Joint Restore Gummies Review (Urgent 2023 Update)

Joint Restore Gummies are a type of supplement that helps consumers to improve the health of their knees, elbows, and other joints. The formula includes CBD as one of the main sources of nutrients, due to the many studies that back up the potent inflammation-reducing effects of CBD.

What are Joint Restore Gummies?

The body is inherently fragile. When an individual is young, they think about all of the adventures that they can have, but these adventures can take a toll on the body in their golden years. Joint pain is one of the most common types of pain for individuals over age 50, due to the loss of collagen. While collagen is often thought of as the substance that keeps wrinkles away, it is also found between the joints as a way to provide a cushion between the bones.

With all of the physical activity that most consumers take on when they are younger, it should come as no surprise that their collagen diminishes over time. Without this cushion, the joints can be incredibly sore, leading to issues like a loss of mobility and arthritis. While the use of medications can have a negative effect on the organs over time, but a supplement like Joint Restore Gummies can be exceedingly helpful.

Joint Restore Gummies make it easier to get the nourishment that the body needs to eliminate joint pain. The primary purpose of this remedy is to get rid of discomfort altogether, but it also helps to rebuild the cartilage that has been lost. With less inflammation, consumers can feel freer and more mobile in their movements again.

As an added benefit to the health improvements, consumers will get a strawberry flavor that makes these gummies more enjoyable.

How Do Joint Restore Gummies Work?

The main reason that this formula is so helpful to individuals that want to improve the health of their joints is that it uses two ingredients that are known to help – CBD and Boswellia.

CBD (Cannabidiol)

In every single dose that the user consumes, they’ll get a total of 20 mg of CBD. While the CBD is sourced from the same types of plants that offer marijuana and THC, the use of this substance actually creates a much different reaction. While THC causes the user to feel “high,” the purpose of CBD is to help regulate the endocannabinoid system. There are already many studies on the use of CBD for joint pain and stiffness, which is how it has become so popular as its own formula.

While it can be intimidating to some consumers to take on a regimen that includes CBD, there’s no need to worry with this formula. Users won’t get any THC that isn’t already legally allowed under the Farm Bill of 2018. This formula specifically includes full-spectrum CBD (which means that the creators use the whole plant to get the extract), but the website explicitly states that it falls below the 0.3% THC allowed. However, individuals that have to take drug tests for their place of employment or other purposes may find that this amount causes them to test positive.

While there are many companies on the market that aren’t forthcoming about the CBD they source, the creators of this particular brand have ensured that consumers know exactly what goes into their remedy. Users can view the lab tests from the CBD on the official website.

Boswellia Serrata

The other part of this formula that plays a major role is the use of Boswellia serrata. Users get a total of 200 mg in each serving, and the use of this ingredient has been proven to have a positive effect on the health of the joints. The nutrients are typically sourced from North Africa and the Middle East, and it has consistently been linked to reduced inflammation (which is necessary for relief). Some studies even show that it can reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

Along with the benefits for sore and worn joints, this remedy is also incredibly helpful to individuals who currently need support for their asthma, ulcerative colitis, coughs, sores, and healing from wounds.

Additional Ingredients

Though both Boswellia serrata and CBD play important roles, there are a few more nutrients that make a big impact on consumers. The other ingredients include:

Calcium

Vitamin D

Iron

Potassium

Calcium is renowned for the way that it improves the bones and teeth, which is just one reason it is an essential mineral. The body requires it to support the heart, muscles, and nerves as well, though there is some suggestion that the consistent inclusion of calcium with vitamin D can reduce the user’s risk of cancer. It can also reduce the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

Vitamin D must be included in supplements that have calcium because it helps to regulate the amount that the user keeps in their body. It is necessary for the health of bones and teeth, though it also keeps muscles strong and healthy. Without enough vitamin D in the body, individuals put themselves at risk for improper development of bones and bone pain alike. Vitamin D is needed every day, but it can be stored in the body for months at a time to be used as it is needed.

Iron is another important mineral. The body requires enough iron every day for proper development and growth. Used as the main source of creating hemoglobin, the use of iron is essential to the movement of oxygen to the lungs and the rest of the body. Iron is used to produce certain hormones, though it can also help to promote better health in the immune system and gastrointestinal tract.

Potassium is an electrolyte and an essential mineral, helping to regulate the contractions of the muscles and nerve signals.

Purchasing Joint Restore Gummies

Though the Joint Restore Gummies previously reached such a level of popularity that they were sold out. However, the company has restored its inventory, allowing users to stock up on multiple bottles with every purchase.

1 jar of gummies for $79.97

3 jars of gummies for $159.94

6 jars of gummies for $239.91

While these remedies are incredibly helpful for individuals that experience joint pain, it isn’t uncommon to purchase them alongside other remedies as well. The Pain Freeze Cream ($39.99), for instance, is a topical remedy that helps to alleviate the soreness that can occur in muscles and joints. There is also the TurmericCBD formula ($49.95), which helps users to naturally alleviate inflammation throughout the body as it regulates the endocannabinoid system.

If the user finds that any of these remedies simply do not help with their joints, the company covers every purchase with their satisfaction guarantee. Basically, they’ll issue a refund anytime after the customer orders their product if they aren’t happy.

Since the website doesn’t elaborate too deeply on this simple formula, consumers that still have questions can reach out to customer service by:

Phone: 1-800-304-7284

Email: Barb@ProsperWellness.co

Summary

Joint Restore Gummies provide users with a way to improve their joints without having to experience the pain that they ordinarily associate with arthritis and other medical conditions. While it isn’t a substitute for interaction with a doctor, users can take these natural ingredients as a way to support the rebuilding of cartilage over time. The ingredients have many additional health benefits, giving users more control over their bodies as they get older.