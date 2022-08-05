Best Teeth Whitening Kits on the Market

“First impression is the last impression” – we are familiar with this saying. This first impression starts with our appearance. We feel more confident if we appear neat, hygienic, and pretty. But one aspect of our appearance that often gets ignored is our teeth.

If you ask any cosmetic dentist, they suggest you brush your teeth twice daily with a whitening toothpaste rich in hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide formula. The alternative is to get a teeth whitening treatment done by a professional cosmetic dentist.

But if you have ever been to a dentist’s office, you know this can set you back quite a large so. So, if you are looking for a more affordable option to help you with your teeth, this article is all you need.

Our research and editorial team has found the best teeth whitening kits, strips, toothpaste, pen, gel, and other products made using the right amount of hydrogen peroxide to help you get white teeth like never before.

Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System A solution for whitening your teeth by a leading health brand SNOW Teeth An all-in-one kit that can make your teeth brighter and whiter. Cleaner Smile An affordable kit to help you get rid of teeth stains Smile Brilliant They make whitening solutions tailored to your dental impressions. AuraGlow New-York City-based brand for whitening solutions GLO Science A science-backed solution used in 4000+ dental offices Crest White Smile They are a prominent brand with a wide range of products. Smile Science A female-owned and family-run business that can help you get better-looking teeth DaimondSmile Portable solution for white teeth that uses LED lights Ghost White They claim to provide you with “Scary-good results.” LivFresh It is clinically proven to be 250% better at removing plaque. U-Blanc Max A high-tech toothbrush that can make teeth whiter. Zimba Flavored whitening strips to make teeth brighter. V-iWihie Pro Easy-to-use LED light-based whitening solution. V-iWhite Brush A brush that delivers intense whitening Idol White Polishes teeth and makes them whiter. Dentitox Pro Dental health supplement for oral health. Steel Bite Pro Oral supplement that breaks plaque ReNew Dental Support Two capsules of this can make gums stronger. G-Force Ideal for people with gum issues. Denti-Strength Oral health supplement with traditional ingredients. DentiVive Oral health supplement for preventing tooth decay Gum & Teeth Fortifier Dental health supplement with whitening benefits.

These teeth whitening kits are made to provide professional whitening in the comfort of your home. These products are made in consultation with experienced aesthetic dentists. They utilize the highest quality, medical-grade hydrogen peroxide to help remove surface stains from your teeth.

The regular and proper use of these teeth whitening products can help you get whiter teeth in no time. Keep reading to find the best teeth whitening kit to help you get professional whitening at an affordable rate.

The Best Teeth Whitening Kits To Help You Brighten Your Teeth?

After testing hundreds of products and judging them based on factors such as hydrogen peroxide, performance on sensitive teeth, etc., we picked the below-listed teeth whitening products. These include everything from whitening strips to LED light-based whitening solutions.

With these teeth whiteners, you can sport a brighter smile free from tooth and surface stains in no time. Here are the best teeth whitening products that you can get your hands on today:

Primal Life Organics Teeth Whitening System

Product Overview Ingredients Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sodium Bicarbonate, Diatomaceous Earth, and Peppermint Oil Number of Treatments 20 Price It starts from $199.97 Money-back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee

To start things off, we have a dual-action-based LED teeth whitening kit called the Teeth Whitening System by Primal Life Organics. Primal Life Organics has been a trusted health supplement brand. They have a wide range of high-quality products that their consumers love.

The Teeth Whitening System is no such exception. This uses red light to help you get whiter teeth with ease. One of the major pros of this home teeth whitening strips and system is that it is free from hydrogen peroxide.

With every order of this Teeth Whitening System, you get:

One LED whitener — 32 bulbs of (16) Red and (16) Blue light

One Magnetic Charging wire

1x 10ml (20-treatments) syringes of Real White Gel (limited supplies)

The white gel is a whitening gel that doesn’t have hydrogen peroxide as an active ingredient, which is rare.

SNOW Teeth

Product Overview Ingredients Hydroxyapatite, Hydrogen Peroxide Number of Treatments Up to 75 (180-day supply) Price It starts from $149 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

If you are looking for a popular, premium, yet effective teeth whitening solution that works for sensitive teeth, then SNOW Teeth has got you covered.

SNOW Teeth has a wide range of products that can help you whiten your teeth, such as whitening strips, toothbrushes with LED lights, and more. Their best-selling product is the teeth whitening kit.

Unlike other teeth whitening brands, the products sold by SNOW Teeth are suitable for people with sensitive teeth.

SNOW Teeth is one of the highest-rated teeth whitening brands in the world today, and according to their website, they have sold a teeth whitening kit every 55 seconds since May 2022. So if you are looking for the best teeth whitening kit for sensitive teeth, then SNOW Teeth is all you need.

Cleaner Smile

Product Overview Ingredients 35% Carbamide Peroxide Number of Treatments 90-day supply Price It starts from $69 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Cleaner Smile is a great and affordable teeth whitening kit maker on our list. Instead of hydrogen peroxide, it uses 35% carbamide peroxide as an active ingredient.

It is recommended that you use this product for at least 30 days to see its full benefits, but many reviews by real customers claim that even after just one use of this teeth whitening kit, they were able to see a clear difference in their teeth.

Cleaner Smile has also done a lot of research on its products. According to one such study, this carbamide peroxide-based home teeth whitening kit can help eliminate tooth stains caused by things like coffee, tea, smoking, etc.

Cleaner Smile makes use of a cleaning gel and a LED light. It is straightforward to use; all you need is to follow the instructions and enjoy the teeth whitening results of 35% carbamide peroxide.

Smile Brilliant

Product Overview Ingredients Vegetable-Based Glycerin, Active Ingredients, etc. Number of Treatments Starts from 9 Price It starts from $19 Money-back Guarantee 45-day money-back guarantee

Smile Brilliant is a unique teeth whitening system that is custom-made to help your teeth. Irrespective of your teeth sensitivity, this system can help you achieve whiter and brighter teeth.

You start by picking the home teeth whitening kit on their website, complete with a whitening gel. Once the order is placed, the Smile Brilliant lab will create a custom sample based on your dental impressions.

After this, you will receive your very own custom kit that will help you whiten your teeth without making your teeth sensitive. It takes around 7 to 14 treatments of Smile Brilliant to notice the difference. A significant factor that makes this the best teeth whitening kit maker is that they offer a 4-day trial period and a 2-year warranty.

AuraGlow

Product Overview Ingredients Carbamide Peroxide / Hydrogen Peroxide Number of Treatments 20 Price It starts from $80 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

If you are in the market for an AuraGlow teeth whitening kit that won’t damage your natural enamel, then the Complete LED Whitening Kit by AuraGlow is the product you need. The LED Whitening Kit is one of their most wide selling whitening products.

Besides this, AuraGlow has other high-quality products such as whitening strips and teeth whitening gel. Their Deluxe Kit also comes with their signature teeth whitening device that works with the help of LED light.

Since this is an LED light-based whitening device, you don’t have to worry too much about hydrogen peroxide. With the regular use of AuraGlow products, you can get a brighter smile in just a handful of treatments.

GLO Science

Product Overview Ingredients 6% hydrogen peroxide Number of Treatments Up to 20 Price It starts from $159 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

GLO Science is prevalent for its LED Teeth Whitening Kit and dental-grade whitening gel used in many dental offices worldwide.

The products are made at FDA-approved facilities and are backed by science. Their best-selling whitening kit comes with the following:

1 GLO Brilliant Mouthpiece & Silicone Protective Cover

GLO Control & Lanyard

5 Whitening GLO Vials Mint Flavor – Up to 20 Applications

1 GLO Vegan Lip Care

1 USB Charging Cable

1 User Manual

All these products work together to make the perfect whitening results. They have a great blend of natural and active ingredients such as hydrogen peroxide and Potassium Nitrate.

The use of Potassium Nitrate is especially worth noting here as this is one of the significant components of toothpaste, meaning that they are the best teeth whitening strips and a whitening kit is also suitable for people with sensitive teeth.

Another thing that makes GLO one of the best teeth whitening brands is that 10% of its proceeds go towards providing help to people without proper dental care access.

Crest White Smile

Product Overview Ingredients Hydrogen Peroxide, PVP, Water, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-8, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Saccharin Number of Treatments 7 Price It starts from $45 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Crest White Smile is quite popular among the masses. They also have a wide range of products such as whitening gels, LED whitening kits, and strips. The Crest 3D White and the Crest Whitestrips are two of their most selling products.

For more overall teeth care and whitening, the Crest whitening kit is the perfect product as it has the goodness of all their products to help you get a whiter and brighter smile. While the Crest 3D White and Crest Whitestrips have dominated the market for quite some time, they also are constantly innovating.

Their newer range of 1-Minute whitening solutions in the form of 1Minute Apply & Go kit and the Apply & Sleep range have also been a smashing hit. So from whitening strips to Crest 3D White to whitening kit, no matter what Crest White Smile products you choose, you can rest assured knowing that your teeth are in great hands.

Smile Science

Product Overview Ingredients Carbamide Peroxide, Propylene Glycol, Kosher Glycerine, Potassium Nitrate Strawberry, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Bubble Gum Flavor / Peppermint Oil Number of Treatments 6-14 Price $110 – $160 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

If you are looking for a teeth whitening pen or the best teeth whitening strips from a trustworthy brand that is family-run, then Smile Science is the perfect match for you.

Smile Science is one of the best whitening brands with high-quality ingredients, professional advice, and products manufactured in FDA-registered labs.

Smile Science is a female-led brand that offers a wide range of products that can help you make your teeth white and beautiful in no time. Their whitening pens are some of the best in the market today.

DiamondSmile

Product Overview Ingredients Not mentioned Number of Treatments Starts from 6 Price It starts from $99 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

DiamondSmile is another brand on our list that uses LED light to provide you with a better, whiter, and more clean-looking smile. This is one of the most intuitive and easy-to-use products on our list. All you need is just 20 minutes of your time to enjoy whiter and brighter teeth.

This LED light-based whitening kit is not only free from hydrogen peroxide but also contains no UV light. Many cheap brands use UV lights to make your teeth brighter, which can lead to various harmful effects. This is why DiamondSmile uses genuine blue LED light to help whiten your teeth.

As stated on the official DiamondSmile website, it can take around two weeks to experience the results of their LED light-based whitening agent. These also are very portable as they don’t require any additional batteries. All you need to do is apply the included whitening gel to the mouthpiece, turn it on, and you are set.

Ghost White

Product Overview Ingredients Proprietary, Enamel-Safe Ingredients. Number of Treatments — Price It starts from $99.95 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

Unlike other brands on this list with a wide range of tooth sensitivity and whitening products, Ghost White believes in doing one thing perfectly: to brighten teeth so fast you will think it’s ‘scary good.’

In only 10 minutes, you can view the effects of Ghost White. They have also included a tracker to check how many shades brighter your teeth are getting with their products which is very convenient.

Their whitening kit works pretty similarly to other kits on our list. You start by applying their Ghost White gel and then use the included mouthpiece; after this, you can enjoy a brighter smile.

For just under $100, Ghost White offers a whitening kit with two mouthpieces, making it a very affordable option that is ideal for people with partners or kids.

LivFresh

Product Overview Ingredients Sodium Bicarbonate, Stevia, Peppermint, Menthol, etc. Number of Treatments 20+ Price It starts from $149.99 Money-back Guarantee 30-day money-back guarantee

LivFresh can also be an excellent option for helping you get that perfect set of pearly whites. They have some very highly rated whitening kits and products on our list, such as their coconut whitening strips, which use coconut oil to improve the whitening process.

LivFresh is backed by many cosmetic dentists Drs as it can help remove plaque by up to 250% making your teeth whiter and brighter. In addition, it also prevents the formation of bacteria and tartar, which makes your overall mouth and gum tissue healthier, avoiding gum irritation.

Since LivFresh is made from ingredients that are not only safe but also edible, you don’t have to worry about hydrogen peroxide. While hydrogen peroxide can help make your teeth more white, it is not always a safe bet. This is why choosing products that have low hydrogen peroxide concentration or no hydrogen peroxide at all is a good idea.

The LivFresh whitening gel is backed by many real dentists, as stated on their official website, which makes them extra trustworthy.

U-Blanc Max

Product Overview Ingredients – Number of Treatments – Price It starts from $89.95 Money-back Guarantee 100% satisfaction guarantee

If you want white teeth but don’t have the time or patience to use a dedicated whitening agent, pen, or kit every day, how about an all-inclusive toothbrush that can clean your teeth and whiten them as you brush?

The U-Blanc Max is doing just that. U-Blanc has designed a unique, high-tech, and highly durable electric toothbrush that can help you make your teeth whiter and more efficiently. It can help you get your pearly whites back without any effort.

This powerful toothbrush removes stains from your teeth without undergoing complex whitening treatments or a process involving many carbamide peroxide and hydrogen peroxide.

The U-Blanc Max is made to last and thus comes with an IPX7 rating, making it waterproof. If you make a combo or bulk order for your U-Blanc Max, you can get it for less than $50, making it a great deal for people with families.

Zimba

Product Overview Ingredients Enamel-Safe Ingredients Number of Treatments 14 Price It starts from $24.99 Money-back Guarantee 100% satisfaction guarantee

Zimba is one of the most popular brands for products that can help whiten your teeth. From their wide range of tooth sensitivity-friendly whitening product bases, the most popular ones are the Zimba Teeth Whitening strips and their teeth whitening pen.

Their teeth whitening strips and powders also come in flavors that make the process fun. They also have a smart LED-based whitening device that doesn’t have any clunky mouth tray. A mouth tray can do more harm than good if made poorly, but that is certainly not the case with Zimba.

You can easily buy their whitening pen and strips on their website or through retail chains. They also have a subscription-style model that lets you receive their products frequently with a 20% discount.

V-iWhite Pro

Product Overview Ingredients — Number of Treatments It lasts for one month without charging Price It starts from $95 Money-back Guarantee —

The V-iWhite Pro is a Teeth whitening device kit that can whiten your teeth at home in only five minutes. To enjoy brighter teeth in minutes, you must put the gel in the mouthpiece, turn on the LED, and click the button.

Your teeth will whiten without fuss with V-iWhite Pro’s sophisticated light treatment and long-lasting battery (one month between charges). It can help your teeth become several shades whiter when used with regular dental hygiene.

However, the V-iWhite Pro serves as both a toothbrush and a mouthpiece. The mouthpiece, which vibrates 5,000 times per minute to remove buildup from your teeth, is put in your mouth. Additionally, the mouthpiece employs AI to precisely suit your mouth, providing you with a superior fit and cleaner teeth.

Idol White

Product Overview Ingredients Glycerin, Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peppermint Oil, etc. Number of Treatments — Price It starts from $47.95 Money-back Guarantee 100% satisfaction guarantee

Idol White has teeth-whitening pens that work at home and uses natural, secure components.

Idol White is made to be applied quickly and easily. Simply brush and dry your teeth before applying the gel to them by rotating the click pen’s bottom. Your teeth should be noticeably whiter 15 minutes after you’ve finished rinsing.

Idol White makes this promise in contrast to the majority of other brands. According to the official website, Idol White polishes your teeth for greater cleaning power. Idol White may offer improved benefits because polishing your teeth differs from cleaning them. Using a moderate abrasive (like baking soda), you can polish your teeth.

V-iWhite Brush

Product Overview Ingredients Whitening Powder Number of Treatments NA Price It starts from $35 Money-back Guarantee 100% satisfaction guarantee

The V-iWhite Brush is a unique whitening brush that can help you save time, money, and dental visits. The brush can remove the stains from your teeth caused by coffee, tea, wine, and cigarettes when used consistently.

Others utilize the V-iWhite Brush, while still others use the V-iWhite Pro mouthpiece that was previously described. Brush twice daily to prevent uncomfortable and unneeded pain and improve your dental health.

The V-iWhite Brush might be the best option if you want to whiten your teeth without worrying with gels, LED mouthpieces, or other strange technology.

The Best Oral Health Supplements For Teeth Whitening?

While nothing can be better for your teeth than taking regular care, avoiding harmful food items, brushing twice, and using dental floss, there are a few excellent oral health supplements.

These supplements get rid of harmful bacteria and help you improve gum tissue health, eliminate gum irritation and provide you with whiter and brighter teeth, akin to traditional whitening strips. Here are some of the best supplements in this regard:

Dentitox Pro

Product Overview Ingredients Phosphorous, potassium, zinc, micro-encapsulated calcium (MEC), xylitol, etc. Type Oral Health Liquid Supplement Price It starts from $69 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

A nutritional supplement, the Dentitox Pro uses vital vitamins and minerals to boost saliva production. It also has elderberry, licorice, and other unique components for additional support.

You may supposedly repair damaged gums, eliminate infections and inflammation, rejuvenate your teeth, and give your saliva more cleansing power by taking Dentitox Pro daily. Although the formula might not directly whiten your teeth, it also supports teeth whitening.

Simply take six drops of Dentitox Pro daily to support your teeth whitening and oral health effectively.

Steel Bite Pro

Product Overview Ingredients Berberine, Turmeric, Milk Thistle, etc. Type Oral Health Capsules Price It starts from $49 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Steel Bite Pro’s capacity to tighten your teeth and cement the roots of your teeth is how it got its name. The formula’s developer allegedly utilized the product to solve his loose tooth issue. Thanks to the natural components in Steel Bite Pro, his teeth are stronger than ever today.

Dental support called Steel Bite Pro promises to lessen the possibility of oral infections and break up plaque and tartar, making it more straightforward for your whitening pen or strips to do their job.

ReNew Dental Support

Product Overview Ingredients Calcium, Folic Acid, Iodine, Vitamin A, Magnesium, Zinc, etc. Type Oral Health Supplement Price It starts from $69 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Just two capsules a day of the ReNew Dental Support may strengthen your teeth and gums without spending much money or experiencing any adverse side effects.

A gum and teeth strengthening solution from Africa called Renew Dental Enhance employ organic components to support dental health.

G-Force

Product Overview Ingredients Milk Thistle, Artichoke, Chicory, Yarrow, Dandelion, Beet, etc Type Oral Health Veggie Capsules Price It starts from $69 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

G-Force is a nutritional supplement for oral health that seeks to reestablish gums and teeth from the inside out organically. You can supposedly provide your body the nutrients it needs to strengthen and regenerate your teeth by taking two G-Force capsules daily.

G-Force, a dietary supplement produced by a Miami-based company, contains a combination of zinc, milk thistle, beetroot, artichoke, and other herbs, plants, and vitamins, to promote the health of your teeth and gums.

Denti-Strength

Product Overview Ingredients Turmeric, berberine, celery seed, dandelion extract, etc. Type Oral Health Capsules Price It starts from $49.95 Money-back Guarantee 90-day money-back guarantee

Turmeric, berberine, celery seed, dandelion extract, and other natural components are used in the dental health supplement Denti-Strength to target gum inflammation and oxidation.

White, healthy teeth depend on strong and healthy gums. Clean, white teeth are more difficult to support if your gums are fragile. Denti-Strength resolves that issue.

DentiVive

Product Overview Ingredients GMO-free natural ingredients Type Oral Health Capsules Price It starts from $69 Money-back Guarantee 60-day money-back guarantee

Turmeric, berberine, celery seed, dandelion extract, and other natural components are used in the dental health supplement DentiVive to target gum inflammation and oxidation.

White, healthy teeth depend on strong and healthy gums. Clean, white teeth are more difficult to support if your gums are fragile. That issue is resolved by regularly using DentiVive.

Gum & Teeth Fortifier

Product Overview Ingredients NA Type Oral Health Capsules Guide Price It starts from $69 Money-back Guarantee NA

You may allegedly avoid the loss of gums and bones naturally, strengthen the teeth, promote immunity, and more by taking two capsules of Gum & Teeth Fortifier each day.

Gum & Teeth Fortifier, marketed as a 30-second tip to improve gum and tooth health, will help your whitening-related supplements work more effectively.

What Factors Did We Use To Rank The Best Teeth Whitening Kits?

While ranking the best teeth whitening treatment alternatives, we used a bunch of ranking factors. These are:

Backed by Science

Honest Advertised Claims

Safe For Enamel & Tooth Sensitivity

Ease Of Use

Nature Ingredients

Price & Value For Money

These factors were carefully chosen to ensure that we only bring you the best whitening kits, gels, and treatments that don’t irritate sensitive teeth and can effectively clear stains. All these products meet the above criteria and can help you get noticeably whiter teeth.

We also ensure that the ingredients used – the active ingredient and the principal whitening agent are safe for your health and not too high in hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide content.

Care also didn’t include any products that can cause harm to the tooth enamel or stain teeth based on their ingredients.

How To Choose the Right Teeth Whitening Product For Yourself?

Many different types of teeth whitening products are available on the market today. They come in various forms, including toothpaste, rinses, gels, and strips. Each one claims to be able to lighten your teeth up to 10 shades brighter than before. However, not all of them are effective.

You need to find the best product for your needs. Here are some tips to help you choose the correct teeth whitener.

Use A Toothpaste That Is Designed For Brightening Teeth

Toothpaste is designed to clean your teeth by removing plaque and food particles. They also contain ingredients that can help brighten your smile. Most of them have a whitening agent added to them. These agents work by dissolving stains and giving your teeth a whiter appearance.

However, some toothpaste claims to whiten your teeth naturally. This means they do not contain chemicals that could harm your teeth and gums. Instead, they rely on natural ingredients like baking soda, charcoal powder, and activated charcoal.

Choose A Product With An Effective Ingredients List

You should always look into the list of ingredients when buying toothpaste. It will tell you what exactly is inside the tube. Make sure that the ingredients are safe for use around your mouth. Also, ensure that the ingredients are listed in descending order of quantity.

Look Into The Price Of The Product

You might think the more expensive the product, the better it must be. But this is not necessarily true. Sometimes cheaper products may be better because they don’t contain harmful chemicals.

Read Reviews And Test Out Different Products

Before choosing a product, you should read reviews online. This way, you will know if others have had similar experiences with the product. Also, test the product yourself by applying it to your teeth and see how well it works.

Consider Your Budget

If you only have a limited budget, you should consider purchasing a cheap teeth whitening product instead of spending money on a high-end product that does not give you the expected results.

Try To Find A Product That Works Fast

If you want to get rid of your stained teeth quickly, you should buy a fast-acting product. This will allow you to start seeing results within just a few days.

Don’t Forget About Oral Hygiene

When looking for a teeth whitening product, you should never forget to brush and floss your teeth. This will ensure you remove all the debris and bacteria that cause stains.

Teeth whitening kits are easy to use and affordable. You must apply the paste to your teeth and leave it for 30 minutes. Afterward, rinse off with water. You can repeat this process as often as needed. If you want a brighter smile, try using these top seven teeth whitening kits.

What Are The Different Causes Of Teeth Staining?

There are several reasons why your teeth turn yellow. Some include smoking, drinking coffee, tea, cola drinks, red wine, and certain medications. Other causes include genetics, poor oral hygiene, and aging. To prevent your teeth from turning yellow, you should practice good dental care at home and visit your dentist regularly.

Let’s look at a few top causes of teeth staining below:

Poor Diet

A poor diet can lead to excess sugar consumption and staining your teeth.

Stress

When stressed, your body releases cortisol, making your hair fall out, and your skin dries up. When this happens, your lips and cheeks tend to look chapped. In addition, stress causes your face to appear older than it is.

Oral Health Problems

If you have problems like periodontal disease or cavities, they might leave behind a yellowish color on your teeth.

Dental Care Products

Many dental care products contain ingredients that can stain your teeth. For instance, whiteners often contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), linked to staining.

Other Reasons Why Teeth Can Become Discolored

Besides the above, there are other reasons your teeth can become stained. These include:

Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol can cause dehydration of your gums and damage them. As a result, bacteria gets trapped under your gums and starts growing. This results in an unpleasant odor and eventually stains on your teeth.

Foods That Cause Stains On Teeth

The foods that can cause stains on your teeth include coffee, red wine, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, plums, prunes, and raisins.

What Foods Stain Teeth?

The foods we eat play a massive role in our teeth’ color. Common culprits include coffee, tea, red wine, dark berries, chocolate, cola drinks, and tobacco. Other less common causes include medications, certain fruits, and even sugar.

Coffee

Caffeine has been proven to stain your teeth. When caffeine mixes with saliva, it turns yellow or brown. This happens because it combines with proteins found in your saliva. Once the protein binds to the caffeine, it becomes insoluble. As a result, it clumps together and gets stuck on your teeth.

Tea

Tea contains tannin, making it difficult for your body to absorb nutrients from other foods. Tannin is also known to stain your teeth.

Red Wine

Red wine contains resveratrol which helps prevent plaque buildup. Unfortunately, it also stains your teeth. Resveratrol reacts with iron in your blood to form a pigment called picein. Picein then settles on your teeth and creates a staining substance.

Dark Berries

Berries like blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cranberries contain anthocyanins which help fight against free radicals. However, their high acidity levels cause them to turn your teeth purple.

Chocolate

Chocolate contains phenolic compounds, which are responsible for its rich flavor. These compounds also react with the calcium in your saliva to create a brownish-red hue.

Cola Drinks

Colas contain phosphoric acid, which breaks down the enamel and leaves behind a white film. This film eventually turns brown over time.

Tobacco

Smoking leads to tooth decay and gum disease. It also reduces your ability to clean your teeth properly. Tobacco smoke contains nicotine which increases the risk of developing oral cancer. Nicotine also causes discoloration of your teeth.

Medications

Certain prescription drugs such as antihistamines, decongestants, and antidepressants may cause your gums and teeth discoloration.

Fruits

Some fruits like apples, oranges, grapes, and cherries contain malic acid, which can stain your teeth. The acids in these fruits break down enamel and make it more porous.

Sugar

Sugars like fructose and glucose increase the pH level of your mouth, causing minerals like calcium and magnesium to dissolve into your saliva. They then get deposited onto your teeth and become stained.

How To Prevent Teeth From Turning Yellow?

You can easily prevent your teeth from becoming discolored by following these simple tips:

Use Toothpaste Containing Fluoride

Fluoride helps strengthen your enamel and makes it more resistant to staining. Use toothpaste containing fluoride for best results.

Visit A Dentist Regularly

It’s essential to visit a dentist regularly so they can check your teeth and clean them properly. They can also advise you about how to maintain proper oral health.

Practice Proper Dental Hygiene

Brushing and flossing your teeth twice a day is the best way to keep your teeth white. Also, avoid using abrasive toothpaste as it may strip away the protective layer of your teeth.

Avoid Foods That Stain Your Teeth

Some foods such as berries, cherries, grapes, and plums can stain your teeth. You should be careful when eating these items. Eating them with a spoon rather than directly into your mouth is better.

Use Mouthwash

Using mouthwash after brushing your teeth will not only freshen your breath but also help eliminate any leftover food particles stuck between your teeth.

Teeth discolor due to various reasons. However, if you follow some basic guidelines, you can prevent your teeth from getting stained.

FAQs About Teeth Whitening Kits

Q: What is tar?

A: Tar is a dark brown substance on the earth’s surface. It comprises carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur. Tar is used in many industries, including mining, refining, paper manufacturing, and steel production.

Q: Is tar toxic?

A: No, tar is non-toxic. The main concern associated with tar is its ability to float on water.

Q: What is plaque buildup?

A: Plaque is a sticky film of bacteria and saliva that forms on your teeth. Plaque causes gum diseases such as gingivitis and periodontitis.

Q: Why do we use toothpaste?

A: Toothpaste contains chemicals that remove plaque and clean your teeth. Some toothpaste even contains anti-bacterial agents that kill harmful bacteria.

Q: Can teeth brightening kits work?

A: Yes, they can work. But make sure you buy a kit that has been clinically proven effective.

Q: Are teeth whiteners safe?

A: Yes, they are safe. However, before buying one, you need to know what ingredients are included in the product.

The Best Teeth Whitening Kits Final Verdict

We hope this list helped you find the correct teeth whitening product for your teeth. All the products included here are great for your teeth and can help you become more confident.

For best teeth whitening results, don’t forget to brush twice a day, use dental floss and use a whitening toothpaste that is suitable for your tooth sensitivity.

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