Best Semen Volumizers: Top Sperm Enhancing Semen Booster Supplements to Try

Semen volumizers are one of the most popular dietary supplements for enhancing male health. Curated using natural ingredients and strict manufacturing methods, most have benefitted all their users.

The male health industry is packed with various brands lined up with the same, and in this article, we have listed our picks of the best semen volumizers that will provide you with an improved semen volume.

7 Best Semen Volumizers To Choose For Better Fertility In 2023

Following is the list of the best seven volumizers you can take for a better fertility rate and enhanced sexual experience:

Semenax

Semenoll

Fertility Factor 5

Volume Pills

Ultraload

Max Performer

SemEnhance

Semenax

Ingredients Used: Swedish Flower Pollen, L-Lysine, L-Arginine HCL, Zinc Oxide & Zinc Aspartate, Catuaba Bark, maca, Pumpkin Seed, L-Carnitine

Swedish Flower Pollen, L-Lysine, L-Arginine HCL, Zinc Oxide & Zinc Aspartate, Catuaba Bark, maca, Pumpkin Seed, L-Carnitine Servings Per Bottle: 30 servings (120 capsules)

30 servings (120 capsules) Cost: Starts at $59.95 per bottle

Starts at $59.95 per bottle Refund Policy: 67-day money-back guarantee

If you are someone struggling with poor orgasm intensity, then Semenax is one of the best semen volumizers for you. Prepared using the best natural elements like pumpkin seed, maca, l-lysine, amino acids, and others, Semenax has been clinically proven to show practical benefits without triggering any harm to your overall health.

The semen volumizer comes from a reputed brand famous in the industry for manufacturing the best quality supplements. Semenax is a careful blend of all the male health-boosting ingredients taken in certified clinical dosages. It has been produced under high-quality manufacturing standards in an FDA-registered facility, making it entirely safe for consumption.

As per the research team of Semenax, the patients taking Semenax showed a 20% or more increase in their ejaculation or semen volume compared to the placebo.

Benefits Of Consuming Semenax

Semenax helps in boosting your orgasm intensity and duration.

The natural and potent blend of clinically proven ingredients supports larger ejaculation volumes.

Semenax helps to enhance your control over the orgasm.

Semeanx supports improved sexual performance.

How Does Semenax Work?

The final seminal fluid released during ejaculation is the mix of the three fluids released by different glands. The glands are seminal vesicles, prostate gland, and bulbourethral gland. These three glands work together to release the ejaculation semen and ensure the same volume.

The powerful Semenax blend helps boost all three glands’ fluid function and volume. Combining eighteen clinically proven ingredients helps do the same and provides a better ejaculation volume. In this way, Semenax enhances your overall sexual performance and enables you to satisfy both you and your partner to the maximum potential.

How Should You Consume Semenax?

As per the creators of Semenax, you should consume four capsules daily. Regular supplement intake will help you see significant results within a short duration of time and also support your orgasm intensity naturally and quickly. You can also back up your consumption with a regular workout routine and targeted diet that will help you maximize the benefits.

Semenoll

Ingredients Used: Muira Puama Extract, Maca Root Extract, Zinc, Tribulus Terrestris Extract, L-lysine, Pumpkin Seed Extract, L-arginine,

Muira Puama Extract, Maca Root Extract, Zinc, Tribulus Terrestris Extract, L-lysine, Pumpkin Seed Extract, L-arginine, Servings Per Bottle: 30 Servings (90 capsules)

30 Servings (90 capsules) Cost: Starts at $64.99 per bottle

Starts at $64.99 per bottle Refund Policy: 60-day money-back guarantee

Semenoll is a popular option for everyone struggling with low ejaculation volume. The powerful formula of the semen volumizer has been specially crafted to boost your sperm count and help boost your fertility and vitality rate. Curated to suit men of all ages, Semenoll has become one of the first choices of everyone out there on the market.

The formula of Semenoll is perfect for supporting your manhood naturally without using any chemical interference. The most interesting fact about the semen volumizer is that it doesn’t need any prescription for the purchase. You can go to the official website of Semenoll and make your purchase by following easy steps.

As per most Semenoll reviews, the supplement has easily worked for them within 30 days of regular use. They all have rated it as one of the best semen volumizers that helps you reach your maximum sexual potential without using junk ingredients.

Benefits Of Consuming Semenoll

Semenoll supports healthy sperm count.

The semen volumizer helps in increasing your ejaculation volume.

It helps in improving and enhancing your sperm motility and quality.

Semenoll boosts your sexual performance by enhancing your stamina.

How Does Semenoll Work?

Semenoll works in your body by blending natural elements that help stimulate the “Semenoll Effect” in your body.

This special effect stimulated by this semen volumizer helps trigger three significant sperm actions simultaneously, ultimately providing you with an optimized male fertility rate and sexual performance support.

Regular supplement intake prevents all the chances of developing erectile dysfunction and boosts semen quality and volume.

In addition to this, Semenoll also increases the seminal fluid, which smoothens the sperm journey, hence easing and safeguarding the fertilization process. Its blend of powerful ingredients like muira puama ignites your sexual desires and semen production in your body.

Through all of this, you can successfully optimize your manhood and experience better sexual health without using any chemically produced medication or painful needles.

How Should You Consume Semenoll?

You are advised to consume three capsules of Semenoll in the morning as soon as you are awake. With its continuous intake, you will see considerable improvements in your ejaculation volume within a week.

Moreover, if you continue taking Semenoll for three to six months, you will enjoy a higher testosterone level, enhanced energy levels, and improved muscle growth.

Fertility Factor 5

Ingredients Used: LJ100 (Tongkat Ali extract), Panax Ginseng, Zinc, Selenium, BioPerine

LJ100 (Tongkat Ali extract), Panax Ginseng, Zinc, Selenium, BioPerine Servings Per Bottle: 30 servings (30 capsules)

30 servings (30 capsules) Cost: Starts at $59.95 per bottle

Starts at $59.95 per bottle Refund Policy: 67-day money-back guarantee

Coming from a famous male health brand, VigRX, Fertility Factor 5 is one of the most sought-after semen volumizers on the market.

The male health supplement is a male fertility breakthrough and has helped several users attain a sexual equilibrium without having them go through any negative triggers.

If you are trying to conceive for a long time, but the odds are not in your favor, then maybe it is time to change that with Fertility Factor 5. This sperm volumizer has everything you need for a better or enhanced fertility rate.

With its regular use, you will be able to not only have a happy family but also a better sexual life as compared to before.

Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility using top-quality ingredients, Fertility Factor 5 is a revolutionary formula. After thorough clinical testing, certified professionals have extensively researched and launched it for public use.

Benefits Of Consuming Fertility Factor 5

Fertility Factor 5 helps in increasing your sperm count or population.

The sperm volumizer helps in improving your sperm morphology.

It helps in boosting your sperm volume during ejaculation.

Fertility Factor 5 supports sperm movement in the seminal fluid.

The supplement helps in enhancing the overall health of your reproductive system.

How Does Fertility Factor 5 Work?

Fertility Factor 5 stabilizes all the factors inside your body needed for better sperm health and fertility rate naturally. The sperm volumizer helps increase your sperm count and movement, ensuring the journey from ejaculation to fertilization remains smooth and free from hindrances. Regular supplement intake will help fire up your libido and increase the parameters of your sexual drive.

This all-natural supplement nourishes your sexual organs with necessities like better blood flow, a constant supply of essential nutrients, and a better fertility rate, ensuring enhanced and improved functioning. This way, Fertility Factor 5 also improves your erection quality, which provides better orgasms and better ejaculation.

How Should You Consume Fertility Factor 5?

Per the official website of Fertility Factor 5, you should consume one capsule daily. Regular use can improve sperm health and count in your body effectively and naturally. In addition to that, you can also consult with your healthcare advisor regarding the intake and follow the dosage directions they provide you with.

Volume Pills

Ingredients Used: Solidilin, Rou Gui, 4, 5, 7 Trihydroxyflavone, Ku Gua, Arjuna, Dong Chong Xia Cao, Zinc Gluconate, Ling Zhi, Tian Men Dong, etc.

Solidilin, Rou Gui, 4, 5, 7 Trihydroxyflavone, Ku Gua, Arjuna, Dong Chong Xia Cao, Zinc Gluconate, Ling Zhi, Tian Men Dong, etc. Servings Per Bottle: 30 servings (60 tablets)

30 servings (60 tablets) Cost: Starts at $59.95 per packet

Starts at $59.95 per packet Refund Policy: 67-day money-back guarantee

As the name suggests, Volume Pills have been crafted to boost your semen volume and help you live a better and healthier sexual life. The 100% natural and effective formula of the semen volumizer has made it one of the top choices for everyone struggling with poor ejaculation volume.

Combining herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other elements in clinical doses has made it potent and highly reliable. Made in an FDA-registered facility, it assures you the maximum joy of a sexual experience without using painful needles or surgeries.

Many men have trusted Volume Pills and shared their experiences with the pill.

Reviewing reviews can assess the effectiveness and safety of Volume Pills. As per scientific research and clinical studies, the doctor-approved supplement will support increased seminal fluid and intense orgasms.

Benefits Of Consuming Volume Pills

Volume Pills help in increasing your ejaculation volume.

The potent pills provide you with bigger and stronger erections for a better sexual experience.

Volume Pills help in fueling your sexual drive and desire levels.

Volume Pills boost testosterone production in your body.

It increases the blood supply to your penis.

How Does Volume Pills Work?

The doctor-approved blend of the Volume Pills enhances testosterone production in your body. The potent combination of clinically approved herbs and vitamins helps increase the blood flow toward your penis, providing you with a better erection and seminal fluid volume.

Volume Pills also help ensure better orgasm intensity by forcing your penile muscles to contract harder and ejaculate more semen. The supplement also motivates and fuels your sexual desires, providing you with an enhanced sexual life than you had ever before.

The pills are safe and certified not to trigger side effects like any other chemical supplement. Therefore, feel free to use them for a better sexual experience within the first week.

How Should You Consume Volume Pills?

Consume two tablets of this semen volumizer with a big glass of water. You can increase the dosage for more effectiveness, but also ensure you never consume more than six tablets daily. The tablets will work readily inside your body and improve sexual health within a week.

For a more enhanced benefit experience, you can back up the intake with a healthy diet that will help optimize the health of your reproductive organs and do some yoga or workout.

Ultraload

Ingredients Used: L-Citrulline, Black Maca, Pine Bark Extract, Shilajit as Primavie®, Vitamin (B6, B12), Bioperine®, Zinc Citrate,

L-Citrulline, Black Maca, Pine Bark Extract, Shilajit as Primavie®, Vitamin (B6, B12), Bioperine®, Zinc Citrate, Servings Per Bottle: 30 servings (90 capsules)

30 servings (90 capsules) Cost: Starts at $69 per packet

Starts at $69 per packet Refund Policy: 100-day money-back guarantee

Ultraload is another popular name on this list of best semen volumizers to help you attain enhanced sexual wellness. It is a package for better sexual performance without using anything remotely chemical or artificial. The supplement contains the goodness of natural ingredients like black maca, pine bark extract, and others that have been scientifically proven to enhance male sexual health.

The winning formula of Ultraload has been approved by many of its users as it has helped them regain self-confidence and improve their erection. Manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, it follows all the necessary purity and safety standards and is free from negative triggers.

Ultraload is a perfect option to remove the embarrassment of not performing well in bed from your life. It is 100% safe and effective and has been rated among the best semen volumizers.

Benefits Of Consuming Ultraload

Ultraload helps in increasing your semen volume.

Ultraload supports powerful ejaculation and semen volumes.

The semen volumizer enhances your orgasm intensity.

Ultraload helps you to last long and satisfies you and your partner to the brim.

How Does Ultraload Work?

The highly potent formula of Ultraload helps naturally increase the nitric oxide levels in your body and boost testosterone production. The enhanced level of nitric oxide helps in vascular dilation and increases the delivery of oxygen and blood all around your body. This ultimately provides you with better sexual performance and stamina.

Ultraload helps smooth the flow of oxygenated blood toward your penis, providing you with a better erection and stamina. This increases your strength and endurance level, which ultimately elevates your libido.

How Should You Consume Ultraload?

You are advised to consume three capsules of Ultraload every day. Follow the intake regularly, and you will see significant improvements in your overall sexual health.

Max Performer

Ingredients Used: Horny Goat Weed, Maca Root, Zinc, Red Korean Ginseng, Bioperine, Selenium

Horny Goat Weed, Maca Root, Zinc, Red Korean Ginseng, Bioperine, Selenium Servings Per Bottle: 30 servings (60 tablets)

30 servings (60 tablets) Cost: It starts at $69 per box

It starts at $69 per box Refund Policy: 100-day money-back guarantee

Max Performer is a natural male enhancement supplement that has been on the market for a while. With a motto to get stronger and enjoy intense orgasms for you and your partner, the supplement has all the qualities to help you reach your maximum sexual potential.

This semen volumizer contains the goodness of active ingredients like horny goat weed, red Korean ginseng, and others that have been clinically proven to show effective results in no time. Prepared under strict guidelines and procedures, Max Performer will help you perform ten times better than any other male enhancement supplement.

The supplement is clinically and customer-approved for its results and will provide harder erections and ideal male health.

Benefits Of Consuming Max Performer

Max Performer provides you with a bigger and harder erection.

The semen volumizer helps in fueling or reigniting your sexual desire.

Max Performer helps optimize your sexual performance by boosting your stamina and energy.

The supplement supports more intense orgasms.

How Does Max Performer Work?

Max Performer works inside your body by supplementing your cells with the necessary super nutrients. It will help revitalize your lost stamina while ultimately making you all set to perform your best on the bed without feeling all drained or lost. The formula channels more blood toward your penis, making it much harder and longer.

With boosted testosterone levels, you can release loads without falling back. Max Performer improves your sperm count and motility and ensures an enhanced male fertility rate, making your life with your partner ten times better than earlier.

How Should You Consume Max Performer?

As per the creators of Max Performer, you should consume two capsules daily for at least 90 days. Regular intake will help your body switch to its beast mode again and help you gain the upper hand in your sexual performance and enjoy better stamina and testosterone levels.

SemEnhance

Ingredients Used: Vitamin C, Pineapple, Banana, Royal Jelly, Bee Pollen, Celery, Strawberry, Kiwi

Vitamin C, Pineapple, Banana, Royal Jelly, Bee Pollen, Celery, Strawberry, Kiwi Servings Per Bottle: 30 servings (60 capsules)

30 servings (60 capsules) Cost: Starts at $49.95 per bottle

Starts at $49.95 per bottle Refund Policy: 67-day money-back guarantee

SemEnhance is a unique semen volumizer that helps in enhancing the taste of your semen. The supplement has been carefully and precisely curated to help you taste like a champ and make your sexual life and experience much better and enhanced than it was before.

The blend of exclusive ingredients and elements in SemEnhance helps keep the acidic taste of your semen at bay and replaces it with a fruity one instead. Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility, the formula has been tested through various parameters and is entirely safe for your intake.

Benefits Of Consuming SemEnhance

SemEnhance helps in enhancing the taste of your semen.

The natural formula decreases the acidic or awful taste of your semen.

How Does SemEnhance Work?

The potent formula helps sweeten the taste of semen. It does that by flushing out the acidic or salty taste from your semen. SemEnhance also protects your sperm from oxidative stress or unhealthy inflammations, ensuring that nothing goes wrong with their biochemical properties.

How Should You Consume SemEnhance?

You should take two capsules of SemEnhance with a big glass of water daily. If you follow the intake regularly, your partner will be able to see a significant change in your semen taste within 30 days.

What Is The Science Backing The Best Semen Volumizers Listed Above?

To make an informed decision about semen volumizers, it is crucial to understand the scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness. So, let’s dive into the scientific realm to uncover the truth behind these products:

Solidilin

On a molecular level, Solidilin contains saponins and flavonoids – plant-derived compounds known for their multiple health benefits. These essential compounds are responsible for the reproductive effects of the supplement.

As a result, the tissue and organ systems will be kept healthier overall, allowing them to more effectively carry out crucial functions like nurturing and allowing for healthy reproduction cycles.

It also acts as an aphrodisiac, stimulating sexual desire in men and increasing libido while promoting powerful erections during intercourse. On top of that, Solidilin contains L-Dopa – an amino acid linked with increased production of the human growth hormone (HGH).

This hormone helps regulate various bodily functions such as development and sexual function; therefore, increased levels can lead to higher sperm counts and increased semen volumes in males.

4, 5, 7 Trihydroxyflavone

4, 5, 7 Trihydroxyflavone, or fisetin, is a natural flavonoid compound in various fruits and vegetables. It has gained attention recently due to its potential health benefits, including its positive effects on male reproductive health.

Several studies have explored the impact of fisetin on semen volume and sperm motility, offering valid explanations for its inclusion in semen volumizers.

A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2013 investigated the anti-inflammatory effects of fisetin and found that it effectively reduced inflammation markers in mice. Although this study did not focus specifically on sperm motility, it provides evidence of fisetin’s anti-inflammatory properties.

Arjuna

Arjuna, also known as Terminalia arjuna, is an evergreen tree native to parts of India and Pakistan. The tree bark has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to treat numerous health ailments, including cardiovascular diseases and male reproductive disorders.

Regarding promoting semen volume, Arjuna facilitates synthesis within the seminiferous tubules—the long coiled tubes that produce sperm cells within the testes. This allows for a higher release of spermatogenic hormones like progesterone and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

As these hormones circulate throughout the body and reach their target tissues (in this case, the testes), they stimulate increased production of sperm cells—ultimately leading to increased semen volume.

LJ100

Firstly, LJ100 has been shown to increase testosterone levels in men. Testosterone is a crucial hormone that plays a significant role in male reproductive health. By boosting testosterone levels, LJ100 can improve semen production and quality.

A study found that supplementing with LJ100 for six weeks significantly increased testosterone levels in men, improving strength, muscle mass, and sexual health.

Additionally, LJ100 is known for its aphrodisiac properties. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine as a natural remedy for enhancing libido and sexual performance. Several studies have demonstrated LJ100’s ability to improve sexual function and desire in both men and women.

Panax Ginseng

Panax ginseng typically grows to a height of about 2 feet and features dark green compound leaves divided into smaller leaflets. The root of Panax ginseng is the most valued part, as it contains the active compounds responsible for its medicinal properties.

Upon consumption, the ginsenosides in Panax ginseng interact with various biological pathways in the body. One of the critical mechanisms by which Panax ginseng promotes semen volume is by stimulating the production of nitric oxide (NO).

By increasing NO production, Panax ginseng improves blood flow to the reproductive organs, including the testes, where semen is produced.

Furthermore, Panax ginseng has been found to enhance the production and function of Leydig cells in the testes. Leydig cells are responsible for synthesizing and secretion of testosterone, the primary male sex hormone. By stimulating Leydig cell activity, Panax ginseng indirectly promotes semen volume.

Selenium and Boron

Selenium and boron are two powerful aphrodisiacs that have long been used to increase semen volume, intensity, and motility in males. The link between selenium and boron to semen volume is well-documented, with scientific literature showing the impact of these two micronutrients on sperm count and sperm motility.

Selenium helps your body produce healthy sperm, while boron is involved in testosterone metabolism. Both nutrients can help improve male libido and fertility.

Boron has noteworthy benefits in improving male reproductive health; research shows it raises free testosterone levels and serum concentrations of estrogen conjugates – aiding both libido enhancement and erection hardness, etc.

Pumpkin Seed Extract

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are the edible seeds of the pumpkin fruit. They are flat, oval-shaped, and have a greenish color. The outer shell of the pumpkin seed is rigid and slightly chewy, while the inner part is soft and delicate.

These seeds have been used for centuries as a nutritious snack and a natural remedy for various health conditions, including promoting semen volume.

These seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids known for their anti-inflammatory properties. The anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3 fatty acids help to maintain a healthy reproductive system and support optimal semen volume.

L-Arginine

Firstly, L-arginine is an essential amino acid crucial in various physiological processes. One of its primary functions is to act as a precursor to the body’s nitric oxide (NO) synthesis.

A 1999 study published in the Journal of Urology investigated the effects of L-arginine supplementation on semen parameters in men with low sperm counts and motility. The researchers conducted a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 178 men. They were randomly assigned to receive either L-arginine or a placebo for six weeks.

The study showed that men who received L-arginine experienced a significant increase in semen volume compared to the placebo group.

Swedish Flower Pollen

Visually, Swedish Flower Pollen appears as a fine powder or granules with a yellowish hue. It is often encapsulated or packaged in tablet form for easy consumption. The powder is obtained through a meticulous extraction process, preserving the bioactive compounds present in the pollen. These compounds are vital in promoting semen volume and supporting male reproductive health.

Furthermore, Swedish Flower Pollen contains a rich blend of essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients are crucial for the synthesis of proteins and the overall well-being of the male reproductive system.

Amino acids, such as arginine and lysine, are essential for producing sperm cells and their motility. They provide the building blocks for forming healthy and active sperm, creating a more favorable environment for sperm development and maturation.

Black Maca

Black Maca enhances energy levels and stamina, positively impacting sexual performance. Increased energy and stamina contribute to longer-lasting and more intense sexual experiences, leading to higher semen volume. A study published in 2020 investigated the effects of Black Maca on male cyclists.

The researchers found that Black Maca supplementation significantly improved cycling performance, endurance, and energy levels.

Pine Bark Extract

Pine bark, also known as Pinus spp., is a type of nut evergreen tree found in regions worldwide. One of the main components of pine bark that plays a role in promoting increased semen volume is proanthocyanidin (PAC), which is an active component found in several plants and derived from hydrolyzable tannins such as gallic acid esters or ellagic acids.

Studies show that PAC helps stimulate the production of nitric oxide (NO), which relaxes tissues and vessels throughout the body. Additionally, it has been found that activated PGE2 pathways after exposure to Procyanidin B2 significantly improved sperm motility rates due to their antioxidant properties and potential antibacterial effects when taken orally.

Zinc and Magnesium

Zinc is known to be essential for a wide range of functions in the body, including fertility. It helps promote testosterone production and regulate hormone levels, including LH (luteinizing hormone) and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone).

It also supports healthy prostate function and aids in producing higher-quality sperm cells. These functions can lead to increased chances of conception and improved clomid fertility effects such as larger testicles and heavier ejaculation.

Magnesium helps with sperm motility by acting on the muscular contractions of the vas deferens responsible for pushing sperm along its path during ejaculation, which increases the overall success rate for conception naturally occurring.

How Did We Rank The Best Semen Volumizers?

Following is the list of the significant ranking factors we considered for ranking the best semen volumizers.

Quality And Effectiveness

A supplement’s quality and effectiveness are crucial for maintaining sexual health. Therefore, we have ensured that all the semen volumizers listed are of supreme quality and highly effective. All of them contain potent ingredients that have made them the best.

Brand Reputation

We have thoroughly shortlisted only the best semen volumizers from the best brands. You can go for any of them and be assured about the quality, manufacturing standards, or dosages.

Clinically-Proven Dosages

Every semen volumizer listed here has clinically proven dosages. They will suit your needs correctly without triggering any unnecessary side effects.

Concluding Thoughts On The Best Semen Volumizers – Do They Work?

Indeed, semen volumizers are the best supplement you can have if you are struggling with the issue of low ejaculation volume or poor fertility rate. There are tons of them available on the market, and to make the job easier for you, we have ranked the best in this article.

You can choose any one of the semen volumizers from the list above and start with the journey to make your sexual health and experience much more enhanced and optimized than ever before.

They are all safe, effective, clinically proven, and scientifically backed for their formulations and working mechanisms.