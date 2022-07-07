Best CBD Gummies on the Market (2023 Brand Product Rankings)

CBD has been sweeping the nation for several years. CBD comes with a variety of essential health benefits. Scientific research on CBD has been extensive, especially considering that it has always been a bit more legally accepted than its counterpart, marijuana.

CBD gummies are one of the most popular ways of ingesting CBD. This is partly due to their high level of convenience. While CBD tinctures and other CBD edibles indeed come with their benefits, nothing beats swallowing a yummy CBD gummy and getting a total dose of helpful CBD.

Despite the popularity of CBD in 2022, there are many consumers that know nothing about CBD. This article will cover everything – from how CBD influences the human body, the benefits of CBD edibles, best ways to ingest CBD? For example, did you know that there are different ‘strains’ of CBD? Knowing which high-quality CBD gummies are best for you can be revolutionary as you use the drug for its unique healing and mood-enhancing properties.

But the primary purpose of this guide isn’t just to inform consumers about the scientific and popular background of CBD as a drug. Today, we’re running readers through our list of the best CBD gummies companies on the market in 2022. Don’t worry; we didn’t just pick a list of random CBD brands to create our resources. Our research and editorial team sat down and used a list of important factors to rank and list the Best CBD Gummies companies available this year.

What is CBD?

While cannabis is derived from the marijuana plant, we get CBD from the hemp plant. Organic Hemp is considered a “cousin” of this important medicinal plant. Medical marijuana is valuable for several reasons. It generally contains trace amounts of CBD, and these amounts are responsible for a number of the essential health benefits associated with the plant. CBD is an abbreviation; it stands for cannabidiol.

According to the World Health Organization, CBD comes with little or no inherent potential for abuse or addiction. While marijuana is also not considered addictive in the traditional sense, it causes a high that can easily lead to psychological dependence, particularly in people already suffering from mental health issues like depression.

Some people consider CBD to be “marijuana lite.” We don’t necessarily subscribe to this line of reasoning. In some ways, CBD and marijuana are similar. They are, after all, derived from the same general family of plants. But everything from the benefits to the chemical composition of CBD and marijuana is different. CBD also does not cause a high, distinguishing it from the popular marijuana/cannabis plant.

Benefits of CBD

CBD has been associated with a long list of potential health benefits. Scientists speculate that the most apparent benefits of CBD have to do with the mind. CBD usage can help people overcome anxiety and depression symptoms. Organic CBD gummies are excellent tools for people who have trouble sleeping at night. Some research trials find that CBD can be used to assist people with the symptoms of insomnia.

More research is necessary to establish just how helpful CBD is for people suffering from depression, anxiety, and insomnia. It has also shown effective results with mood enhancement and pain relief.

Extensive research has been dedicated to determining whether or not CBD can be effectively used to treat seizures. Evidence suggests that CBD usage can help people with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. These medical conditions result in recurring attacks. However, what makes these diseases unique is that they do not typically respond in any way to traditional seizure medications.

For children and adults suffering from either of these conditions, getting severe treatment for their recurring seizures can be a challenging (or impossible) process. CBD oil and gummies have been shown to completely stop attacks in some cases and ease symptoms in others. This makes it a revolutionary potential treatment for people suffering from seizure conditions traditionally considered incurable.

CBD Side Effects

There are no scientifically substantiated life-threatening side effects to using CBD. However, some people who use CBD might experience some notable side effects, including fatigue, irritability, nausea, and other mood problems.

In some clinical trials and anecdotal research studies, natural CBD products have contributed to changes in appetite and weight. For people suffering from depression, anxiety, or insomnia, a few of these side effects might worsen existing conditions.

Make sure to consult with your doctor if you experience any of the following side effects while using any kind of cannabidiol:

Chest pain

Fever

Nausea

Painful urination

Breathing trouble

Yellow skin/eyes

Is CBD Legal?

Because of the lack of public health risks associated with the substance, CBD is considered legal in all fifty states. Some states only allow CBD access for people who have a written order from a medical physician, but other states allow CBD gummies and other products to be sold nearly anywhere. You might even be able to find some of the CBD-infused gummies on our list in a run-of-the-mill gas station.

In some states, CBD remains in a strange kind of legal grey area. For example, several U.S. states legalize only certain types of CBD— and only in certain situations. To access CBD treatment in some parts of the country, you might need first to gain the approval of a licensed physician. Some states legalize only certain types of CBD. The most common form of legalization involves the prohibition of any full-spectrum CBD product with a specific concentration of THC. This amount varies from state to state.

THC is present in minimal amounts in most CBD products. This amount is almost too small to detect. It is not significant enough to cause impairment or any kind of ‘high.’ If a distributor uses too much THC, they might be prohibited from shipping CBD products to certain states. Consumers are partially responsible if they illegally obtain CBD products.

The key to the legality of full-spectrum CBD is how the product is created. While the illegal cannabis plant is the source of marijuana products, CBD comes from hemp. Hemp grown legally in the country is used in various products inside and outside the medical community. Because CBD products are chiefly derived from the benign hemp plant instead of the cannabis plant, they are considered legal in the United States. The 2018 U.S. Farm Bill officially legalized CBD in all fifty states, so long as the CBD is derived from the CBD plant and has a THC content of less than .3%.

Our advice is to check your local laws and state regulations carefully before using any form of CBD. Even if you’re buying from a foreign company, possession of CBD above a certain THC threshold can be a severe criminal offense in some parts of this country. We recommend checking with local legal codes before ordering CBD online. CBD companies almost always list the THC concentrations of all products they sell, meaning that you should be able to quickly tell which products are legal and illegal in your local jurisdiction.

CBD gummies frequently have less THC content than many of their CBD counterparts, such as CBD joints and tinctures. This makes the legality question just a bit easier to answer. For the most part, you should have no problem finding safe, legal, and all-natural CBD gummies that can be shipped to your home.

Best CBD Gummies of 2022

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of our rankings of the best CBD gummies on the market in 2022, we should explain a little bit more about our ranking process. Our editorial team worked hard to develop a list of qualifications to guide our decision-making process. Competition is fierce in the volatile CBD gummy brands. Also, the whole purpose of this article is to guide you to choose the right and best CBD gummies.

To differentiate between so many good brands, we decided on our ranked list using the following characteristics:

Dosage

Lab certification

Benefits

Company reputation

Flavor

Without further ado, here it is. These are our picks for the best CBD gummies available in 2022. As always, we recommend that all readers do their research before buying into our CBD edibles recommendations.

While we used a long list of qualifications to help us rank the best CBD gummies companies of 2022, our preferences may very well be incongruent with your own. You know what your body needs the best.

Here are our top CBD gummies.

Premium Jane CBD Gummies Ease pain and reduce stress levels Sunday Scaries Provide calming effect to central nervous system CBDfx Gummies Improve focus and attention for better wellness Palm Organix Promote better sleep and energy level Joy Organics Help people manage stress and improve focus Charlotte’s Web Help reduce everyday stresses and support healthy sleep cycles CBDistillery Gummies Ease symptoms of anxiety and chronic pain Kats Botanicals Gummies Promote mental health and cognitive abilities Just CBD Ease pain and reduce stress levels Green Roads Relax Bears Help in faster relief from mental stress and physical torments Smile CBD Gummies Ease most mental and physical health conditions Medterra CBD Gummies Help reduce anxiety and provide pain relief Five CBD Lower stress level and improve sleep quality Absolute Nature’s Gummies Provide full-body relief for various pain or inflammation Bloom Hemp Come with anti-seizure and anti-inflammatory properties PureKana Alleviate body pain and inflammation Zatural CBD Provide various physical and neurological benefits Tommy Chongs Reduce various body pain and aches CBD American Shaman Boost immune and stress response

Premium Jane Gummies

The name of this CBD gummy company is a reference to the classic representation of marijuana, “Mary Jane.” The distributor certainly delivers on its promise to produce high-quality gummies at a relatively affordable price. Their CBD Infused gummies contain around 25 mg per serving of full-spectrum CBD. This makes Premium Jane’s CBD gummies stronger than most of the others on today’s ranked list. Ingredients in their full spectrum CBD gummies are continually tested by an independent lab, which we always look for in the best CBD gummies.

Ingredients Gummy (glucose syrup [wheat]), cane sugar, Pectin, Citric acid, Ascorbic acid, Natural flavors, Natural colors Key Highlights Help you to manage day-to-day stress levels Alleviate pain and inflammation Gummies are Third-party lab tested Reduce symptoms of insomnia and other sleep disorders Price $55 Money-Back 30 days

Sunday Scaries

Don’t let the name fool you. Sunday Scaries has carved out a position as one of the world’s most popular CBD gummy companies. They claim that their vegan CBD gummies help to make life a little less scary. These CBD-infused gummies might offer a bit more than just 100% pure CBD, but the additives aren’t too much of a downside. Reviews for Sunday Scaries are generally positive, and many reviewers praise the company for its pure and affordable CBD gummies.

Ingredients Broad-spectrum CBD Oil, Vitamin D3, and Vitamin B12 Key Highlights Balance out your mood and help you to have better sleep quality Promote relaxation and calmness of mind Reduce the symptoms of stress and anxiety Gluten-free and Vegan-Friendly Price $29 Money-Back 100% Return Policy

CBDFx Gummies

The next best CBD gummies on our list is CBDFx Gummies. This is an exciting and unique company in the CBD gummy market. For consumers who want a comprehensive alternative health solution with their CBD gummies, CBDFx is an unparalleled provider. CBD gummies by this company are composed of multiple ingredients; some CBDFx CBD gummies contain turmeric to maximize their anti-inflammatory effects, while others include ingredients like apple cider vinegar. We recommend looking at all of the different options for CBD gummies available on the CBDFx website.

Their variety easily surpasses any other company on this list. Additionally, reviewers from all over the alternative health and CBD communities praise the company for the purity and high quality of its ingredients. Consumers who want to personalize their CBD usage experience to ensure the best possible benefits of CBD gummies should consider using CBDFx’s incredible selection of CBD-infused edibles.

Ingredients Hemp extract, Cannabinoids, can sugar, Pectic, Sodium Citrate, Natural flavor, Tapioca syrup Key Highlights Promote a sense of calmness and relaxation Reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety Alleviate pain and inflammation Contain all-natural and Gluten-Free ingredients Price $55 Money-Back 60 days

Palm Organix CBD Gummies

If you’ve been around the CBD market for a while, you probably already know who Palm Organix is. This CBD company is known around the globe for producing some of the highest-tier CBD products available. Their broad-spectrum CBD gummies are colored using beets, which creates a strange violet-like appearance that makes Palm Organix’s products genuinely unique. A lack of artificial sweeteners also makes Palm Organix some of the purest and most effective CBD products on the market.

Ingredients Corn Syrup, Refined Sugar, Pectin, Phytocannabinoid – Rich Hemp Extract, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin Fatty Acid Ester, Lecithin, D-sorbitol Solution, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural Lemon Flavor, Natural Grape Flavor, Natural Orange Flavor, Safflower Lemon Extract, Violet (Beet) Color, Carotino Color, Lemon Concentrate, Red Grape Concentrate, and Orange Juice Concentrate. Key Highlights Keep you balanced throughout the day Promote relaxation of mind Manufacturer provide free shipping on all orders Reduce stress and anxiety Price $28 Money-Back 30 days

Joy Organics Gummies

Joy Organics is one company that is chiefly concerned with the reputation of its organization. They call themselves a distributor of “premium Vegan CBD gummies.” This makes sense, considering the vast number of non-premium gummies on the market. We hate to break it to you, but your local gas station isn’t precisely distributing the best and purest possible CBD gummies available.

Joy Organics CBD gummies are the purest CBD gummies possible, but even their scientists needed to add a little something to fill the gaps to make their characteristic gummies look and taste their best. Joy Organics CBD gummies are available in two primary fruity flavors, including green apple and strawberry lemonade, which makes them some of the best-tasting CBD gummies you’ll find.

Ingredients Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Pectin, Citric Acid, Organic Hemp Extract, Natural Colors, Sodium Citrate Key Highlights They are tasting and THC free CBD Gummies Boost mental clarity and focus Best CBD gummies for mental support Boost immune and stress response Price $39.95 Money-Back 90 days

Charlotte’s Web Gummies

The makers of Charlotte’s Web’s line of high-quality CBD products are well aware of the unique benefits of CBD. Their broad-spectrum CBD gummies are purposefully created to provide specific, targeted benefits to consumers. Increased sleep, calmness, and injury recovery are just a few of the benefits associated with Charlotte’s Web line of CBD gummies.

Charlotte’s Web is based out of Colorado, and its full spectrum gummies have quickly become one of the top CBD gummies worldwide. Their products are derived from a full-spectrum hemp extract, which is one way that the company can provide so many distinct benefits. Each gummy is packed with 10 mg of CBD per serving and is combined with superfoods like turmeric and ginger to help you become healthier and recover faster.

Ingredients Lemon balm in Calm CBD Gummy, Melatonin in Sleep CBD gummy, and Ginger with turmeric in recovery CBD gummy with CBD extracts Key Highlights Formulated to support relax and calm the mind Promote overall health and wellness Boost faster recovery after workout Gluten-Free and Non-GMO Price $23.99 to $55.99 Money-Back 30 days

CBDistillery Gummies

If you aim to get the strongest full-spectrum CBD gummies possible, then CBDistillery is probably the right call for you. Their gummies come packed with 30 mg of CBD per serving. CBDistillery also claims that their CBD gummies come with precisely 0% THC content. This makes their company one of the safest companies and CBDistillery CBD Gummies as the best CBD gummies for consumers who live in states where CBD is strictly regulated.

The CBD edibles distributed by this company are specially formulated to support targeted benefits, including better sleep, relaxation, and more. Like some other organizations on our list, CBDistillery is known as one of the best-targeted relief CBD makers on the market.

Ingredients Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin (Pectin, Sucrose, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Organic Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Organic Lemon Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract, Cannabinol (CBN), Terpenes Key Highlights They offer THC free gummies on the market Deal with body pain and faster recovery after workout Improve sleep quality and mood patterns Gluten-Free and Vegan-Friendly Price $60 Money-Back 60 days

Kats Botanicals Gummies

While some companies in the CBD space make their money by providing targeted, specific relief to different parts of the body, Kats Botanicals emphasizes broad-spectrum CBD relief. This means that their products can provide users with a wide variety of various benefits, including increased focus, better overall well-being, higher levels of calm, anxiety relief, and more.

Ingredients Water, CBD, gelatin, sugar, light corn syrup, CBD isolate, and natural organic tapioca syrup Key Highlights Promote mental health and cognitive abilities They are THC free CBD gummies Support sleep quality and mood pattern 100% Natural and Safe Gummies Price $30 to $50 Money-Back 30 days

JustCBD CBD Gummies

JustCBD offers a variety of different jar sizes. Their sizes range from 250mg to 3,000mg, which provides something for nearly anyone in the CBD industry. We are also pretty impressed with the variety of flavors and ingestion methods offered by JustCBD’s CBD gummies.

Just CBD offers gummy bears, gummy worms, gummy rings, and variety packs that offer a little bit of everything. Their multi-colored gummies look and taste delicious. Interestingly enough, Just CBD also offers sugar-free variants of their most popular gummies, which is great for those consumers who have an allergy or are currently on a sugar-free diet.

Ingredients Corn syrup, sugar (from beets), water, gelatin, lactic acid, citric acid, fumaric acid, natural and artificial flavors, pectin (derived from fruit), titanium dioxide (color), hemp extract cannabinol (CBD) Key Highlights Offer all essential vitamins and nutrients to the body The gummies contains 99% pure CBD Reduce the feeling of nervousness and anxiousness Treat all body pain and aches Price $32.50 to $99.00 Money-Back 60 days

Green Roads Relax Bears

Green Roads is one CBD gummy company that is known for a particular brand of gummies. While the organization distributes several products in the CBD niche, their leading brand is their “Relax Bears.” These gummy bears are infused with a high percentage of CBD oils and no THC, making them legal in all fifty states.

They also market themselves as the yummiest, best-tasting CBD gummy bears on the market. You might have to be the judge of that! Their bears are primarily meant to help people become more relaxed, as their name suggests. You can choose from two quantities of CBD offerings: 10mg and 25 mg of CBD per gummy.

Ingredients Hemp-derived cannabidiol extract, Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artiﬁcial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color) Key Highlights Come in different flavors Promote relaxation and calmness to the brain Support mental health and better clarity Enhance joint and muscle health Price $38 to $50 Money-Back 30 days

Smile CBD Gummies

Smile CBD is one of the more unique gummy companies on our list. Their priority is to deliver high-quality all-vegan CBD gummies. This is an excellent option, considering that a high percentage of regular CBD users are on vegan diets. Even non-vegan consumers might appreciate the health-conscious formulas used by Smile CBD. Their gummies always contain 10 mg of CBD per gummy, and each bottle contains 30 different gummies. Their flavors are delicious and don’t reflect the low variety of ingredients in the all-vegan formulas. You can purchase Smile CBD Gummies in watermelon, acai, and passion fruit flavors.

Ingredients 5-HTP, CBD Isolate, Iodine, Iron, Magnesium, MCT Coconut Oil, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, and Zinc Key Highlights Lift mood and enhance cognitive abilities Promote brain and mental support Reduce depression and anxiety Alleviate knee pain and migraine Price $28.75 Money-Back 30 days

Medterra CBD Gummies

We have always respected the presence of Medterra on the alternative medicine market. Their products are 100% free of GMOs, additives, and THC. They carry this promise of offering all-natural ingredient products in the CBD market, including their patented CBD gummies.

Their products are entire plant products, making them vegan. Even their gel capsules manage to avoid animal products, a feat that few companies in the supplement industry can achieve. They provide broad-spectrum CBD gummies and gummies that provide targeted relief. The Sleep Tight broad spectrum gummies on the market by Medterra are particularly popular and can help you sleep better at night.

Ingredients The Sleep Tight CBD gummies contain CBD, melatonin, and chamomile, and the Keep Calm CBD gummies contain CBD, L-theanine, and turmeric with broad-spectrum CBD extract Key Highlights Boost stress and inflammatory response Ease body pain and reduce inflammation Reduce stress and anxiety levels Pure and safe gummies Price $39.99 to $59.99 Money-Back 30 days

Five CBD Gummies

The name for this company comes from the ratio of CBD to THC and other compounds in their patented CBD gummies. There is five times more CBD in each of these gummies than other ingredients, including CBC, CBD, THC, and many other cannabinoids present in THC and CBD products.

We appreciate the THC content of these gummies. It is listed and advertised directly. People worldwide need to know the actual THC content of their gummies, as CBD gummies with too high THC content are considered illegal in many parts of the world.

Five CBD gummies are relatively expensive, although the higher dosage of 25-50 mg of CBD per gummy might make this product well worth the price.

Ingredients Full-spectrum CBD extract, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors and Colors, Vegetable Oil, Carnauba Wax Key Highlights They are THC multi-flavored gummies Provide all essential vitamins for overall health Gluten-free and Vegan-Friendly Delicious and safe CBD gummies Price $40 to $60 Money-Back 30 days

Absolute Nature Gummies

The full spectrum CBD gummies promoted by Absolute Nature are created using CBD of nearly every kind. For all of their gummy CBD products, they provide a wide variety of potential benefits to mood, energy, sleep, and even pain relief. Their fruit-flavored gummies are potent; 30 to 48 mg of CBD per gummy of Absolute Nature’s gummies, which are growing in popularity worldwide. The mixed fruit flavors of some of the Absolute Nature gummies are exceedingly popular and make it even easier to take your daily dose of cannabidiol.

Ingredients Organic CBD Hemp Extract, Organic Glucose Syrup [wheat], Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Vitamin C, Natural Flavors & Colors; (Organic Concentrated Apple, Organic Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Black Currant) Key Highlights Boost faster recovery after workout Promote sleep quality and mood pattern Enhance cognitive function and mental abilities No Chemicals or pesticides are added Price $50 to $90 Money-Back 30 days

Bloom Hemp CBD Gummies

25 mg of pure CBD isolate is the cornerstone of Bloom Hemp’s CBD gummies. One potential downside of Bloom Hemp is that its products are not made to taste all that good. As we mentioned in our “How We Ranked” section, it’s clear that some consumers don’t like the sweet taste of some popular gummy products.

If you prefer that your CBD edibles taste as much like the hemp plant as possible, then there can be no doubt that Bloom Hemp is the company that you’ll want to do some business with. They offer pure full-spectrum CBD gummies; the main difference between Bloom Hemp and other distributors is the lack of unique taste in their products.

Ingredients THC Free hemp extract CBD Isolate, fruit-based pectin, and natural flavors Key Highlights Promote immune system to fight against various infections Support sleep pattern and mood Enhance mental health and cognitive function The manufacturer provide free shipping on every order Price $45 Money-Back 30 days

PureKana CBD Gummies

Like some of the other companies on today’s ranked list, PureKana seeks to combine purity with all-vegan ingredients to provide consumers with a healthy, tasty, and potent solution to their CBD needs. PureKana’s gummies are packed with 25 mg of CBD, and the ingredients used to fill and sweeten the gummies are also all-natural. You won’t find unnatural and artificial flavoring ingredients here; PureKana uses organic coloring, organic juice concentrates, cane sugar, and other high-quality ingredients, making them a truly revolutionary actor in this now-saturated industry. Their gummies aren’t just pure and delicious, but pure and all-natural ingredients formulated too.

Ingredients Hemp-derived CBD Isolate, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, organic grape juice concentrate, and organic fruit colors Key Highlights Help to ease out pain and inflammation Alleviate stress and anxiety Manufactured under FDA approved research facility 100% Natural gummies Price $40 to $90 Money-Back 30 days

Zatural CBD Gummy Bears

These high-quality CBD gummies are one of the more expensive products on our list. Still, some reviewers argue that the high purity and natural ingredients of Zatural’s raw CBD Gummy Bears make each 600mg bottle well worth the additional cost. In addition, these gummies are THC-free, making these fruit gummies perfect for two reasons:

Unlike most CBD gummies, Zatural’s no THC gummies are legal in all fifty U.S. states.

Secondly, people who are sensitive or even allergic to THC can also rejoice in this unique extraction process; no need to worry that THC will harsh your experience on these CBD isolate gummies.

Their products are also pretty strong, containing around 20 mg of CBD per gummy.

Ingredients Broad-spectrum CBD, Organic glucose syrup, organic cane sugar Key Highlights Best gummies to ease pain and inflammation Alleviate stress level and anxiety Deal with various body pain and aches Safe and natural gummies Price $45 Money-Back 30 days

Tommy Chong’s CBD Gummies

If you’re reading this guide, we’re willing to take a shot in the dark and guess that you probably already know who Tommy Chong is. One half of the “Cheech and Chong” duo, Tommy Chong made his name decades ago as one of America’s favorite stoners. The company behind Tommy Chong’s CBD Gummies partnered with the famous man to produce their revolutionary contribution to the explosive new CBD gummy industry.

The company delivers 750mg of pure CBD in every bottle and 25 mg of CBD per gummy. This company also produces several other CBD products, including CBD oils, multiple tinctures, and more. These gummies contain several artificial ingredients, so health-conscious CBD consumers might want to keep this in mind.

Ingredients Full Spectrum CBD, corn syrup, gelatin, titanium dioxide, and artificial flavors Key Highlights All gummies are third-party lab tested They are fast-acting and pure CBD gummies Provide various neurological and physical activities THC free gummies Price $50 to $70 Money-Back 90 days

CBD American Shaman

The composition process for these high-quality CBD edibles is relatively unique. They use a technique to extract terpene-rich hemp oil from hemp plants to make their patented CBD gummies, which have already won significant praise from consumers worldwide. Their fruity gummies are not quite as potent as the Tommy Chong gummies listed above, but they pack some punch at 10 mg of CBD per gummy.

Like the Chong gummies, CBD American Shaman CBD gummies are created with a few artificial ingredients. In addition, the coloring and flavoring processes for these gummies involve artificial ingredients, so some of our consumers might not be interested in what CBD American Shaman offers. However, we still recognize the CBD American Shaman brand; they have many physical brick-and-mortar locations across the country and boast a seriously loyal fanbase of CBD consumers.

Ingredients Sugar, Corn Syrup, Pectin, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Sodium Acetate, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Soy Lecithin, Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts), Cannabidiol, Watermelon Key Highlights Promote better sleep quality and mood pattern Improve mental support and brain health Boost energy level and immune response Support stress and inflammatory response Price $15 to $35 Money-Back 30 days

CBD.co CBD Gummies

We may have cheated a little bit to include this gummy “brand” on our list. The truth is that CBD.co isn’t a CBD gummy company itself. Instead, CBD.co is considered a marketplace for CBD products. We left it on the list because many of our readers might benefit from the search capabilities of this advanced marketplace.

Many of the above companies are listed on CBD.co, and their convenient search engine makes it simple for consumers to choose CBD gummies that fit their particular needs. You can also use CBD.co to win some discounts on leading brands; buying from their platform often applies discounts, sales, and other tools to help you find the best price possible for your purchases from reputable and participating high-quality CBD gummy dealers.

Who Should Use CBD?

Organic CBD is a supplement that is for anyone. CBD oils or edibles don’t cause a high, which means they will not show up on most drug tests. However, you should know that some premium CBD products with higher concentrations of THC might show up on some drug tests. Speak with your employer before trying CBD oil or gummies, primarily if you work in a position that requires regular drug testing for its employees.

CBD extracts are often used to treat many conditions and can be used as a wellness aid. However, even people with no existing physical or mental illness can benefit from the calming and sleep-promoting effects by taking the best CBD gummies.

Here are just a few of the benefits of taking CBD gummies:

Anxiety/depression relief

Sleep relief

Pain relief

Anti-seizure properties

Anti-inflammatory properties

We always recommend speaking to your doctor before you start using any new dietary supplement or drug. Some studies have found that using sleep CBD gummies can interfere with certain medications, making it extremely important for you to consult with a doctor before starting a new round of CBD use.

However, for folks that have no existing conditions and take no current medications, buying CBD gummies including CBD oil or other forms of CBD extract can be a fantastic way to improve overall health and wellness.

Best CBD Gummies of 2022 Final Thoughts

We hope you enjoyed our guide to some of the top CBD gummies available in the industry. As always, follow this guide to choose the best CBD edibles or full-spectrum CBD oil by conducting your research.

It can be difficult to join this new alternative medical industry, even though CBD is a benign drug. To avoid confusion, be sure to check out some online resources before buying your first pack of CBD gummies.