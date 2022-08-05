Badlands Ranch Superfood Compete Review – Should You Buy It?

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Badlands Ranch is a dog food company founded by Katherine Heigl. The company just launched its flagship product, Superfood Compete.

Badlands Ranch aims to create dog food made from some of the healthiest foods on the planet, including high-quality beef. The company is named after the Heigl family ranch in Utah, which rescues dogs from across the United States and connects them to forever homes.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Badlands Ranch and what makes the company’s dog food unique.

What is Badlands Ranch?

Badlands Ranch is a dog food company launched on the idea that every dog deserves clean, healthy food.

All Badlands Ranch dog foods are sourced from premium ingredients. The company uses premium, hearty beef from suppliers who care about the humane treatment of animals, for example. They are also superfoods designed to support canine health in multiple ways.

Plus, Badlands Ranch practices safe, responsible cooking practices. The company slow-cooks and air-dries dog food to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content.

Actress and animal activist Katherine Heigl founded Badlands Ranch. Katherine launched a ranch in Utah called Badlands Ranch dedicated to rescuing animals and providing medical care to dogs while placing them in happy homes. You’re helping dogs find their forever homes when you purchase a Badlands Ranch product.

In 2022, Badlands Ranch launched its flagship product, a premium dog food called Superfood Complete. You can buy Superfood Complete online through BadlandsRanch.com.

What is Superfood Complete?

Superfood Complete is the flagship dog food product from Badlands Ranch. It’s air-dried, nutritious dog food designed to provide dogs with the highest-quality ingredients from the highest-quality sources.

Some of the key features of Superfood Complete include:

87% beef, salmon, and organ meat

13% vegetables, fruits, vitamins, and minerals

Zero corn, soy, wheat, pea or fillers

Gently air-dried

Ready-to-eat

Traceable, limited ingredients

High-protein dog food for all dog breeds

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete aims to provide dogs with a nutrient-dense meal. Foundational ingredients in the formula include premium beef, nutrient-dense organ meat, omega-packed salmon, and gut-healthy vegetables.

The formula also contains superfood ingredients not found in ordinary dog foods. There’s turmeric, lion’s mane mushroom extract, blueberries, and ginger, among other trendy health-supporting ingredients.

All ingredients in Superfood Complete are cooked at low temperatures to help avoid the harmful by-products created by high-heat cooking. After the low and slow cooking process, Badlands Ranch naturally preserves the ingredients via air drying.

Overall, Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete offers the convenience of kibble and the nutrition of whole foods.

How to Prepare Superfood Complete

You can serve Superfood Complete to your dog in multiple ways:

Serve It Dry: You can serve Badlands Ranch to your dog completely dry. Pour one serving size into your dog’s bowl based on the feeding guidelines below.

Serve It Wet: You can also serve Superfood Complete wet if your dog likes wet food. Just rehydrate morsels of Superfood Complete. First, add the proper amount of Superfood Complete to your dog’s bowl based on the feeding guidelines below. Then, add warm water. Badlands Ranch recommends adding 1/2 cup of water for every cup of Superfood Complete. Allow the mixture to sit to reabsorb the water. You can serve it to your dog as is or mash it up with a fork.

Superfood Complete Feeding Guidelines

Badlands Ranch recommends the following feeding guidelines for optimal nutrition.

Choose the correct amount based on the weight of your dog:

5lbs: 1/2 cup per day

15lbs: 1 1/4 cups per day

20lbs: 1 1/2 cups per day

30lbs: 2 cups per day

40lbs: 2 1/2 cups per day

50lbs: 3 cups per day

60lbs: 3 1/2 cups per day

70lbs: 4 cups per day

80lbs: 4 1/3 cups per day

90lbs: 4 2/3 cups per day

Superfood Complete Ingredients

Badlands Ranch discloses all ingredients in Superfood Complete upfront.

The full list of ingredients includes:

Beef, beef liver, beef heart, salmon, flaxseed, sweet potato, pumpkin, carrots, calcium carbonate, broccoli, chia seeds, blueberry, ginger, salt, turmeric, lion’s mane mushroom extract, zinc proteinate, iron proteinate, vitamin E, niacin, selenium yeast, copper proteinate, manganese proteinate, thiamine mononitrate, d-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A, pyridoxine hydrochloride, riboflavin, biotin, vitamin B12, folic acid, calcium iodate, vitamin D3, and mixed tocopherols.

Badlands Ranch guarantees a minimum amount of 30% crude protein, a minimum amount of 14% crude fat, a maximum amount of 5% crude fiber, and a maximum amount of 15% mixture.

There are 3,392 calories in each kilogram of Superfood Compete or 326 calories per cup.

Scientific Evidence for Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Does your dog need superfoods? Does Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete provide your dog with the nutrition it needs? Let’s review some of the science supporting Superfood Complete.

First, Badlands Ranch claims many dog foods use high-heat cooking processes that add unhealthy by-products to your dog’s food. That’s why Badlands Ranch cooks the ingredients “low and slow” before air drying them. The company insists their product has all of the convenience of kibble with the health benefits of whole foods.

According to the American Kennel Club, approximately 25% of dog owners warm their dog’s food before serving it. However, microwaving dog food can destroy nutrients, including all of the enzymes in grains and vegetables. Heating meat – like the beef, fish, and organ meat in Superfood Complete – can also denature the protein, making it less effective for your pet. It’s possible to cook food low and slow, while air-drying food can preserve nutritional content, prevent the loss of nutrients, and ensure your dog gets maximum nutritional value from the food you’re serving.

Some dog owners give curcumin to their dogs. There’s some evidence turmeric, and curcumin (the active ingredient inside turmeric) can help dogs. In this 2017 study published in BMC Veterinary Research, for example, researchers studied the efficacy of curcumin supplements on dogs with osteoarthritis. Researchers found no difference in biomarkers after three months of turmeric supplementation; however, researchers did find an apparent difference in indicators of pain among dogs with arthritis.

A study from 2020 found turmeric had anti-inflammatory effects in dogs, which could make it an effective additive to dog food. Researchers analyzed dog food with or without turmeric, concluding that turmeric “improved animal health” by stimulating the antioxidant system and producing antioxidant effects.

Some pet owners also give their dogs lion’s mane mushroom extract. It’s rumored to support dogs’ digestive health by acting as a prebiotic, supporting existing gut bacteria. Some dog owners also claim lion’s mane mushroom extract helps with weight loss, brain health, and nervous system regeneration, among other benefits. Although there’s no formal scientific evidence supporting these benefits, lion’s mane mushroom extract remains a popular dog food supplement ingredient – and it’s found in all Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete servings.

According to VCA Hospitals, there’s some evidence ginger can help with nausea and vomiting in pets. Many dog owners use ginger as an anti-nausea and anti-vomiting supplement. However, there’s also evidence ginger has antioxidant effects, circulatory stimulating benefits, anti-inflammatory effects, and cognition boosting benefits, among other effects. Whether you’re giving ginger to your dog before a car ride or as a daily health-supporting supplement, it could help support certain benefits in certain ways.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete also contains significant doses of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients crucial for dog health. Like other mammals, dogs need certain nutrients to survive and thrive. Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete aims to give your dog these nutrients to support a range of benefits.

Overall, Superfood Complete is a high-powered, nutrient-dense dog food designed to support dog health in multiple ways. By giving it to your dog daily, you could support a range of benefits.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Compete Pricing

Superfood Compete pricing varies because of high demand.

For up-to-date pricing and ordering information, call 888-872-4522 or visit the official website at DoggySuperFoods.com.

All Superfood Compete purchases are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 90 days if you are unsatisfied for any reason. Just return the bags to the company, even if they’re empty, to receive a cash refund.

About Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch was founded by Katherine Heigl, known for roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Firefly Lane, and 27 Dresses. Katherine launched the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation in 2008 with her mother, Nancy; the non-profit aims to end animal cruelty and abuse worldwide. Today, the Foundation rescues dogs from high-kill shelters into areas where they’re more likely to be adopted.

The Foundation has saved over 16,000 dogs to date, connecting animals with their forever homes. They also fund spay and neuter clinics while financially supporting movements for stronger animal abuse laws and enforcement.

Today, Badlands Ranch is a dog food company operating in partnership with the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation. Officially known as Badlands Ranch Pets, the company is based in Los Angeles. In 2022, Badlands Ranch launched its flagship dog food product, Superfood Complete.

You can contact Badlands Ranch via the following:

Phone: 888-872-4522

888-872-4522 Mailing Address: 10940 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1600 PMB #868, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Final Word

Superfood Compete is a superfood dog food formula from Badlands Ranch, an animal rescue organization founded by actress Katherine Heigl.

By giving Superfood Compete to your dog daily, you can give your dog high-quality meats (including beef, beef heart, beef liver, and salmon), fruits, vegetables, minerals, and superfoods.

To learn more about Superfood Compete or to buy premium dog food online, visit the official website today at DoggySuperFoods.com.