Burn Lab Pro Reviews – Pills That Work or Fake Ingredients?

Burn Lab Pro is a food supplement that guarantees fast fat burning while keeping your muscles in the best shape possible. It’s a 100% safe and natural way to achieve your body goals.

Burn Lab Pro, previously known as ‘Performance Lab SPORT Burn,’ is an online product by Opti-Nutra’s UK supplement company. The company offers a wide array of products such as protein powders, pre and post-workout supplements, and vitamins, among others.

Studies have shown that fat-burners don’t just magically drain the fat out of our bodies. Shocker, right? This is one of the reasons why many fat-burners earned a bad reputation across the fitness world. It should be noted that they are best used in combination with a diet and a workout program, mainly because they are made up of various vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts.

The focal points of this review will be the critical aspects of the product, such as ingredients, dosing, and general suggestions.

Now, let’s have a good look at what Burn Lab Pro has to offer.

About Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro was formerly known as ‘Performance Lab SPORT Burn,’ a product by the UK-based company, Opti-Nutra. Its three main goals are burning fat, retaining muscles, and offering faster, easier, and healthier body reshaping. The ‘Vegan Society’ also approved the product,’ making it healthy and safe to use.

Opti-Nutra is an FDA-registered company manufacturing a broad palette of performance supplements. Opti-Nutra’s products are divided into seven categories: Multivitamin, Brain, Post-workout, Probiotics, Energy, Sleep, and Vision.

Burn Lab Pro includes caffeine in combination with other ingredients, but never as a standalone.

The company behind Burn Lab Pro states that it uses the five best ingredients for fat loss and muscle gain. All components are plant extracts-based and vegan-friendly.

The package also states that Burn Lab Pro can be used while exercising on an empty stomach. Many people decide to take on fasted training to improve their performance, so using Burn Lab Pro instead might be a nice change.

Burn Lab Pro Ingredients

Burn Lab Pro has no more than six plant-based ingredients. They are all thoroughly tested and verified. Let’s have a look-see at each of them:

Chromium

Calcium

Hydroxymethylbutyrate (HMB)

Coleus Forskohlii

Black Pepper Extract

Chili Pepper Extract

Chromium is an ingredient actively used in almost all similar supplements. The Burn Lab Pro capsules contain 90 mg of Chromium, an essential mineral for fat loss and stimulating insulin activity. Insulin optimization is key to effective and efficient weight loss because it regulates the appetite, powers the muscles, and stabilizes the whole body.

Another key ingredient is calcium, 262.5 mg. Calcium is a common mineral among popular fat burners and regulates energy release and normalizes muscle functioning.

With 1500 mg per capsule, hydroxymethyl butyrate, or HMB for short, is the ingredient with the highest dose. It goes through a process of testing and verification for guaranteed quality, purity, and potential. This ingredient is crucial for boosting fat burning while preserving the muscles and providing good body performance throughout the fitness program.

Coleus Forskohlii is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used for thousands of years. It supplies the body with active forskolin. It’s an ingredient that aids fat burning and muscle gain. Forskolin contributes to weight loss by creating enzymes known as lipase and adenylate cyclase. Every Burn Lab Pro capsule contains 375 mg of this compound.

Black pepper extract triggers a thermogenic fat loss. This valuable ingredient comes in a dosage of 3,75 mg, which is enough for increasing the number of nutrients entering the bloodstream.

* It should be noted that values are calculated on a 2000-calories-per-day diet.

Burn Lab Pro uses Capsimax as a chili pepper extract for regulating appetite and enhancing fat burning during exercises. There’s 75 mg of this ingredient in every capsule.

Apart from these essential ingredients, two more are also natural and vegan-friendly – the pullulan capsule and rice concentrate.

Burn Lab Pro suggests that its customers combine the capsules with a suitable diet and fitness program for best synergic performance. It’s recommended to take the pills 30 minutes before exercise during a training day and the first meal on a resting day.

The capsules consist of a balanced combination of plant-based ingredients to boost training intensity, fat loss, and muscle growth. Being clean and safe, the pills are also non-GMO as well as gluten and soy-free. Labeled as vegan, the Burn Lab Pro is suitable for all consumers.

Buying Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro can be bought on the official website, and it’s available in the following countries: Australia, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Ireland, Italy, and the US. Below is the product pricing breakdown:

One Bottle at $59 plus the shipping fee

Two Bottles at $118 plus the shipping fee

Four Bottles at $177 plus Free Shipping

All orders above $177 and above will come with free shipping. However, orders below this range will be subject to a shipping fee based on your destination.

Burn Lab Pro also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means if you aren’t satisfied with the results, you can always get your money back. For further information, customer service can be reached via:

Email: cs@burnlabpro.com

Burn Lab Pro Usage

The ingredients in Burn Lab Pro are natural and safe to use. Dosages are stated in the elements chart on the backside of the bottle. As mentioned, every bottle comes with 90 capsules. That means that if you’re taking four pills per day, as prescribed, your bottle will last you for a little under a month. It’s directed that you take two to four capsules before training on an empty stomach or one on a resting day.

Burn Lab Pro doesn’t have any synthetic supplements and is completely vegan-friendly. The fat burner is developed in a way that reduces any risk or side effects that might occur. If you are exercising regularly and eat healthily, using Burn Lab Pro would only be a plus.

The only case to consider not using the product is if you have an allergy or an intolerance to the ingredients found in the capsules.

Aljamain Sterling’s testimonial: How Burn Lab Pro Made Me a Champion

MMA fighters are probably the ones who need supplements the most. To stay fit and prepared to withstand a fight, MMA fighters must take all precautions. Aljamain Sterling is the 2021 Bantamweight UFC World Champion. Thanks to Burn Lab Pro, his training sessions aren’t as tiresome as before. He can hit his target weight much more quickly, without feeling sour, as he did before.

Aljamain Sterling assures everyone that Burn Lab Pro is an easy, safe, and healthy fat burner that keeps your muscles in the best shape possible.

Burn Lab Pro Online Reviews

Since Burn Lab Pro is a 2021 product, there are only a handful of reviews across the internet. On the other hand, the products are only available on the official website, and we can’t find any reviews on Amazon or other retail websites.

Hopefully, Burn Lab Pro reviews will soon be available throughout the internet, and we could easily buy the product via various online retail companies.

Burn Lab Pro Pros and Cons

Pros

Clean, healthy, and vegan-friendly formula

Torching fats, keeping muscle strength

Clinically tested ingredients

Contains Chromium

Discounts available

Simple ingredients formula

Cons

No vitamins

Slightly expensive product

Available only through the official website

Recommendations and Suggestions for Using Burn Lab Pro

To see the results from using Burn Lab Pro, you’ll have to regularly stick to your diet and exercise.

Here are some suggestions you can start with:

Perform a lot of physical activities

Cut sugar consumption

Engage in fasted training

Follow a strict diet

The most widely accepted way to lose fat and keep your muscle weight is to consume fewer calories than you are burning. In the end, if you aren’t sure about the side effects or any risk concerning the usage of Burn Lab Pro, you should consult your doctor or a certificated medical representative before using it.

Burn Lab Pro FAQs

Q: Does Burn Lab Pro increase energy levels?

A: Yes. Even though there isn’t any caffeine, the formula contains cayenne pepper and biopterin, which are energy stimulants.

Q: Does it ship to Canada?

A: Yes. If you buy Burn Lap Pro via the official website, you will pay your shipping in Canadian dollars.

Q: Is it safe to use for asthmatic patients?

A: Yes. It’s safe to use if you aren’t allergic or have an intolerance to the ingredients.

Burn Lab Pro Verdict

Finally, we are at the end of this Burn Lab Pro review.

Everything considered, this stimulant has a clean formula, and it’s safe to use for almost everybody. It is designed for fasted training and vegan-friendly, making it appropriate for more intense physical activities.

To conclude, Burn Lab Pro is a high-quality fat burner that is easy to use and available online.