Best Weight Loss Programs – Top Diet Plans

Following a proven program to help you cut weight can improve your quality of life. Weight loss is tough, especially if you don’t know where to begin with diet and exercise.

A high-quality weight loss program will help you cut as much weight as possible without cutting too much. These programs listed below will tell you what you can eat to help you increase overall positive outcomes.

The Best Weight Loss Programs of 2022

We conducted hours of research and scientific studies to decide on this lineup of the top weight loss programs for 2022:

Nutrisystem

Custom Keto Diet

Weight Watchers

Beachbody

Golo

Noom

Hello Fresh

LA Weight Loss

Diet Direct

Beyond Body

Raw Generation

Factor 75

Nutrisystem

When people usually think of a weight loss program, the first name that comes to mind is Nutrisystem. Even after decades since its origination, the company serves many customers who want to cut weight and become healthier with balanced meals that come right to your door.

Nutrisystem gives you meal choices on what to eat and then sends them to your door. If this sounds like something you want, Nutrisystem could be the weight loss program! Subscription prices vary between $9.99 to $13.21 for each day.

There are over 160 menu items to choose from, so you have a variety of dishes at your disposal that you can make easily. This variety makes Nutrisytem the top popular weight loss program. If you do not mind being given options for your meals to help you cut weight, try Nutrisystem today.

Custom Keto Diet

Custom Keto Diet is an online-exclusive weight loss program specializing in keto diet menu plans customized based on your physiological dietary needs.

Some diet programs are made only for people of a particular size, and they make you follow a diet that may not be physiologically right for you.

Custom Keto Diet does things differently by building a specific keto diet that is physiologically right for you. Try your custom keto diet that comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee if it does not work for you.

Start your Custom Keto Diet experience with a quiz to get an idea of your physiological needs. Be truthful with your answers to get the diet plan that your body needs. Once you finish the quiz, you get your 8-week keto plan customized to what you filled out on the quiz. Purchase the meal plans and evaluate your results as you intake the higher fat and lower carbohydrate diet that physiologically suits you.

Weight Watchers

When you think of weight loss programs, people also think of Weight Watchers, now known as WW, when the company rebranded. The company reassures all customers to come out healthier and better than when they started the program.

The company has a promo for the first three months of your WW meals, being just $1 per month. Their prices start low those first few months and then increase as you continue with the program.

WW also makes your weight loss diet plan based on your physiological needs collected from a quiz. Meals are suggested based on your answers to help you start losing weight.

Based on your budget, you can customize the diet plan packages. The PersonalPoints Engine helps you to keep to your diet plan. The ZeroPoint list is integral if you want to stay full without accumulating too many points. The Weight Watchers app can also act as a recipe book for you to make your food. Doctors stand by this weight loss program, which adds to its legitimacy.

Beachbody

Beachbody specializes in filming workout videos. However, they also put out guides to help you cut weight and other resources to utilize in your weight loss journey.

Beachbody helps to cut weight by burning your body’s fat cells. There are more than 1,500 workouts to choose from to start your weight loss journey. Their best ones include 21 Day Fix, Muscle Burns Fat, and others.

The workouts are different, moving your body with high-stakes cardio rather than light workouts.

Join the Beachbody family, find the right program, stick to it, and see the weight melt off your body. Lose weight all from the comfort of your own home as you watch your chosen workout videos.

Golo

Golo’s philosophy is to help you cut weight, look your best, and adore your life because of the changes you make to your body. The company keeps the diversity of people in mind that not everyone has the same goals for losing weight. The company helps those with trouble losing weight, especially individuals more prone to stress, insulin resistance, or other weight loss blockers.

Release is one of Golo’s supplements that helps individuals with insulin resistance to lose weight naturally. Natural ingredients include plants and healthy minerals that help with appetite control, increase your immune system’s effectiveness, burn away the fat off your body, and keep your hormones even.

Rather than a workout to specific videos or pay a subscription for a diet plan, you can pay for a supplement and combine it with a naturally healthy diet and exercise regimen to see the weight fall off your body.

Even diabetics can safely utilize Golo to help cut weight off their bodies. More than 100 scientific research studies show how effective and safe the ingredients are in the supplement to expedite weight loss results. Almost 80% higher weight loss results have happened in people taking Golo. Nearly 18% of people had lower cholesterol levels, and 12.5% had lower blood pressure than before taking Golo. Over 200% of people cut inches off their waists. These are percentage effectiveness found in contrast to consuming a placebo.

Once you purchase Golo for the first time, you will receive free tools to help you with your weight loss journey. The weight loss guides include Overcoming Diet Obstacles and Golo Metabolic Solution. The myGolo online platform will help you keep in check with your weight loss journey.

Noom

Noom is a new program in the industry that has risen in popularity.

You take a quiz so that Noom can know about your goals for losing weight and age, weight, and other features. Then your profile will be made based on your answers.

Noom focuses on the psychology behind weight loss rather than the physical part. The program helps work with your brain and its relationships with your food to cut weight effectively. It does not focus on making a caloric deficit like other diet plans.

Participating in Noom’s weight loss program allows you to pick up on how you think about food to build healthier eating habits psychologically. By changing how you feel about food, you can cut weight accordingly.

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh sends you the ingredients you need to prepare your meals, so you aren’t wondering what’s for dinner every night.

You may have difficulty cutting weight because preparing healthy meals is challenging. Hello Fresh can stop that hardship from happening. When you order HelloFresh, all the ingredients you receive are specific to the recipe so that you are only eating a portion-controlled serving at mealtime. The recipes are seamless so that anyone can follow them, and even children approve of them if you have little.

HelloFresh puts out 25 recipes per week to give their customers more variety to customize their meal plans. Select the meals that best help you if you want to lose weight.

The company has built its brand identity to become a highly touted meal kit amongst dieters. If you want the freshest ingredients and unique and tasty dishes to boot, try Hello Fresh today!

LA Weight Loss

Like other diet programs, LA Weight Loss works with your physical needs to help you enhance your health and wellness.

Different diet plans include LA Life Max, LA Life Essential, or LA Life Quickstart to decrease your weight based on science.

Your body will burn calories at every moment of the day so that you can stay energetic while keeping your appetite under control. It keeps your body in sync healthfully rather than working against your body like some fad diets.

When you sign up for the program, you also gain access to their mobile app. You can try any of their supplements to help you lose weight. Many consumers have given LA Weight Loss positive reviews for how much they love the program to cut weight and improve their health and wellness.

Diet Direct

Diet Direct takes a different approach in having their diet plan include high amounts of protein. Whether you want high-protein snacks or meals, you can choose what you like to keep your weight loss plan to yourself.

The company offers more high-quality yet cost-effective meals at $1.64 each meal rather than almost $8 per meal like other leading competitors.

The subscription comes with freebies, including customizable menu plans, guides to help you succeed on your weight loss journey, and even meal replacement shakes.

Rather than do all the cooking, use Diet Direct as your resource for easy meal planning.

Beyond Body

Beyond Body can help you meet your weight loss goals. Sticking to the weight loss program will help you increase your health and wellness by utilizing a specific book.

You are met with another quiz like other weight loss program websites. Once finished, you get your book customized to how you answered the questions on the quiz. You receive meal plans, recipes, and food lists for shopping. This helps your weight loss journey to pan out smoother.

Rather than follow a streamlined diet program, you can enjoy a custom weight loss program dedicated to everyone’s diverse needs physiologically.

The quiz instantly creates the book for you so that you can digitally access your diet plan to get started immediately.

Raw Generation

Raw Generation takes a different approach. You drink juices to lose weight rather than full meals, workout videos, or supplements.

These are a great complement to your healthy diet regimen at home.

It’s a build-your-own box weight loss plan where you can mix and match 12 juices of your choice. If you desire a full juice cleanse, the whole box can give you two days worth of juice cleansing.

Some juices cleanse your body, and others help you cut weight. They are all-natural, made with raw and fresh ingredients from only plants. No artificial flavors or colors are added to the juices. Vegans will enjoy them because they do not contain soy, gluten, or dairy.

Factor 75

Factor 75 has 27 choices every week to help you create a weight loss menu plan. New menus come out each week as well. The company’s well-trained chefs cook all your meals and then ship them straight to your door.

This company works like other diet companies that make the meals ahead for you. You don’t have to open your fridge to figure out what is for dinner each night. You receive freshly prepared meals that are delicious and healthy for you when you order from Factor 75.

Factor 75 listens to what you desire from a diet, whether you want vegan plant-based meals, low-carb meals, or even ketogenic.

The plethora of meal choices such as spicy turkey poblano, ropa vieja, and other dishes will have you speculating on how great of a week you will have with the freshly prepared meals that are also good for you!

Ranking Variables for the Top Weight Loss Programs

Even though programs that help you to cut weight say they can do that for you, not every one of them is created the same.

We considered these ranking variables to give you the best of the best programs to choose from:

Variety of Menu Choices

The higher echelon weight loss programs allow you to choose from many menu options to mix and match what you want to eat. If you eat the same dishes every week, you can get annoyed by the few options you have to eat. Our editorial team preferred the companies that had a variety of menu choices.

How You Customize Your Diet Plan

The best companies that offer diet programs allow for more diet preferences rather than just a set diet for all people. People that follow vegan, kosher, or keto diets can enjoy them when on a diet program. Perhaps you do not favor specific foods. The weight loss programs allow you to choose the meals you want without eating what you do not like.

Cost and Product Value

Different programs have rates that range from $5 to $50 each day, depending on how much you have to spend per meal. While some do not mind paying whatever amount, others desire more budget-friendly programs. We did not show only budget-friendly or only premium-priced weight loss programs. However, we wanted to display a variety of options so that you can get delicious meals no matter what you paid.

Can Follow Easily

If the recipes (or ready-made meals) make the weight loss program easy to follow, it will help users lose weight. If any individual can follow what is entailed for the weight loss program, you will want to keep to the plan better.

How Easy It Is To Make the Meals

While some diet plans send you ready-to-heat meals, different programs send you the dishes so that you can make the meals yourself. Everyone likes unique ways to cook a dish. Our editorial team wanted to show programs that allowed you to cook food in 20 minutes or less time.

The Outcome of Cutting Weight

Some programs such as Nutrisystem have been around for many years. Others have only just come on the scene like Noom. There are many positive reviews for various weight loss programs, whether new or veterans in the industry. Our editorial team tested out the programs when we could to see what all the rave was about. However, we considered more customer reviews.

Transparently Marketed Weight Loss Claims

You may lose up to two pounds each week while doing a weight loss program and undergoing a well-rounded exercise regimen. This is a healthy range for weight loss every week. However, the companies that make significant claims that you lose more than 20 pounds in a month are hogwash. Steer clear of the companies that boast such claims and stick with the programs that transparently market their weight-loss claims.

Success for the Long-Term

Some weight loss programs that cook your meals are great until you have to start cooking your own again. We wanted to choose programs that allow you to gain success in the long-term in helping you to cut weight. They can give you weight loss guides, recipe books, and other resources to help you develop your weight loss journey.

Satisfaction Guarantee

Satisfaction guarantees mean that a weight loss program is confident that their regimen will work for you. Some may give you a 30 to 60-day satisfaction guarantee that can be fully refunded if it does not work for you. Others can give you a week’s free trial that does not cost you a penny. Companies with satisfaction guarantees may work more so than those without them.

How Tasty the Meals Are

If the dishes taste great and the company samples their food before sending it out, chances are you have a high-quality, delicious weight loss program meal. Sometimes it’s difficult to get tasty flavors and product quality combined into a cohesive package, but every program has its niche.

High-Quality Ingredients

Some diet plans may taste just like the frozen microwave meals you buy at the grocery store. Other programs are cooked by gourmet chefs that are tasty and affordable. You pay a little higher on some weight loss programs to get the quality necessary. You can lose weight better with higher quality ingredients and dishes that mix vegetables and fruits with a touch of grains.

Ability to Control Hunger Spikes

Losing weight happens because of a caloric deficit. The highest quality weight loss programs allow you to get what your body needs food-wise without constantly feeling hungry. You may have to consume six small meals each day to tame your hunger with some weight loss programs. You may have bigger meals every day that are higher in macronutrients such as fiber, proteins, and fats that will help to keep you fuller longer.

How You Can Personalize Your Meal Plans

Everyone is physiologically different, so we all lose weight in different ways. Our editorial team preferred the weight loss programs that gave you more personalization options to customize your meal plans. Rather than give you the same choices for meals as everyone else, many companies customize meal plans especially for you based on your physiology, whether you are male or female, your specific age, and additional variables.

Doctor Recommended

If any diet program was doctor recommended, they ranked higher in our lineup. Doctor recommendations increase the diet program’s overall credibility.

How Weight Loss Programs Help You Lose Weight

You receive resources to help you cut weight when you sign up for a weight loss program.

You may get resources such as:

Meal suggestions, food lists to help you with shopping, and recipe books.

You only need to pop in the microwave prepared meals or put the ingredients together to cook yourself.

Weight loss ebooks or other media such as videos

Smartphone apps that assist you with losing weight.

Weight loss coaching from accredited professionals such as doctors.

Any other resources you can utilize to cut weight seamlessly.

While some people do not mind the ready-made meals, others want to take charge of their weight loss journey. You may not have to pay a penny for some programs as different companies give you weight loss resources when you purchase their subscription.

The Side Effects of Using a Weight Loss Program

As long as you are a healthy person, there are usually no side effects if you are to use a diet program. Depending on how you go about your weight loss journey, you may have varied side effects such as:

Fatigue

More prone to being cold

Sometimes dizzy

Bad breath

Off and on headaches

Irregularity

Sometimes these side effects occur because you are cutting fat from your body. When a person’s ketone levels are higher than usual, people may experience “keto breath.” Hence, their body extinguishes fat rather than carbohydrates to boost their energy levels. This is a typical experience when cutting weight from your body.

The 10 Top Weight Loss Tips

The National Health Service, as well as additional authority in the health industry, states that there are tips you should follow to cut weight from your body effectively:

Skipping Breakfast is a No-No

Eating less food by skipping breakfast may feel like you are doing the right thing to cut weight. This action does not gain you the vitamins and minerals you need to keep healthy. If you do not eat a balanced breakfast, you may snack more during the day.

Balanced Meals Are A Must

Keeping your meals at the exact times each day will help with regular calorie burning. You will also feel less need to snack on sugary or salty foods throughout the day.

Pack on the Veggies and Fruits

4 out of 5 people throughout America do not get what is nutritionally needed from veggies and fruits every day. This is a stunning statistic. Veggies and fruits are packed with natural sugars, minerals, fibers, and vitamins to help your body operate. They fill your body with what you need so that you do not rely on snacks to fill you up.

Keep It Moving

Keep it moving with exercise activities to reinforce your weight loss goals. Staying active rather than sedentary will expedite your weight loss and increase caloric burning throughout the day. You will see more results going through this avenue than just following a healthy diet. Going on a half-hour power walk each day could help you lose weight faster than just being active while cleaning your home.

Maintain a High Fiber Diet

Fiber is a macronutrient that helps you to cut weight. It makes you feel fuller once you consume a higher fiber meal such as oatmeal or an apple. It makes contact with the water in your body and fills up to be full for more extended periods. It cleanses your body by moving waste out of your digestive tract. This means fewer toxins in your body. The recommended diet plan to help you have a high fiber diet includes vegetables, oats, beans, lentils, and brown pasta or rice.

Smaller Plates Mean Smaller Portions

If you use a smaller plate, you will think you are consuming more food to feel fuller quicker. The smaller portions you eat will look bigger to you as you fill them up on a small plate. Plates or bowls that are too big can cause you to overeat.

Control Your Sugar Intake

Rather than altogether nixing your favorite treats from your diet, spread them out to control your sugar intake. If you ban them entirely from your diet, you will only crave them more and could cause overeating if you make it up in your mind that you want them one day. Having your favorite special treat off one will help you keep your weight loss goals.

Meal Planning Is the Best Policy

Meal planning will help you stay on track with your diet to avoid eating out or binging on snacks. Plan all your meals to help you stay focused. While it can take some time to plan out your meals, it will help you cut weight in the long run.

Eat With Your Health in Mind

Eating with your health in mind is needed for losing weight. You can decrease your portion sizes and keep your hunger at bay as you eat with your health in mind. Chewing your food thoroughly and thinking about its flavor and taste will help you to appreciate your food more. If you consume your food too fast, you may not know when your body is genuinely full or still hungry.

Strength Training is Better Than Low-Level Cardio

Muscle helps to burn additional calories compared to fat. Building your muscles will help you to cut weight in the long run. Strength training is better than low-level cardio to develop your muscles and keep on burning fat off your body.

Science-Based Research Related to Weight Loss Programs

The highest quality weight loss programs are evaluated with science-based research to confirm their legitimacy. Popular brands such as Nutrisystem and Weight Watchers have undergone many scientific studies to enforce their legitimacy. These are some of the studies on top weight loss programs.

One scientific study conducted in 2015 showed how well weight loss programs do for their participants. Different periods of 3 months to a year were observed to see how weight loss occurred within those times for various individuals. Jenny Craig and WW were the top 2 contenders of the companies that gave people better weight loss results.

Cutting weight is not just about a balanced diet and an exercise regimen. You must also change your overall habits. Your lifestyle must reflect that of a healthy person to maintain your weight. Behavior reform is essential as you go about losing weight. Reforming your mindset and behaviors will end the fad diets you seek and have you on a more successful weight loss journey.

Another study conducted in 2018 showed what variables can help people maximize their weight loss results, and they include the following:

Safety

Effectiveness

Nutritional adequacy

The ability to purchase the product (affordability)

A product that helps you keep weight off for a more extended period.

It helps meet your weight loss journey goals no matter your physiological needs or overall desires or even what you medically endure.

These factors will help you to lose weight better.

The Perks of Losing Weight

The Center for Disease Control says that even a minor weight loss can help your body. If you lose up to 10% of your body weight, you can:

Get your blood pressure to a healthy level.

Decrease bad cholesterol.

Lessen blood sugars in your body.

Limit your chances of obesity.

Feel more energetic, move more, and be more confident.

FAQs Concerning Weight Loss Programs

You may still wonder about how legitimate weight loss programs are. Here are the answers to some of the many questions you ask about them.

Q: Will consuming fat hinder me from losing weight?

A: Monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats are acceptable for consumption. However, foods high in saturated fats will hinder your body from cutting weight. Healthier fat options are tofu, olive oil, avocado, and nuts.

Q: Is meal planning necessary to lose weight?

A: It’s unnecessary, but it will help you focus on your diet plan. If you do not adequately plan your meals, you are more prone to salty and sweet snacking that will keep the weight on you.

Q: Are food diaries needed when I am on a weight loss journey?

A: If you document what you eat, you are more accountable for what you consume throughout the day. You can cut weight two-fold if you keep a food diary.

Q: What carbohydrates are ok for helping me to cut weight?

A: Some stay on a low-carb diet to maintain weight loss. However, carbs are essential to give your body energy. Healthier carbs can be sourced from veggies, fruit, and whole grains. Steer away from junk food carbs, so you do not hinder your progress.

Q: How much weight can you lose in 7 days?

A: Average individuals cut 1-2 pounds from their body every seven days. Some males can effectively shed 3-5 pounds every seven days.

Q: What amount of weight can I cut when I am in one of these programs?

A: Most people can cut 10% of their weight off their body within three months, based on scientific findings. You can lose up to 5% of your body weight in month four.

Q: What number of times should I eat to cut weight?

A: The time you eat does not influence your weight loss. Smaller meals during the day help the best in cutting weight.

Q: Will a weight loss program cause me to be hungry?

A: The highest quality programs maintain appetite control so that you can feel fuller longer. Foods with more protein and fiber will help you with this.

Q: Are they safe to do?

A: Healthy adults can engage in weight loss programs. If you take specific medication or have a medical condition, speak with your doctor before starting a weight loss program.

Q: Am I able to consume caffeinated beverages during this program?

A: Caffeine is a considerable ingredient in helping you cut weight. Use caffeine in moderation during your weight loss program.

Q: Should I drink alcohol if I am in one of these programs?

A: Consider alcohol as one of your off-and-on treats rather than regularly consuming it.

Q: Can I dine out when I am on a diet plan?

A: Follow your diet plan’s specific restaurant dish recommendations to keep on your weight loss journey.

Q: Is exercise necessary when I am doing a weight loss program?

A: You need at least some activity while you are losing weight. Consider a brisk walk or quick run on the treadmill to pump your heart.

Q: What weight loss program can people with diabetes try?

A: WW, Noom, Nutrisystem, and Beach Body recommend weight loss programs for diabetics.

Q: Can you lose weight indefinitely?

A: The best programs will help you keep the weight off your body.

Q: Can genes hinder weight loss progress?

A: Genes may hinder your weight loss, but there are ways around finding what works best for your physiology to cut weight.

Q: Is counting calories necessary for weight loss?

A: This answer depends on what the weight loss programs suggest. Do what makes you feel comfortable!

Q: Which company offers the top weight loss program?

A: The top 3 are Nutrisystem, Custom Keto Diet, and WW. Check our lineup above for all the ultimate weight loss programs.

Q: What type of exercise will help me better with cutting weight?

A: Any type of exercise you desire will expedite your weight loss.

Q: Can insurance pay for weight loss programs?

A: Weight clinics will do this while weight loss programs themselves do not.

Q: What is the general price for a diet plan program?

A: Some can cost as low as $10 each month or as high as $500 a month for premium options. It will depend on the brand, its services, and its overall quality. It will cost more for a meals subscription than one for access to workout videos.

The Best Weight Loss Programs of 2022 Final Thoughts

Weight loss programs have become a more modern approach than regular diet and exercise to improve overall health and wellness.

Select the program that works best for you and helps you customize meals and workout plans based on your body’s needs.

You can find more information about any of the top weight loss programs from our lineup to start your weight loss journey today!