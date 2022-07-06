Vision Supplements Review

As you gracefully age, your eyesight diminishes. Even people who have never had a history of eyesight problems start to face vision-related issues as years pass by. The good news is that you do not have to worry about the decline caused by age because vision supplements have been tested and proven to avert further deterioration.

Out of the hundreds of vision supplements, many of them work to the best of your vision. Some supplements claim to reverse blindness, fix vision-related problems, and increase overall eyesight.

In your quest for the ideal supplement, be wary that different supplements have different ingredients and formulas, and so are their mode of action. They will often induce different results, so one must be very keen when shopping for the ideal supplement. Also, be eager to choose from vision supplements whose ingredients have been tested, proven, and authorized, as there are many unscrupulous products out there.

Being the best vision supplement expert, we are here to guide you on the best supplements that will ease your eyesight problems. Listed below are some of the best vision supplements and formulas available across the various online platforms.

The Best Vision Supplements of 2022

On tested, analyzed, and proven supplements find their place on our list. We have contacted manufacturers, scrutinized lab reports, and made insights into thousands of insights on peer-reviewed reports to ascertain the wellness of the advertised most popular vision supplements.

Below are the best vision supplements available in stores for the year 2022:

Zenith Labs Vision 20

Performance Lab Vision

VisionMD

Nuzena Vision Support +

Lutenol

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula

Eagle Eye 911

Provisine

Eyesight Max

Vista Clear

Divine Vision 12

ReVision

Bonus Vision Guide #1: Sniper Vision System

Bonus Vision Guide #2: Natural Vision System

Bonus Vision Guide #3: Koori Vision Fix Protocol + Home Eye Test Kit

Zenith Labs Vision 20

Zenith formula labs are responsible for coming up with this advanced eyesight formula. Mainly, the supplement claims to retain healthy vision among the aging population. Vision 20 is one of the few supplements that doctors recommend. The product is a brainchild of Dr. Ryan Shelton of Zenith Labs.

To a large extent, the mode of action of Vision 20 is through getting rid of substances that induce poor eyesight. According to Dr. Shelton, as one age, the chances of the ROS toxins building up are very high and are responsible for reducing the clarity of the lens. The doctor asserts that Vision 20 is not a temporary remedy but a long-lasting cure for the problem. The stance held by the doctor is not a mere insinuation as it is backed by research.

Vision 20 contains carotenoids and zeaxanthin as the main ingredients. Notably, the two components are known for their abilities in maintaining eye health and vision.

Performance Lab Vision

Performance Lab vision is one supplement that offers a sharp and clear vision while maintaining robust eye care. Of particular interest is its ability to induce long-lasting clarity, night vision, and high-speed focus. According to Performance Lab, the supplement can eliminate the vision-impairing attributes of glare and reduce the devastating effects of blue light rays.

The most profound ingredients present in vision are bilberry extracts, blackcurrant extract, astaxanthin, lutein, and zeaxanthin. The presence of anthocyanins curtains the inflammatory action within the eyes, which significantly improves vision. All these benefits are available at a low price of $39. As you will confirm from the listed supplements, vision is one of the most competitively priced options.

VisionMD

VisionMD is a nutritional eye formula created by real optical doctors as a remedy against rampant eyesight-related problems. The supplement has been formulated using the recommendations from the National Eye Institute, meaning that its mode of action is guaranteed.

The cutting-edge eyesight remedy contains EVTene induced carotenes, Lyc-O-Mato lycopene, and OPtiLut synthesized with lutein and zeaxanthin. All three formulas are tested and proven to improve the effects of vision.

According to 1MD reports, the supplement is clinically proven to avert eyesight-related ailments and enhance vision capabilities. Also, the supplement claims to fight against age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and improve overall eye health.

Users of the supplement also enjoy the benefits of vitamin E and astaxanthin that prevent oxidative cellular degeneration, increase visual acuity, and maintain overall eye care.

Nuzena Vision Support +

Nuzena Vision Support supplement is an eye care supplement that brings forth the benefits of induced macular health, improved night vision, and the ability to protect the eyes from AMD. The supplement is packaged in one of the most appealing packages and rarely goes unnoticed.

The supplement claims to reduce the severity of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), improve overall vision and eye health to a large extent. Unlike many supplements whose ingredients are vague and uncertified, Nuzema is transparent with the elements, formula, and dosages present in their products.

The most profound ingredients in Nuzena are Vision Support, Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B12, biotin, Vitamin E, zinc oxide, and other essential nutrients.

Other mild but essential ingredients are lutein, bilberry extract, alpha-lipoic acid, zeaxanthin, eyebright, and quercetin.

Lutenol

Lutenol eye formula is a product that improves overall eye care health, strengthens the retina, lens while improving the antioxidant capabilities of vitamin A and Lutein. Also, the manufacturer claims that the supplement has been fortified with additional vitamins, minerals, carotenoids, and other herbal extracts to come up with a revolutionary eye formula.

Taking two tablets of VitaPost Lutenol guarantees the maintenance of their overall visual health. Also, the prevalence of ingredients such as bilberry caters explicitly to the retina due to their anthocyanosides. As the composition of naturally occurring lutein and zeaxanthin are generally high in the visual system, Lutenol contains only a mild percentage of these nutrients.

Of the hundreds of reviews found on their online platforms, Lutenol considerably improves overall health and has few registered side effects.

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula

Advanced Bionutritionals Advanced Vision Formula is a revolutionary eye health supplement with numerous ingredients that warrant its wellness as eye care and vision formula. The elements present in the formula include zeaxanthin, lutein, bilberry, and astaxanthin. Apart from the ingredients commonly present in other formulas, the advanced vision formula contains several unique ingredients. These include; L-taurine, Ginkgo Biloba, Cognizin, and beta-glucan. This fantastic set of components supports vision through cognitive enhancement.

According to the information fronted by Advanced Bionutritionals, users of the supplement benefit much from improved eye health, night vision, and reduced eyesight-related ailments. A classic case is one patient who took the supplement and received positive feedback during the next doctor’s visit.

PureHealth Research Complete Vision Formula

The eye care-based supplement retails for $49 per bottle, relatively low regarding the perceived benefits. The eye formula comprises bilberry extracts, copper, zinc, vitamin E, Vitamin C, lutein, eyebright extracts, and zeaxanthin, ingredients responsible for improving vision and overall visual health.

Scientific reports by Pure Health Research indicate that the formula nourishes the body with different natural ingredients that are clinically proven to induce and maintain a healthy visual system.

Additional reviews and testimonials on their online platforms indicate that the majority of the customers actually benefit from the supplement and that their visual health has dramatically improved from the time they started taking the supplements. Some claim that their conditions were so dire that they had to wear optical lenses and glasses, which they no longer use to see clearly. Others say that in slightly over three weeks since their first dose, their eyesight had significantly improved and can now attest to having a sharper vision.

Eagle Eye 911

The supplement is an excellent product from PhytAge Labs. The product sells both an optimal visual health supplement and an eyesight support product, guaranteeing twice as much protection, unlike other supplements. PhytAge Labs also ensures that Eagle Eye 911 induces clearer vision, optimizes optical function, fortifies retinal tissues, reduces eye strains, as well as other benefits not found in other visual health supplements.

These benefits are achieved through several benefits that include; quercetin (100mg), grape seeds (100mg), NAC (200mg), and L-taurine (400mg). The ingredients mentioned above act as antioxidants and whose action improves overall visual health. All purchases of Eagle Eye are backed up with a money-back guarantee if at all one is dissatisfied with the results of the supplement.

Provisine

Provisine’s mode of action is similar to that of other supplements such as ReVision, Vista Clear, and Divine Vision 12. Provisine contains several undocumented blends of ingredients purported to improve vision and overall eye care health like the supplements mentioned above. The credibility and authenticity of the product are supported by the fact that it is a product made by one Dr. Dean Avant. However, there is limited information on the medical credentials of the said doctor.

Official reports from its website claim that Provisine is a guaranteed solution for your eyesight. Also, the supplement’s price is relatively higher as the manufacturers claim it is a natural remedy that gives you back your 20/20 vision. The product is said to retain 20/20 vision in just a few weeks after taking the supplement.

Eyesight Max

Eyesight Max is a visual care supplement that claims to solve eye care ailments by eradicating their actual causes. Unlike other supplements that rely on vitamins and antioxidants to improve visual health, Eyesight Max uses a unique combination of ingredients to support its wellness.

Just like Provisine, the supplement purports to improve your vision specifically. Additional reports from the official website claim that all formula users are guaranteed to regain their 20/20 vision in a matter of weeks, thereby eradicating the need for prescriptions, exercises, and surgeries, notwithstanding the little details of the ingredients and dosages.

The manufacturer also claims that Eyesight Max gets rid of all eyesight-related ailments regardless of the conditions resulted from glaucoma, cataracts, muscular degeneration, type 2 diabetes, aging, or even eye injuries.

Vista Clear

Vista Clear is one of the few visual health supplements that thrive on an ancient Aboriginal recipe as its main ingredient. According to its official website, Vista Clear claims to use an ancient recipe for Aboriginals in Australia to improve their eyesight.

Interestingly, one of the ancient Australian tribes had eyesight four times better than our current selves. The formula’s manufacturer claims to have used aboriginal supplements, stating that their diet was highly enriched with essential vitamins and minerals necessary for optimal visual health.

The ingredients include 26 antioxidants, minerals, vitamins, herbs, St. John’s wort, hawthorn, skullcap, lemon balm, Bacopa monnieri, and chamomile. Unlike many supplements that include high doses of few ingredients, manufacturers of Vista Clear tend to use lower amounts of as many ingredients as possible. The formula is said to work wonders within a short time.

Divine Vision 12

Divine Vision 12 vision supplement is a cutting-edge formula from Divine Body Health. The manufacturers of the eye formula offer decimal information on the ingredients used in the supplement, their mode of action but are keen to indicate the purported benefits to expect.

Selling at $69 per package, Divine Vision is quite expensive compared to other competing rivals, though there is decimal information to warrant the extra cost incurred.

However, it is incredible to note that all Divine Vision 12 purchases come with a 180-day money-back guarantee, meaning that the manufacturers are pretty confident of the product’s ability to reduce and eradicate eyesight-related ailments. This means that one has a leeway to return the product and receive a refund if you do not experience the expected benefits within the first six months of taking the supplement.

ReVision

Unlike the majority of the eyesight formulas in the market, the ReVision nutritional eye supplement is made to induce instant results. One can purchase the product today and restore perfect eyesight in a day. The instant remedy comes at a considerable cost, bearing in mind that a month’s dosage will cost you $70, making it one of the most expensive supplements on our list.

The manufacturers of Revision are at it once again and have come up with ReVision 2.0, a vision and brain supplement that one can take for 3 to 6 months. The product is 100% natural and, therefore, safe for the body.

Bonus Vision Guide #1: Sniper Vision System

Maintaining clear vision is about taking supplements and maintaining a healthy diet and safe lifestyle. Sniper Vision System offers you strategies and diets to follow, exercises, and basic home-based tricks that one can perform at home to improve your vision without necessarily having to take too many supplements.

According to Dr. Richard Simmons, the man behind the Sniper Vision System, implementing all the documented strategies and guides guarantees a 20/20 vision. Interestingly, as the guide’s title goes, snipers require improved vision to undertake their functions, and that is precisely what the guide offers.

Dr. Richard Simmons purports that the guide uses proven strategies used effectively by snipers to improve their ability to hit targets. All purchases come with two bonus guides; Eye Test Home Kit and Clear Eyes Protocol.

Bonus Vision Guide #2: Natural Vision System

Natural Vision System is a collective guide that contains eBooks and videos that use natural therapies to improve your vision. According to the official website, strict adherence to the protocols stated in the guide will dramatically improve your eyesight. Bonus Vision Guide 2 is the brainchild of one Dr. Michael Tonka, the Chief Health Researcher at National Vision Improvement.

Dr. Tonka purports that the guide can help one successfully avert shortsightedness, long-sightedness, macular edema, cataracts, eye pressure, eye imbalance, and eyestrain. A striking notion is that the guide can help one alleviate astigmatism, bearing in mind no other eyesight guides claim to do that.

Bonus Vision Guide #3: Koori Vision Fix Protocol + Home Eye Test Kit

In partnership with Juke Turner, Koori has developed a treatment protocol for visual health ailments known as Bonus Vision Guide 3 that comes with a bonus; Koori Vision Fix Protocol and Home Eye Test Kit.

The protocol serves as an excellent guide for averting vision loss and regaining 20/20 vision clarity. On the customers’ guide, you will find one particular patient who claims to have been on the verge of blindness. Still, soon after learning about the wellness of the kit, the deterioration was corrected immediately. The green smoothie served as the source of sight restoration.

Koori admits that the Vision Fix Protocol and Home Eye Test Kit have been clinically and scientifically proven to correct failing eyesight and restore clear vision in less than three weeks. The remedy consists of common ingredients found at your local supermarket.

How We Ranked the Best Vision Supplements

All the supplements mentioned above claim to induce eyesight wellness one way or another. However, as no supplement is created similarly, we used several metrics to influence their health.

Science-Backed Ingredients for Vision

Vision supplements are taken to support and improve your eyesight. For this reason, the different ingredients used in the supplement must be scientifically proven to induce clear vision. Some of them serve as antioxidants that could cause inflammation, though visible results can only be seen after some time. Very few can offer exemplary results overnight.

Clinically-Based Dosages

Some supplements contain correct ingredients but in the wrong quantities and dosages. The wellness of these supplements cannot be guaranteed if the doses are below optimal levels. Only supplements that contain clinically-based dosages make the cut in our list. Additionally, the amounts must be backed up by clinical trials and research.

Manufacturer Reputation

Some manufacturers have a history of making reputable products and have made a name for themselves. However, others are known for importing cheap supplements from overseas factories, products whose wellness cannot be guaranteed, let alone their safety. Such manufacturers add their labels and market the products to unsuspecting buyers. The manufacturer’s ratings and credibility were important in deducing what supplements to include on our list and the ones to leave.

Medical Advisory Board

Reputable companies are backed up with medical advisory boards that sit medical doctors. The board may also include naturopathic doctors as part of the advisory team. We recommended supplements that were manufactured and approved and recommended by medical doctors. Such products have higher credibility as opposed to those that lack professional backing.

Customer Reviews

Eyesight is subjective. We cannot test every supplement and expect to have similar results. Based on our online analysis, numerous customer reviews and ratings deduce the wellness or otherwise of every supplement out there. We mainly considered independent reviews as the basis of our suitability criteria.

Pricing & Value

The majority of the vision supplements mentioned above range between $30 to $80. This does not mean that there are less expensive or more expensive products than these. We recommended supplements that have a stipulated price range so that buyers can be on the lookout. Also, the price of the supplement must be commensurate with the intended benefits.

Money back or Satisfaction Guarantees

Vision is unique to every person and cannot be generalized. Some supplements work effectively on some people, and on others, they may not be as suitable. The causes of poor vision are also just as diverse. Vision-related ailments may arise due to continued oxidation, while physical injuries may induce irreversible damage that cannot be undone even with surgery. We highly preferred supplements that came with a money-back guarantee in case of dissatisfaction.

Honest Advertised Benefits

The vision supplement industry is filled with many unscrupulous traders, and many of them advertise their products claiming to avert certain conditions which they cannot. Not all supplements can induce 20/20 vision or even cure ailments overnight. We were keen only to include products that offer transparent benefits.

Do Vision Supplements Work?

You may wonder if all the supplements found in online stores work or if the entire industry is a scam.

Revolutionary ingredients such as vitamin C, vitamin E, astaxanthin, lutein, and zeaxanthin, have been tested and proven to have outstanding abilities to induce vision-related benefits. Their mode of action mainly works as antioxidants and is capable of dealing with issues related to oxidation. These ingredients naturally occur in the eyes, meaning they need not always be present in vision supplements.

However, many vision-related ailments occur due to physical injuries and aging. These conditions tend to get worse as time goes. Though some of the vision supplements claim to reduce the severity of these cases, very few of them reverse these complications.

Scientific Evidence of Vision Supplement Benefits

Lutein is one of the most common carotenoid-based ingredients found in vision supplements as it reduces oxidation. Lutein has been scientifically proven to reduce age-related macular disease, a leading cause of vision loss. Lutein is also linked with supporting cognitive abilities and cardiovascular health.

Through its antioxidative abilities, lutein is essential in reducing inflammation in the eyes and brain. Scientific reports indicate that lutein is capable of improving overall eye health.

Zeaxanthin works independently without lutein. As per the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, zeaxanthin plays a central role in improving overall visual health. Essentially, zeaxanthin protects the retina from the adverse effects of ultraviolet light. This reduces degeneration of the eyes in the long run.

Additional reports indicate that lutein, zeaxanthin, and carotenoids positively impact eye health. Scientific experiments on quail eyes showed significant improvements in eyes. Quails are a credible specimen as their eyes are similar to those of primates.

Other supplements contain bilberry extracts. It is a natural fruit extract found in many supplements. Bilberry extracts were first used during the Second World War, where pilots ate bilberry jam to improve their night vision. In modern times, bilberry jam no longer persists but has been advanced to make it more suitable.

Side Effects of Vision Supplements

The majority of vision supplements have no registered side effects. Though they are not FDA certified, supplements should use ingredients and dosages that are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS). This means that the ingredients used must be selected from the FDA-approved list. All of the elements on the list have been clinically tested and found to have no side effects.

Adherence to the stipulated guidelines and dosages ensures that you stay clear of any significant side effects. However, it is essential to talk to your doctor before taking any vision supplement.

FAQs About Vision Supplements

Q: What is low vision?

A: Low vision is a medical condition that describes vision below 20/70 and cannot be averted using conventional glasses. Though it is different from blindness, low vision can significantly impede normal activities that require vision.

Q: What is legal blindness?

A: One is legally blind if, after correction, the central acuity remains below 20/200. Additionally, if your side vision is below 20 degrees, you also qualify to be legally blind.

Q: What is visual acuity?

A: Visual acuity is the ability of the eye to identify the most miniature identifiable objects, typically from a distance of 20ft.

Q: How do vision measurements work?

A: Perfect vision is usually 20/20. Optical measurements or visual acuity states the letter size one can read from a distance of 20ft. A person with perfect 20/20 vision can clearly identify the specific letter size from a distance of 20ft.

Q: What is myopia?

A: Myopia is the medical term for shortsightedness. This means that one can clearly identify symbols close to you but cannot identify those further away.

Q: What is hyperopia?

A: Hyperopia is the medical term for farsightedness. Persons suffering from the condition can clearly view objects further away but have trouble identifying those closer to them.

Q: Can I do anything to reduce my risk of vision loss?

A: Reports from CDC indicate that most people who have a visual impairment can be protected if an early diagnosis is made.

Q: What causes vision loss?

A: According to CDC, many visual-related ailments result from age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, cataract, and diabetic retinopathy.

Q: Does my risk of vision loss increase with age?

A: Vision loss increases with age. Blindness and visual ailments are rampant across older populations.

Q: What is diabetic retinopathy?

A: Diabetic retinography ranks as one of the most profound causes of blindness amongst the American population. The condition is induced by changes in the blood vessels in the retina. This means that diabetic persons must take eye exams every year to diagnose the condition from early on.

Q: What are cataracts?

A: Cataracts are one of the most profound causes of vision loss. The majority of the aging American population suffers from cataracts. Cataracts significantly impede vision, though the condition can be corrected through cataract-removal surgery.

Q: What are the risk factors for cataracts?

A: Diabetes, smoking, and exposure to sunlight have been documented to induce cataracts.

Q: What is age-related macular degeneration (AMD)?

A: Age-related macular degeneration is a critical eye condition that reduces visual abilities. Primarily, macula degeneration comes with aging, and persons can no longer enjoy clear straight vision. Being the light-sensitive part of the retina, the macula is responsible for sharp focus, but upon its degeneration, patients can longer see clearly. Over two million Americans of older age suffer from the condition.

Q: What is glaucoma?

A: Glaucoma refers to different eye conditions that are induced by damage of the optic nerve. The situation is mainly brought about by exceedingly high eye pressure. When detected and treated early enough, the condition can easily be averted.

Q: Should I be worried about ‘spots’ floating around in my eye?

A: These are pretty common and do not pose any significant damage. However, if they become exceedingly high, it is prudent to consult your doctor.

Q: What does 20/20 vision mean?

A: 20/20 vision means you have good visual acuity at 20 feet. It means you can read many sizes of letters on a Snellen chart while standing 20 feet or closer.

Q: Does 20/20 vision mean perfect vision?

A: Not all people who have 20/20 vision can be said to have perfect eyesight. Though they might have little trouble reading letters from a distance, their contrast sensitivity may be pretty low, meaning their vision is not perfect.

Q: What should I eat to maintain good vision?

A: Diets rich in proteins, vegetables, and fruits are essential for good visual health. Also, people should be keen to avoid foods with high cholesterol, added sugars, and saturated fats.

Q: What are the best vision supplement ingredients?

A: Vitamin A, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, lutein, zeaxanthin, omega-3 essential fatty acids, and other ingredients are necessary for improving your overall visual health.

Q: What’s the best vision supplement?

A: The best vision supplements are those that make the cut in our top-rated vision supplement list.

Q: How do I take an eye health supplement?

A: A tablet or two is enough to support your visual health.

The Best Vision Supplements of 2022 Final Word

Different vision supplements act differently to boost your vision. Majorly, they work by increasing the levels of zeaxanthin and lutein in your eyes. More complex ingredients induce overall cognitive health. Check out our list of the best vision supplement and order yours today!