Sea Moss Gel by The Transformation Factory Review – Shark Tank & Alexiou Gibson

Sea Moss Gel is nature’s most powerful superfood. Made by the Transformation Factory, the product has been featured on Shark Tank TV as one of the best sellers. This Sea Moss Gel review aims to shed more light on the product.

What is Sea Moss?

Sea Moss is a wildcrafted sea moss product from The Transformation Factory (TTF). According to the official website, the product is a purely organic, vegan superfood that every member of the family can enjoy. Described as “wildcrafted,” the manufacturers say it’s harvested from the natural “wild” habitat where it’s not polluted with waters, chemical fertilizers, or pesticides.

The farms where it’s grown are environmentally sustainable, with socially responsible farming and wild harvesting techniques. After harvesting, the manufacturers transfer the sea moss to a vegan kitchen where they blend it in alkaline spring water and turn it into a gel.

The wildcrafted sea moss from The Transformation Factory is available in several fruit flavors made from organic fruits and natural agave without any preservatives. To maintain the freshness to the customer’s point, Sea Moss Gel is stored in a cooling pack to keep it fresh and ready to be enjoyed.

How Sea Moss Gel Works

Sea moss is a complete superfood with 92 of the 102 trace elements found in the body. It contains vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that can boost immunity, improve blood sugar levels, and help develop strong and healthy hair and skin. Here are three areas where sea moss is beneficial:

Weight loss

Sea moss delivers several health benefits, including healthy weight loss or weight control. Sea moss contains iodine, an essential mineral that is found only in some foods. Iodine helps in increasing healthy metabolism and energy levels. It also increases the production of thyroid hormones, which help in metabolism and other important body functions.

Some studies also show that sea moss also acts like fiber to help users feel full for longer. Sea moss has a gentle laxative effect that prompts body cleansing while delivering a healthy elimination process. This is important for those trying to shed or maintain a healthy weight. Importantly, sea moss regulates appetite and food cravings.

Joints and muscles

In addition to supporting weight loss and control, sea moss also delivers essential benefits to joints and muscles. Most varieties of sea moss contain fish oils and fatty oils, which help alleviate swelling of the joints when used together with potassium chloride. Consequently, it improves joint flexibility.

Users can boost their joints and muscles with only 2 tablespoons of sea moss daily. This is especially important for athletes who want to increase mobility and flexibility. They need their joints to remain loose and ready to go and sea moss provides just that.

People suffering from arthritis and stiff joints can also benefit from sea moss. Sea moss alleviates the symptoms of arthritis, which include inflammation and stiff or painful joints.

Post-workout recovery

While it’s good for both physical and mental health, hitting the gym comes with its challenges. For instance, every person working out requires post-workout recovery. Sounds funny. Sound muscles and joints can be uncomfortable when they are getting healthier.

Sea moss can help with effective post-workout recovery. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that speed up post-workout recovery for any person regardless of their fitness. The anti-inflammatory properties also boost joint health, which is important in many exercises and post-workout recovery.

Besides, sea moss is an energy booster. It removes fatigue, which plays a crucial role in exercise recovery. Additionally, sea moss improves overall health. It provides a natural way to feed the body with 92 out of 102 minerals that it needs. This improves overall health, which is critical for both mental and physical performance. It’s ideal for those who work out and those who don’t, helping them to improve their health in many ways.

Sea Moss Gel Flavors

The Transformation Factory has made sea moss gel in multiple flavors. All the flavors are natural and delicious, including Pineapple, Dragonfruit, Elderberry, and Strawberry Banana. The company also makes capsules for those who would want to take nutrients as vitamins.

All the products used to make sea moss gel are organic, vegan, keto-friendly, and zero-gluten. Each flavor delivers some extra unique benefits according to the main fruit used in its formulation. Besides, the manufacturers included agave to boost natural sweetness.

Benefits of Sea Moss Gel

As noted on its official website, sea moss gel is made from pure, wildcrafted sea moss with 92 out of 102 trace minerals that the body needs. While these minerals are available in various foods, it’s not always possible to obtain all of them, considering many people’s busy lifestyles helps fill in the gap.

Sea moss delivers a wide range of potential health benefits and skincare benefits. While research in this area is limited, here are some of the notable benefits of sea moss gel from The Transformation Factory.

Available in multiple favors, there’s something for everyone

Available in different bundles (Kid’s bundle, Skin & Hair bundle, etc)

Made from pure, organic components

Amazing taste and flavors

It’s a skin barrier protector

Delivers anti-inflammatory properties

It regulates oil production

Supports thyroid health

Delivers antimicrobial properties

Additionally, Sea Moss Gel works as a skin moisturizer. Sea moss is among humectants that can draw water from deeper inside the skin to feed the outer layer of the skin. It achieves this by creating a non-occlusive barrier over the skin, which prevents moisture from coming out. Sea moss gel is a great moisturizer whether used alone or alongside other moisturizers or serums.

The Company Behind Sea Moss Gel

Sea Moss Gel is a product of The Transformation Factory (TTF), founded by Alexiou Gibson, founder of TTF. Gibson steers the company as an extension of his transformation from seeking answers to providing answers. The Transformation Factory combines more than 10 years of seeking answers for various health issues.

Alexiou Gibson used his disappointments, heartbreaks, successes, and learning moments to develop the concept of TTF, which has become a resource and a source of inspiration for people who want to improve themselves.

Sea Moss Gel Bundles

Sea moss gel from the Transformation Factory is available on the official website in the following bundles:

Customers’ favorite bundle consists of the top 3 flavors available for $96.99

The Tropical Bundle available for $90.99

The immunity Bundle is available for $99.99

The Kid’s Bundle available for $90.99

The Skin & Hair Bundle is available for $88.99

The King’s and Queen’s Bundle available for $246.99

Final Word

The Sea Moss Gel from the Transformation Factory is comprehensive nutrition packed with 92 essential minerals. It works for everyone including vegans and people on Paleo and Keto diets. Finally, it’s incredibly convenient. Users need two tablespoons daily to enjoy the benefits.

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