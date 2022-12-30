Blisterol Reviews – Negative Customer Complaints or Real Benefits?

Do you feel self-conscious about your cold sore outbreaks? Can’t help but feel as though others are judging you? In America alone, about 50% of people between the ages of 14 and 49 have experienced cold sores, with the percentage rising as people become older. Although there are medications to suppress these breakouts, the virus has not yet been cured. This can only indicate one thing—once outbreaks are set off, the cold sores will regrettably return. Frustrated by the lack of progress in this area, a herpes specialist claims to have created a supplement that clears cold sores while lowering the likelihood of recurrence over time. He is convinced that his solution could outperform existing drugs.

What is Blisterol?

Blisterol is a dietary supplement created to aid in the removal of herpes from the body. This will ensure that with each serving ingested, the likelihood of cold sores and other outbreaks associated with oral herpes will decline. The creator, Ben Waller, is a doctor who claims to have prescribed his patients either Acyclovir or Abreva with outbreaks. When Ben was dissatisfied with the short-term outcomes, he decided to undertake his research and develop Blisterol as an all-natural substitute for common prescription medications. For him, the critical question was whether he could create a remedy that delivered long-lasting effects, and this is precisely what Blisterol intends to do. Before reviewing the ingredient list, individuals must comprehend the strategy that guarantees desired outcomes.

How does Blisterol work?

Ben clarified that the purpose of Blisterol is to treat the underlying causes of cold sore outbreaks that people with oral herpes suffer. In his investigation of existing research, he discovered polysaccharide A (or PSA for short) as the ideal molecule. The production of PSA has explicitly been attributed to the Bacteroides fragilis bacterium in the gut. He asserts that the production of PSA will help to avoid the activation of herpes by reducing overall body inflammation. When there are too many or too few of these bacteria in the gut, the body won’t create the proper quantity of PSA, a problem that most individuals unknowingly encounter.

To put it another way, the imbalance can seriously affect herpes-related symptoms that develop spontaneously. In the end, it appears that Ben intended for Blisterol to aid in bringing Bacteroides fragilis levels into normal ranges while providing the body with necessary nutrients to lessen the occurrence of cold sore outbreaks. The next step is to look into the ingredients that have been chosen to address the problem at hand.

What are the main ingredients inside Blisterol?

Our editorial team was unable to access the supplement’s complete ingredient list at the time of writing; however, based on the research studies cited on the official website, it most likely contains the following ingredients:

Fenugreek

Fenugreek[1]is a plant whose golden-brown seeds, white blooms, and pods have all been utilized for medicinal and culinary uses. This ingredient, which is widely used in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines, has been shown to increase testosterone in males, lower levels of total and bad cholesterol, better control blood sugar, reduce the risk of heartburn, and may display anti-inflammatory effects. No study provides substantial evidence for its ability to treat or prevent cold sores. This also applies to increasing Bacteroides fragilis levels and PSA synthesis.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine [2]is a non-essential amino acid produced from phenylalanine, another amino acid. It is required to produce neurotransmitters, critical for establishing communication between nerve cells and regulating mood, as well as melanin, the pigment responsible for hair and skin color. L-tyrosine also controls some hormones and unquestionably aids in protein synthesis in the body. Like fenugreek, it seems complicated to establish any connection between L-tyrosine and the above-noted aspects of herpes.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto [3] is a supplement derived from the Serenoa repens fruit. This ingredient has been used to treat chronic pelvic pain, migraine headaches, male-pattern baldness, sore throat, cough, cold symptoms, and bronchitis, most of which are claimed to lack scientific backing. Saw palmetto may be effective in promoting prostate health and hair growth, but additional study is required because the bulk of the studies that have been done so far have been of poor quality. The alleged anti-inflammatory characteristics may be helpful regarding its potential to treat cold sores [4].

Oat Straw

Oat straw [5]is just crushed oat plant stems and leaves. This ingredient, out of all those mentioned so far, is claimed to be the most nutrient-dense, vital for nourishing the body, calming the skin, and strengthening the nervous system. Regarding the advantages, consuming oat straw may promote bone health and immunological function while reducing inflammation. A study that examined the impact of beta-glucan from oats on mice infected with the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) found that beta-glucan may reduce the likelihood of HSV-1 infection [6].

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q – What is the difference between herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2?

A – The primary symptom of the herpes virus HSV-1, which is spread through oral contact, is cold sores. On the other extreme, there is HSV-2, which causes genital herpes and is spread through sex.

Q – Is Blisterol safe?

A – Because Blisterol contains natural ingredients in relatively small concentrations, Ben is convinced that it is safe to use. In truth, the listed ingredients have undergone some research and are considered safe to consume. However, it’s not apparent if this solution solely contains those four components. It is much more challenging to prove safety because no labels have been made accessible as of the time of writing. Before moving forward, we advise everyone to speak with customer service first, then a doctor.

Q – Will Blisterol cause any allergic reactions?

A – As per the claims, Blisterol is devoid of the most common allergens. If individuals have known allergies to the above-listed ingredients, it is best to avoid the supplement altogether.

Q – Can everyone take Blisterol?

A – Blisterol is suitable for anyone in their 20s and above 70s.

Q – How should Blisterol be taken?

A – People should take one capsule daily with an 8-ounce glass of water after breakfast for no more than six months for the best results.

Q – What are the benefits of Blisterol?

A – Besides clearing cold sore breakouts, Blisterol could improve mood and energy levels and reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

Q – What is the expected arrival time on Blisterol?

A – Blisterol orders dispatched to the USA may take up to 7 business days, whereas orders to other countries may take up to 15 business days. That said, individuals are advised to consult the Blisterol team’s shipping policy to see which countries they currently ship to.

Q – Is Blisterol protected by a money-back guarantee?

A – Yes, there is a 60-day money-back guarantee on Blisterol. People may get in touch with customer service for a full refund if they feel that their cold sores haven’t lessened in severity within the given period. For more information on the refund policy, consider any one of the following points of communication:

Email: support@blisterol.com.

support@blisterol.com. Return Address: 19655 E. 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011

Purchasing Blisterol

Every Blisterol bottle is designed to last a month. People are asked to take the supplement for at least six months because the chosen ingredients need time to modify the factors keeping herpes symptoms inactive. Ben and his team have selected the following pricing to promote bulk purchases while remaining under budget:

Buy one bottle of Blisterol for $69

Buy three bottles of Blisterol for $59 each

Buy six bottles of Blisterol for $49 each

Blisterol is only available from the official website, which ensures you are getting “the real thing” and allows the creators to offer discounted prices.

Final Thoughts

Blisterol is a dietary supplement designed to help people with cold sore breakouts. Dr. Ben Waller created this solution to assist in herpes activity suppression so that facial herpes symptoms are not manifested. He used a method to ensure enough Bacteroides fragilis to produce PSA (essential for preventing herpes activity).

How much of this is accurate? When our editorial team examined the ingredients in more detail, we were unable to determine how they were connected to the bacteria, PSA, or herpes activity that had been suggested. Although their anti-inflammatory effects may play a part, there is no evidence that the ingredients in Blisterol can cure cold sore breakouts. Until the creator offers more details, it is ultimately too early to say whether Blisterol is truly a cure for herpes. To learn more about Blisterol, visit the official website today!

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