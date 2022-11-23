MenoRescue Reviews (WellMe) Why Should You Buy It?

Are you looking for a reliable supplement to combat painstaking menopause symptoms? MenoRescue may help! Enriched with potent and science-baked natural ingredients, this easy-to-consume dietary supplement may help you achieve improved holistic help. Read on and find out the reasons to invest in MenoRescue!

Overview – MenoRescue

MenoRescue is a premium hormone booster blend. This dietary supplement aims to combat the challenging side effects of menopause. This organic supplement claims to restore the essential female hormones to the optimal level, helping you to sleep better and feel calm. In addition, it’s expected to address the root cause of hormonal fluctuations. Consequently, you may achieve improved overall health.

Ingredients

MenoRescues’s primary ingredients include the following:

Greenselect® Phytosome: This caffeine-free green tea formula is said to have antioxidant properties, helping your body to fight oxidative stress. Its green tea component may help lower BMI, facilitating healthy weight loss.

Schisandra berry extract: These sweet and salty fruits boast a sour and pungent flavor. They contain a substance that offers different therapeutic benefits like stress reduction and anxiety control. Besides, it may help comfort menopausal’s symptoms like palpitation, hot flashes, excessive sweating, etc.

Black cohosh powder: The manufacturer of MenoResuce sources this ingredient from a specific flowering plant. Traditional medicines use this ingredient as a phytoestrogen – a substance mimicking the actions of natural estrogen hormones. This herb may help boost fertility and restore hormonal balance.

Black pepper extract: Though black pepper extract is not outwardly connected with estrogen-boosting functions, it may help boost the bioavailability of the other ingredients in MenoRescue.

Sensoril®: This trademarked ashwagandha extract comes from the leaves of the Withania somnifera plant. Different studies suggest that Sensoril® may effectively bring down stress. Besides, it may help boost immunity.

Advocates claim that Sensoril® is almost eight times more efficient than conventional ashwagandha. The ingredient may also boost fertility and erectile dysfunction, lower anxiety, improve mental cognition, and enhance energy levels. Furthermore, it boasts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

How Does It Work

The scientific discovery about the role of cortisol in menopause is the secret of this well-researched formula.

Recent studies show that cortisol – the stress hormone, is the primary culprit in menopause. Healthy cortisol levels promote a robust immune system, improved memory, and appropriate blood pressure.

Furthermore, scientists have found that cortisol levels begin to increase in the late 40s. This is also when menopause typically strikes, leading to a drop in estrogen and progesterone levels. Unfortunately, an unhealthy increase in cortisol levels causes these hormones to fall faster. The situation becomes more arduous as the level goes up and down crazily from one day to another.

Hence, it is this menopause rollercoaster that contributes to the long list of symptoms, from mood swings to indigestion. Therefore, promoting healthy cortisol levels could be the trick to balance the two hormones.

Benefits

MenoRescue deals with the menopausal misery of women by working on the following:

Cortisol Levels

Sensoril® is a multi-purpose ingredient in this supplement. It is a patented form of the ancient herb Ashwagandha which is popular in the medical field for its unique ability to promote healthy cortisol levels. Several peer-reviewed clinical trials support its efficacy in managing cortisol levels. Green Tea is another ingredient that helps in this.

Mood Swings

The entire combination of ingredients used in its making is such that reduced stress and depression are highly likely outcomes. For instance, Rhodiola powder is thought to help the body deal with stress better.

Hot Flashes

Red clover is a traditional medicine used to cure menopausal symptoms. Hot flashes and night sweats are one of them. There is a shortage of scientific research on the potential benefits of red clover. However, ancient medical sciences used it for treating hot flashes.

Restful Sleep

As claimed, it treats hormonal imbalance, thus making cortisol levels healthy. A peaceful good night’s sleep is a natural consequence.

Joint Flexibility

According to the manufacturer, this dietary supplement may help promote joint health and comfort. Further, it may help reduce muscle soreness and improve joint blood circulation.

Energy Levels

Hormones playing a roller coaster could mean havoc on energy levels. One feels tired, and all-day fatigue is common. MenoRescue may help regulate energy levels by giving your body an energy boost.

Excess Body Fat

No pill or juice is a magical remedy for fat burn. Various studies and clinical trials have found Greenselect Phytosome to be a highly safe and effective tool for reducing fat and shrinking that extra belly. Moreover, it’s a caffeine-devoid green tea extract. Hence MenoRescue may help in not only weight loss but also firing up the metabolism.

Pros

Research-backed dietary supplement

A blend of naturally occurring ingredients

Vegetarian and vegan-friendly

Gentle on the body

“Guaranteed pure,” i.e., no GMO and BPA

Easy to take

A complete package for all-menopause issues

State-of-the-art manufacturing

Follows current good manufacturing practices (cGMP)

Cons

It’s not a quick remedy.

Comes at a premium price (when discounts and offers aren’t there)

Some ingredients have limited research support as they’re ancient by nature

Dosage

Each bottle of MenoRescue contains 60 capsules. According to the manufacturer’s recommendation, two capsules daily after breakfast is the suitable dosage. Thus, one bottle is sufficient for 30 days.

This supplement is vegan-friendly and free from dairy, gluten, nuts, eggs, soy, sugar, and crustaceans. Hence, it claims that even women allergic to these can take the tablets without any worries.

Moreover, manufacturers say it is free from GMOs (genetically modified organisms) and BPA (Bisphenol-A), making it safer to consume.

Where to buy

MenoRescue is only available on the manufacturer’s official website for buying purposes. The supplement comes in a standard one-month supply. Besides, there is a special bundle plan consisting of two different packages. These are for 3 and 6 months, respectively. Stocking up is not a concern as the product has a shelf life of two years. Thus, it is easy to tailor and personalize one’s order.

The manufacturer ships the product internationally. Locations within the US take only 5-7 days for delivery. However, it may take up to two weeks in case of locations outside the US. You can enjoy various offers and discounts directly from the website. In addition, their 6-month “empty bottle” money-back guarantee offer is available. This generous offer shows confidence in their product’s efficiency. Thus, you can claim a full refund.

FAQs

What makes MenoRescue unique?

Common menopause remedies focus on the traditional approach of augmenting the declining levels of estrogen and progesterone. Interestingly, scientific researchers have recently found the root cause of menopause struggles in the daily cortisol spikes. MenoRescue, with its advanced hormone support formula, focuses on achieving healthy cortisol levels. This, in turn, leads to a range of other menopausal health benefits.

Where is MenoRescue manufactured?

MenoRescue is manufactured in an FDA-inspected facility located in the US. It’s a state-of-the-art facility that follows the latest Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.

Can women with food allergies take MenoRescue?

The good news is that MenoRescue is dairy and gluten-free! Not just this, but there is no use of sugar, soy, nuts, eggs, or crustaceans in the manufacturing process. Furthermore, the ingredients are purely herbal and vegan-friendly. The manufacturers intend to ensure that more and more women across the globe can reap the benefits of this supplement. Thus, even women allergic to the foods mentioned above can take it.

How many bottles should be ordered?

For beginners, their standard one-month plan serves the purpose. However, the body needs to absorb the ingredients in any nutritional supplement to show results. This requires some time and consistency in consumption. Thus, it might be preferable to go for their special bundle plan with 3 and 6 months packages to get real transformation. Additional savings work like the cherry on top.

Does MenoRescue contain additives?

The manufacturer confidently claims that the supplement is free of GMOs and BPAs. In other words, it is “guaranteed pure”. They have ensured that the product is environment friendly with lesser chances of chemicals. The supplement is free from toxic metals, antibiotics, synthetic pesticides, etc. Since the production facility is FDA-inspected, you can consider it safe too.

Conclusion

Menopause can be a distressing experience for women. Although it affects every woman differently, certain physical, mental and emotional changes are common. Given this phase’s challenge, a risk-free solution is incredibly desirable.

Therefore, MenoRescue is a dietary supplement formula designed to change the misery of menopause symptoms into comfort for women. It’s based on the modern finding of science that excessive cortisol levels can disturb the hormonal balance. This, in turn, results in more severe symptoms.

This supplement has exhaustive and in-depth research behind its manufacturing. Some lesser-known yet age-old natural herbs and extracts are used as their ingredients. Moreover, each ingredient has multiple advantages of its own.

The biggest benefit is that it encloses all major menopause issues, from hot flashes to mood swings and weight gain, in its single formula. Additionally, health risks are low as the product is natural and vegan. Therefore, for a care-free menopause experience, MenoRescue can be a smart choice.