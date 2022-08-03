Semenax Reviews: Supplement Worth Buying or Scam?

Semenax is on of the best semen enhancement supplements aiming to increase the sperm number. It comprises natural ingredients and claims to improve blood flow, provide nutrients for the reproductive glands, and help with erectile dysfunction symptoms such as impaired ejaculation. Leading Edge Health the manufacturer of Semenax shares independent clinical research proving its efficacy through analysis by researchers.

It’s normal for ejaculation to differ from one man to the next. For example, some men may have a solid orgasm while others produce very little semen or find their orgasms are not as pleasurable.

Sexual enhancement supplements, such as Semenax, may treat delayed ejaculation or inhibited ejaculation. However, a doctor should first run tests and check for any underlying causes before beginning treatment with these supplements.

An Overview of the Semenax Supplement

Semenax is a male enhancement supplement that reportedly boosts semen production and orgasm intensity in men looking to improve sexual performance.

The company claims that apart from increasing semen volume, Semenax increases sexual satisfaction and pleasure. The manufacturer claims the users will have longer orgasms with more potent force during ejaculations. The product can also increase sperm count within two weeks of use.

The male reproductive system contains three glands that produce semen: the seminal vesicle, prostate gland, and bulbourethral gland. Semenax works by providing nutrients to these organs so they can make more fluid for ejaculation during orgasm.

The company claims that some of its ingredients may help libido, sexual performance, and testosterone levels. Ingredients in Semenax have also been included to boost sperm volume and motility.

Semenax has been a hot topic online for the past few years. However, only 25% of supplements in the market have data to support their claims, and there are no studies that prove Semenax is effective or even safe to use.

Semenax has undergone clinical testing, according to Leading Edge Health. However, this claim only stems from a single clinical report by Vedic Life-sciences sponsored by the company itself and is not readily available on its website; it’s also unclear whether it underwent any form of peer-review before publication. The study conducted over eight years ago in 2012 may be biased because of being funded directly by Semenax’s parent organization.

While the ingredients of Semenax are effective in clinical trials, some are more powerful than others. For example, a 2021 study showed that L-arginine successfully treated ED when combined with PDE5 inhibitors. A small 2018 study found zinc supplementation coupled with weight training increased testosterone levels significantly.

Semenax Ingredients

Listed below is the proprietary essential potent herbal concentrates and herbal extracts used in formulating the Semenax supplement;

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are excellent for prostate health and semen production. Pumpkin seeds improve sperm count, motility, and testosterone levels in men by almost 30%.

Swedish Flower

Swedish flower is a traditional medicine that has improved prostate health. Prostate problems often lead to lower semen volume, which could benefit those interested in increasing their fertility or maintaining good overall reproductive health as they age.

L-lysine

L-lysine is one of the most researched amino acids. Combined with zinc, it can be an effective semen volume booster and a potent testosterone booster.

Maca root

Maca roots help men get healthier erections and sexual enhancement, but it’s essential to take the right quantities of Maca to be effective.

Muira Puama

Indigenous tribes have used for ages Muira Puama to boost libido and improve erections. Traditional medicine is still a fixture in many cultures today despite being much more modernized than its primary use during those times, such as an aphrodisiac.

Pine Bark Extract

Pine bark extract ensures that the body produces enough for better erections by increasing nitric oxide production.

Butea Superba

Thai men have used the Butea Superba herb to boost sexual performance and libido for decades. This aphrodisiac has been a staple of Thai medicine, not only because it helps improve virility in both sexes but also because of its anti-stress effects.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is an amino acid found in high concentrations within healthy sperm. Research has shown it significantly increases the percentage of highly mobile, moving sperm as well.

L-arginine

L-arginine helps to increase semen production. Studies suggest that if you take enough, it can boost your sperm count above the normal levels for an average man.

Hawthorn Berry

Experts have studied hawthorn berry extensively and improved circulation, which can help produce better erections. Besides, this benefit in heart health is also a bonus of Hawthorn berries taste delicious.

Epimedium Sagittatum

The horny goat weed, also known as Epimedium Sagittatum, is a plant that boosts libido and testosterone levels to increase sperm production. People have used it in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries.

Cranberry Extract

This extract has shown promise and is essential for optimal sexual health including Vitamin C and A. As well, it’s full of antioxidants and phytochemicals that may increase the frequency of sexual urges, and maintaining erections.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that acts as a mild blood thinner. It’s beneficial for the arteries and has improving sexual function in men. Several studies conducted show that Vitamin E can help address the curvature of the penis.

Semenax Benefits

The following are the main benefits of using Semenax;

It has eighteen ingredients that improve sexual function, fertility, and libido. Semenax’s extract-derived extracts help with all three aspects of men.

The company claims that Semenax comes from a CGMP-compliant pharmaceutical manufacturer. The FDA’s primary regulatory standard for quality in human pharmaceuticals is the CGMP, and an organization certified as compliant with it made this product.

Semenax offers a 100% money-back guarantee. You can return two empty bottles within 67 days of delivery for a refund, giving customers complete peace of mind with their purchase.

Instead of buying Semenax at a single price, individuals can save between $20 and $500 by purchasing different bundles. Each bundle is available for 1, 3, 6, or 12 months’ supply with free shipping worldwide to add convenience.

Semenax’s manufacturer claims the product does not cause side effects to the consumer.

The company ships its products in discreet packaging to ensure that no one other than its customers knows what they bought.

Disadvantages attributed to the Semenax Supplement

There are no major disadvantages of consuming the product recorded so far. However, there are a few limitations associated with the supplement as stated below:

Semenax provides a longer-lasting boost to semen production compared with other products on the market. However, it can take several weeks for these effects to manifest; before you know if they are working or not, though.

Although Semenax claims to have undergone clinical testing, the company sponsored the test, which may be subject to bias. Currently, no studies are available that prove this supplement is effective, and it’s unclear whether there will ever be any proof of its effectiveness.

Targeted Buyers of Semenax Male Enhancement

Semenax is a supplement that can help men who produce less than 3ml of semen, suffer from low libido, and cannot enjoy firm erections. It doesn’t boost testosterone, but its benefits come from the combined effects of its many ingredients, which work together to balance male hormones. After a few months, men often feel more energetic and positive after taking Semenax. It is because it stimulates the production of testosterone.

Semenax is the solution for men over 40 who want to keep their semen production high. Suppose you are producing average amounts of ejaculate. In that case, Semenax will ensure that it continues to increase past your current age and prevent testosterone levels from dropping after reaching this point in life.

Safety Concerns When Using Semenax Supplement

The Semenax manufacturers adhere to the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices standards for pharmaceuticals. The company claims it can provide a certificate of analysis with each product purchase. Several fake Semenax products on the market mimic its branding, so it’s crucial to be careful when purchasing.

Pricing of Semenax Supplement

The manufacturer offers a 67-day money-back guarantee and consumers can purchase the product in four different packages on the official Semenax website, as listed below:

Everyday Value that will last you one month for $59.95 + Shipping Costs

Good Value that has a three months’ supply for $154.95 + Free Worldwide Shipping

Better Value supply that will last for six months for $289.95 + Free Worldwide Shipping

Best Value comes with twelve months’ supply for $399.95 + Free Worldwide Shipping

For consumers with questions or concerns can reach out to the company by sending an email or with a phone call at 6 am and 10 pm Pacific Time, seven days a week to:

Phone: North America Toll-Free: 1-866-621-6886 or International: 1-604-677-5365

International: 1-604-677-5365 Email: semenax.com/contact/

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