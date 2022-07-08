Best Liver Supplement to Take: Top Pills for Healthy Liver Support

Your liver is the detoxification center of your body that protects it from all types of toxins. A healthy liver is vital to the overall health of your body. The liver is the largest organ of your body that perches on the right side of your abdomen, just below the rib cage. Due to the detoxifying role of your liver, it is a major deciding factor in the quality of life you lead.

Many people take supplements to promote the health of their liver. These supplements help prevent inflammation and support the function of the liver by eliminating harmful substances from the body.

With so many options available in the market, it might be tough for you to pick the best one.

Therefore, our editorial team surfed through clinical studies, tested supplements, and contacted manufacturers to develop the safest and most effective liver health supplements. We have prepared an all-inclusive guide that will help you choose the best supplement to support your liver health.

Best Liver Health Supplements

Here are some of the best liver health supplements available in the market:

Liver Reset By Organifi

Liver Reset by Organifi is one of the most widely used liver health supplements. It is replete with liver-supporting superfoods, i.e., artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root, Triphala, and milk thistle. All the ingredients present in Liver Reset have been used in folk medicine for centuries. The effectiveness of these ingredients has also been verified in the light of science.

Organifi is one of the most reputable brands in the supplement space. The company is honest in all advertisements and doesn’t make any fake claims. Additionally, the company is transparent with dosages of all ingredients, making it easy for you to compare the formula with other liver health supplements. You can get a month’s supply of Organifi’s Liver Reset for $27.95.

LiverWell By Live Conscious

LiverWell is a highly safe liver health supplement by Liver Conscious. The company markets the supplement as a way to enjoy a happy liver and a happy life. LiverWell contains n-acetylcysteine, milk thistle extract, and many other liver-supporting ingredients. The supplement helps support a healthy metabolism and prevents harmful substances from harming your body. It keeps your liver healthy by complementing its function and protecting it from toxins present in your body. It also aids in promoting a healthy immune function by boosting the production of certain types of immune cells. The recommended dosage for LiverWell is two capsules per day. One bottle of LiverWell is priced at $26, which makes it one of the most reasonably priced supplements on this list.

LiverMD By 1MD

LiverMD is a liver health supplement offered by 1MD, a health and wellness company that sells nutritional supplements. In addition to LiverMD, it provides many dietary supplements for digestive, heart, joint, liver, and immune health. The company has become very popular in the supplement space. LiverMD contains well-researched and scientifically-tested ingredients, e.g., N-acetylcysteine, milk-thistle, ALA, vitamin E, selenium, zinc, and other essential minerals. The formula of LiverMD is designed by a team of hepatologists and other medical experts. One bottle of LiverMD is priced at $44.99.

Zenith Detox By Zenith Labs

Developed by Zenith Labs, Zenith Detox, a nutritional supplement that supports your liver’s structural and functional role. It also aids in phase 1 and 2 detoxification. In addition to promoting an improved liver function, Zenith Detox offers other benefits like increased energy, fewer joint aches, radiant complexion, etc.

The Zenith Detox formula contains scientifically tested ingredients and has been designed by medical experts. The primary ingredients of Zenith Detox are l-methionine, schizandra berry extract, and setria glutathione. One bottle of Zenith Detox is priced at $49.

Advanced Liver Support By Advanced Bionutritionals

Advanced Liver Support by Advanced Bionutrtrionals contains alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), milk thistle extract, selenium, n-acetylcysteine, glycyrrhizin, and many other liver-boosting ingredients. Though the supplement is manufactured in the United States, the ingredients are sourced from their native countries. The supplement promotes a healthy inflammatory response, prevents oxidative stress, and boosts lipid metabolism. Additionally, it may help improve brain health.

The recommended dosage for Advanced Liver Support is four capsules per day, preferably 2 in the morning and 2 in the evening. One bottle of Advanced Liver Support is priced at $39.95.

Morning Complete By ActivatedYou

Morning Complete is a nutritional supplement that supports your overall health. Developed by ActivatedYou, Morning Complete is not explicitly advertised as a liver support supplement. However, the ingredients present in the supplement help promote a healthy liver function. The supplement is filled with prebiotics and probiotics that aid in all types of detoxification. Additionally, it contains fiber, green superfoods, and other liver-supporting ingredients.

The Morning Complete supplement comes in the form of liquid. It is described as “a powerful wellness drink” by its manufacturer. It supports your body in multiple ways, i.e., reduces oxidative stressors, promotes cell function, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, etc. One bottle of Morning Complete is priced at $79.

Ugent Liver 911 By Phytage Labs

Developed by Phytage Labs, Urgent Liver 911 supports liver health in multiple ways. The supplement is infused with natural ingredients like beetroot extract, artichoke, dandelion, milk thistle extract, celery seed, etc. The dosage of many ingredients present in Urgent Liver 911 is nearly similar to the dosages in Liver Support Plus.

Urgent Liver 911 has 23 potent ingredients that support a healthy liver function. These ingredients help remove excessive fat that clogs your liver and decrease its functionality. Additionally, these ingredients help detoxify your liver by reversing oxidative stress and other types of liver damage. One bottle of Urgent Liver 911 is priced at $69.95.

Liver Health Formula By PureHealth Research

Liver Health Formula is a widely recognized liver health supplement designed by a naturopathic doctor. According to the doctor who developed the Liver Health Formula, the supplement helps revitalize your body by providing long-lasting energy boosts, a slim waistline, and more remarkable thinking ability. In addition to liver support, the supplement offers many other health benefits. The primary ingredients present in the supplement include alfalfa, beetroot extract, and ginger. It also contains other ingredients in almost all liver health supplements, e.g., turmeric, dandelion, artichoke extract, and milk thistle extract. One bottle of Liver Health Formula costs $49.

Liver Support By Amy Myers, MD

Liver Support is a liver health supplement designed by Amy Myers, MD. The supplement contains a powerful blend of natural ingredients that boost detoxification in your body and optimize your liver function. The supplement contains 200 mg of n-acetylcysteine that stimulates the production of glutathione. It also contains alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) that enhances your body’s inflammatory response. The dosage recommended by Myers for Liver Support is one capsule per day. One bottle of Liver Support is priced at $34.97.

Complete Liver Support By Gundry MD

Complete Liver Support by Gundry MD is one of the most low-priced yet effective liver health supplements on the list. The supplement is marketed as a “Swiss Army Knife” that helps boost your liver function. Complete Liver Support helps promote better absorption of nutrients, immune function, and metabolism. Additionally, it also improves your body’s inflammatory response, thereby strengthening the natural defense system of your body. The most distinct ingredient present in Complete Liver Support is orange peel extract (1000mg). Many benefits of the supplement are attributed to the strong dose of orange peel extract present in it. The supplement also contains other liver-boosting ingredients, including dandelion and milk thistle. One bottle of Complete Liver Support is priced at $19.48.

Support Plus By VitaPost Liver

Developed by VitaPost Liver, Support Plus is one of the most affordable liver health supplements on the list. The supplement is infused with essential minerals like zinc and liver-boosting plant and herbal extracts, e.g., artichoke, beetroot, celery seed, milk thistle, etc. Support Plus contains more ingredients than other supplements on the list. However, the dosages of the ingredients present are relatively low.

Like LiverMD, Support Plus can be purchased through Walmart and other major online retailers. One bottle of Support Plus is priced at $27.95.

Bonus Guide: The Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution

When it comes to supporting liver health, you need more than just nutritional supplements. A healthy liver requires a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, you need to make lifestyle modifications to ensure your liver health. The Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Solution is a bonus guide designed by Julissa Clay of Blue Heron Health News. It is a comprehensive guide that apprises you of all the dos and don’ts of supporting liver health. In this guide, Julissa Clay walks you through natural ways to promote a healthy liver function.

This ebook is primarily marketed as a solution to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The natural strategies it contains can help everyone improve their liver health. NAFLD is a disease in which your liver becomes clogged due to the accumulation of triglycerides. The guide explains how a fatty liver is not a disease but a choice. By following this liver health program, you can melt away fat buildups present within your liver. You can get instant access to this ebook for $49.

Liver Health Supplements – Ranking Criteria

Though all liver support supplements claim to promote a healthy liver, very few deliver the promised results. We took into account the following factors to separate the best liver health supplements from the worst:

Scientifically-proven Ingredients

While some liver health supplements use well-researched and clinically-tested ingredients, some use filler compounds with no scientific backing. The first thing that was taken into account while compiling the list was the composition of the supplement. All the supplements included in the list contain liver-supporting plant extracts and herbs that have been declared scientifically proven. Additionally, we preferred supplements rich in vitamins and essential minerals, e.g., zinc.

Effective Dosages

Many liver health supplements contain the right ingredients but the wrong dosages. All the supplements included in the list have the proper doses of each ingredient present in them.

Formulation

While hepatologists and other medical professionals formulate some supplements, some are designed by uncertificated nutritionists. Most of the supplements on our list have been developed by medical experts. We preferred supplements that have been made in consultation with medical advisory boards, hepatologists, MDs, and certified nutritionists.

Advertised Benefits

Though some companies follow the principles of integrity while running their marketing campaigns, some tend to make fake claims about their products. While compiling the list, our team was particularly wary of brands that make wild and unrealistic claims about their products. All the products included in our list come from reliable manufacturers and have been advertised honestly.

Manufacturer Reputation

The reputation of the manufacturer matters a lot when it comes to determining the quality of the product. Some companies have a long history of manufacturing effective supplements. Our list doesn’t include unestablished manufacturers whose products have not been clinically tested. Highly reputable manufacturers make all products on our list.

Transparency

When it comes to the composition of products, many manufacturers tend to be secretive. Many companies do not disclose the complete ingredient label of their products. Furthermore, some companies tend to be mysteriously vague about the ingredients and other information related to their products. All products included in our list come from manufacturers that have been transparent regarding all aspects of their products.

Price & Value

Though some people may want to spend a hundred dollars on their liver health monthly, some simply cannot afford to pay that much for a liver supplement. Our list includes a variety of products belonging to all price ranges. Nonetheless, all products included in the list are safe and effective irrespective of their price.

Scientifically-proven Benefits of Liver Health Supplement

Liver health supplements contain plant and herbal extracts whose effectiveness in supporting liver health has been corroborated by ample scientific research. Additionally, they contain vitamins and essential trace minerals, e.g., zinc, that helps promote liver function while supporting your overall health.

Milk Thistle

Most liver health supplements contain milk thistle extract. Milk thistle has been used in folk medicine for centuries to treat live disorders. Milk thistle contains silibinin, a potent membrane-stabilizing antioxidant that helps in the regeneration of liver tissue. Many lab studies and clinical trials have concluded that silibinin helps combat inflammation and protect liver cells from oxidative stress and other types of cell damage.

The evidence about the effectiveness of milk thistle in promoting liver health is somewhat contradictory. In some clinical studies, milk thistle has now shown significant improvements in liver function. According to a study conducted on children with leukemia, milk thistle can help alleviate liver damage to some extent in cancer patients.

According to a review published in 2017, silibinin (an active ingredient present in milk thistle seeds) impacts enzymatic activity in the liver and reduces the marker of cell damage. This review concluded that silibinin is effective in recovering liver damage in people suffering from liver disease. Another study published in 2018 concluded that milk thistle extract could help with liver-related diseases like hepatitis B, hepatitis C, cirrhosis.

Artichoke Leaf

Many supplements on our list contain artichoke leaf extract. Artichoke leaf extract is replete with potent antioxidants that may help protect the liver from different types of damage. There are very human studies that substantiate the role of the artichoke leaf in recovering liver damage. However, many studies conducted on animals suggest that the artichoke leaf helps regenerate liver cells. According to a study published in 2018, artichoke leaf extract can help reduce the markers of liver damage in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Dandelion Root

Though there have not been any large-scale human studies on the role of dandelion root in river health, anecdotal evidence suggests that it has powerful antioxidant properties that help prevent liver damage.

In 2006, the Journal of Ethnopharmacology reported that dandelion root had been intensively studied for its antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-inflammatory effects on the liver. However, more research is required to quantify these effects.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential trace mineral vital to immune function and several other body processes, i.e., cell division, DNA synthesis, and vascular operations. Zinc deficiency considerably increases the risk of chronic liver disease. According to a study published in 2012, zinc supplementation can help protect the liver from oxidative stress caused by hepatitis C. A tremendous amount of scientific research has substantiated the role of zinc in supporting liver health.

Licorice Root

Some liver health supplements on the list contain licorice root, a natural extract used in traditional medicine to treat liver diseases. In a trial conducted in 2013, licorice root extract was administered to 379 people with chronic hepatitis C. The participants in the licorice root extract group experienced considerable alleviation in the symptoms of hepatitis C as compared to the placebo group. Similarly, one study on rats concluded that licorice root could alleviate alcohol-induced inflammation and triglyceride buildup in the liver. However, more research is required to substantiate the effectiveness of licorice root in supporting liver health. Licorice rice extract is listed as deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) in the ingredient label of most supplements. This is because a high intake of licorice might be unsafe due to high levels of glycyrrhetinic acid, as explained by the National Institutes of Health.

Turmeric

Turmeric is replete with potent antioxidants that help fight many types of inflammation and infection. Turmeric is one of the most widely used ingredients in nutritional supplements. Additionally, the effectiveness of turmeric in improving liver function has been verified by a lot of scientific research. Turmeric has been used in traditional medicine and alternative medicine for centuries. The anti-inflammatory compounds present in turmeric helps boost liver function. Many scientific studies have reported that turmeric supplementation can help lower alanine transaminase (ALT) levels and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) levels in the body without causing any side effects. Turmeric contains a powerful antioxidant called curcumin. There’s a great deal of scientific evidence that supports the role of curcumin in improving hepatic disorders.

Yellow Dock Root

Though yellow dock mainly treats respiratory problems, it can help with certain hepatic conditions, i.e., inflammation or oxidative stress. There are a few studies that suggest that yellow dock has detoxifying powers. It helps expel waste from your body by increasing the frequency of urination. In addition to diuretic properties, yellow dock root also acts as a laxative and tonic to reduce swelling and pain of nasal passages. According to anecdotal evidence, it may also be effective in treating bacterial and fungal infections. Yellow dock root is rich in anthraquinones, compounds that possess antibacterial, fungicidal, antiviral, and antiparasitic properties. Due to its effectiveness in fighting infections, it may amplify liver and immune function.

Other Ingredients

Other ingredients in liver health supplements, e.g., choline, ginger, beetroot, alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), selenium, etc., have also been proven effective in supporting liver health. Though the quantity of evidence varies for each ingredient, all of them have been proven to support liver health.

Early Symptoms of Liver Problems

Many people suffer from liver problems and are not aware of them. Liver damage tends to worsen over time, causing liver failure, a life-threatening condition. Poor liver health adversely impacts many areas of your body. Liver damage is primarily reversible if diagnosed and treated on time. Here are some of the early symptoms associated with liver damage:

Debility and fatigue

Weight loss

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal pain

Itchy skin

Loss of appetite

Yellow-colored stool

If you experience any of these symptoms, you need to consult a doctor immediately. Symptoms associated with advanced liver damage include a tendency to bruise easily, bleeding, jaundice (yellowing of skin and eyes), mood changes and confusion, abdominal swelling, and memory loss.

Top 7 Ways to Support Liver Health

Though supplements help promote healthy liver function, lifestyle changes help create a more significant impact on your liver health. By changing your everyday habits, e.g., diet, you can keep your liver in a favorable condition. Here are some lifestyle changes that go a long way in deciding the health of your liver.

Reduce Alcohol Consumption

Alcohol is the biggest culprit behind a damaged liver. When you consume alcohol, it is metabolized by the liver. As the liver metabolizes alcohol, harmful chemicals like acetaldehyde are produced in the liver. Binge drinking can impair your liver’s ability to fight off toxins. It can lead to fat accumulation inside the liver, causing steatosis. Reducing alcohol intake to a normal range will contribute to your liver health significantly.

Reduce Smoking

People who are already suffering from liver damage should not smoke under any circumstances. However, people who have a healthy liver should reduce smoking. When you smoke, you inhale carcinogens and other harmful chemicals into your body. These toxins damage your liver as it filters them from your body. Frequent contact of the liver with these deadly chemicals can lead to impairment of liver function.

Reduce Fat Intake

Over consumption of fatty foods can damage your liver severely, precisely when it’s saturated fat. High cholesterol levels and other triglycerides in the blood can cause fat accumulation around the liver, causing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NAFLD is potentially life-threatening.

Avoid Overdosing on Medications

Medicine abuse is one of the leading causes of liver damage. Many over-the-counter antibiotics, cancer drugs, anxiolytics, immunosuppressants, and certain painkillers can cause liver damage when used in high dosages. All medications should be taken according to the doctor’s instructions.

Take a Liver Health Supplement

Taking a liver health supplement daily provides your body with powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents that purge your body of toxic chemicals and boost liver function.

Frequently Asked Questions About Liver Health Supplements

Q: What are liver health supplements?

A: Liver health supplements are dietary supplements infused with natural ingredients that support the structure and function of your liver.

Q: What is the liver?

A: The liver is the largest organ and perches beneath your ribcage on the right side of your abdomen. It is responsible for detoxification in your body, i.e., removing toxic substances from the body.

Q: How does the liver work?

A: The liver performs detoxification by regulating chemical levels in the blood and excreting bile that helps carry away toxic substances from the liver. All the blood that leaves the gut has to pass through the liver to filtrate noxious chemicals.

Q: What is the function of liver supplements?

A: Liver supplements are advertised to support liver health by optimizing liver function, promoting cell regeneration, supporting immune function, and protecting the liver against oxidative stress, inflammation, microbes, and other types of damage.

Q: Who can take liver supplements?

A: Liver supplements can be taken by anyone who’s looking to promote their liver health. Whether you experience the symptoms of liver damage or not, you can take a liver health supplement as per your doctor’s instructions.

Q: Which liver health supplement is most effective?

A: All liver health supplements on our list are safe and effective. You can read the ingredient labels of all the top-ranked liver supplements on our list and decide for yourself which one you want to take.

Q: What are the functions of the liver?

A: The liver performs various functions in your body, i.e., aids in nutrient absorption in the intestines, regulates blood composition, synthesizes coagulating chemicals, produces cholesterol and essential proteins, metabolizes certain drugs and alcohol, etc.

Q: What are the leading causes of liver damage?

A: The leading causes of liver damage include a diet rich in saturated fats, prescription medication abuse, alcohol overconsumption, and smoking. Other factors include viral diseases like hepatitis.

Q: Are liver diseases genetic?

A: Some liver diseases are genetic. However, some are caused due to unhealthy diets and other lifestyle factors, e.g., smoking.

Q: How do I know if my liver is damaged?

A: If you experience early signs of liver damage, i.e., high blood pressure, weight changes, jaundice, fatigue, loss of appetite, etc., you should get liver function tests to ascertain whether or not you’re suffering from liver damage.

Q: What can I do to support the health of my liver?

A: You can support your liver health in many ways, i.e., a healthy diet, oral supplementation, regular exercise, etc.

Q: Can liver damage exist without manifesting symptoms?

A: Yes, liver damage can exist without manifesting any signs. According to the University of Iowa, nearly 50% of people with liver damage do not experience any symptoms. Therefore, you should get medically examined every six months.

Q: Is liver damage reversible?

A: Yes, liver damage is reversible in most cases. The liver can regenerate itself even if the healthy tissue constitutes only 25% of the liver. The liver regenerates itself by replacing the damaged tissue with new cells. According to the University of Iowa, even severe liver damage, e.g., liver damage caused due to Tylenol overdose, can be reversed after a month if no complications emerge.

Q: Does Tylenol overdose cause liver damage?

A: Yes, Tylenol overdose can cause severe liver damage. Tylenol abuse can kill up to 50 to 60% of liver cells.

Q: Should I take a liver supplement?

A: If you’re looking to promote your liver health, you should take a supplement. However, it is advised that you talk to your doctor before taking the supplement. Though liver health supplements are safe, they might interfere with certain medications you may be taking.

Q: What’s the leading cause of liver damage in the United States?

A: The leading cause of liver damage in the United States is alcohol overconsumption.

Q: Is the liver the largest organ of my body?

A: Technically, the skin is the largest organ of your body. However, the liver is the largest organ inside your body.

Q: Is hepatitis A categorized as a liver disease?

A: Yes, hepatitis A is a type of liver disease. The word hepatitis means ‘inflammation of the liver.

Q: What is cirrhosis?

A: Cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that can cause permanent liver damage. Though the liver can regenerate itself, cirrhosis is associated with scar tissue formation, rendering it unable to regenerate itself.

Q: How do doctors check liver health?

A: The best way of checking liver health is through a hepatic function panel (also known as a liver function panel). The liver function panel is a series of blood tests performed simultaneously to diagnose liver disease, liver inflammation (hepatitis), or other types of liver damage.

Q: What is a liver detox?

A: A liver detox (also known as a liver cleanse or liver flush) is a program that claims to eliminate toxic substances from your body, thereby improving your liver health.

Q: Should I get a liver detox regularly?

A: There’s no concrete evidence available that supports the effectiveness of a liver detox in improving your liver function. Instead of getting a liver detox, you should make healthy lifestyle changes, e.g., stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption, exercise regularly, etc., to make sure your liver stays in an optimal condition.

Q: What’s the best diet to support liver health?

A: There are many diets you can follow to support a healthy liver. However, the most recommended diet for people suffering from liver damage is the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet is filled with fruits and vegetables that provide your body with essential antioxidants. Doctors often recommend that people who suffer from liver damage increase water consumption and eat high-fiber foods and whole-grain bread.

Q: What food is not suitable for a healthy liver?

A: Foods rich in sugar, salt, and saturated fats are not suitable for a healthy liver.

Q: Are liver health supplements safe?

A: Liver health supplements are considered safe if administered according to the doctor’s instructions. However, it may adversely impact your health if you take them without consulting a doctor. You may be taking medication that may interfere with the supplement, causing severe side effects. About 20% of liver damage in the United States is caused due to herbal nutritional supplements.

Q: Is fatty liver reversible?

A: Yes, a fatty liver is reversible. It’s a condition caused due to the accumulation of triglycerides in your liver cells. This may be caused due to your diet or genetic factors.

Q: What is NAFLD?

A: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a term used for a range of conditions caused by fat accumulation in the liver.

Best Liver Health Supplements Conclusion

Liver health supplements can support your liver health in a lot of ways. They may not be enough to keep all types of liver damage away. However, they can add to your liver support regimens by providing your body with zillions of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents to fight inflammation and infection, thereby boosting liver function. All liver health supplements on our list come with zero side effects and multitudinous benefits.