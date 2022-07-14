Pass Your Test Reviews: Do PassYourTest.com Detox Products Work?

There are several different types of drug tests; from urine to blood to hair follicles, anything can be used to test for traces of drugs. If you have to take a drug test shortly and want to flush the toxins out of your body, you have many options.

However, knowing which one works the best is not as easy; with numerous detox kits and products available, it can be hard to filter out those that work from those that don’t.

When going with a detox kit, you need to pay attention to several factors because it is something that can significantly impact your health and career.

While there are a wide variety of options available on the market, there are brands that are more reputable than others. When going with a detox product, always ensure a reliable manufacturer with an established reputation.

PassYourTest is a detox company established in 2000; it offers a range of detox products that promise effective results and can help you pass all types of tests, including hair follicle and urine tests. The company provides everything from same-day cleansers to ones that offer a complete and thorough detox.

Thousands of customers have used PassYourTest products to beat drug tests effectively. The company boasts numerous positive reviews and is among the leading names in the detox space.

Below, you’ll find an in-depth review of PassYourTest. We’ll find out what it is, how it works, what types of detox kits they sell, pricing, etc.

What is PassYourTest?

PassYourTest is an online platform that offers a range of detox products that cover all aspects of drug tests and allow the user to cleanse their whole body of drug traces.

The company was established in 2000 and has offered the best detox services for over two decades. Being one of the best-known names in the detox space, PassYourTest offers premium quality products that produce miraculous results.

The range of products offered by PassYourTest includes cleansing shampoos, same-day cleansers, permanent cleansers, total body cleansers, and home testing kits.

Because of reliable results, the company has been featured in well-known magazines like Merry Jane, Vice, HighTimes, and Leafly.

All the products you get from PassYourTest are backed by a solid satisfaction guarantee, which guarantees a refund if you do not get the results claimed by the manufacturer.

The best part about PassYourTest is that on the homepage, you get a dialog box that allows you to pick the cleanser that fits you the best depending on your weight, usage and the type of test you will be taking, along with the time you have left.

PassYourTest is the perfect option for anyone looking to pass an upcoming drug test easily.

PassYourTest Products

PassYourTest offers detox products in different categories. These categories have been organized depending on the users’ requirements. Several factors have been taken under consideration to ensure the user gets the best results after using the product.

Same Day Cleansers

Fail Safe Kit

Clean Shot

Clean Capsules

Permanent Cleansers

5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program

10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program

Folli-Clean Shampoo

Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program

Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program

utest Marijuana

Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit

utest Nicotine Testing Kit

Same Day Cleansers

The Same Day Cleansers lineup from PassYourTest contains three unique products that have been designed for people with varying usage. All the products contain unique ingredients in an ideal mix that work inside the body and instantly eliminate toxins.

These products offer the perfect way out for anyone who has a drug test within a few hours or the next day.

The Same Day Cleansers offered by PassYourTest can take up to 90 minutes to show their results. The effects of these cleansers last for up to 6 hours, allowing you to instantly remove toxins and unwanted traces.

If you plan on using any of the Same Day Cleansers offered by the company, you need to make sure you do not use any toxins before taking the cleansers and urinate at least twice after you have taken the products.

Some of the common ingredients in all lineup products are essential vitamins like vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin B1, vitamin B6, and milk thistle extract combined with echinacea and other minerals and extracts.

The following products are a part of the Same Day Cleansers range offered by PassYourTest:

Fail Safe Kit

The Fail Safe Kit is the most potent same-day cleanser offered by PassYourTest. It is designed for individuals with heavy or daily exposure to THC or other drugs and works effectively for people of all sizes.

It is an excellent solution for anyone weighing over 200 lbs and exposed to concentrated toxins because of its potent mix of ingredients. If you want a detox product that guarantees effective detox regardless of your toxicity level, the Fail Safe Kit is the perfect option for you. Designed for people with a high level of toxins in their blood, the effects of the Fail Safe Kit last for up to 6 hours after use.

The Fail Safe Kit comes with both Cleans Caps and Clean Shot; you also get a Fail Safe Detox Guide along with 4 Pre-Cleanse formula capsules, 2.5 oz Fast Acting Body Cleanser, and 12 Clean Capsules. If you order right away, you can save $20 and get it for only $89.95.

Clean Shot

Clean Shot is the second most potent same-day cleanser offered by PassYourTest. It works best for moderate to heavy exposure and average body fat people. Not suitable for people over 200 lbs, it is only ideal for someone who has not been exposed to concentrated toxins.

With each purchase of Clean Shot, you also get a Complete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan. Clean Shot contains 4 Cleanse Formula Capsules and a 2.5 oz Fast Acting Body Cleanser. You can see its effects after just 90 minutes of use, and the results last for almost 6 hours.

Clean Shot can be purchased for only $59.95 from the PassYourTest website.

Clean Capsules

Clean Capsules, or Clean Caps, are only suitable for people with light to moderate exposure. The product only works for people with low body fat who weigh less than 130 lbs.

Your purchase comes with a COmplete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan and 12 Clean Capsules. It is the weakest of all the same-day cleansers that PassYourTest offers and can be purchased for only $49.95.

Permanent Cleansers

The Permanent Cleansers offered by PassYourTest are great for anyone looking to get rid of all the traces of toxins from their body. The products in the Permanent Cleanser lineup include five and 10-day detoxes that provide a thorough cleanse to the body and flush all types of toxins out.

If you use the Permanent Cleansers that PassYourTest offers, you can rest assured that your body will be free from all toxins until you expose yourself to any toxins again. Before starting the cleanse, it is advised not to use any toxins to get the best results.

The Permanent Cleansers that you get from PassYourTest come with a testing kit with which you can see if any toxins remain inside the body or not.

Some of the extracts added in the PassYourTest Permanent Cleansers include burdock root, alfalfa, cranberry, cascara sagrada bark, dandelion root, green tea leaf, echinacea, goldenrod, licorice, and guarana, along with natural extracts.

5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program

The 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program is a permanent cleanser designed for people with light, moderate, or heavy exposure. Perfect for people with low or average body fat, this is an excellent option for anyone with less than a week to cleanse their body of all toxins.

The program comes with a Complete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan that allows you to make the most out of your detox program. Among the supplies, you get 4 Pre-Cleanse Formula Capsules, 30 Morning Time Formula Capsules, 30 Evening Time Formula Capsules, and 8 Post-Cleanse Formula Capsules. The whole program comes with easy-to-follow instructions.

You can also order two free home test kits that allow you to test for THC or nicotine, depending on the type of detox you want. The 5 Day Extreme Detoxification Program is available for a limited time discount of $20 and can be purchased for only $109.95 from the PassYourTest website.

10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program

The 10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program offered by PassYourTest is the ultimate permanent cleanser offered by PassYourTest. It even works for people above 250 lbs and with high body fat. This is the best detox program available for people with extreme exposure to THC or nicotine. If you have ten days till your test, the 10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program is excellent for you.

The program comes with a 13-page PDF Complete Cleansing Guide and Meal Plan. 4 Pre-Cleanse Formula Capsules, 60 Morning Time Capsules, 60 Evening Time Capsules, and 8 Post-Cleanse Formula Capsules make up the whole program. The three home test kits that you get with the 10 Day Ultra Detoxification Program let you check the progress of your detox throughout the program.

If you order right away, you can get the program for a discount of $50; it is available for only $149.95 on the website.

Hair Follicle Cleansers

Hair follicle tests are not as standard as urine or blood tests, but they can detect THC consumed over 90 days. If you have a hair follicle test coming up, you can use the following product:

Folli-Clean Shampoo

The Folli-Clean Shampoo is a detox shampoo designed to help people who have an upcoming hair follicle test. The shampoo produces same-day results and is the perfect option if you have to take a hair follicle test on short notice. Folli-Clean works within 60 minutes and its effects can last for up to 24 hours.

You also get a Shampoo Cleansing Guide with your purchase that allows you to get the best results from your purchase. It is available for only $99.95 on the PassYourTest website.

Total Body Cleansers

The Total Body Cleansers come in two different forms that allow you to cleanse your whole body of THC. From hair follicles to urine and blood, these cleansers work to flush traces of THC out of your entire body. The program includes supplements and shampoos that provide a complete detox and are great for anyone looking to remove all traces of toxins from the whole body.

The Total Body Cleansers include:

Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program

Extreme Total Body Cleanse Program offers an effective total body cleanse for people who have less than ten days to cleanse. It works for people with an average body weighing around or less than 200 lbs.

The program comes with a couple of guides, including 4 Pre-Cleanse Formula Capsules, 30 Morning Time Formula Capsules, 30 Evening Time Formula Capsules, and 8 Post-Cleanse Formula Capsules. You also get the Folli-Clean Shampoo with the program.

It is available at a limited-time discount and can be purchased for only $179.95 from the PassYourTest website.

Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program

The Ultra Total Body Cleanse Program is the best that you can get from PassYourTest. Designed for people with extreme exposure to THC and nicotine, the program works for people with high body fat and weight over 250 lbs.

The program combines 4 Pre-Cleanse Formula Capsules, 60 Morning Time Formula Capsules, 60 Evening Time Capsules, and 8 Post-Cleanse Formula Capsules with the Folli-Clean Shampoo. You also get three home test kits to check the progress of your detox.

It is available for only $219.95 instead of its original $249.95, making it worth every penny.

Home Testing Kits

Along with offering the best detox products, PassYourTest provides several home testing kits to test for THC traces at your own house without going to any labs.

These kits include:

utest Marijuana

Available for $19.95, the utest Marijuana testing kit tests for 50 ng/ml THC levels. It has an accuracy of 99%.

Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit

For $24.95, the Test-O-Meter THC Home Test Kit allows you to test for THC concentrations of 15, 50, 100, 200, and 300 ng/ml.

utest Nicotine Testing Kit

The utest Nicotine Testing Kit allows you to test for 50 ng/ml nicotine levels for only $19.95.

PassYourTest Customer Reviews

Solid customer reviews back all the products that you get from PassYourTest. The company even has a page dedicated to customer reviews that allows you to see what the customers are saying about their products.

These customer reviews second all the manufacturer’s claims and proves why it is one of the best.

PassYourTest Money Back Guarantee

All the products from PassYourTest are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, which guarantees a refund if you do not see the results you desire. The company also offers a customer support helpline to provide guidance whenever you need it.

PassYourTest Final Word

PassYourTest is the go-to for thousands of people who need a quick detox. The company offers a wide range of products; you can get whatever you want, from same-day cleansers to total body cleansers. No matter what type of test you have, PassYourTest has you covered.