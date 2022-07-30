Level Select CBD Reviews

Have trouble finding a CBD solution that hits the spot? In need of something that will naturally induce recovery from ongoing physical activity? In such scenarios, individuals might be inclined to rely on just about any CBD brand. Apparently, this isn’t the ideal strategy for resting the mind and body. Recovery is a multi-fold process maintained by one team on a mission to reveal each person’s best.

Athletes need to think of their physical bodies (i.e., relaxing muscles and treating discomfort), sleep quality (i.e., essential for ensuring bodily recovery), mental clarity, and focus, among others. In other words, solutions must be selected to guarantee optimal performance during the day and adequate and restful sleep at night.

Luckily, this team developed the most comprehensive lineup of CBD products for a full body experience. The following review will unravel the complex layers of none other than Level Select™ CBD.

What is Level Select™ CBD?

Level Select™ is a performance-based CBD brand devoted to offering solutions that meet the needs of every consumer. More specifically, they target everyone who partakes in smaller, daily activities to regular exercise, competitive sports, and travel, to say the least. With emphasis placed on broad-spectrum CBD oil at three distinct concentrations, individuals are highly likely to find a potency that matches their needs. Before spending time on the notion of “broad-spectrum CBD” and the importance of concentration, let’s run through the current Level Select™ line of products.

What does Level Select™ CBD offer?

Level Select™ houses a complete line of CBD sports creams, roll-ons, oil drops, and gummies reckoned to help individuals maintain their respective lifestyles. To fully understand how each one contributes to the aforesaid goal, here is a brief on their properties:

Sports CBD Creams

The Level Select™ Sports Cream has been formulated to relax muscles, treat everyday discomfort, and support recovery. Together these facets are poised to help individuals reach their best selves. Besides healing the body through topical means, Level Select™’s line of sports creams has been devised to soothe and soften the skin using menthol while releasing a light, cooling mint scent. On the topic of CBD concentration, the smallest possible jar (i.e., 0.5 ounces) comprises 150mg of CBD, with up to 1800mg for a 3-ounce jar.

Sports CBD Roll-Ons

Although the creams are deemed non-greasy and fast-absorbing, individuals might require a far more convenient application. The latter can be reached by using Level Select™’s Sports CBD Roll-Ons. These have been created to house a proprietary formula for effective relief. In what ways might you ask? For one, the massaging roller ball provides targeted relief wherever individuals feel they need it the most. Like the creams, the roll-ons also contain menthol to soothe and soften the skin while eliciting a faint cooling mint scent. All Sports CBD Roll-Ons come in 2.5oz bottles with concentrations ranging between 900 and 1800mg.

Oil Drops

The Oil Drops are intended for general wellness. According to the Level Select™ team, these drops greatly add to one’s daily wellness routine. How can anyone overlook the three distinct concentrations of CBD (1200mg, 2400mg, and 5000mg) per 6-ounce bottle, making it quite inclusive by varying tolerance levels!

Oil Drops – Level ZZZ

As the Level Oil Drops suggests, Level ZZZ is a CBD oil drop intended to promote healthy sleep cycles. Each serving has been equipped with 40mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin supplementation. The human body naturally produces a sleep hormone called melatonin. The supplementation alternative allegedly imitates the former’s roles, making it a perfect addition to one’s nightly routine. To make this an enjoyable experience, the drops have been flavored using natural vanilla.

Oil Drops – Level C

Unlike Level ZZZ, Level C isn’t as obvious as one might assume. Oil Drops – Level C is a CBD oil drop that combines 40mg of CBD with 33mg of Vitamin C and natural citrus flavor to support overall immunity, health, and enjoyable taste. The decision to do so isn’t a shocker, given that vitamin C delivers ample antioxidants essential for defeating free radical damage and other immune-endangering species.

Focused Energy CBD Gummies

Focused Energy Gummies by Level Select™ CBD have been formulated to help sharpen the mind and combat exhaustion. The full-sized packet containing 25mg of CBD per gummy also contains 20mg of caffeine and 100mg of ginseng to achieve the best results.

Immune Support CBD Gummies

The Level Select Immune Support Gummies are like the Oil Drops – Level C, but with a twist. Unlike in the latter case, the gummies format delivers 25mg of CBD, 5mg of Vitamin C, and 5mg of Turmeric. This has been done to ensure support for the immune system and apt delivery of antioxidant properties. By default, the team decided to flavor it the same way, i.e., using a natural citrus flavor.

Restful Sleep CBD Gummies

The Restful Sleep Gummies are gummies that help achieve rest, recovery, and a complete recharge for the best self. In addition to 25mg of CBD, each serving combines the impact of melatonin (3mg) and the calming effects of lemon balm (15mg).

What are the starting prices for Level Select™ CBD products?

By now, it should be clear that Level Select™ products come in different concentrations of either broad-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate. Here is a price breakdown that looks primarily at the lowest possible dose by product type.

Sports CBD Cream (150mg of CBD): $12.99 each

(150mg of CBD): $12.99 each Sports CBD Roll-Ons (900mg of CBD): $29.99 each

(900mg of CBD): $29.99 each Oil Drops (2400mg of CBD): $79.99 each

(2400mg of CBD): $79.99 each Oil Drops – Level ZZZ (2400mg of CBD): $79 each

(2400mg of CBD): $79 each Oil Drops – Level C (2400mg of CBD): $79 each

(2400mg of CBD): $79 each Focused Energy CBD Gummies (125mg of CBD trial size): $9.99

(125mg of CBD trial size): $9.99 Immune Support CBD Gummies (125mg of CBD trial size): $9.99

(125mg of CBD trial size): $9.99 Restful Sleep CBD Gummies (125mg of CBD trial size): $9.99

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Q. How do Individuals know which Level Select™ CBD is right for them?

A. As a general guideline, “Level 1” is intended to relax muscles and treat everyday discomfort, “Level 2” is best for muscle soreness, and “Level 3” is a maximum strength solution.

Q. Do Level Select™ CBD products include an expiry date?

A. Yes, Level Select™ products include an expiry date, typically on the bottom of the box and the bottle.

Q. How do Individuals use the Level Select™ CBD Oil Drops?

A. Two CBD Oil Drops can either be taken under the tongue (hold for up to 1 minute for maximum absorption) or mixed with a beverage of choice daily.

Q. How much of the Sports CBD Cream is needed for recovery?

A. Individuals are asked to start by applying a thin layer of the Level Select™ CBD cream to cover the area of interest. From there, the amount should be adjusted as needed.

Q. Are other ingredients inside the Sports CBD Cream besides CBD and menthol?

A. Yes, some examples include Rosemary Leaf Extract, Arnica Montana Flower, Chamomile Extract, Horse Chestnut, and Grapeseed Extract. Individuals are asked to visit the official Level Select™ website for the complete ingredient list.

Q. When is it best to take Oil Drops – Level ZZZ?

A. Ideally, 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed. This also means that individuals should refrain from operating machinery or a vehicle. 3mg of melatonin might seem minute, but its effects are significant.

Q. Are Level Select™ CBD gummies legal?

A. All Level Select™ products, including their CBD gummies, are made from hemp grown within the U.S. In addition, the CBD itself is isolated, meaning that it contains 0% THC.

Q. Why do Level Select™ CBD gummies contain CBD isolate instead of broad-spectrum CBD?

A. The Level Select™ team explained that CBD isolates resulted in tastier gummies free from earthy aftertastes.

Q. Does it take longer to feel the effects of CBD in gummies format?

A. Gummies usually take a bit longer than CBD oils to exhibit their effects because the former has to go through the digestive tract before its contents are absorbed.

Q. Why are there visible dark specks of colors in Level Select™’s Focused Energy CBD Gummies?

A. The dark specks come from spirulina, which contains a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Q. How late can Individuals take the Focused Energy CBD Gummies?

A. Since the Focused Energy CBD Gummies comprise caffeine and ginseng, it might be best to avoid them any time after the early afternoon.

Q. Are Level Select™ CBD products safe for pets?

A. Level Select™ CBD products have not been formulated for pets’ health; therefore, the team highly discourages them.

Q. Is it possible to travel with Level Select™ CBD products?

A. CBD oil products that contain no more than 0.3% THC on a dry weight basis or are approved by the FDA are allowed in a carry-on or checked luggage.

Q. How long after placing an order will the Level Select™ CBD order be shipped?

A. All Level Select™ orders will be shipped 2 to 5 business days after receiving the order and are shipped using USPS First Class Mail. The estimated arrival time is 3 to 4 business days after the shipment date; however, individuals should anticipate delays due to COVID-19.

Q. Are Level Select™ CBD products protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, Level Select™ CBD products are protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. If any of their solutions fail to impress, customer support must be contacted within 30 days of delivery to request a full purchase price refund. Whether this includes both used and unused products is unclear at the time of writing and must be verified beforehand. Here are some ways to communicate with the team:

Phone: 1 (833) 538 3571

Email: info@levelselectcbd.com

Why choose a Level Select™ CBD formula?

A Level Select™ appears to be a brand trusted by all, and it is largely because of the following features:

Manufacturer Reputation

Level Select™ is a widely recognized brand with many athlete partners like 5-time tour champion Rickie Fowler, 4-time all-American UCLA & women’s basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, 15-year pro-quarterback Carson Palmer, and ten times all-star Steve Garvey. Did we mention that their CBD solutions are available at Kroger, CVS, Safeway, and Albertsons? They’ve also been featured on several mainstream media platforms like the Dan Patrick Show, RollingStone, Bloomberg, HuffPost, CBS Sports, U.S. News, and Discovery Networks.

CBD Types

Most Level Select™ products contain broad-spectrum CBD except for the CBD isolate-focused gummies. Broad-spectrum CBD offers the benefits of CBD and many other cannabinoids and terpenes and eliminates THC. This is highly desirable in sports since most competitors are drug tested. Likewise, people who are simply afraid of the psychoactive effects of THC now have absolutely nothing to worry over. In terms of CBD isolate, it has been selected to ensure that the gummies are both beneficial and tasteful.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Green™ Scientific Labs have tested all Level Select™ products. Individuals will find the necessary batch information on each product’s box to access the certificate of analysis (CoA). Our editorial team was impressed by the degree of accuracy of the CoA. The report provides breakdowns of the cannabinoid summary, testing summary, cannabinoids and terpenes distribution, and the pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, mycotoxin, and microbial analyses.

Transparency

A clear understanding of the Level Select™ CBD company, its objectives, and its product lines have been provided on all solutions. Therefore, it is safe to say that Level Select™ is fully transparent, which is reassuring given that many of these solutions are either ingested orally or applied topically. When transparency fails to meet the mark, there will be more room for doubt, but this is far from the case for Level Select™.

Backed by Former U.S. Surgeon General

Level Select™’s medical advisory team is led by the 17th Surgeon General of the U.S. under President George W. Bush, Dr. Richard Carmona. He is also a physician, public health administrator, and an expert in policy and health regulations for CPG market products.

Various Concentrations & Product Types

Rather than approaching CBD delivery in a one-size-fits-all manner, Level Select™ decided to give consumers full control over what their body requires. This naturally implies the need for varying concentrations, from as little as 150mg to over 5000mg per product. In terms of CBD delivery, individuals can access CBD oil drops, creams, roll-ons, and gummies. Need we say more?

Company-Developed Equipment & Processes

Everything from growing hemp to processing them is under Level Select™’s control. To guarantee vertical integration, the team manages the development of their own genetics, equipment, processes, and formulations. How else do you think they were able to produce the highest quality ingredients and products to date?

Educational Material

For people just starting with CBD, we encourage everyone to try some of the formulas available through Level Select™. The team has several blogs that discuss proper CBD serving sizes, the difference between CBD types, how long after taking CBD, the effects will kick in, the extraction process, deciding between multiple CBD products, and many others.

Money-Back Guarantee, Subscription & Other Incentives

The 30-day money-back guarantee coupled with subscription-based discounts (i.e., the ability to save 30% on 1- and 35% on two or more items) and the ability to accumulate redeemable points opens doors to the masses, allowing each person to make full use of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, Level Select™ is a high-performance relief brand developed by medical experts and athletes for athletes of all levels. Their products have been formulated so that they can deliver meaningful results. Forget one-size-fits-all solutions because Level Select™ sees no point in that, and this is something that has since been reflected in their vast range of concentrations.

Our analysis suggests that the brand is convincing because the makers are honest and transparent. Everything about the hemp growing and extracting processes down to the CoAs can be accessed via their official website. Their product labeling and other informative pages also clearly depict what individuals will get from each Level Select CBD product. As stated throughout this review, CBD concentration is everything, and ensuring something suitable on a case-by-case basis is critical, thus, putting Level Select™ at the top.

The same applies to the variety in their product lines and the trust the brand has amassed to date. For these reasons and others listed above, Level Select™ appears to be a valuable investment. Individuals need to be mindful that these products are not intended to cure or treat diseases; they should instead be perceived as merely a support system. To get started with Level Select™, click here>>>.