Nomad Security Camera Reviews – Worth Buying or Cheap Scam?

Surveillance cameras are crucial at workplaces and at home to enhance security. Security cameras safeguard people from property theft, uninvited solicitors, and home invasions. It’s the most practical approach to improving safety globally, and they are offered in various security capabilities features.

Crime statistics on home break-ins state that 3,370 burglaries happen daily in the US, with over 50% of the same home having a second break-in within a month of the first. According to the FBI, burglary victims suffered an estimated $15.8 billion in property losses in 2019, with an estimated 6,925,677 property crime offenses in the US.

Users can keep vigilance at home or in their workplace from an android or smartphone. The Nomad Security Camera is a camera that is put into a standard bulb outlet and offers advanced features in security. This review evaluates the features and pricing, among other aspects, of the Nomad security camera.

What Exactly is the Nomad Security Camera?

Nomad Security Camera is a smart and technologically advanced camera that enhances security in businesses and at home. The security camera uses wifi connectivity and records footage at a 360 degrees view. In addition, consumers can send and view live videos on their smartphones.

The camera is made with unique and distinctive features, and it requires a simple installation process, just like plugging in a light bulb. Upon purchase, consumers install an application on their Android or iOS smartphone and create the Nomad Security Camera account, where they can access instructions.

Nomad Security Camera Unique Features

Alarm system – Nomad security camera allows users to set off an alarm to keep off intruders. Using the app, one can get an alert with the sound of an alarm. The security camera has advanced features as discussed below:

– Nomad security camera allows users to set off an alarm to keep off intruders. Using the app, one can get an alert with the sound of an alarm. The security camera has advanced features as discussed below: Easy Installation process – unlike other camera installation procedures, the Nomad security camera is easy to install, just like connecting a bulb to a socket.

– unlike other camera installation procedures, the Nomad security camera is easy to install, just like connecting a bulb to a socket. Super bright LED lighting – the camera is fixed inside a bulb outlet with LEDs that light up to keep the security light on and maintain surveillance coverage altogether.

– the camera is fixed inside a bulb outlet with LEDs that light up to keep the security light on and maintain surveillance coverage altogether. Motion tracking and real-time surveillance and alerts – the developer incorporates an automatic motion sensor on the cameras to aid in detecting moving objects. Further, the Nomad Security Camera sends real-time alerts to users upon detecting motion.

– the developer incorporates an automatic motion sensor on the cameras to aid in detecting moving objects. Further, the Nomad Security Camera sends real-time alerts to users upon detecting motion. Full-color night vision – during the daytime, the security camera turns to full-color night vision. The color contrast and quality are outstanding compared to infrared night visions. The infrared LEDs enhance the transmission of 1080p high-quality videos.

– during the daytime, the security camera turns to full-color night vision. The color contrast and quality are outstanding compared to infrared night visions. The infrared LEDs enhance the transmission of 1080p high-quality videos. Wifi connectivity- the security camera can be connected to wifi, allowing close monitoring of footage coverage from the user’s smartphone.

the security camera can be connected to wifi, allowing close monitoring of footage coverage from the user’s smartphone. Compatibility the camera is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and the app can be downloaded and installed on either of the devices.

the camera is compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, and the app can be downloaded and installed on either of the devices. Extensive storage capacity- the camera records footage on a 64 GB SD card, ensuring that users don’t run out of footage memory.

the camera records footage on a 64 GB SD card, ensuring that users don’t run out of footage memory. Easy-to-Use App’s GUI- the camera’s app has a friendly graphic user interface to enable them to access footage from their smart devices.

the camera’s app has a friendly graphic user interface to enable them to access footage from their smart devices. 360-degree coverage : The Nomad Security Camera pans 360 degrees, providing users with comprehensive surveillance coverage.

: The Nomad Security Camera pans 360 degrees, providing users with comprehensive surveillance coverage. Power protection technology – the camera automatically reconnects to power upon power outage, ensuring full-time coverage.

– the camera automatically reconnects to power upon power outage, ensuring full-time coverage. Data encryption- only designated users can view the footage recordings of the Nomad security camera from their smart devices.

only designated users can view the footage recordings of the Nomad security camera from their smart devices. 2-way Intercom system– the Nomad Security Camera has a ‘speak and listen’ feature concurrently.

How Does One Use Nomad Security Camera?

The installation process of the Nomad Security Camera involves placing the Nomad Security camera inside a standard screw-in light bulb socket and a 64GB SD card to record activity. The developer provides consumers with a manual with easy-to-follow steps for its functionality. Upon visiting the official website, consumers can place their order, and after shipping, they’ll need to follow the steps below:

Download and install the Nomad security camera mobile app from App Store or Google Play Store

Follow the instructions provided for remote monitoring

Installation of the camera to the bulb plug, a process that takes about 15 minutes

Get real-time coverage from their smart devices

Nomad Security Camera Pricing

Nomad Security Cameras have myriad benefits over conventional security cameras at affordable prices. The product has discounted offers from the official website with a 50% discount for online purchases. Each Nomad Security Camera provides an installation tool kit and an instruction manual.

Here’s a breakdown of prices provided on the official website upon the 50% offer:

1 Nomad Security Camera is selling at $46 + $7.95 S & H fee

2 Nomad Security Cameras retail at $46 per camera + $7.95 S & H fee

3 Nomad Security Cameras cost $39 each + free S & H fee

4 Nomad Security Cameras retail at $39 each + free S & H fee

5 Nomad Security Cameras are worth $39 each + free S & H fee

10 Nomad Security Cameras are $29 each + free S & H fee

The manufacturer also issues a30-day money-back guarantee to consumers who aren’t satisfied with Nomad Security Camera within the timeframe. Consumers get a full refund from the company, including the shipping fee. Phone Mon-Fri to reach customer service from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm MST or by sending an email to:

Phone Support US: +1 (855) 761-9424

Email Support: support@nomadsecuritycamera.com

Returns Address: Returns Dept 11551 E 45th Ave Unit C Denver, CO 80239

How One Can Order for Nomad Security Camera

Consumers can order the Nomad Security Camera from the official website. On the platform, consumers are guaranteed discounted offers, and below are the steps to take while purchasing the Nomad security camera:

Select the number of Nomad security cameras you need to purchase and add them to the cart

Provide shipping information required on the site, including name, phone number, and email address, among others

Select the convenient payment mode

Choose the offer available during the order and confirm the order

Nomad Security Camera warehouse is located in Denver, Colorado, and shipping will be between 5-7 days. While you may be able to find this product or its latest knockoff for sale on other platforms, we recommend purchasing from the official website to ensure you get genuine delivery of the product.

Final Verdict

There are numerous cameras with diverse features. Unlike conventional security cameras, the Nomad Security Camera has unique features, including Power Protect Technology that resets after power outages and a simple installation process. Consumers can try out the product with a 100% money-back guarantee. Nomad Security Camera has wifi connectivity to allow consumers to view real-time footage from their smartphones. Upon purchasing the Nomad Security Camera on its official website, consumers can install an App to use the camera from anywhere, and it can be shared across approved devices.