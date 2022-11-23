VigRX Incontinix Reviews – Safe Bladder Control Pills for Men?

Incontinix is a brand-new bladder control supplement from VigRX that uses clinically proven ingredients to reduce bathroom trips. It was specifically formulated with the needs of the male body in mind, which is why VigRX guarantees their product can help any man.

By taking Incontinix daily, you can reduce the urgent need to urinate, decrease your bathroom trips both day & night, and improve your sleep & overall quality of life.

If you’re a man struggling with bladder control, find yourself constantly needing to run to the bathroom, and wake up frequently at night, then Incontinix may be right for you.

What is Incontinix?

According to the National Association of Continence, over 25 million Americans suffer from frequent bladder issues. When untreated bladder problems will simply get worse and worse over time, leading to embarrassing “bladder leaks”, impaired sleep, and poor quality of life. This is why VigRX delivered their revolutionary new supplement – Incontinix.

As mentioned before, Incontinix is an all-natural bladder control supplement designed specifically for men. It is designed to help men of all ages reduce the frequency of bathroom trips and to reduce the urges to “go” at night. It can even cut bladder “leaks” in half.

Best of all, Incontinix claims to use three patented ingredients to deliver results other bladder control supplements simply can’t deliver. In fact, Incontinix claims their product can start working in as little as two weeks.

How Does Incontinix Work?

Incontinix is unique in that it addresses bladder health and bladder function in a number of ways. According to the official website, this is how Incontinix works:

Incontinix works to strengthen both bladder tone and bladder capacity. Bladder tone refers to the ability of your bladder muscles to contract. When you have a poor bladder tone your muscles don’t fully contract, thus making it harder to urinate. Improving bladder tone will reduce bladder leakage and discomfort.

Incontinix also works by reversing the aging effects on your bladder. One ingredient in Incontinix has been used in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It appears to reverse bladder damage to prevent urinary continence and a weakened bladder.

Finally, Incontinix appears to eliminate inflammation in your bladder. Inflammation in your bladder can cause you to feel you need to urinate more. It can also cause pain or a burning sensation when you have to pee as well. It may even cause you to wake up more frequently at night. Eliminating bladder inflammation is key to bladder health moving forward and will prevent bladder infections and other bladder issues.

Ingredients in Incontinix

Incontinix is a 100% natural, 3-part bladder control supplement. It is backed by 24 global patents and clinically-proven ingredients. These are the three ingredients found in Incontinix:

Cratevox®: Crateava nurvala is an herb used to provide bladder support and urinary issues. In several studies, crataeva was shown to improve bladder capacity, bladder tone, and reduce the frequency of “urges” to go at night. Cratevox® is a special patented form of crateava that has been shown to be more beneficial in supporting bladder health.

Lindera Aggregata: Lindera aggregate has been used for centuries as an “anti-aging” herb for the bladder. This is because it “rewinds” the age of your bladder, making it stronger like when you were younger. Lindera will rejuvenate your bladder function so you can have better bladder control.

Horsetail: Many medical professionals recommend horsetail for those with occasional urinary incontinence. This is primarily because horsetail has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, which are key for normal bladder function. Studies have found that combining horsetail and crateava can significantly reduce bathroom visits.

Does Incontinix Really Work? – What Science Says

Unlike most of the other bladder control supplements available, Incontinix is one of the few products clinically proven to work. In fact, Incontinix was recently subject to a clinical study in Australia.

In the study, 150 volunteers suffering from bladder issues were given Incontinix or a placebo over an 8-week, double-blind study. After 8 weeks, researchers found the Incontinix group had fewer bathroom visits during the day, decreased urges to “go” at night, and bladder leaks were cut in half.

In fact, researchers concluded that:

Urgency was reduced by 62%

60% of participants claimed to have normal daytime frequency

25% of participants stopped racing to the bathroom at night

23% of participants were symptom free

This proves that Incontinix can effectively help support your bladder health and relieve common issues associated with poor bladder control.

Side Effects of Incontinix – Is it Safe?

Incontinix was developed by a team of nutritionists and doctors. This is why not only is it an effective bladder control supplement, but a safe one too.

In fact, there have not been any reports of any side effects while using the product as of this writing. In addition, Incontinix did not cause any side effects in the clinical study from Australia. This is not to say that side effects cannot occur – only that side effects are very unlikely.

Any supplement causes minor side effects like stomach pain, nausea, indigestion, or headaches. However, given the ingredient makeup of Incontinix, these side effects are very unlikely to occur.

Keep in mind, although Incontinix is very safe, it still may not be right for everyone. It is only intended for men over the age of 18. Therefore, children under the age of 18 should search for a different option.

It is also highly recommended that men with a serious medical condition or those on a serious medication seek advice from their doctor to ensure Incontinix will not interfere with their health.

Overall though Incontinix is a very safe, effective supplement that should not negatively impact your health in any way. However, if you are still unsure whether or not it is right for you, speak to your doctor before taking Incontinix.

Incontinix Pricing & Guarantee

If you believe Incontinix may be right for you, then the best place to order is directly through the official website of Incontinix. There, you’ll find several different purchasing options to choose from, depending on your individual needs.

The current pricing options on Incontinix include:

One bottle: $49.99

Two bottles: $89.99 total – $44.99 per bottle

Three bottles: $124.99 total – $41.66 per bottle

All orders currently come with free shipping throughout the United States. Best of all, every order is backed by a money back guarantee from VigRX.

According to the manufacturer, every order is backed by a 67-day money back guarantee. If for any reason you are dissatisfied with your experience, have rare, unexpected side effects, or simply don’t like the product, then you can receive a full refund within 67 days of purchasing the product.

To receive a refund, simply contact the manufacturer within 67 days of purchasing the product and send in your unused bottles and you’ll receive a full refund – no questions asked.

Final Recap

There are dozens of bladder control supplements available on the Internet, but none can come even close to Incontinix. This is because Incontinix is the first supplement of its’ kind to use both clinical backed-ingredients and undergo an actual, double-blind clinical study.

Plus, Incontinix is made by Leading Edge Health, one of the most trusted names in the supplement industry.

If you are tired of having frequent urges to urinate, are tired of waking up in the middle of the night to go, and are sick of bladder leaks, Incontinix is the perfect supplement to eliminate your issues for good.

To order the #1 bladder control supplement available, visit the official website of Incontinix and order your bottles risk-free today!

OTHER VIGRX PRODUCTS: