Nuubu Detox Foot Patches Review: Legit Results or Scam Patch?

Nuubu is a cleansing foot patch made from Japanese herbs.

You wrap the patches around your feet, then cleanse toxins from your body. The patch claims to help with brain fog, insomnia, headaches, irritability, muscle aches, body odor, and many other issues.

Does Nuubu really work? How do Nuubu cleansing patches work? Find out everything you need to know about these patches and their effects today in our review.

What is Nuubu?

Nuubu is a cleansing foot patch that uses Japanese herbs to target brain fog, fatigue, irritability, headaches, and more.

Just place the patches on your feet, then let the natural ingredients cleanse toxins from your body, leading to noticeable benefits.

Nuubu contains ingredients you may have heard of – like vitamin C and bamboo vinegar. It also contains ingredients most have never heard of, including loquat leaf, Houttuynia Cordata Thunb, and wood vinegar.

Nuubu is based on Japanese acupuncture techniques. Japanese tradition states there are 360 acupuncture points in the human body, and 60 of those points are on your feet. Nuubu targets your feet, cleansing your acupuncture points and relieving various symptoms.

The Nuubu cleansing patches are exclusively available through Nuubu.com, priced at around $20 for a box of 10 cleansing patches.

The Nuubu patches are also marketed under the name Haobloc Cleansing Foot Patch. Nuubu appears to have white-labeled the Haobloc Cleansing Foot Patch from a Chinese company, selling the foot patches online through Nuubu.com.

How Do Nuubu Skin Patches Work?

Nuubu was built on the idea that your body is full of impurities. Diet, environmental factors, and pollution in the air can raise toxins in your body.

As your body fills with impurities, you’ll notice symptoms. Nuubu claims that symptoms like brain fog, irritability, skin problems, muscle aches, body odor, insomnia, exhaustion, headaches, weight gain, constipation, and other issues are linked to impurities.

Nuubu claims to help by releasing toxins from your body. The detox patches target acupuncture points in your feet. Each patch is infused with herbal ingredients that enter your body through the soles of your feet, helping to release toxins.

Why does Nuubu target the feet? The company claims that “the largest concentration of harmful elements is in the feet.” According to Japanese tradition, toxins collect in your feet, which is why Nuubu claims to target toxins using the soles of your feet.

The makers of Nuubu claim you’ll notice the ingredients start working in “a few hours.” Just attach the herbal patches to your feet, then wait a few hours to enjoy noticeable benefits.

Nuubu patches are primarily designed to work on your feet. However, the manufacturer claims you can apply the patches to “another part of the body.” If you feel you want to release toxins in your hands, legs, arms, or any other part of your body, for example, then it’s possible you can place Nuubu detox wraps there.

How to Use Nuubu Skin Patches

Taking detox supplements and diet pills is easy. However, Nuubu works differently than any other detox supplement sold online today.

Here’s the step by step process for applying Nuubu detox patches to your feet:

Step 1) Take a Nuubu detox patch out of the box, then place it in the middle of your foot. Make sure the soft side of the patch is contacting the skin.

Take a Nuubu detox patch out of the box, then place it in the middle of your foot. Make sure the soft side of the patch is contacting the skin. Step 2) Apply the second patch on the other foot. Or apply it to another part of your body.

Apply the second patch on the other foot. Or apply it to another part of your body. Step 3) Leave the patches on for 6 to 8 hours. You can wear them during the day. However, most Nuubu users wrap the patches around their feet as they sleep, then remove them when they wake up.

Leave the patches on for 6 to 8 hours. You can wear them during the day. However, most Nuubu users wrap the patches around their feet as they sleep, then remove them when they wake up. Step 4) Peel off the patches, then wash your feet. Enjoy your improved well-being.

You should experience noticeable benefits after using Nuubu. The company claims the patches will look very dirty after the first night. They cleansed toxins from your body. By the fifth night, you should notice a cleaner appearance after removing the patches. The patches should be virtually clean by the tenth night, indicating you have removed most toxins from your body through your feet.

Nuubu Features & Benefits

The makers of Nuubu advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Based on Traditional Japanese Wisdom: Nuubu was inspired by centuries-old traditional Asian knowledge. The company claims its product was based on Japanese acupuncture techniques “passed on by generations” and verified by “passing a test of time.” If you believe in the power of traditional medicine over modern medicine, then Nuubu may be the right detox patch for you.

Natural Ingredients: Nuubu contains natural ingredients, including herbs and herbal extracts. Instead of cleansing your body with toxic ingredients, Nuubu removes harmful compounds with natural ingredients.

Targets Multiple Effects of Impurity Build-up: The makers of Nuubu claim that many physical and mental conditions are linked to impurity build-up. They claim their skin patches can help with brain fog, irritability, skin problems, constipation, weight gain, exhaustion, headaches, insomnia, body odor, muscle aches, and other symptoms of toxic buildup.

Holistic Support: Holistic medicine targets your whole body instead of specific systems. It’s based on treating your body as a whole system of connected parts instead of individual units. According to the official website, the active ingredients in Nuubu claim to “help mind, body, and soul.”

Cost-Effective: At around $2 per skin patch, Nuubu claims to be a cost-effective solution. Some detoxification supplements cost $5 per serving or more.

Nuubu Ingredients

Each Nuubu skin patch is infused with herbal extracts and other plant-based ingredients. Many of the ingredients are based on Japanese traditions. Some ingredients are backed by more science than others. Vitamin C, for example, is a proven antioxidant with extensive evidence. Some science backs houttuynia cordata Thunb, but it’s largely unknown in the supplement market.

Here are all of the ingredients in Nuubu skin patches and how they work, according to the makers of Nuubu:

Loquat Leaf: Loquat leaf purportedly has antibacterial effects and “absorbs foul odors,” giving a pleasant aroma to the Nuubu patches.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is one of the most common and powerful antioxidants widely available today. The makers of Nuubu Detox Patches claim the vitamin C boosts your immunity.

Wood and Bamboo Vinegar: Nuubu has two vinegar types, including bamboo vinegar (for digestion and digestive health) and wood vinegar (for absorbing moisture and removing odors).

Tourmaline: Tourmaline is a type of mineral linked to detoxification. Nuubu claims the tourmaline in their skin patches strengthens your liver and kidneys while improving the detoxification process.

Anion: Nuubu contains an ingredient they call ‘anion.’ It’s a negative ion powder that purportedly restores healthy pH levels while harmonizing oxygen levels in the bloodstream.

Houttuynia Cordata Thunb: Nuubu contains an unusual, little-known ingredient called houttuynia cordata Thunb. This ingredient purportedly has anti-obesity, antiviral, and antibacterial properties, among other benefits.

Together, these ingredients target acupuncture points on the soles of your feet. The active ingredients enter your bloodstream through your feet, allowing detoxification to occur throughout your body.

Scientific Evidence for Nuubu

Detox foot pads are a real thing. Nuubu and other detox foot pad companies advertise foot pads as a way to draw out toxins, remove waste from the body, and eliminate heavy metals, leading to noticeable benefits.

Nuubu’s sales page claims the system is based on traditional Japanese acupuncture techniques and other Asian treatments. Acupuncture comes from traditional Chinese medicine (not Japanese medicine). However, acupuncture has been practiced in Japan for over 600 years, and the Japanese style of acupuncture differs from the Chinese style of acupuncture. Some acupuncturists claim to target specific points on the body for different health benefits. Certain points lower blood pressure, for example, while other points help with digestion. There’s limited evidence supporting these claims, although many people use acupuncture regularly for the purported benefits.

Unfortunately, there’s no scientific evidence proving that detox foot pads like Nuubu work. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently banned a detox foot pad company from selling products in the United States. That company, Kinoki, ran advertisements with false scientific evidence claiming the footpads worked.

Kinoki made similar claims to what we see on the Nuubu sales page. Kinoki claimed their footpads removed toxins, metabolic waste, heavy metals, chemicals, and other ingredients from your body.

Your body already detoxifies itself regularly. Your kidneys and liver detoxify your body, removing waste and other compounds. Sweat works similarly. It’s possible to support your liver and kidney health to help with detoxification. However, the FTC has found no evidence showing that detox foot pads help your body detoxify.

Nuubu and other footpads contain ingredients like tourmaline to support detoxification. As explained in this 2013 study, tourmaline (a boron-silicate mineral) has been used in traditional medicine to impact blood flow. Practitioners mix tourmaline powder with other compounds, then apply it to the skin to help with blood flow—some weave tourmaline into fabrics. Tourmaline could help with blood flow when used with far-infrared radiation, although there’s limited evidence proving it detoxifies the body or removes toxins.

The other ingredients in Nuubu may support detoxification when taken orally, but there’s limited evidence they work when applied to your feet. Vitamin C, for example, is a proven antioxidant linked with various benefits, although it’s unclear what types of effects it has when applied to your feet.

In fact, there’s some evidence the ingredients in Nuubu can actually harm you. Nuubu and other detox foot pads contain wood and bamboo vinegar, for example. Wood vinegar contains an active ingredient called pyroligneous acid. When this acid contacts the skin, it can cause irritation and burning.

One medical doctor writing for the Mayo Clinic recently reviewed the evidence on detox foot pads and concluded: “there’s no reliable evidence that detox foot pads work.” That doctor claims detox foot pads were “too good to be true,” telling users to “wait for scientific evidence” before buying the latest health trends online.

Overall, Nuubu foot pads claim to offer significant and noticeable benefits, yet there’s little evidence they work as advertised to cleanse toxins, relieve symptoms, or detoxify the body.

Nuubu Pricing

You can only buy Nuubu foot pads online through Nuubu.com, where they’re priced in Euros (€) but ship worldwide, including to addresses in the United States. You can pay online via credit card or PayPal.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Box (10 Pads): €17.95 + €4.95 Shipping

2 Boxes (20 Pads): €33.96 + €4.95 Shipping

3 Boxes (30 Pads): €45.96 + €4.95 Shipping

4 Boxes (40 Pads): €55.96 + €4.95 Shipping

Nuubu Refund Policy

Nuubu does not offer any refunds on opened or used products. If you used Nuubu and did not like it, then you cannot request a refund.

If you have not opened or used your Nuubu detox patches, however, then you can request a complete refund within 30 days. Nuubu offers partial refunds on unopened and unused purchases, deducting a 15% restocking fee on all refunds.

Overall, Nuubu has a stringent refund policy compared to other products sold online.

Who Created Nuubu?

Nuubu appears to be a term created by an e-commerce company to sell Haobloc Cleansing Foot Patches online. As far as we can tell, Nuubu foot patches are created by a Chinese company named Haobloc, found online at Haobloc.com.

Haobloc sells pain-relief patches, detox foot patches, and motion sickness patches, among other products. You can buy a box of Haobloc foot patches for $1.20 to $1.50, then white label them under your own brand – which appears to be what Nuubu did. Haobloc is based in Fuyang, China.

You can contact the makers of Nuubu via the following:

Final Word

Nuubu is afoot patch that uses herbal extracts and other plant-based ingredients to release toxins from your body through the soles of your feet.

There’s limited evidence proving detox foot patches provide any benefits. However, some believe that detox foot patches use traditional Japanese medicine techniques to detoxify your body and support cleansing, among other benefits.

Nuubu also has an unusually strict refund policy, with no refunds available after opening or using the skin patches – even if you only used one patch out of a box of ten.

To learn more about Nuubu and how the detox foot patches work, visit online today at Nuubu.com.