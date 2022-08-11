SolarMax Topical Analgesic Review: Does It Work?

Joint pain is one of the most stubborn health conditions people have struggled with worldwide and continue to do so today. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 15 million people with arthritis have experienced severe joint pain. With this in mind, pain management has been a research subject for many years.

Unfortunately, clinical drugs for pain management work on the symptoms and are not at the source of the problem. To eliminate joint pain, a new solution dubbed SolarMax is now available. This review explains everything consumers need to know about this topical analgesic.

What is SolarMax?

SolarMax is a pain-relief roll-on that works to help users relieve pain and aches, especially in joints and muscles—made by N Labs Ltd, the pain relief roll-on claims to use ingredients that provide pain relief immediately after the application and begin working in under a minute.

To accomplish its goals, SolarMax uses the Contrast Therapy technique. This is the process of alternating between hot and cold to increase oxygen flow to all body parts. The method works like alternating ice and hot packs to alleviate pain or injury.

Available as a roll-on gel, SolarMax works fast to relieve pain by pumping blood in and out of the area affected by pain. Importantly, studies have shown that the contrast therapy technique is quite effective for boosting blood flow, alleviating muscle stiffness, and relieving pain.

How SolarMax Works

SolarMax works by mimicking the hot-and-cold effect of the contrast therapy technique. Using this method, the manufacturer claims the product relieves pain in as little as 18 seconds. Besides, the result can last up to six hours after the application. The formula uses potent ingredients like Capsaicin at 0.025%, which impedes the production of Substance P—a chemical inside the nerves that transmits pain.

Capsaicin also induces heat, allowing blood vessels to expand and more oxygen and blood to run through. To complete the contrast therapy technique, the manufacturer of SolarMax included Menthol. Remember, contrast therapy involves alternating hot and cold.

Menthol was included at 8% in the formula and is naturally available in peppermint and other mint plants. This ingredient induces coldness that causes blood vessels to constrict. The dilation and constriction effect causes suction, pushing more oxygen and blood through the veins. With capsaicin providing the heat effect and menthol providing the cold effect, SolarMax has the best combination to relieve pain effectively.

SolarMax is a roll-on gel; it’s better than consuming capsaicin directly, which is very strong and can cause stomach upset. Using a roll-on also works faster because the ingredients in the gel won’t have to pass through the digestive system first to treat the affected areas directly.

Solar Max Ingredients

SolarMax uses two main ingredients—Capsaicin and Menthol to complete the contrast therapy technique. Combining these two powerful ingredients provides the hot-cold effect that facilitates maximum pain relief.

All the same, the manufacturer included other ingredients as follows:

Yerba Mate: This type of tea leaf delivers powerful anti-inflammatory benefits.

Calendula Officinalis: This ingredient is a rare herb that is used to help heal wounds faster. It also delivers anti-inflammatory benefits.

Eucalyptus Oil: This ingredient is the leaf eaten by Koalas. Scientific studies have discovered that eucalyptus oil can reduce pain. It achieves this by suppressing the pain response inside the nerves. Notably, just inhaling the oil is enough to deliver soothing relief. Some scientific studies also link eucalyptus oil to anti-inflammatory benefits.

Aloe Vera gel

Green tea extract

Arnica Flower Extract

Calendula Officinalis Extract

Gotu Kola Extract

Barbadensis Leaf

Angelica Archangelica Extract

Deionized Water – Aqua

Boswellia Serrata Extract and many more

The manufacturer combined all the ingredients into one formula known as SolarMax. With its two significant ingredients—Capsaicin and Menthol, SolarMax is a quick pain reliever that covers all the bases for pain. In a review of studies shown above, the formula delivered a 100% success rate and was shown to relieve pain by up to 70 percent.

Benefits of SolarMax

It contains natural ingredients without side effects

It’s entirely safe for use

Allows users to attend to their regular daily routines, travel, gardening, and more

It provides long-term pain relief

Eliminates the worry of a surgery

Natural Ingredients

365-day moneyback guarantee

Three bonus gifts

Fast relief from pain and aches

It’s a risk-free investment with a moneyback guarantee

SolarMax Downsides

The product is only available on the official website

SolarMax Pricing

SolarMax is available on the official website. The formula works best for anyone seeking targeted pain relief for joint or nerve pain. It provides soothing relief to pain points, including knees, feet, hands, back, shoulders, and many more. And since it’s available in a roll-on gel, it’s easy to apply.

Here are the current prices of SolarMax packages:

Buy One bottle of SolarMax at $59

Buy Three bottles of SolarMax at $49 per bottle

Buy Six bottles of SolarMax at $33 per bottle

Each order comes with free US shipping and a 365-day moneyback guarantee. Besides, the multi-bottle packages attract three bonuses as follows:

5 Deep Breathing Exercises to Soothe Stiffness and Increase Happiness

Massage Therapist at Your Fingertips: 7 Easy DIY Massages for Instant Relief

Creating a “Pain-Free” Home Sanctuary to Prevent Injury and Fight Gravity Aches

Importantly, each order of SolarMax comes with a 365-day moneyback guarantee. This means users have a whole year to test the product without losing anything. Within this period, users who feel unsatisfied with the results can return the products and get a full refund.

Final Word

SolarMax could be the best inflammation and pain-relief solution on the market today. SolarMax has a powerful formula, but it uses purely natural ingredients. If you’re using it for the first time, you should test it on a small skin patch first and wait 30 seconds before applying a second layer.

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