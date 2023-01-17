MenoHarmony Reviews – Does Meno Harmony Supplement Fix Menopause for Women?

Have you spent your entire life in a culture that promoted misconceptions about menopause? Have you been experiencing anxiety because of the various effects, including but not limited to hot flashes, increased perspiration, emotional instability, and weight changes? If the answers are yes, one team genuinely wants to assist in changing that. In fact, they think menopause should be respected in the same way that other phases of a woman’s life are.

Hormonal imbalance and the lack of estrogen make it difficult for women to enjoy this time, making them and those around them uncomfortable. Fortunately, the Change That Up team has created a dietary supplement that may enable women to conquer menopause. What does the latter imply specifically? Let’s find out; here’s a thorough analysis of MenoHarmony.

What is MenoHarmony?

MenoHarmony, as the name implies, is a menopausal formula that assists women in overcoming associated symptoms and regaining complete control over their minds, body, emotions, and life. According to the creator, this all-natural dietary supplement could potentially benefit anyone who has long suffered from hot flashes and mood swings by bringing harmony among the havoc generated by hormones during this time of life. To understand how MenoHarmony alleviates menopausal symptoms, we must first understand the strategy employed.

How does MenoHarmony work?

One of the two hormones women have for female reproduction is estrogen, which is produced mainly by the ovaries. When women are fertile, these levels typically remain relatively stable; however, as women enter menopause, our ovaries dramatically reduce estrogen production, sending levels haywire. MenoHarmony works by activating the “Estro-Switch” to naturally balance estrogen levels.

The variation in levels seen during this period produces an array of symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, breast soreness, mood swings, low energy, irritability, anxiety, and vaginal dryness, which all tend to strike women at the same time. The interesting thing is that these symptoms can arise from both extraordinarily high and very low estrogen levels.

Having said that, MenoHarmony contains key nutrients thought to maintain a healthy amount of estrogen. In other words, the body often reacts negatively to either too much or too little of any good. Truthfully, this supplement may be capable of lifting women from the intensity of these symptoms when combined with healthy lifestyle changes. This leads us to the review’s turning point: the list of ingredients.

What ingredients are inside MenoHarmony?

The primary elements primed to activate the Estro-Switch are none other than:

HMRlignan™

Lignans are natural molecules found in trace amounts in substances derived from plants, and HMRlignan™ [1]is a patented version of these molecules. Studies have shown that lignans contain antioxidative qualities that help to shield cells and tissues from deterioration. Researchers demonstrated that HMRlignan™ could enhance anti-aging effects and reduce inflammation in the body. This ingredient is considered crucial for MenoHarmony and women’s health since it helps to reduce hot flashes and prevent the loss of hyaluronic acid, collagen, and elastin from the skin, bones, and joints. Because all of the properties of standard lignans are not fully absorbed by the body, this 7-hydroxymatairesinol alternative is necessitated.

Diindolylmethane (DIM)

Diindolylmethane (DIM) [2]is a naturally occurring substance found in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and cauliflower. DIM might help maintain a healthy amount of estrogen in the body by encouraging a good form of the hormone called 2-hydroxy estrone. Additionally, some studies have indicated that it lessens the effects of 16 alpha-hydroxy estrone, a more potent estrogen form linked to weight gain, an increased risk of breast and uterine cancer, and other adverse effects. Again, DIM’s efficacy is claimed to be limited, yet it is frequently suggested for easing PMS symptoms, lowering hot flashes, and treating hormonal acne.

KSM-66™

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic plant used in Ayurveda, and KSM-66™ [3] is a patented version. This supplement is more concentrated than regular versions; 24 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled scientific investigations suggest that it may help reduce stress and stress-related food cravings and improve sleep quality. It’s remarkable to note that this plant has benefits for improving memory, stamina, strength, and immunity. Ashwagandha may safely raise levels of Oestrogen, lowering the FSH and LH back to a more enjoyable level. This could help to relieve symptoms such as depression and hot flashes.

Among perimenopausal women, one study [4]that examined the effectiveness and tolerance of conventional ashwagandha on hormonal parameters found reduced menopause rating scale scores, reduced number and frequency of hot flashes, greater estradiol levels, and a decrease in follicle-stimulating hormone. Overall, researchers concluded that this herb might lessen mild to severe peri-menopause, menopause, and post-menopause symptoms.

Black Cohosh Extract

Black cohosh [5] is a perennial plant that belongs to the buttercup family. Per one source, this substance has long been used to treat menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, dry vagina, heart palpitations, sleep difficulties, anxiety, and irritability. There is conflicting evidence on its benefits, particularly regarding raising estrogen levels in perimenopausal versus menopausal women and how much this ingredient might impact follicle-stimulating hormone levels. Though the specific mechanism is unclear, some researchers hypothesized that it might have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, or estrogen receptor-selective modulatory effects.

Chaste Tree Berry Extract

Chaste tree berry (or chaste berry) [6], like ashwagandha, is an adaptogenic fruit with estrogen-balancing qualities. Based on one source, this particular plant promotes and restores healthy biological function, which could increase estrogen levels and lessen hot flashes, sleeplessness, and mood swings. This substance may also help menopausal women by raising levels of follicle-stimulating hormone, which is known to stimulate the production of estrogen.

Furthermore, chasteberry’s dopaminergic activity can alleviate emotional distress associated with menopause (i.e., anxiety, depression, lack of energy, etc.). Last but not least, it has analgesic characteristics that make it a candidate for pain relief, making it appropriate for treating menopausal symptoms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Why is the follicle-stimulating hormone important?

A. The pituitary gland releases a follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to help produce estrogen. The number of follicles in the ovaries tends to decrease throughout menopause, which results in decreased estrogen production. When the brain becomes aware of the low hormone levels, it sends messages to the body to produce more FSH in an effort to stimulate follicles. Given that physiological levels—even when stimulated—are regarded insufficient, knowing that some of these foods raise FSH levels may be helpful [7].

Q. Who is MenoHarmony suitable for?

A. All women who want to ease symptoms during their menopausal stage of life and after menopause should use MenoHarmony. The creators claim that women in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond can all benefit from this supplement.

Q. Is MenoHarmony safe?

A. Because it mainly comprises patented ingredients or those that have historically been used to reduce menopausal symptoms, MenoHarmony is considered to be safe to take. Of course, this does not imply that individuals are shielded from drug interactions and adverse effects. Before beginning, we recommend that everyone consult a physician for their own peace of mind.

Q. Does MenoHarmony contain any allergens?

A. Many prevalent dietary allergies are absent from MenoHarmony. However, it’s possible that they came into contact with some during the chosen facility’s manufacturing operations. As a result, anyone who notices even a little adverse effect should stop its use immediately.

Q. Is MenoHarmony gluten-free?

A. Yes, MenoHarmony is not only gluten-free, but it is also soy-free, dairy-free, and GMO-free. The creators have omitted fillers, heavy metals, preservatives, and added sugars.

Q. How to make the most of MenoHarmony?

A. To make the most of MenoHarmony, women are asked to take two capsules every morning with an 8-ounce glass of water.

Q. What results can be expected of MenoHarmony?

A. MenoHarmony was designed to support menopausal health and comfort by increasing mood, energy, and mental sharpness and ensuring female hormonal balance.

Q. How long will it take for MenoHarmony to produce meaningful results?

A. Women should typically feel at ease shortly after taking MenoHarmony. However, detecting a decrease in the frequency of hot flashes or mood swings will take some time. As long as women consistently use MenoHarmony, the results should add up and enable them to experience menopause relief without finding it to be a frightening time in their lives.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time on MenoHarmony shipments?

A. MenoHarmony shipments to the contiguous United States should arrive in an average of 5 to 7 business days. In other parts of the world, the delivery period could easily be as long as 14 business days.

Q. Is MenoHarmony protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, a 90-day money-back guarantee is in place for MenoHarmony. This implies that women have three months from the date of purchase to check to see if their hot flashes and night sweats are less frequent over time, their weight is stable, and, at the very least, their moods have improved. Customer support must be contacted to start the refund process for any bottles that have not yet been used if none of the promised benefits materialize.

Consider contacting the team for further information on what will and will not be accepted in one of the following ways:

Email: support@changethatup.com

Phone: 1 (866) 710 2525

Purchase MenoHarmony

Each MenoHarmony bottle holds 60 capsules, enough for one month. The team behind this supplement promotes bulk purchases because estrogen levels are often at their lowest and require immediate reinforcement. Therefore, MenoHarmony has been priced on the official website as follows:

One MenoHarmony Bottle: $49 each + $7.95 in Shipping and Handling

$49 each + $7.95 in Shipping and Handling Three MenoHarmony Bottles: $44 each + Free Shipping and Handling

$44 each + Free Shipping and Handling Six MenoHarmony Bottles: $39 each + Free Shipping and Handling

Meet the Team: Change That Up

Change That Up is a health and wellness business seeking guidance and solutions that reflect a more positive perspective on achieving overall wellness. After undergoing open heart surgery, health and lifestyle expert Kyle Bonnstetter, whose job once involved advising celebrities, sports, and company leaders, chose to found Change That Up. Even while the assistance he received helped him recover fast, he realized in his heart that not everyone would likely have a similar experience.

And so, the team at Change That Up has chosen to devote their time to “deliver simple and honest information and products that allow you to instantly start improving your nutrition, reducing body fat levels, and positively transforming your health and lifestyle.”

Concluding Remarks

MenoHarmony is a dietary supplement for women’s health that supports balance in estrogen levels and the rest of the body. Menopause leads the ovaries to generate progressively less essential female hormones, as mentioned throughout the review above, wreaking havoc on their bodies. Devastating hot flashes, sweaty nights, and irritation, among other discomforts, are caused by low estrogen levels. With MenoHarmony, this target population might finally walk their path without feeling emotionally and physically depleted.

Our simple investigation suggests that MenoHarmony may be helpful in reducing menopausal symptoms. Generally speaking, this supplement may assist in controlling hot flashes, sweaty nights, and mood swings while inducing secondary outcomes (i.e., cognition, energy levels, sleep, etc.). Besides promoting the production of estrogen (by raising FSH levels), the strategy also aims to improve the body’s capacity to cope with stress and safeguard it from the harmful effects of inflammation.

The evidence for a few of the ingredients needs more research. Still, most agree that these ingredients are well-regarded for their intended menopausal benefit uses. As with any supplement, it is important to do further research before making even the tiniest adjustments.

To finally reclaim the menopause stage of life, visit MenoHarmony by clicking here>>>.

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