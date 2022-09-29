Bluechew Reviews – Ingredients That Work for Men or Fake Results? [Update]

Bluechew is an online portal that connects men with providers with treatments for erectile dysfunction.

After following the simple online process, Bluechew provides eligible men with prescription medications to relieve their erectile issues – all without having to visit a doctor in person.

Could Bluechew be right for you? Read our full review of Bluechew to discover if it may be the right service to help you relieve your issues.

What is Bluechew?

As mentioned, Bluechew is an online portal that connects men suffering from ED with prescription medications. Unlike traditional ED medications, Bluechew offers products in the form of chewable tablets, which is ideal to the 10-40% of adults who find it difficult to swallow pills.

Bluechew offers ED products that contain one of two active ingredients – sildenafil or tadalafil.

You probably know sildenafil by its’ brand name – Viagra. Likewise, tadalafil is the active ingredient in Cialis, the second most popular drug for erectile dysfunction.

Although the FDA has approved tadalafil and sildenafil to treat ED, Bluechew products are not FDA approved.

Who is Bluechew is Right For?

Bluechew was started to help men with erection issues obtain the medication they need to relieve their issues. Whether you’re having trouble achieving or maintaining an erection, Bluechew may be right for you.

Alternatively, Bluechew is ideal for those who have difficulty swallowing pills, which is estimated to be anywhere between 10 to 40% of the adult population.

Finally, since Bluechew is available through an online portal, it may also be ideal for those who are self-conscious about their issues or don’t prefer in-person doctor visits.

However, any man with erectile issues may benefit from using Bluechew.

What Exactly is Erectile Dysfunction?

Erectile dysfunction refers to a condition in which a main has difficulty obtaining or maintaining an erection firm enough for “satisfying” sexual activity.

There are a number of causes and ED can affect anybody who has a penis and reached sexual maturity, although it is more common in older adults.

According to experts, these are the three symptoms of ED:

Occasionally having an erection when desired, but not every single time Having an erection but not being able to maintain it long enough to engage in sexual activity Being unable to even obtain an erection

There are a number of risk factors that increase the risk of developing ED such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, frequent alcohol or drug use, depression, or other mental health concerns.

How Bluechew Works

Bluechew uses a simple three-step process to help men get the products they need to relieve their erectile issues. If you are a man over the age of 18, then you can initiate this three step process to get a subscription through Bluechew’s service in as little as one day.

According to the official website, this is how Bluechew works:

Step 1: Fill out the questionnaire

Start the process by completing the questionnaire directly on the Bluechew website. This questionnaire asks you about your health and medical history.

In certain states, a video consultation might be required after you fill out your questionnaire in order to be eligible to receive medication.

Once you complete your questionnaire, a US-based licensed medical provider will write your prescription if he or she finds it medically appropriate for you to receive one. If not, he or she will recommend alternative options in order to relieve your issues.

Step 2 – Select a Bluechew Plan

If you are eligible for a Bluechew plan, then your next step is to pick a plan directly from Bluechew.

Bluechew offers plans based on the medication & dosage prescribed, as well as the number of chewable tablets provided.

You can purchase Sildenafil in dosages of 30mg or 45mg in package sizes of 6, 10, 17, or 34 tablets. Alternatively, you can purchase Tadalafil in dosages of 6mg or 9mg in package sizes of 4, 7, 14, or 28 tablets.

These plans range anywhere from $20 to $120 depending on the package size, dosage, and product.

Side Effects of Bluechew Products

According to the official website, Bluechew claims that most of its’ customers generally experience few – if any side effects. However, the customers that do experience side effects typically feel effects like:

Flushing

Headaches

Back pain

Muscle pain

Stuffy or runny nose

In addition, tadalafil may potentially cause irritation in your throat or nose whereas sildenafil may cause heartburn.

Although they are typically minor in nature and only temporary, you should discontinue use and speak to a doctor if the side effects become troublesome or do not pass.

All of these side effects are similar to what people may experience when using the branded version of these drugs – Cialis or Viagra. Both Viagra and Cialis may cause indigestion or upset stomach, which means you may experience these side effects with Bluechew products as well.

How to Take Bluechew Products

Bluechew’s licensed physicians should be able to give you specific instructions as to how you should take products from Bluechew. They should also provide you with essential safety information pertinent to your safety plan.

In general, it is fine to take Bluechew products with or without a meal. However, Bluechew does note it may take longer for Sildenafil to work after eating a meal, especially for those that are high in fats.

Bluechew also notes that drinking alcohol may interfere with the effectiveness of Bluechew products and significantly increase the likelihood you experience unwanted side effects.

How Long Does Bluechew Take to Work & How Long Does it Last?

According to Bluechew, it typically only takes 30 to 60 for their products to help you achieve stronger, longer-lasting erections. You still need to be sexually aroused to achieve an erection so you don’t have to worry about experiencing one at an inconvenient time.

Bluechew tablets last between 4 to 36 hours, depending on which plan you choose. For example:

Tadalafil stays in your system for upwards of 36 hours, which means it is ideal if you are unsure when you will be ready to engage in sexual activity.

Sildenafil remains active for only 4 to 6 hours, which means it requires you be more careful when using it to ensure you can experience the benefits. It is highly recommended you only use Sildenafil when you are sure you’ll engage in sexual activity.

What if Bluechew Doesn’t Work?

According to most customer reviews, Bluechew is extremely effective, with a satisfaction rate of over 90%. However, it hasn’t worked for every single person.

If for some reason you do not find your plan is effective for you, then you can contact a medical doctor at Bluechew. A member of the medical team will consider other appropriate treatment options and continue working with you to find an option that is safe and effective for you.

Bluechew Pricing

As we mentioned before, Bluechew pricing starts out at $20 per month, plus shipping and tax. Every subscription plan comes with a complimentary digital consultation and 24/7 medical support should you need it.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing:

Sildenafil 30mg: 6 tablets – $20, 10 tablets – $30, 17 tablets – $50, 34 tablets – $90

Sildenafil 45mg: 6 tablets – $30, 10 tablets – $40, 17 tablets – $65, 34 tablets – $120

Tadalafil 6mg: 4 tablets $20, 7 tablets – $30, 14 tablets – $50, 28 tablets – $90

Tadalafil 9mg: 4 tablets – $30, 7 tablets – $40, 14 tablets – $65, 28 tablets – $120

Keep in mind, every plan is a monthly subscription.

Bluechew Refund & Return Policy

According to Bluechew, Bluechew users cannot return or obtain a refund for their prescribed medication. However, if you’ve received an incorrect or possibly defective medication, you should contact Bluechew customer support.

You should be able to receive non-defective medication or the correct medication based on your treatment plan.

If you decide you don’t want to continue your Bluechew membership, then you can go into your account and deactivate your account at any time. You are not required to maintain a membership, there are no hidden fees, nor is there any contract while using Bluechew products.

Bluechew Customer Reviews

No telehealth service such as Bluechew has a perfect satisfaction rate. However, in general, Bluechew users are generally satisfied with their experience while using the service.

There have been some complaints regarding delivery of Bluechew on the BBB website. However, Bluechew appears to have rectified these issues by getting the right product to their customers.

Final Recap

Like other OTC services for ED, Bluechew sells high quality, effective generic sildenafil or tadalafil in a tasteless, easy to chew tablet. These products are available without an in-person visit to a doctor and you can have these products delivered to your door in as little as 24 hours.

If you’re looking for a no-hassle, simple solution to ED issues, then Bluechew may be the right option to help you solve your issues without having to go physically see a doctor or spending a fortune on brand name ED drugs.

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