VivaCity: Review the Latest Research

Whether you are a man or a woman, we all have certain hormones that play a significant role in our overall health. Hormones are special natural substances that have various functions in the body. Like some hormones are responsible for better immunity, weight management, metabolism, and poor digestion, while few are important for better working of the brain. Regardless of any hormone, over or under-production of hormones leads to many health problems.

Certainly, it is important to have balanced hormones to support overall health. According to recent studies, it is stated that hormonal imbalance is another reason for weight gain, and this further makes it hard to shed extra pounds, regardless of your best efforts.

Hormones associated with body weight, metabolism, and appetite can hinder the process of weight loss. You may plan to follow a strict diet or join a gym to reduce weight, but it is important to know that these are not the way out until you have healthy hormones.

You must be thinking, what is the cause of hormonal imbalance? Recent research suggests that a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are the number one cause that could disturb the hormone levels in your body.

However, we recommend you take a dietary formula to support your chemical substances and prevent weight gain. And, VivaCity is one of the best weight loss formulas that target hormonal imbalance.

But, Does this formula really work? What are its ingredients? To get detailed information about it, read this comprehensive VivaCity review.

What is VivaCity?

About the product VivaCity is a new weight loss formula that targets the hormones of the body. By balancing the hormones, this supplement aids in weight loss by improving metabolism and reducing hunger. Ingredients Adaptogens Nootropics Purple Velvet Beans Immune Boosters Benefits Reduce appetite Boost metabolism Increase energy levels Support sleep quality Enhance brain and cognitive health Price $49 for one bottle (Official website) Money-Back Guarantee 180 days.

VivaCity is a brand-new weight loss formula manufactured by a leading company, Hormonal Harmony. The makers have added 28 clinically proven ingredients to balance out the hormones and further affect overall health for good.

The supplement is based on ancient ingredients to promote metabolism, restore hormone levels, and reduce hunger, among many other benefits. Each ingredient in this formula has the right dosage to provide certain health benefits, such as regulating appetite, boosting metabolism, supporting overall physical performance, increasing energy levels, and many more.

This formula comes in easy-to-swallow capsules only available on its official website. Many users have reviewed it as the best supplement for weight management and metabolism booster.

How does VivaCity Work?

The makers of VivaCity say the major cause of weight gain is either overproduction or underproduction of hormones. And this is where VivaCity works; it ensures the user experiences balanced hormones.

The proven 28 ingredients added in each capsule work to fight against imbalanced hormones. Four categories of components are present in the formula: Adaptogens, immune boosters, nootropics, and stress-relieving ingredients, all of which ensure the restoration of hormone levels.

The creators of VivaCity claim that NPY is the hormone that makes it hard to control body weight in a human body. This hormone is supposed to increase cortisol levels and hunger hormones. And it is clearly said in the study that when there is more cortisol, it naturally leads to poor metabolism and causes unhealthy cravings. Consequently, it makes it hard to lose weight.

These VivaCity Capsules contain adaptogens that relax the mind, reduce cortisol levels and promote overall health. Also, this Dietary formula is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory, which makes it a great immune booster. And when there is healthy inflammation, it naturally supports hormonal functions.

Also, Hormonal Harmony, the manufacturer of VivaCity, says it is essential to sleep properly to restore hormones and boost immunity. Thus, every capsule also has sleep-boosting components that promote relaxation and help users experience better sleep patterns.

All ingredients together work efficiently and naturally to balance out hormones for further fat loss, regulate sleep quality, boost metabolism and reduce stress levels.

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Ingredients of VivaCity

Indeed, it is a powerful formula; the reason lies in its ingredient list. VivaCity is rich in antioxidants and many plant-based minerals to improve hormonal functioning. Each ingredient is tested and carefully selected by the makers, ensuring the correct and optimal dosage for maximum benefits without any side effects.

Now, let us explore the ingredients:

Purple Velvet Beans

You may have heard about this ingredient mostly in Indian Villages. For many generations, the Kanikkar Tribe of India has used these beans to improve sexual health, restore abnormal hormone levels and increase metabolic rate. The scientific name of Purple Velvet beans is Monica Pruriens, and it contains natural compounds that effectively raise energy levels.

Also, purple beans have many health benefits, from raising metabolism to maintaining healthy insulin levels. Not only this, but it also alleviates appetite levels and balances mood patterns.

Ashwagandha, Bacopa, and Rhodiola Rosea (Adaptogens)

As we mentioned above, this dietary supplement contains various adaptogens, so they are Ashwagandha, Bacopa, and Rhodiola Rosea.

The makers stated that high-stress levels and cortisol affect the NPY hormone. And that is why these adaptogens are added to the formula to reduce stress hormones and support relaxation. However, the formula improves the function of neurotransmitters (GABA) to help the body respond effectively to stress hormones.

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GABA, Bacopa, and Lutein (Nootropics )

We all know that Nootropics are known for their brain and cognitive boosting abilities. And it is a known fact that better brain health naturally leads to the healthy production of hormones supporting weight management. VivaCity contains three nootropics, GABA, Bacopa, and Lutein. All three brain-boosting ingredients target four hormones: inulin, Ghrelin, NPY, and leptin. These hormones consequently boost metabolism, regulate appetite, and increase energy levels.

Vitamin B1, B2, and Niacin (Immune Boosters)

The makers claim that better immunity means balanced hormone levels. A healthy immune response can support melatonin levels, restoring circadian rhythm and promoting better sleep patterns.

The chamomile extract is a known mood-soothing ingredient that is also responsible for boosting immune response. Along with Vitamin B1, B2, and Niacin, all immune-boosting vitamins added in the formula are clinically proven to protect the body from free radical damage.

Furthermore, these vitamins improve the immune system and provide enough white blood cells to the body to fight against infections.

Zinc, potassium, magnesium, and calcium (Essential Minerals)

The body needs certain minerals for the proper functioning of hormones. A lack of minerals can depict the slow processing of chemicals and further alter the working of hormones.

Such as Zinc is an essential mineral that maintains healthy metabolism and stimulates thermogenesis. Other minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium help the body to fight against oxidative stress and inflammation.

On the whole, all ingredients are scientifically proven to support overall health. Each ingredient is captured from high-quality plant sources, and no preservatives or chemicals are added to the formula. Hence, it is a completely safe dietary supplement that does not cause adverse effects on the human body.

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Right Dosage of VivaCity

Hormonal Harmony suggests taking two capsules of VivaCity every morning regularly to get maximum benefits. The pills are easy to intake; you only need to grab a glass of water and swallow the capsules.

Features and benefits of VivaCity.

Here is a brief about the features and benefits of this amazing weight-loss supplement. Many Vivacity reviews from existing users also support the following benefits.

These capsules are proven to regulate appetite levels. It is a fact that when you suffer from hormonal imbalance, it naturally increases your leptin levels, resulting in more hunger hormones. This is why this formula contains ingredients that diminish hunger and makes it easy to adopt healthy eating habits.

By controlling the stress hormone, the capsules naturally raise the metabolism and energy levels to help you lose weight.

The supplement is highly effective in balancing out mood and reducing stress levels.

VivaCity improves immune response and reduces the risk of developing certain health issues.

The formula contains nootropics, making it a great supplement to boost brain health and promote cognitive abilities.

There is no need to follow a strict diet or indulge in an intense exercise regime to lose weight when you have this VivaCity supplement.

All ingredients present in the supplement are clinically studied, and it is a risk-free formula that does not cause any side effects.

This dietary formula is available on its official website without a prescription.

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Hormones that Affect Body Weight

You must be wondering what hormones have a direct impact on body weight. So here we go, all the below-stated hormones impact your weight:

Insulin

Insulin is produced in the pancreas and is responsible for glucose storage. The main work of insulin is to prevent excess sugar storage in the bloodstream, especially after meals. It directly affects the body’s metabolic rate.

NPY

This is known as Master Switch Hormone, produced in the brain and the nervous system. According to studies, NPY increases the risk of obesity and triggers unhealthy inflammation. It slows down the metabolism and increases appetite.

Estrogen

This dominant female hormone is directly associated with fat mass. When there is a high level of estrogen, it means an increase in appetite. So it is recommended to maintain a healthy estrogen level to lose weight.

Cortisol

It is a known stress hormone; when there are high cortisol levels, it leads to slow metabolism and enhances the chances of gaining weight.

Ghrelin

Ghrelin is a hunger hormone that signals to the brain that the stomach is empty and needs food. It increases hunger and further prevents weight loss.

Leptin

Leptin hormone is the opposite of Ghrelin, which tells the brain that your stomach is full and you need to stop eating. This hormone resistance leads to overeating and causes obesity.

Pricing of VivaCity

You can directly purchase the dietary supplement from its official website and avail of it at a discounted price. Recently, the makers have been providing a discount on every order.

Here are the packages available:

Simple Package- One bottle at the price of $49 each

Most Popular Package- Three bottles at the price of $39 each

Best Value Package- Six bottles at the price of $29 each.

However, when you purchase in bulk, you will get a better supplement price. Additionally, a 180-day money-back guarantee is also valid on every order.

The Conclusion: VivaCity Review

With all the benefits and ingredients of vivacity, it is not surprising that it has gained so much popularity among many people. But what makes this supplement different from a lot of others is that it does not contain any filler or harmful chemicals in its ingredients. This makes sure people do not have to worry about side effects.

With VivaCity as your secret weapon, you can now manage to get your dream body within just a few months! Isn’t it time for you to try out this amazing product?

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