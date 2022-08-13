HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats Reviews – Quality Brand Products?

HolistaPet’s CBD Dog Treats are a daily treat that dog owners can give their pups with an infusion of CBD. The CBD helps dogs to deal with pain, anxiety, and other issues that may afflict them at an affordable price, though users can save even more by ordering a subscription.

What are HolistaPet’s CBD Dog Treats?

Having a furry friend is a long commitment, which means that any pet owner has to make the time to prioritize their health. Often, this priority means taking the pup to the vet, supplying them with healthy dog food, and keeping them clean. However, many dogs experience anxiety and pain at some point in their lives, especially as they age. Finding a remedy for better wellness can make a world of difference, and that’s what HolistaPet aims to provide with its CBD remedies.

HolistaPet is the creator of CBD Dog Treats, featuring an incredible infusion of broad-spectrum CBD made exclusively with industrial hemp from the United States. This formula primarily focuses on natural and organic ingredients because they provide the best odds of success. It comes from some of the top hemp plants in the world, offering high potency that is still safe for dogs.

With ingredients like sweet potatoes and hemp seed powder, consumers will have their choice of multiple types of CBD pet treats to accommodate their dog. The formulas are made to help with specific issues, even though they are suitable for overall wellness too. Consumers can use these treats to help with mobility concerns, negative emotions, nervousness, and other issues. Ultimately, they can benefit users in all ways that CBD allows humans.

As pet owners give their dogs CBD treats, they receive many health benefits that other products can’t offer. It primarily provides a calming and soothing effect, which is helpful for problems like separation anxiety and nervousness. Most people who use these products note that their dog feels more relaxed, making it easier to respond to commands and be obedient. It calms their nerves, improves weight loss and digestion, and supports joint movement. Some dogs even end up sleeping better when they receive it.

What is CBD?

Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD has become more popular amongst consumers to the point of even being sold in local grocery stores, but what is it? CBD is cannabidiol and comes from the cannabis plant as a non-psychoactive compound from hemp. When the CBD is extracted, manufacturers use it to make CBD oil through a cold-pressing technique involving flowers, leaves, and stalks.

Nearly any mammal can use this cannabinoid to support the endocannabinoid system. When someone ingests CBD, it works through the digestive system to ultimately disperse it into their circulatory system. Once it hits the bloodstream, it can support ECS receptors to improve their health. The ECS is the same for every mammal, but CBD’s impact will be determined by factors like the dog’s age, breed, weight, and diet.

Consumers who purchase hempseed oil are getting a much different product. Hempseed oil only comes from the hemp plant’s seeds, primarily found in beauty products. CBD has yet to be approved by the FDA, but growing research shows that it can be incredibly beneficial and safe for dogs.

How Are The HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats Made?

HolistaPet thrives on providing pet owners with the best products possible for their pets, which means prioritizing health and safety during every step of production. The most significant part of the process involves creating CBD extract, which is done with a CO2-based method. No chemicals are involved, and the pet won’t be exposed to solvents.

The only ingredients used in these CBD Dog Treats are natural, organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and non-dairy. Some of those key ingredients include:

Turmeric powder

Boswellia

Sweet potato

Hemp seed powder

Flaxseed

Generally, the combination of CBD with these ingredients is easy for a dog to tolerate, and no case in history shows any risk of accidentally exceeding the recommended amount. Individuals who give their dog CBD for the first time might want to do so with the supervision of their veterinarian to ensure that no adverse reaction occurs in a safe setting.

Determining the Right CBD Dose for Your Dog

The main reason consumers are hesitant to provide their dogs with CBD is due to the dosing. Every dog, like every human, has a certain tolerance level, making it hard to determine the best dose. However, HolistaPet made the process relatively easy with their online quiz.

The quiz can be found on the main HolistaPet page. It asked pet owners to provide some information about their pet, asking questions about:

The type of pet they have (dog, cat, or horse)

The age of the pet

The weight of the pet

Users will need to provide their email addresses to get their results, but they will not need to wait for an email to arrive. Instead, HolistaPet provides a chart that shows pet owners what a starting, regular, and potent dose can be for each of the four products. The dosing information includes the details needed for the tinctures, treats, capsules, and soft chews.

Always start small. While it is easy to increase a dose, starting too high might overwhelm the dog, making them disinterested in all that CBD could do for them. The whole effect can take about 60 minutes to settle in.

Purchase Options for the HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats

Consumers have different CBD treatment options for their pets, including other health benefits. Currently, the website offers:

CBD Wellness Dog Treats, starting at $26.95

CBD Dog Treats + Joint & Mobility Care, starting at $26.95

CBD Dog Treats for Anxiety, starting at $26.95

CBD Mobility Chews for Dogs, starting at $29.95

CBD Calming Chews for Dogs, starting at $29.95

However, HolistaPet isn’t exclusive to dog treats and chews. CBD is also offered in a capsule (starting at $25.95) or a CBD oil (starting at $25.95). Consumers who want to provide their dog topical CBD support can also purchase the CBD shampoo for $32.95.

Users who purchase these products as a subscription will get a 25% discount with every shipment.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HolistaPet CBD Dog Treats

Can CBD hurt a dog?

No. According to scientific studies, CBD in dogs is entirely safe. It is exclusively sourced from hemp plants, and these treats only include natural ingredients safe for pets. These treats are made with the health and wellness of pets in mind.

Will CBD relieve both inflammation and pain?

Yes. Relief from inflammation and pain is the primary therapeutic benefit of using CBD for humans and dogs. It activates receptors in the endocannabinoid system to promote healing and tranquility. This remedy is available as a soft chew for dogs to give them stress relief and ease the pain.

Is CBD safe to take daily?

Yes. This remedy offers many health benefits for dogs but is easy to add to the dog’s diet. Anyone who includes CBD in their dog’s daily routine can safely do so daily.

Is it possible to overdose a dog with CBD?

While there could be some side effects (like vomiting and diarrhea) if the user gives their dog too much CBD, this compound is generally safe in any amount.

Is CBD easy for dogs to handle?

Yes. There’s no chance of intoxication, and dogs will experience greater wellness when they partake in it.

Is CBD addictive for dogs?

No. The natural composition of CBD is non-addictive. However, consumers should only use CBD treats as the website recommends.

Will CBD have any side effects?

No. CBD generally is not associated with any unhealthy side effects.

What is the best number of treats to have each day?

Every dog has a different tolerance for CBD that needs to be considered. Before giving a dog any CBD treats, the pet owner needs to determine what is best for their current weight. Any dog new to CBD should start small and slow with these treats.

Is it possible for dogs to feel “high” when they use CBD treats?

No. CBD is a non-psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. This particular remedy includes broad-spectrum CBD, which means that the creators filtered down the compound to eliminate any possible presence of THC.

To get ahold of the customer service team, email support@holistiapet.com or call 618-473-8223.

Summary

While many people see CBD as a wellness tool, it can help dogs sleep better, relax, and digest their food more efficiently. The CBD Dog Treats from HolistaPet provide consumers with a way to share the effects of CBD with their dogs. Users must follow the website’s guidance on how much CBD to give their pet to avoid overwhelming them, but there’s a complete quiz on the website to show users how much to provide.

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