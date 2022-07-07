Best Portable AC (Mini Portable Air Conditioners)

Centralized air conditioners or window units are not feasible in many cases. Sometimes, the room might not allow you to get a central air conditioning or window AC setup. And in those cases, your only option would be to get a portable AC unit.

Even though those air conditioners are not great at noise levels and efficiency, the best portable AC units can turn things around. They will be highly versatile and mobile. And the best part is that they will provide a good amount of airflow and cooling output to keep you comfortable throughout the entire summer.

Want to grab yourself portable ACs such as that? We are here to make things easier for you!

The Top 22 Best Portable Air Conditioners in 2022

Most personal air coolers will utilize inefficient cooling systems or will not just have the cooling capacity to keep you cool. And compared to traditional air conditioners, you can not just scrutinize them by considering the ton rating. So, we had to test out the top-rated personal air conditioners intensively. These stood out from our tests:

ChillWell AC

Ice House Portable AC

HydroBoost Portable AC

IcyBreeze

EvaPolar

ZeroBreeze

New Air Portable ACs

RW Flame Portable Air Conditioners

Sleep Connection Cool Mist Humidifier

Arctic Box

IceBox Cordless Air Cooler

CoolEdge

CoolMe Pro

CoolX

Aero Cool Portable AC

Williston Force

NexFan Evo UV Cooler

Air Cooler Pro

Sylvane Portable Air Conditioners

Sion Cooler

UV Cooler

CoolFeel Max

ChillWell AC

A hassle-free setup process is something that most portable units can bring to the table. So, we were pretty impressed when we stumbled upon this personal air cooler from ChillWell AC.

Unlike the regular portable units, you will not need to go through any hassles in setting this air conditioner up. ChillWell Portable AC has an easy-to-work-with design and comes with all the instructions that you will ever need.

But that is not the only thing that made this personal air cooler get on our best portable air conditioner list. It relies on the evaporation method to offer cool air and remove the hot air from the area. Thanks to that method, this evaporative cooler will be capable of dispensing cool air wherever and whenever you need it.

The portable air conditioner features multiple air cooling settings. You can control the cooling mode and adjust the temperature and speed with those. Also, the personal air cooler works exceptionally well in hot and dry climates. That is because it adds moisture to the air to cool down the area.

Highlighted Features

The installation process is hassle-free

Has multiple cooling power settings

Works well in both dry and hot climates

Easy to use

Small and compact

Ice House Portable AC

Unlike most other portable units, this portable air conditioner lives up to its name. Want to know what we are referring to here? Continue reading to find out!

Ice House Portable AC utilizes water to cool the air around you. And it does a great job at rapidly getting the temperature of your surrounding. It even has high energy efficiency. Even though it will cool the air around you quickly, it will not raise your electricity bill.

Other than having high energy efficiency, it can improve air quality. The air filter of the mini air conditioner will ensure that the air does not have any harmful particles from the exhaust. It is also one portable air cooler that can purify the air around you.

Another thing that sets it apart from other air coolers is its noise-free nature. Compared to most personal air coolers, it operates while making minimal noise. The portable AC also has a rechargeable battery, which you can recharge with a USB cable. You can also adjust the cooling power through the buttons on the top.

Highlighted Features

Humidifies the air to cool the area

Can rapidly drop down the surrounding temperature

It works as an air purifier and can offer fresh air

Makes low noise

It has a rechargeable battery

HydroBoost Portable AC

Most personal air coolers will have one mode, only providing a cool breeze. And that is fine. But HydroBoost Portable AC has gone a step ahead and brought a portable air cooler that is highly versatile.

So, what makes the portable air cooler versatile? It has three different modes. You can use it as a fan, air conditioner, or air humidifier. But that is not the only thing that makes it a good pick for the best portable air conditioner. Its cooling capacity is pretty high, and it can offer 4 hours of cooling output with a single water refill.

This evaporative cooler will not raise your electricity bill like a window unit. It operates with just 8 watts. Even if you compare it with a highly energy-efficient window kit, that 8 watts power rating is considerably low!

Along with the high energy efficiency, it has another trait that you will not find in a regular evaporative cooler. It operates by making as little noise as possible. That means you can just let it cool the entire room without worrying about waking you up from sleep.

Highlighted Features

It has three different modes

The water tank capacity is pretty high

Easy to use

Boasts a high energy efficiency

Quiet and offers quick cooling

IcyBreeze

Not impressed with the cooling power of the available portable AC units? Want to get a mini air conditioner that will quickly get the hot air out of your surrounding? You need to check out the IcyBreeze.

The runtime is the first thing that makes this portable AC unit a good pick for the best portable air conditioner. Instead of offering just a couple of hours of cooling, it provides 6 hours of continuous cold air with a single charge. And it can quickly cool the air around you for the robust cooling system inside, regardless of the room size.

It also works differently than other portable air conditioners. Instead of adding moisture, it lowers the temperature by transferring the surrounding air to the inside. In other words, it will take in warm air and provide a cool breeze through the exhaust tube.

Furthermore, this portable air conditioner is highly mobile. It has wheels on the back, which will let you move it around without facing any issues. And due to its working mechanism, IcyBreeze portable AC unit will work a charm in both dry and humid climates.

Highlighted Features

Offers 6 hours of run time with a single charge

Can quickly cool down the surrounding space

It has a unique working mechanism

Highly mobile

Efficiently cools down the area

EvaPolar

While looking for the best portable air conditioners, you might want to get something more than a personal air conditioner. Well, in that case, consider what EvaPolar.

Are you wondering what makes it more than a regular personal air conditioner? Well, it can handle the rooms with higher square feet area. If you are worried about your room size, you can pick this portable air conditioner without thinking twice. It achieves that capability due to having a higher cooling power.

However, the intensity of the breeze of this air cooler is not that high. It provides a gentle breeze, which will enhance the comfort level. Also, it has smart features that you will not generally see in other portable air conditioners. You can control the unit voice! Yes, there will be no need to press buttons or remote control.

Along with that, the smart portable air conditioner has LED backlights. That is another thing you will not see in regular personal air coolers. Also, it has a slim and sleek design.

Highlighted Features

Has smart air conditioner features

It offers a gentle breeze and is for rooms with high square feet area

Sports a slim and sleek design

Boasts LED backlights

Works without remote control; has voice controls

ZeroBreeze

Who said portable ACs are only for indoor use? ZeroBreeze did not! Are you wondering what we mean by that? You will soon find out!

As you might have guessed, this portable AC is an outdoor air conditioner. Whether you are spending the night in your camping van or camping in the backyard, this personal air cooler can keep you comfy and cool. And even though it is an outdoor unit, it still fits in the mini air conditioner category!

This portable AC boasts a 23k BTU of power to offer such a type of air cooling. But it still runs on battery! So, it will be possible to carry this mini air conditioner pretty much everywhere. You can even enhance its running power by getting a portable charging station.

Additionally, the design of this portable unit is pretty sleek. In other words, no matter where you decide to keep it, this portable AC will not look out of place.

Highlighted Features

Has 23K BTU of power

Runs of battery and highly mobile

Boasts a staggeringly high amount of air cooling power

Features a sleek design

It cools down its surrounding area pretty fast

New Air Portable ACs

Can’t settle for a particular power level when choosing the best air conditioner? New Air has an extensive lineup of portable ACs that offer you many options.

New Air Portable ACs start from a pretty budget-friendly price point. So, you will not have to break your bank to get the warm air out of your surrounding and enjoy a breeze of cool air. The lineup of air conditioners also has varying power levels. They start from 6k BTU and go all the way to 12k BTU.

The high range of options is not the lineup’s only offering. Each of the air conditioners has a sleek and compact design, and some come with wheels on the bottom. Thanks to that, it will be easy for you to move the units around.

Additionally, you will find multiple hose portable air conditioner models. The dual hose models will keep the warm air outside your home while keeping the air inside cool. And each dual-hose model can also exhaust heat without consuming too much power.

Highlighted Features

Has tons of different air coolers

The portable air conditioners come in varying power levels

Some of the units have wheels on the bottom

It has dual models with a dual-hose design

The dual-hose models have an exhaust hose for getting heat out

RW Flame Portable Air Conditioners

Wouldn’t it be great if you could control the portable air conditioner with a convenient remote control? Even though most air coolers do not offer that convenience, the case is not the same for this lineup of RW Flame.

Most of the air coolers from this brand will come with remote control. That will make it easier for you to control the personal air cooler. Also, some of the basic air conditioners on the lineup have advanced functions. They will let you control the speed and mode of cooling.

Furthermore, the basic models also have a programmable timer setting. With that, you can turn the personal air cooler for a particular amount of time without the need to turn it off manually.

Nonetheless, there are air coolers with exhaust hose mounts on the higher spectrum of the lineup. Those ac units will have a larger tank capacity and are capable of cooling rooms with high square feet area quickly.

Highlighted Features

Has air coolers with remote controls

The air conditioners have programmable timer settings

Some models come with an exhaust hose mount

The water tank capacity of the high-end models is pretty high

Can quickly cool the rooms with higher square feet area

Sleep Connection Cool Mist Humidifier

You do not have to spend a lot of cash to get the best portable air conditioner. And that is exactly what Sleep Connection believes.

The first highlight of the Sleep Connection Cool Mist Humidifier is its size. While most air conditioners will fail to keep the form factor small, the brand has managed to make this fit into a cupholder. Yes! You can use the portable air conditioner while driving in your car!

But do not let the size of the portable air conditioner fool you. It can drastically lower the temperature of the air. The personal air conditioner gains that ability for the misting function. Also, as it mists the air periodically, it does not require high power.

Additionally, the portable air conditioner comes with a unique design. It will not stick out or look cheap if you keep it on a desk.

Highlighted Features

Boasts a compact form factor

It comes in an affordable price point

Can drastically lower the temperature of the area

Features a good looking design

Consumes low power

Arctic Box

The Arctic Box is a portable air conditioner that can keep you safe from heat waves. And it utilizes a unique air conditioner mechanism to offer that protection.

Like a standard evaporative cooler, this portable air conditioner sucks out the dry and hot air into the unit. But this evaporative cooler has an efficient exhaust system. It will push out the cool and refreshing breeze to make your surroundings gain a low temperature.

As the personal air conditioner can lower the dryness of the air, you can enhance your overall comfort level with the unit. And it will even get rid of the stickiness that the summer season usually brings.

Moreover, the water tank door of the portable air conditioner is easy to work with. You will not have to go through any hassles while refilling the water tank. Also, you can easily carry this personal air conditioner with you everywhere due to the small form factor.

Highlighted Features

Boasts a unique cooling mechanism

Lowers the dryness of the air

It gets rid of the warm air around you

Reduces stickiness from the air

Compact and has a convenient water tank door

IceBox Cordless Air Cooler

We have got another personal air conditioner that lives up to its name. And it’s an excellent pick for the best portable air conditioner.

First of all, IceBox Cordless Air Cooler has a cord-free design. That means you will not have to worry about any power outlet when using this air cooler. And with a full charge, you can get up to five hours of runtime, which is not a small amount.

You will also have good flexibility with the portable air conditioner. The unit has an adjustable speed and direction mechanism. By adjusting those parameters, you can adjust the comfort level and the overall experience with the air cooler.

There are smart features available as well. This smart portable air conditioner has an air purification mode and mood lights to breathe clean and fresh air anywhere and everywhere.

Highlighted Features

Boasts a cord-free design

It can offer up to 5 hours of run time with a single charge

Has adjustable airspeed mechanism

Features air purification mood

Features mood lights

CoolEdge

Are you looking for portable air conditioners that do not come in dull colors? You should keep the CoolEdge in your consideration!

Unlike other air conditioners, this portable comes in plenty of different color options. And the good thing about the colors is that they look pretty sleek. So, you can easily make the portable air conditioners blend in on your desk and workspace.

However, its cooling capacity is good for the best portable air conditioner. It can blow air out in different intensities. And for the small form factor, you can carry it pretty much everywhere.

Other than that, the portable air conditioner has a phone stand on top. With that, you can keep your mobile in front of you while the device cools you from the front. Also, it makes little to no noise while running. For that reason, you can keep the portable air conditioner running when you sleep without any issues.

Highlighted Features

Available in different color options

It has a sleek design

Compact and easy to carry

Features a phone stand on the top

Makes low noise during operation

CoolMe Pro

If you were looking for a fast-working portable air conditioner that is exceptionally versatile, CoolMe Pro is probably the right choice!

Let us first talk about how versatile the portable air conditioner is. It has three different modes. With just a flick of a switch, you can humidify, cool, or purifier the air around you. And even though it is exceptionally versatile, it has a light and sleek housing.

Another great thing about the portable air conditioner is that it is non-toxic and freon-free. So, you will not have to worry about any health complications while using the unit. Also, the water tank of the portable air conditioner is pretty large.

You will not even have to worry about it disturbing your sleep. Unlike regular portable air conditioners, it operates while making considerably low noise. It even consumes a reasonably low amount of power to work.

Highlighted Features

It flaunts three different modes

Non-toxic and freon-free

Makes low noise

Lightweight and easy to carry

It has a large water tank

CoolX

Dealing with a window installation kit for a traditional air conditioner can be a big hassle. With CoolX, you will not have to go through that tedious process!

At its core, the air conditioner is a cooling fan that will suit your cooling needs at your home. The cooling capacity is reasonably high, and it can quickly lower the temperature around you. Also, you will have total control over the breeze for the adjustable slats.

There is a fan speed controller as well. Thanks to that, you can adjust the intensity of the air in an instant. And even at the highest fan speed, the portable air conditioner makes considerably low noise.

Furthermore, the portable air conditioner has a small form factor. For that, you can set it up pretty much anywhere. It even comes with sleek-looking housing. And the controls are pretty easy to get used to.

Highlighted Features

Boasts a high cooling capacity

Has adjustable slats

The fan speed is adjustable

Makes low noise

Small and looks sleek

Aero Cool Portable AC

There are not many small-sized air conditioners that can instantly drop the temperatures. But if you were looking for one, this one is a great pick!

Aero Cool Portable AC relies on the evaporation method to cool down the air. It will take the warm air in and let it out by increasing its humidity level. And for how efficient it is, the air conditioner can cool down the temperature in a small amount of time.

The air that the exhaust port will let out will also lower the dryness of the air. And that can play a significant role in enhancing the comfort level. It also has a wet filter that can purify the intake air.

That said, the personal air cooler has small-sized housing. Thanks to that, you can easily carry it to the office and other places. It even has a user-friendly design. So, using it will be a breeze.

Highlighted Features

Utilizes evaporation method to cool air

Can instantly lower the temperature

Reduces the dryness of the air

Small and easy to carry

Easy to use

Williston Force

The Williston Force is another portable air cooler that will not break your bank. But just because it comes in an affordable range, it does not mean you will have to make any sacrifices while getting it.

Although the unit’s price point is pretty low, it has highly versatile functions. It can cool and refresh the air and make you enjoy a high level of comfort during the sweltering summer days.

That said, this unit relies on a highly efficient cooling technology. For that reason, you can use it for a prolonged amount of time without worrying about the electricity bills. And as it can offer a strong breeze, you can cool down within a matter of minutes.

Other than that, the unit comes with a simple design. It has a power port and an adjustable knob on the side. So, you will not have to go through any hassles when using it.

Highlighted Features

It comes at a pretty affordable price

It offers cool and refreshing air

Boasts an efficient cooling technology

Features a simple design

Can lower temperature pretty quickly

NexFan Evo UV Cooler

What if we told you that you could get your room smelling fresh while keeping the temperature down with an air cooler? Yes, with NexFan Evo UV Cooler, that will indeed be possible!

As the name suggests, this unit relies on UV technology. That technology will kick in when you turn the power, sanitizing the air around you. Eventually, your room will have less toxic air, and all of its odor will be pretty much gone.

The UV technology also does a proper job of making the air feel more refreshing. In other words, you can enhance the comfort level of your home with this cooler. Also, it has a small and lightweight design. So, you can easily fit it on top of desks and other small spaces.

Along with that, the cooler battery can run for up to 12 hours with a single charge. And the water tank has a good amount of capacity as well.

Highlighted Features

Flaunts UV technology

Removes odor from the air

It makes the air refreshing

It can run for up to 12 hours with a single charge

It has a large water tank

Air Cooler Pro

Going through tons of steps to set up your new air cooler can be pretty frustrating. You will not have to go through that hassle if you get Air Cooler Pro!

The first highlight of this cooler is that you can get it started right after getting it out of the box. There will be no need to go through extra steps, nor will you need to put anything together. And for the small form factor, you can easily set it up on your desk and other small spaces.

This cooler will not even put a dent in your electricity bill. It has a highly efficient cooling mechanism inside. Also, it can adequately enhance the humidity level of the air. So, there will be no need to worry about dry skin in the dry seasons with this.

You will also not have to worry one bit about using it. The cooler has a straightforward design, which will not make you scratch your head.

Highlighted Features

The setup process is hassle-free

Highly efficient

Enhances the humidity of the air

It has a compact form factor

Easy to use

Sylvane Portable Air Conditioners

The brand Sylvane is one of the best-known names in the air conditioning market space. They have a range of different air conditioners with varying power ranges. But the real question is, are they good picks for the best portable air conditioners? Let’s find out!

In the Sylvane Portable Air Conditioners lineup, you will find units with a 5K BTU rating and those with a 15K BTU rating. There are options in the middle as well. So, you will have the chance to get what you need by considering the square feet of your room in mind.

Each of the options is highly efficient at cooling. You will not have to wait that long to get your surroundings cooled if you have picked the right one for your room. And there are both budget and high-end options available.

On the high-end spectrum, there are models with dual-hose. And if you get a dual-hose portable air conditioner from this brand, you will be signing up to get a stellar overall cooling performance. They are great at exhausting the heat out and getting the room chilly.

Highlighted Features

It has tons of different offerings

It comes in varying power levels

Efficient at cooling the area

Has both high-end and budget options available

The lineup contains dual-hose units

Sion Cooler

Just because you are getting a portable air conditioning unit, it does not mean you will need to get something that takes hours to cool your surroundings. Well, that is precisely what Sion believes.

There are three different fan speeds on the Sion Cooler. And with the max settings, you can get your area cooled down rapidly. However, the AC does not require too much power to offer you that advantage. It is highly power-efficient and has energy-saving circuitry inside.

The cooler also has a hassle-free setup process. You will not need to go through any hassles when getting it running. And as it comes at a highly affordable price point, you will not even have to worry about saving up for months just to get this fantastic cooler.

Additionally, the fan slats of the unit are highly adjustable. For that reason, it will be possible to have total control over the direction of the air. Also, as the AC is reasonably compact, carrying it around will not be an issue.

Highlighted Features

It comes with three different fan speeds

Can cool down your surroundings quickly

Highly power-efficient

Features a hassle-free setup process

The fan slats are highly adjustable

UV Cooler

We have got yet another air cooler that can keep your room fresh. However, a couple of things make the UV Cooler stand out from the other ones we have looked at.

Firstly, it utilizes a UV light to sanitize the air around you. That will kill all germs, making your room get an off odor. As a result, you will breathe cleaner and odorless air.

The unit also comes with adjustable settings. You will have the option to customize the fan slats and adjust the fan speeds. Thanks to those, getting a customized cooling experience from this AC will be possible.

Furthermore, the unit has a USB connection. Through that, it will be possible to enhance its cooling capacity. And if you connect a power source to that USB port, you can get your surroundings cooled off in an insanely short amount of time. Also, it comes at a highly affordable price point.

Highlighted Features

Utilizes the power of UV light

Sanitizes the room and keeps the air fresh

Highly adjustable

Features a USB connection for extra power

Affordable and stylish

CoolFeel Max

Want to get your hands on an air cooler that you can wear? Yes, you just read that right! You can wear this air conditioning unit on your neck! But can it cool you down? Read to find out!

At its core, CoolFeel Max is a neck-hang style cooling unit. And it has that specific design to cool you down no matter where you go. It is stylish and has a sleek design. So, you will not feel like you are wearing something that will make your whole outfit look silly.

Another great thing about this unit is that it is light in weight. You can wear the neck-style cooler for hours without facing any discomfort. And as it will hang on your neck, it will be capable of keeping you comfortable all the time.

You will not even have to worry about the cooling capability. It comes with a powerful battery that will make the cooler work in all temperatures and environments. Also, it has a USB cable for easy charging. Finally, the price point is in the affordable range!

Highlighted Features

Sports a unique design

It can keep you cool in all environments

It comes with a powerful battery

Easy to use and easy to charge

Lightweight and comfortable to wear

How We Ranked The Best Portable Air Coolers

You will notice all available units claiming they are better than the others. But not all of them deliver that promise. To effectively seclude the sub-par ones from the effective ones, we had to keep these factors in our mind:

Cooling Capability

The first thing that we checked is the cooling ability. If you are getting a portable AC, you would be looking forward to enjoying a cool breeze of air, right? For that reason, we have preferred the ones with a higher cooling capability. And the ones that were less capable of providing the cool breeze did not get into our list at all!

Temperature Control

Some of the available ACs will offer you total control over the temperature. With those, you can customize the level of coolness of the dispensed air. And those got a higher ranking in our list.

BTU Rating

BTU stands for British Thermal Units. It states the overall cooling radius of the AC. And the more the BTU rating, the higher the capability of the air conditioner. Even though we were all about portable and personal air coolers, we preferred those with a high BTU rating. Those can effectively cool rooms with a higher square feet area.

Cooling Time

The cooling time is interlinked with the cooling capacity. However, some available units will have high power but fail to cool down the air quickly. Those are the ones that we did not bother reviewing. Instead, we have prioritized the ones that dispense cool air right after turning it on.

Size

Portable ACs need to be portable, but some brands do not understand that notion. They make the air coolers gain an unnecessarily large size. Those are not easy to move around at all.

On the other hand, some brands will keep the overall package as small as possible. You can take them around anywhere you want. Some even come with wheels. Those units are the ones that got a high ranking on our list.

Ease of Use

You should sweat one bit to get the air coolers started. But some of the models make the user go through unnecessary hassles. For example, you will find models that will require frequent battery replacement or charges. We did not even bother taking a look at those units.

When we found an offering that comes with a user-friendly design, we did not think twice about ranking it higher.

Value Proposition

The thing about air coolers is that you will find ones with a $1000 plus price tag, while some are in the $50 range. And scrutinizing the available units by considering a particular price tag made no sense. Instead, we thought about the value proposition that the models offered.

A unit can only offer a high-value proposition when its features are great for the price. And in our list, you will only find options with a high overall value proposition.

Noise Level

Many of us like to keep the air conditioning on when we sleep. But if the units make too much operational noise, that will be out of the equation. The good news is that models are available that make as little noise as possible. And we preferred those over the others.

Customizability

It is always great to have total control over the air con. That ability will let you gain the cooling experience that you are most comfortable with. For that reason, we have prioritized the units with adjustable settings higher than the other ACs.

Design and Build

It will be pretty odd to have a device that looks out of place in front of you. Well, some models look exceptionally sleek. And those are the ones that got a spot on our list.

Likewise, we preferred the ones with the excellent build quality. And the construction materials play a significant role in dictating the build quality. The unit of high-quality materials will last longer and will be capable of handling regular use without showing any issues.

Battery Life

Most portable AC units will have a battery in them. Those will let you get a cool breeze of air anywhere you want. However, if the battery capacity is below average, you will hardly get 30 minutes of run time.

For that reason, we had to check the overall run time of the battery units. And models with a higher runtime got more of our preference.

Energy Efficiency

Most people look forward to getting a portable AC to avoid high electricity bills. But the thing is, not all of the available units are energy efficient. Those can make you spend a lot of money just to keep your room cool. However, there are many models with higher energy efficiency. And those are precisely the ones that got on our list.

Filtration Feature

Some portable ACs will go an extra step and clean out the air around you. And this feature is great to have because it will allow you to breathe fresh air. Some models will even keep out the odor from your room by sanitizing the air. Again, that is a game-changing feature. So, we kept these features in mind while choosing ACs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Portable Air Conditioners

Q: What are BTU and SACC?

A: SACC stands for Seasonally Adjusted Cooling Capacity. BTU stands for British Thermal Units. Both of them are ratings for the capacity of cooling. And the higher the rating a unit has for these two units, the better cooling experience you will enjoy.

Q: How do personal air coolers work?

A: Most personal air conditioners will work by dispersing mist into the air. They will rely on the evaporation method to lower the temperature. But there are fan-based and compressor-based coolers available as well. The fan-based units will just offer cool air, while the compressor-based will work similarly to regular AC.

Q: Are dual hose system ACs worth it?

A: The dual-hose air conditioners will be more efficient at getting the heat out of the room and getting the temperature down. Some will even come with a drain hose. The drain hose is there to get the liquid dispersed at a convenient location. Considering that, we would say that the dual-hose system models are worth it!

Q: What is the square feet area for portable ACs?

A: The practical square feet will highly depend on the BTU rating. And most of the available options will have a BTU rating of 8000. Those will be effective for 350 square feet. The higher the BTU rating, the more the square feet area coverage. You should consider that factor before choosing a model.

Q: Do all portable air conditioners have batteries?

A: Not really! Some models will require you to put the power cable on a power outlet. With those, you will be a little limited with the placement of the AC.

The Top 22 Best Portable Air Conditioners in 2022 Final Words

Getting the best portable AC is about considering the worthy models and crucial things in your mind. And in terms of the excellent models, we can assure you that each of the ones we reviewed meets that criterion. They can effectively cool you down. So, you can consider the budget and just get one from our list without overthinking.