of course, for any skin-related questions, consulting a physician or dermatologist is the best course of action.

Will Ageless Glow® clog pores?

Ageless Glow® was designed to be non-comedogenic, meaning that the formula does not block pores.

How should Ageless Glow® be applied?

It is recommended to apply Ageless Glow® to clean skin on the face, neck, hands and anywhere else that fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots or photoaging occur, two times a day. Individuals must avoid direct eye contact at all times and wait for the solution to dry before layering.

What makes Ageless Glow® different from its competition?

Ageless Glow® is made with BioLuronic Complex™, which is a proprietary blend of ingredients scientifically proven to help with skin concerns. Furthermore, its formula is thought to be free of harmful ingredients found in most best-selling skin care products.

How long will it take to see results from using Ageless Glow®?

Everyone’s skin is unique and will likely respond differently. Having said that, in evaluating the ingredients in Ageless Glow®, individuals can anticipate significant improvements in as little as a week to one month.

Hear from real people who have used Ageless Glow® >>>

Does Ageless Glow® have an expiration date?

Ageless Glow® is manufactured with a two-year shelf life.

Does Ageless Glow® contain sunscreen?

Ageless Glow® contains no sunscreen and is not designed to replace it.

How long will one bottle of Ageless Glow® last?

One Ageless Glow® bottle will last one month if the contents are applied twice daily to the face. It will run out faster if more parts of the body are included, such as the neck or hands.

Is Ageless Glow® tested on animals?

BioTRUST proudly states that Ageless Glow® was never tested on animals.

Do orders of Ageless Glow® come with a money back guarantee?

The team behind Ageless Glow® want to provide customers with a product that will do exactly as it claims. If people are dissatisfied with the results of using Ageless Glow®, they have 60 days to request a full refund. Simply return the product, regardless of whether it’s been used up, and the support team will work on issuing the refund. To learn more about the refund policy, contact:

By phone: 1-800-766-5086 within U.S and Canada, +1-512-721-0026 for all other customers

1-800-766-5086 within U.S and Canada, +1-512-721-0026 for all other customers By email: support@biotrust.com

support@biotrust.com By chatting online: BioTRUST.com

How much does Ageless Glow® cost?

Each 30ml-Ageless Glow® container should last anywhere between 15 and 30 days. Since results take time to become apparent, individuals are recommended to use this serum consistently for at least three months. To facilitate this, BioTRUST are currently offering three distinct price options:

1 Ageless Glow® container: $69 each

$69 each 3 Ageless Glow® containers: $59 each

$59 each 6 Ageless Glow® containers: $49 each

Order Ageless Glow® Right Here At The Best Prices!!

BioTRUST: A Brand Beyond Nutrition

BioTRUST is well-known for offering high-quality nutritional supplements. They claim to have put each of their solutions through a seven-stage study and testing procedure to ensure that only the best ones are provided. This was done in order to acquire people’s trust. Naturally, to stand out as an honest company in an industry where companies tend to cut corners, BioTRUST pledges to be transparent, and honest, while educating the masses and giving back to the community.

In terms of giving back, the team has collaborated with organizations such as Make-A-Wish and No Kid Hungry to improve people’s lives. Among the notable efforts are the provision of over 500,000 meals to children across the United States and the fulfillment of over 220 requests of children suffering heartbreaking diseases.

For more on how BioTRUST continues to serve beyond the realm of nutrition, click here >>>

Concluding Remarks

Ageless Glow® is an anti-aging, skin-rejuvenating serum said to lessen common signs of aging while strengthening the skin’s natural barrier. BioTRUST primarily concentrated on four botanical sources, each demonstrating the significant impact that antioxidants and antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial agents can have on aging skin. What’s remarkable about the Ageless Glow® approach is that BioTRUST not only attempted to recoup specific traits that diminish with age, but also discovered pathways that work deep within the skin to stimulate protein synthesis and mitochondrial functioning.

We rarely contemplate the influence of mitochondria (our cells’ powerhouse) on skin, so, BioTRUST must be commended for thinking this far. Equally noteworthy is the list of supporting ingredients, all of which aid in collagen synthesis, skin hydration and suppleness, melanin regulation, and protection against UV rays, among other things. It is also reassuring to see that many of the listed ingredients are backed by science and the skincare industry. In light of everything that has been said, Ageless Glow® might be advantageous to the skin.

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