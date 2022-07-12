Arctos Portable AC Reviews: You Won’t Believe This Critical Research!

Running traditional air conditioners today is an indulgence that most people cannot afford. Many individuals use portable AC to save energy and money. The new generation portable ACs are eco-friendly, easy to install, and cost-effective.

Still, not every portable AC in the market is worth the price. Some offer results for a short period before breaking down and needing expensive maintenance. Others require users to refill the water tank every hour, a task most people find tiresome. Arctos is a lightweight, portable AC that can save you money and energy. What makes the air cooler stand out? Where can you purchase Arctos?

What is Arctos Portable AC?

Arctos Portable AC is designed as a portable and lightweight device that can keep you cool during summer. The rise in power bills and overall utility costs make running a traditional AC expensive. The Arctos Portable AC is an innovative gadget that keeps you cool without consuming much power.

Arctos is powered by the included DC5V plug, which is a standard US outlet plug-in. It does need to be plugged in to run, but it can easily be moved anywhere you need it.

How Does Arctos Perform?

Arctos Portable AC uses evaporative cooling technology to fight high temperatures. The fan pulls hot air into the unit, where it runs through the cooling water filter, gathering cool water and filtering the air at the same time.

Most consumers find the Arctos cooling unit practical and easy to use. You can add ice to the water tank to boost the cooling power. It can also aid in adding moisture to the air and trapping dust particles.

Arctic Air Cooler Features

According to the manufacturer, Arctos has multiple features that make it stand out from the competition. Some the notable features include:

Portability – Instead of running a traditional cooling system for the entire house, the Arctos unit is 100% moveable and allows users to move it from room to room. It just needs to be plugged into a standard outlet.

Compact and Sleek Design – Arctos features a modern compact design. You can place the AC on any flat surface, easily blending with any décor. Additionally, the Arctos cooling unit doesn’t take up much space, making it ideal for small rooms.

Wide Water Tank – Some portable ACs have small water tanks that require constant refills. Arctos AC features an open 450 ml capacity water tank, which can last up to 10 hours in a single fill. The creator states that users will find the device convenient because it does not require regular refills.

Noiseless – Most traditional ACs produce a lot of noise, which may affect your concentration. Arctos AC has an inbuilt engine designed to run almost noiselessly. When in use, the engine produces a soft hum unlikely to cause any disturbance or affect your concentration. Thus, you may use the cooling unit in the bedroom or other areas without worrying about any noise disturbances.

Easy to Maintain – Arctos is an easy-to-maintain device. The creator recommends cleaning it occasionally to keep it functional. Arctos has a coaxial port located at the back of the device. It comes with a 5V USB-A connector; hence you do not need to walk around carrying multiple wires.

Kid/Pet-Friendly – The Arctos cooling unit has a sturdy design, and all its parts are encased inside a durable plastic. The manufacturer claims you can comfortably use it in households with kids and pets without worrying about accidents.

Cost-Effective – Traditional air coolers require professionals to install and maintain, thus adding to the overall cost. The Arctos Portable AC is affordable, easy to maintain, and does not require a professional installation. Additionally, the air cooler uses minimal power, lowering your overall utility bills.

How to Operate the Arctos Portable AC

Arctos is a device that is easy to operate and use. After receiving your package, the manufacturer recommends setting it out and ensuring it has all its components. Each Arctos unit comes with a user-friendly manual to help you identify all the detachable components, for example, the water filter. You can use Arctos Portable AC in three easy steps:

Place the cooling unit on a flat surface and charge it. It comes with a standard DC5V plug for plugging into a US outlet. Eject the filter from the drawer, soak it in water and attach it back. Fill the 450 ml capacity water tank with water or ice cubes and turn the device on. It has three-speed settings, and users opt for the one that suits their needs.

Arctos Portable AC Benefits

Arctos AC is lightweight and portable.

Arctos is an energy-saving cooling unit that can help you save money

It has an inbuilt noiseless engine, therefore perfect for cooling areas that require zero noise disturbance

Arctos is a multifunctional cooling unit that also serves as a humidifier. Arctos is perfect for people who suffer from dry air.

How to Maintain Arctos Air Cooler

Arctos AC manufacturer recommends dusting the exterior part of the cooling unit using a damp cloth. For optimal performance, the customers should replace the water filter every 1-3 months, depending on how often they use the device. When not in use, Arctos maker recommends drying the filter and the unit before placing it in the box for storage.

Purchasing the Arctos Portable AC

Customers can only purchase the Arctos Portable AC unit via the official website. They offer several package options, with an increasing discount for ordering more than one unit;

Buy one Arctos Portable AC unit for $89.99

Buy two Arctos Portable AC units for $179.98

Buy three Arctos Portable AC units for $201.99

Buy four Arctos Portable AC units for $246.99

Each Arctos cooling unit comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you have any additional questions or inquire about a refund, please contact customer service via the following methods:

Telephone: 1-866-304-4241

Email: Arctos@rephelpdesk.com

Mail: Ontel Products Corp. 21 Law Drive, Fairfield, NJ 07004

Final Word

Arctos AC is a portable cooling unit perfect for indoor and outdoor use where a standard US outlet is accessible. It produces negligible sounds and uses minimal power. The multifunctional Arctos cooling unit also serves as a humidifier. Visit the official website to order your Arctos Portable AC unit today!

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