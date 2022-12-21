Reverse Brain Disorders Summit [Review] Better Brain Health Event (Online)

The Reverse Brain Disorders Summit is a free online event that allows consumers to learn more about the health and function of their brain. It pays special attention to brain disorders, ensuring that attendees will learn what they can do about their future cognition.

What is the Reverse Brain Disorders Summit?

The brilliance and complexity of the brain can’t be ignored. With this singular organ, every background function and conscious decision is controlled simultaneously, keeping the body alive. It takes in every sensory input it receives to learn, create, dream, plan, and communicate, and most people take it for granted. As the billions of nerve cells interact to develop the actions and thoughts of the individual, there are some circumstances that cause it to become disrupted.

At the Reverse Brain Disorders Summit, consumers can get the insight of over 40+ experts on the subject, consisting of doctors, researchers, authors, and more. These experts will discuss topics like:

The best way to defend the brain against cognitive decline.

How to improve memory and focus.

What everyone needs to do right now to keep their brain healthy for the rest of their lives.

How to reverse brain disorders.

The root cause behind mental disorders like depression, anxiety, and ADHD.

How to protect the brain from memory loss.

Techniques that anyone can use to reduce the risk of trauma and injury to the brain.

The effect that stress can have on the parasympathetic nervous system.

This online event takes place over the course of a week, starting on December 6th and ending on December 12th. With the event, users will be able to access over 40 different interviews to learn more about what they can do for their brain right now to improve it.

The Reverse Brain Disorders Summit is an annual event, and over 50,000 people have already attended in recent years.

Registering for a Free Spot at the Reverse Brain Disorders Summit

To register to have a spot at the Reverse Brain Disorders Summit, attendees will need to enter their first name and a valid email address in the form given on the official website. The website will also ask users if they are a healthcare provider and if they want to keep getting text reminders for the event.

After submitting the form, consumers will have the opportunity to get unlimited access to all of the interviews, bonuses, and transcripts after the event ends. This purchase is presently available for $97, offering a discount of $100 on the original price.

Anyone who registers today will have access to multiple bonuses as a show of gratitude from the speakers at the event.

Free Bonuses

All of the bonuses offered on the official website are completely free. The bonuses include guides like:

How to Switch Off Neuro-Inflammation at the Source + Regenerate Your Brain by Isaac Eliaz, MD, MS, Lac

The Brain Regeneration Guide by David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS

Using PEMF Devices For The Management Of Neurological Disorders And Pain Conditions by William Pawluk, MD, MSC

Inflammation Crushing Smoothie Guide by David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS

Functional Nitric Oxide Nutrition by Dr. Nathan S. Bryan

Heal Your Brain to Treat Head Pain by Amelia Scott Barrett, MD, and Audrey T. Barrett

PEMFs for Pain and Inflammation by William Pawluk, MD, MSC

3 Day Kickstart: The Brain Fog Elimination Plan by Tom O’Bryan, DC, CCN, DABCN, CIFM

Relax & Reboot by Thomas Moorcroft, DO

Dr. Tom’s 10 minute Rapid Stress Release Meditation by Thomas Moorcroft, DO

Medication Compatibility Chart from Dr. Jill’s book, A Light in the Dark for PANDAS & PANS by Dr. Jill Crista

Keto Diet Guide by Heather Sandison, ND

The Complete Neurotransmitter Optimization Guide by David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS

Ultimate Gut Repair Blueprint by Jason Prall

Supercharged: 13 Novel Strategies to Overcome Fatigue & Unlock Limitless Energyby Jason Prall

7 Foods for Dramatically Boosting Your Memory by Julia Lundstrom

Pediatric Brain Health Optimization by Hope for Healing

How to Use Amino Acids like GABA and Tryptophan to End Sugar Cravings and Ease Anxiety by Trudy Scott

The guides are delivered electronically to the user’s email address. If they do not show up in the user’s inbox, they might need to check their spam/junk folder.

Summary

The Reverse Brain Disorders Summit offers an opportunity to improve the health of the brain by learning exactly how it works and the signs when it isn’t. While this event is a great opportunity for healthcare providers, the general public is invited to attend for free as well. Users have the chance to purchase lifetime access to the content offered after they sign up and entering their phone number will ensure that they don’t miss a single date of the event.

Register To Reverse Brain Disorders Summit Now!