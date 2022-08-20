Foliforce Reviews – Negative Side Effects or Real Customer Results?

Foliforce is a hair regrowth supplement that targets dormant hair follicles that have stopped producing hair due to scalp corrosion. Users can get up to six jars in one purchase, and no doctor’s approval or supervision is required to get the benefits.

What is Foliforce?

Everyone goes through changes in their life that can make them feel unlike themselves. While it is easy to cover weight gain or blemishes, hiding thinning or balding is almost impossible. The appearance of a slowly balding head is embarrassing for many people, mainly when so much of their daily appearance includes the way they style their hair. Women and men are prone to hair loss with age, but changes in hormones and body chemistry can also be the culprit.

The creator behind Foliforce, Robert Sinega, suggested that the actual cause of hair loss has to do with a habit that causes corrosion in the scalp, blocking the hair follicles from growing new hair. According to Robert, this remedy restored 97% of his lost hair, giving him back his confidence and hairline. The medical community has been seemingly quiet about this solution, but that silence may not last when the industry starts to lose money from their less-effective methods.

Other hair products fall short for consumers who want their hair back. Some more intense remedies come with side effects, like skin sensitivity or excessive hair growth on the rest of the body. Though invasive methods (like hair transplants) seem practical, the cost is high, and every person doesn’t have that type of cash flow. Topical remedies can help to an extent, but the changes in the hair often only last for the duration of that treatment. Using Foliforce changes the problem from within, and all it takes is a quick mix of the powder daily.

The Foliforce remedy was made with the idea that the actual cause of hair loss has nothing to do with stress, age, or hormones. It doesn’t even have to do with a chronic disease. Instead, Robert says that the problem has to do with a scalp disease brought on by water quality problems when they shampoo their hair. He learned all the damaging compounds found in water from Dr. Purvis, who also said that male pattern baldness is nothing more than a hoax. To fix this cycle of problems, Robert acted quickly to put together the remedy that consumers now know as Foliforce.

What’s In Foliforce?

This whole formula centers around 12 ingredients that have their benefits individually but bringing them together is the perfect recipe for the hair. The ingredients that the creator focuses primarily on include:

Bamboo

Horsetail extract

Collagen

Protein

Vitamin C

Vitamin B6

Acerola cherry

Hyaluronic acid

So far, this concoction has been tried by over 156,000 people, and the regrowth starts in a matter of weeks. Bamboo and horsetail extract is crucial to the start of the changes, helping the hair follicles to get the protection they need from water-based chemicals. They work together to keep the hair follicles clean, paving the way for new growth.

The cleansing process takes time so that consumers won’t see the new growth right away. However, according to research published by the Journal of Medicinal Medicine and the National Center of Biotechnology Information (as cited on the official website), bamboo is an excellent source of antioxidants. These antioxidants naturally purge free radicals from the body, like the contaminants found in water. It is also a rich source of phenolic acids and flavonoids that help fight against heavy metals users face with every shower.

As a result, bamboo helps blood circulation to soothe the scalp and improve hair growth by up to 140%, primarily because it naturally contains silica. However, it offers much more than support for the hair. Studies in the International Journal of Scientific Development and Research link bamboo to healing from skin issues and helping with wounds, psoriasis, and eczema.

Horsetail extract is added for the same reasons this remedy includes bamboo. Research shows that horsetail extract has plenty of antioxidants and other compounds that eradicate harmful substances at the root of the hair follicle. It also improves hair regeneration because it reduces dandruff, improves collagen production, and promotes better hair quality for the hair that hasn’t been lost.

Though this formula improves collagen production naturally, it also adds collagen to the hair. According to a study in the scientific journal Science, collagen reduces thinning. It is a necessary protein for the hair, skin, and nails, but age and other factors can cause natural production to decrease. By supplementing with collagen, the body creates more strength in the hair follicles while erasing the inhibitions caused by toxic water.

By this stage, consumers will notice new hair growth because the follicles are finally free of the damage they’ve sustained for so long. Protein is a crucial element in the structure of hair and follicles. Harvard University states that protein is essential for elasticity, luminosity, and production because it triggers keratin production. Keratin is one of the main proteins found in hair.

With vitamin C, users get another helpful antioxidant, reducing dryness and protecting the scalp from new infections. It is also a powerful ingredient against inflammation and for the immune system. Vitamin B6 jumps in to help with follicle development, according to Dermatology and Therapy. It also helps with protein metabolism and other ingredients in this remedy.

Adding acerola cherry and hyaluronic acid was a no-brainer, helping to rejuvenate hair follicles and improve healthy hair growth. They also protect the scalp and hair roots from diseases that could impact growth.

To date, no consumers have reported side effects; they only need one serving daily to make it work.

Buying a Bottle of Foliforce

While many hair supplements are found in stores, consumers can only get the support Foliforce offers through the official website. With no other retailers approved to sell it, consumers who see the product elsewhere may not get what they believe they are.

The company offers three packages to ensure customers get exactly what they need. Users get a more significant discount when they order multiple bottles at once, though every package is discounted from the typical $99 price tag. Choose from:

One bottle for $69

Three bottles for $177 (or $59 each)

Six bottles for $294 (or $49 each)

Users will have to pay a small shipping fee when they order a standalone bottle. However, to show customers how much they value loyalty, the creator provides free shipping to either of the multi-bottle orders.

If the user finds Foliforce doesn’t meet their needs, they can request a refund from customer service per the 60- day money-back guarantee. The customer service team can be reached by sending an email to support@foliforce.com.

Foliforce Final Thoughts

Foliforce provides consumers with a solution for the hair loss they’ve sustained in adulthood. The remedy is rich with supportive ingredients backed by medical research and clinical studies. While they offer personal benefits, they also create the right environment for a healthy scalp and new growth. Users should see a change in their hair by the end of the month, though the only reason for the delay is the natural growth process.