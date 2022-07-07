Best CBD Brands

In recent years, CBD has surged in popularity. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a natural remedy that is used to treat a variety of ailments. There are more than 100 chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant, Cannabis sativa- and CBD is one of them.

CBD oil is made by removing the CBD from the plant and diluting it with a carrier oil such as hemp seed or coconut oil. There are lots of CBD products on the market, including:

Oils

Creams

Bath soaks

Dietary supplements

Edibles

As time goes on, CBD is continuing to gain popularity in the health/wellness world. Some studies have indicated that it may help ease symptoms of conditions such as anxiety and chronic pain. However, how can you know it’s right for you?

Furthermore, there are so many companies on the market that are vying for your business, how can you know which is the right one? In this article, we’re going to explore what we believe to be the 21 best CBD companies on the market today. However, first we’re going to explore some of the benefits and side effects that are related to CBD. This should help you make some decisions.

How We Chose the Best CBD Companies

Before we show you what we believe to be the 21 best CBD companies on the market, let’s take a look at the factors that we based our decisions on.

Credibility of the company

There are lots of ways to make CBD and there are some brands that will cut corners to increase profits. In determining the credibility of the company, we considered several different factors. Some of these factors are:

The design and adaptiveness of their website

The quality of content offered on their website

The time that it took for them to respond to customer inquiries

Where they get their hemp

Hemp grown in the United States is high quality and supports the domestic agricultural economy. That being said, we chose brands that use organically grown hemp from the United States.

In addition, we considered whether the hemp was non-GMO or certified by the U.S. hemp authority. At this point, non-GMO hemp is the industry standard. Therefore, any company that uses genetically modified hemp was automatically disqualified.

Extraction and purification processes

There are several different solvents that can be used to extract CBD from the hemp plants. However, some are difficult to remove from the finished product and can cause harm to the respiratory system.

When it comes to extraction, CO2 is the safest method. Therefore, we chose brands that use CO2 as opposed to acetone, butane, or ethanol.

Third-party lab results

Since the FDA does not regulate CBD at this time, the gold standard to determine the safety and quality of CBD products is third-party testing.

If a CBD product has been third-party tested, you can be sure that it is free from any harmful contaminants. That being said, there are several providers for third-party testing on the market- and they’re not all as independent as they claim.

We made sure the companies we chose were willing to provide third-party lab results for their products. This way, you can be sure that the products you use are pure and effective.

Customer service

In any industry, customer service is critical. You learn a lot from a company through the ways they deal with their customers. Obviously, those companies that respond quickly and provide courteous service are better. After all, if their customer service is lacking, chances are their products are too.

21 Best CBD Companies

In recent years, CBD companies have begun to explode. It seems like there’s always a new one popping up. This makes it difficult to choose the best one. However, we’ve done the homework for you. We’ve put together what we believe to be the 21 best CBD companies out there. Hopefully this can help you get started on deciding which one you want to use.

XWERKS CBD

XWERKS is a sports nutrition company. They feature products that are made for people who are physically active. They get their CBD from hemp plants that are domestically grown and free of heavy metals and pesticides. Their CBD is a full-spectrum formula, which means that it not only contains CBD, but also the rest of the phytocannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant.

According to research, using a whole plant formula maximizes the benefits. This is referred to as the “entourage effect”. In addition to 600 milligram and 1000 milligram oils, XWERKS offers a CBD cream and capsules.

XWERKS is one of the best CBD oil companies. They stand behind their products by offering a 30-day money back guarantee. If you’re not happy, they’re not happy and they’ll be happy to offer you a refund.

Visit XWERKS

Populum

Populum is a company devoted to providing the health benefits of the hemp plant to their customers. The word “populum” is Latin for “the People”. This is another of the best CBD companies on the market. Their products feature full-spectrum hemp extracts, grown in Colorado, that have gone through food-grade fractionalized distillation and ethanol extraction processes.

When it comes to their CBD oils, consumers can choose between:

250 milligram

500 milligram

1000 milligram

2000 milligram

One of the things that is unique to this company is the contents of the oil. Each serving not only contains high-quality CBD, but also:

Grapeseed oil

Coconut oil

Orange oil

There is a reason that Populum made it to our list of 21 best CBD companies. They offer the most attentive customer support, and they stand behind their products, offering a 30-day money back guarantee.

Visit Populum

CBD Pure

CBD Pure is proud to grow and produce some of the best full-spectrum CBD products on the market. Their CBD oil is made from certified organic hemp plants grown in Washington and Colorado. They want to make sure that consumers are getting the purest products available, so each and every batch is triple tested before it’s released to consumers.

When it comes to their oils, at this time, CBDPure is offering three strengths:

300 milligram

600 milligram

1000 milligram

In addition, they do offer 750 milligram softgels. The 300 milligram is best for those who are just getting started with CBD. The 600 and 1000 milligram oils and the 750 milligram softgels are for those who are more familiar with CBD and understand what works for their needs.

CBD Pure offers some of the best customer service on the market and all of their products are backed by a 90-day money back guarantee. They want to make sure that you are happy and will do whatever it takes to do that.

Visit CBD Pure

CBDFx

CBDFx is known for providing high-quality CBD tinctures- and their mission is to make sure all consumers have an exceptional experience. They are the third-largest privately held CBD company in the world and focus on:

Organic ingredients

Alternative cannabinoids

Terpenes

Environmentally-friendly practices

Their solutions have been customized to fit unique needs and preferences:

CBD Isolates

Broad-spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD

Their tinctures are advertised as containing USA-grown, industrial-grad hemp combined with MCT oil for increased absorption. Consumers can choose from a variety of strengths:

500 milligram

1000 milligram

2000 milligram

4000 milligram

6000 milligram

The biggest thing that CBDFx does differently is this: they offer payment plan options for those that can’t spend a lot of money up front.

Visit CBDFx

Charlotte’s Web CBD

Charlotte’s Web CBD was one of the very first cannabinoid-focused companies on the market. Though their prices are a bit higher than some of the others, the products are worth it.

Each 30-milliliter bottle contains approximately 210 milligrams of CBD and comes in a variety of flavors, such as:

Mint chocolate

Orange blossom

Lemon twist

Natural

As mentioned, the price is a little higher than most, with a small bottle starting out at $29.99 and going up to $275, depending on the concentration and the size of the bottle.

Visit Charlotte’s Web

Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals sources organic hemp from Colorado and uses all natural botanicals and terpenes to create ailment-specific CBD oil products to help users achieve wellness naturally.

You can find their lab test results- which are frequently updated- on their website. They use QR codes to make it easy for users to find the best solution for their needs. Their oils come in three sizes:

5 ounce

1 ounce

2 ounce

Each serving of CBD oil from Receptra Naturals contains 33 milligrams of full spectrum CBD.

Visit Receptra Naturals

JustCBD

JustCBD was established in 2017 and their products are FDA-approved, lab-tested for safety, and legal in all 50 states in the USA.

They have a decent variety of strengths in their full-spectrum CBD oil:

50 milligram

100 milligram

250 milligram

550 milligram

1000 milligram

1500 milligram

3000 milligram

5000 milligram

Visit JustCBD

Joy Organics

Joy Organics was founded in 2018. They are devoted to bringing premium CBD products to the table that embody wellness, innovation, and excellence. One of the reasons that this company took shape is due to the personal story of one of the co-founders, Joy Smith.

In regard to the processes that Joy Organics uses, they claim that they have established partnerships with the best farmers and extractors that have the appropriate intentions. In addition, each ingredient has been carefully sourced, extracted with CO2 and has been lab-tested.

Joy Organics is known for their nano-emulsion technology, which converts hemp seed oil into nano-sized emulsions. This ensures increased absorption and efficacy.

Instead of oils, Joy Organics produces tinctures. A tincture is less harsh in flavor and is believed to be more effective for relaxation. Consumers can choose between full spectrum, which has less than 0.3% THC or broad-spectrum, which is THC free. They offer a few different flavors as well:

Natural

Lime

Orange bliss

Mint

Lemon

Visit Joy Organics

Sol CBD

Sol CBD’s motto is “bringing your body back to health”. Their hope is that everyone can find some level of comfort with their products, especially the hemp seed oil tinctures.

In terms of CBD products, Sol CBD is well-known for their:

CBD tinctures

Sleep support oils

Pet-focused oils

Each 30-milliliter bottle contains 500 milligrams of CBD to maintain the health components of the cannabinoid. Also, there’s a hint of mint and cinnamon flavor to make it easier to take.

Visit Sol CBD

CBDistillery

CBDistillery emphasizes hemp-derived CBD products, while also stressing the importance of educating and offering access of CBD to the general public.

Each bottle contains 500 milligrams CBD, which means users are getting consistent doses of CBD, vitamins and minerals, and plant proteins for healing. The oils from CBDistillery are made in the USA and are Hemp Authority-certified. In addition, they practice natural farming- which means not pesticides. Finally, their oils are third-party tested for safety, quality, and purity.

Visit CBDistillery

Medterra

Medterra has a passion for CBD products, and it shows. The team behind this company promises that their solutions are both effective and affordable. Each serving is said to embody the true nature of the hemp seed. Their CBD is sourced from hemp plants grown in Kentucky.

Medterra offers broad spectrum CBD that has been third-party tested. In addition, they utilize a food-grade extraction method to get the oil from the plants to ensure quality and potency.

When it comes to their products, consumers can choose between 500 milligram or 1000 milligram broad spectrum CBD tincture. Each bottle is 30 milliliters and prices start as low as $29.74. One of the primary reasons they made our list is the fact that they are U.S. Hemp Authority certified.

Visit Medterra

RE Botanicals

RE Botanicals was the very first national brand to sell products containing hemp that is grown in the United States and is USDA-certified organic. Once the CBD has been extracted, it is infused with MCT oil, which creates a rich, golden, full-spectrum CBD oil that provides the ultimate health benefits.

That being said, while you will rarely see micro-dosing in the CBD market, RE Botanicals took that as a challenge. Anyone- even newbies to the CBD world- can give their tinctures a try. Dosing starts at 15 milligrams per serving and goes up to 50 milligrams per serving. This way, you can get as much or as little as you need.

Visit RE Botanicals

Five CBD

“Five” is a unique name- but is quite suitable with this company. All of the CBD tinctures from Five CBD are said to contain a 5 to 1 ratio of CBD to secondary hemp compounds or cannabinoids. As more research indicates a synergistic effect of these secondary cannabinoids in place of pure CBD, this is exactly what the market needs.

Five CBD several pure CBD oil products:

1500 milligram

3000 milligram

6000 milligram

In addition, they offer three delicious flavors:

Mint chocolate

Lavender

Citrus

Five CBD

cbdMD

cbdMD is the benchmark for all new CBD companies to reach. In addition to having one of the largest offerings of CBD products, they also have a solution for every need and budget. They are a lot like many of the other CBD companies on our list in that you have the option to customize the amount of pure CBD per bottle along with the milligrams of CBD per serving.

Their oils/tinctures come in the following strengths:

300 milligram

750 milligram

1500 milligram

3000 milligram

5000 milligram

7500 milligram

This allows you to start with a small dose to see how it will affect you and help you learn what you need to be most effective. In addition to the strength options, there are several flavor options offered by cbdMD:

Honey

Orange

Mixed Berry

Mint

Visit cbdMD

Aspen Green Pure Sciences

As the name suggests, Aspen Green Pure Sciences unites science with full-spectrum CBD and hemp oils for those who are looking for natural relief to what ails them. They offer concentrations as low as 500 milligrams per bottle and as high as 3000 milligrams per bottle. Therefore, you can choose the products based on your personal needs.

Visit Aspen Green

Bloom Hemp

Bloom Hemp sources their hemp from smaller farms that are more likely to put a little extra TLC into everything they do from the soil to the full-grown plant. They don’t want to work with the larger farms that don’t care what they do.

Therefore, all of the CBD tincture products are USDA certified organic, have been tested throughout the entire process- from seeds to full-grown plants. Bloom Hemp places value on educating their consumers and enlightening them on what they should look for when viewing a certificate of analysis.

Visit Bloom Hemp

Green Roads

All of the products from Green Roads are pharmacist formulated. This is one of the most popular, most trusted, and most awarded CBD companies in the industry. For three years in a row, they have been an award-winning company with lots of 5-star ratings over 30,000 reviews.

At this time, their full-spectrum CBD oil comes in several strengths:

25 milligram

300 milligram

750 milligram

1500 milligram

When you purchase CBD products from Green Roads, you can be sure that you are getting high quality oil. You can visit their website to learn more about their testing processes.

Visit Green Roads

Rya Organics

Rya Organics is another of the best CBD companies on the market. At this time, they have three flagship products that have various intentions. This company is comprised of a team of scientists/experts that have joined together to bring the following factors to the table:

Increased absorption

Pure ingredients

Environmentally-friendly manufacturing

Health-boosting aspects of CBD

For example, their Nexus Relief CBD Oil, at 300 milligrams CBD per bottle, promises to reduce inflammation, boost your mood, strengthen your immune system, and restore homeostasis. This is one of the best CBD oils that Rya Organics produces.

The thing is, the results achieved by their products are not simply based on the full-spectrum CBD alone. These products also incorporate the effects of:

Boswellia extract

EPA

Sea buckthorn oil

Curcumin

DHA

MCT

Lemon

According to experts, the effects of these ingredients are very similar to those of CBD and when combined, produce the best results.

Visit Rya Organics

Mana Artisan Botanics

When you think of Hawaii, you probably think about the beautiful scenery, the volcanoes, and how close to nature the natives are. Now, when you think about it, you can think about their place in the world of CBD. Mana Artisan Botanics infuses Hawaiian botanicals into their whole-plant hemp extracts.

After browsing around on their website, it will become clear that each bottle of CBD oil from Mana Artisan captures a bit of Hawaii. Their oils contain ingredients such as:

Turmeric

Passionflower

Vanilla

Lehua

Though their line is not as extensive as some of the others on the market, Mana Artisan Botanics does provide a good variety of concentrations:

100 milligrams

600 milligrams

1250 milligrams

3605 milligrams

Visit Mana Artisan

CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman has been declared as a brand that is committed to providing wellness to the world with ultra-concentrated CBD, rich in terpenes. This company follows the industry standard an insists that their uniqueness is in their nanotechnology, which increases the bioavailability of their oils by 9 times.

In fact, their website can be seen as a source for all things related to CBD, such as:

Lab reports

FAQs (video and written)

Press releases

More

When it comes to oils from CBD American Shaman, the starting concentration is 300 milligrams per 30 milliliter bottle. They have several unique flavors, including:

Grape

Pina colada

Lemon

Cherry limeade

Natural

They start at $59.99 and can be purchased based on personal needs.

Visit American Shaman

Zatural

Zatural is unique, compared to many of the other brands on our list. This brand was built by a naturopathic physician named Maryann Stranger. At this time, they offer broad spectrum, full spectrum, and isolates. You can try a 300-milligram (30 milliliter) bottle for $27.50 to see how it affects you before trying a stronger concentration.

If flavor matters, Zatural has a few options for you. They offer:

Natural

Peppermint

Spearmint

Cinnamon

Lemon-lime

Finally, all of the CBD products from Zatural have been through third-party lab testing to ensure quality and purity.

Visit Zatural

Potential Benefits of CBD

More and more research points to the plethora of benefits offered by CBD. Below, we’ll explore 6 of these possible benefits.

May offer pain relief

Did you know that people were using cannabis as far back as 2900 B.C as a pain reliever?

Modern researchers have learned that certain components of the cannabis plant, including CBD, are what causes the pain-relieving effects. Our body contains a system known as the endocannabinoid system, which regulates various functions including:

Immune response

Pain sensation

Appetite

Sleep

Our body produces endocannabinoids, which are neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system. According to research, CBD can affect endocannabinoid receptor activity and interact with neurotransmitters, which could potentially reduce inflammation.

While it seems that CBD is most effective in relieving pain when combined with THC, there are some studies that indicate CBD alone may treat certain kinds of pain, including back pain and nerve pain.

Some research indicates that CBD may relieve symptoms of rheumatic conditions, such as fibromyalgia. One study looked at 2,701 people who had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Those who used CBD to treat their pain reported slight to significant relief of symptoms.

Finally, according to some rodent studies, CBD may help relieve the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis. However, at this time human studies are lacking.

Researchers are optimistic that CBD may provide relief from some types of pain- more studies are needed to confirm.

May reduce symptoms related to some mental health conditions

Anxiety and other mental health conditions can have a detrimental effect on your overall health and well-being. In most cases, these conditions are treated with pharmaceuticals, which usually come with a variety of undesirable side effects, including:

Agitation

Headaches

Insomnia

Drowsiness

Sexual dysfunction

Additionally, these medications are often benzodiazepines, which the user can become dependent on, leading to a substance abuse disorder.

Some studies have indicated that CBD oil may be able to treat some of these conditions, which has led those who have been diagnosed with these conditions to be a bit curious about this natural approach.

CBD oil has been used to treat anxiety and insomnia in children with PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, which is a type of anxiety. A small study in 2019 indicated that CBD effectively reduced symptoms related to PTSD, such as nightmares, in adults.

There have been several other studies indicating that CBD is effective for those suffering with social anxiety and other anxiety-related issues.

In addition to anxiety, there are some studies indicating that perhaps CBD can improve symptoms relating to depression. However, at this time, human evidence of this is limited. There are several studies that indicate that CBD may be helpful in reducing the depressive symptoms of individuals who have a cannabis use disorder.

Research in this area is ongoing.

May alleviate some symptoms related to cancer

Some believe that CBD could help alleviate some of the symptoms related to cancer and the side effects related to treatment, including pain, nausea, and vomiting. An older study looked at 177 with cancer-related symptoms and how CBD and THC affected them. These people had seen no relief with pain medications.

Individuals that were given an extract with both CBD and THC experienced a greater reduction in pain than those who were given the extract containing only THC.

Again, though CBD could help some people with cancer and symptoms related to cancer treatment, more research is necessary to determine if this should be part of the standard management of cancer symptoms.

May improve neurological disorders

Since CBD acts on the endocannabinoid system, researchers believe that it may be beneficial for those with neurological disorders.

When it comes to treating neurological conditions with CBD, two of the most commonly researched disorders are MS and epilepsy. Research in this area is still fairly new- but results have been promising.

In one study, researchers looked at 214 people with severe epilepsy. The patients were given 0.9 to 2.3. grams of CBD oil per pound of body weight. Their seizures were reduced by an average of 36.5%.

Another study showed that CBD oil was effective in reducing seizure activity in children with Dravet Syndrome, which is a complex childhood epilepsy disorder.

However, there were some people in both studies that experienced adverse reactions associated with CBD.

May improve heart health

There is some research linked with CBD indicated several benefits for the heart and circulatory system. One of these benefits is lowering high blood pressure.

High blood pressure has been linked to an increased risk of several health conditions, including metabolic syndrome, stroke, and heart attack.

Studies indicate that CBD may be beneficial for people with high blood pressure. Since CBD typically has a relaxing effect, it could help. One study looked at 9 healthy men treated with 600 milligrams of CBD oil. Those who took the CBD over the placebo saw a decrease in their resting blood pressure.

In this same study, the men participated in stress tests that typically increase blood pressure. The men who had taken the CBD only had a slight elevation in their blood pressure compared to the normal response.

Another study looked at 26 healthy men and found that treatment with 600 milligrams of CBD for 7 days resulted in a significant reduction in blood pressure versus the placebo group. With repeated dosing, the CBD group maintained low blood pressure levels in response to stress compared to the placebo group.

Research also showed that the group that was given the CBD had decreased arterial stiffness and improved blood flow after repeated dosing compared to the placebo group.

Other benefits

In addition to the health issues mentioned above, there are several other health issues that CBD may be able to treat. While more studies are needed to confirm the initial findings, CBD is believed to provide the following benefits:

Treatment for psychosis

Some studies indicate that CBD may help those with schizophrenia and other mental health conditions by reducing symptoms related to psychosis.

Treatment for substance abuse

CBD is believed to help relieve the feelings of anxiety and depression in individuals that struggle with addictions to certain drugs such as heroin.

Possible extension of life in glioblastoma patients

Recent studies indicate that treating patients who have glioblastoma with a combination of CBD and THC may extend their life. However, research in this area is limited at this time.

Possible sleep improvement

Though more research is needed, there is some indication that CBD can improve sleep for those who have sleep disorders.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

While CBD is considered safe and is usually well tolerated, there is some potential for adverse reactions. Some of the side effects noted include:

Diarrhea

Changes in weight

Changes in appetite

Fatigue

Some other, more serious side effects have been reported in childhood epilepsy studies and include:

Abnormal liver function

Pneumonia

Sedation

Drowsiness

However, these effects could be due to the interaction between CBD and other medications, including clobazam. In fact, CBD has been shown to interact with several medications, such as:

Diabetes medications

Pain medications

Antidepressants

Seizure medications

Therefore, before you try a CBD product for your condition, you’ll want to consult with a medical professional to avoid those harmful interactions.

Of course, you should also be aware that the market is saturated with CBD companies and products- many of which are low quality. However, you can be sure that products from the 21 companies we list here are high-quality and have been tested for purity and efficacy.

Also, many of the products on the market contain a blend of ingredients- not just CBD- which is usually herbal ingredients. Many of these have harmful interactions with prescription medications, so again- it’s important that you speak with your healthcare provider before you start using them.

Who Should Use CBD Products?

First of all, when it comes to CBD products, there is an age stipulation. Most of the CBD websites will require you to verify that you are “over the age of 18” before you can proceed to the site. If you say yes, you will be directed into the site. If you say no, you will be kicked out.

There are a few reasons for the age requirement. First, at this time, CBD products are only recommended for those over the age of 18. There is some research being done into giving these products to children- but at this time it has not been approved.

Second, there is not much research that has been completed on giving children CBD products. However, as mentioned, research is being done in this area and this may change in the future.

That being said, if you are an adult over the age of 18 and you experience any of the symptoms or conditions listed in the section on benefits, you might want to consider trying CBD- especially if you have been non-responsive to medical interventions. However, be sure that you consult with your physician before starting this or any other alternative treatments.

FAQs About CBD

CBD is still a fairly new thing on the market that is being used to treat a variety of conditions. As such, there are still lots of questions about it. Below, we’ll explore some of the most commonly asked questions about CBD.

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is the second major cannabinoid found in cannabis plants such as marijuana and hemp. THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the first. While THC has psychoactive properties, CBD is non-psychoactive. CBD can potentially have some positive effects on the body:

Reduction of pain

Reduction of muscle spasms

Stops nausea and vomiting

Reduction of anxiety and depression

Stops psychotic thoughts

Anti-oxidant

Alertness at low doses (with relief from what ails you)

Sedation at high doses

What can CBD be used to treat?

Research indicates that CBD can be used to treat a variety of conditions for individuals that have not responded well to traditional treatments. Every day, researchers are finding new ailments that seem to respond well to CBD treatment. However, at this time, CBD is most commonly used to treat anxiety, epilepsy, and chronic pain.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is an oral tincture of CBD. It is made by combining CBD extract from a hemp or cannabis plant with a base such as alcohol, hemp seed oil, MCT oil, etc. The oil is meant to be held under the tongue, which allows it to be directly absorbed into the bloodstream. This results in faster absorption- and faster effects- than taking a capsule or consuming an edible.

What are terpenes?

Many of the CBD products contain terpenes, which are essential oils that are found in plant, which provide the flavor and aroma. There are approximately 200 terpenes in the cannabis plant. Terpenes do have some benefits and work with CBD and THC to create the entourage effect.

Can CBD be given to pets?

Yes, CBD can be given to pets. After all, pets have many of the same conditions that humans do: anxiety, pain, inflammation, seizures, etc. However, you must be cautious because their dose is likely to be much smaller than yours. Since CBD works with the endocannabinoid system and dogs have a higher concentration of receptors in their brain, they are highly sensitive to CBD. Be sure to speak with your vet before giving your pet CBD.

Will CBD get you high?

As mentioned, CBD is non-psychoactive. This means that it will not get you high the way that THC does. However, CBD will help you relax, so you may feel a subtle “high”. For some, this relaxing effect is too sedating. For others, such as those who have insomnia, the relaxing/sedating effect is ideal.

Additionally, though it won’t get you high, some users of CBD products do report feeling relaxed, alert, and even experiencing mental clarity after taking CBD.

Is CBD hemp oil different than CBD cannabis oil?

Yes, CBD hemp oil and CBD cannabis oil are two completely different compounds. CBD hemp oil is made from the hemp plant and CBD cannabis oil is made from marijuana plants.

CBD hemp oil contains little to no THC. On the other hand, CBD cannabis oil does contain THC. In some cases, the amount of THC can be the same as that of CBD.

What does CBD do?

Research indicates that CBD can have the following non-psychoactive effects:

Alertness in low/moderate doses

Sedation in high doses

Pain relief

Relief from muscle spasms

Decreased anxiety and depression

Reduced inflammation

Stops nausea and vomiting

Neuroprotectant

Anti-tumor

Stops psychotic thoughts

Of course, this is just some of the most common effects of CBD. There is more research being done to find new uses.

Does CBD cause anxiety?

CBD is commonly used to treat anxiety. There has been lots of research into this area and many users will experience relief from their anxiety by using CBD.

That being said, anxiety is a complicated condition and not everyone will react the same way to CBD. Some users may experience new or worsened anxiety after using CBD. It’s best to speak with a medical professional before you self-dose with CBD.

Is it possible to overdose with CBD?

According to research, CBD is safe in high doses. That being said, it is possible to take too much. However, too much CBD will not result in a fatal overdose like prescription medications can. One of the major consequences of taking too much CBD is an increased feeling of drowsiness and/or lethargy.

Can CBD have negative interactions with medications?

Yes, there are certain medications that have an increased chance of a negative interaction with CBD. CBD is metabolized by CYP450, a group of enzymes in your body that also metabolize commonly used drugs. CBD inhibits the activity of these enzymes.

Most of these CBD/medication interactions result with higher doses of CBD, but you must be careful when taking life-preserving medications with CBD, such as those for epilepsy.

Can you get addicted to CBD oil?

The truth is, absolutely anything in the world can be addictive. That being said, CBD is not known to have addictive properties. In fact, some research indicates that CBD can be used to help break addictions to harmful substances.

Is CBD legal?

Yes, at this time, CBD is legal in all 50 states. So, you should be fine traveling within the United States. However, there are still some countries that have not legalized CBD. If you are traveling, make sure that you learn the legal status of CBD before you take it along with you on your trip. You may be fine going through the airport- but you will likely have issues getting through customs.

Conclusion

In recent years, CBD has become quite popular for a variety of reasons. Due to that popularity, there have been lots of CBD companies that have popped up. Some are better than others. Some offer high-quality products that will do what they promise. Others are low quality products that are useless. How can you know which ones you can trust and which ones you can avoid?

That’s why we put together this list of what we believe to be the 21 best CBD companies on the market. As you can see, they each have their own unique features and benefits. It’s up to you to decide which one best meets your needs.

Shop our top CBD oil pick here

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