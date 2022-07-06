Best CBD Creams, Balms & Salves for Pain

Millions of individuals suffer from chronic pain. CBD salves and balms provide help for many of these patients.

CBD pain creams infuse your skin with cannabidiol and other natural elements. The compounds in the cream are applied topically to relieve pain and inflammation at the cause.

In the market today, there are more CBD pain creams available. However, CBD pain creams are not all of the same quality. Read on to learn about the finest CBD pain creams, salves, and balms on the market in 2022.

Our Ranking of the Best CBD Creams 2022

Every CBD manufacturer claims that their pain cream uses high-quality CBD to relieve pain. Few pain creams, however, live up to that promise. We tested the pain creams listed here. We reached out to producers, double-checked certificates of analysis (CoAs). We discussed at length the topic of the finest CBD pain creams brands available today. Below are the results of our discussions.

According to our expert-level study and research on the finest hemp-based cannabidiol salves and balms for pain treatment in 2022, the best CBD creams are:

Bloom Hemp Topicals

CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream

CBDistillery CBDefine Skin Cream

cbdMD Recover

CBDPure Muscle & Joint Formula

Charlotte’s Web Topical Formulas

EirTree Skin Spray

Elixinol CBD Cream

Endoca CBD Cream

Green Roads CBD Skin Creams

Joy Organics CBD Creams

Kats Botanicals CBD Cream

Mana Artisans Botanics

Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream

PureKana Topical CBD Cream

RE Botanicals Relief Body Oils

Receptra Naturals CBD Topicals

Sabaidee Relief Rub

SolCBD Creams and Balms

Let’s get right into the nuances and subtleties of the best CBD creams for pain relief:

Joy Organics CBD Creams

Joy Organics’ CBD Sports Cream and CBD Cream are the company’s two leading CBD creams. Each container of the cream packs between 250mg to 400mg of CBD. The cream is used to ease aches and pains. Joy Organics is a famous brand in the premium CBD industry, recognized for its high-quality products and commitment to improved hemp. According to Joy Organics, CBD creams can hydrate dry, damaged skin, rejuvenate muscles and joints, and be applied anywhere for quick effects. The CBD Sports Cream was formulated to relieve painful muscles after an exercise. It does this by getting under the skin to target aching joints. Joy Organics CBD creams sell for $33 for a 250mg bottle and $40 for a 400mg bottle.

Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream

The Relief + Recovery Cream from Medterra mixes CBD with organic ingredients like menthol and arnica to create a topical CBD solution. Applying the cream to your body is said to provide an immediate cooling effect in addition to improving joint and muscle health. The Medterra’s Relief + Recovery Cream is made in three distinct strengths: 750mg, 500mg, and 250mg. Aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, leaf juice, safflower seed oil, ginger, and lemon peel are among the formula’s key components. All the products are tested by a third party to ensure that it is THC-free. Use the cream regularly to enjoy the benefits of about 99.6% of CBD.

Sabaidee Relief Rub

Sabaidee’s Relief Rub is a natural botanical combination that provides soothing relief. The balm is made with hemp-based CBD with a broad spectrum of effects. The cream has no artificial fragrances or chemicals. It also has a delicate sweet mint fragrance without the overwhelming menthol odor we see in many of today’s cheaper balms. Relief Rub is triple-tested for purity and effectiveness by various laboratories. It costs between $36 and $49 for a jar. Each jar contains 250mg of CBD. The CBD is extracted from Colorado hemp that is sustainably farmed. Camphor oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, sunflower oil, blue tansy, and wintergreen leaf have also been added to Sabaidee’s recipe. For relief, the firm suggests rubbing the balm into your skin and using it as needed.

Charlotte’s Web Topical Formulas

Charlotte’s Web is a famous brand in the CBD space. Two of the company’s flagship topical formulations and CBD creams are the hemp-infused balm with CBD and the hemp-infused cream with CBD. The cream can be applied with a stick or as a regular cream. Specialty formulations for back and neck discomfort, arthritic pains, and general cooling, among other things, are available from Charlotte’s Web. An ounce of Charlotte’s Web topical treatment contains 300mg of CBD for $15. Be assured that artificial colors, allergens, parabens, synthetic perfumes, dyes, and other hazardous substances are not in this formula.

cbdMD Recover

The Recover CBD cream from cbdMD is described as an anti-inflammation formula. Depending on your preferred dose, each tub of Recover contains between 300mg to 3,000mg of CBD. cbdMD claims that you can ease mild pains and stiffness while also moisturizing your skin. The pain-relieving components assist with various ailments, including post-workout healing, general discomfort and aches, and more. Just like the other creams here, the cbdMD Recover has less than 0.3 percent THC. It is made in the United States of America. Aromatic oils and shea butter are used in the recipe, in addition to CBD.

CBD American Shaman CBD Topicals

CBD American Shaman sells a variety of high-quality CBD topical treatments, such as serums and creams. The creams should be used to target particular regions of the body, according to the firm. Like all other CBD American Shaman products, the CBD topicals are manufactured from non-GMO hemp cultivated in the United States. For optimal absorption, CBD American Shaman has filled the creams with its unique nanotechnology. Terpene Rich Topical Serum (comes in 5mL or 15mL), CBD Body Lotion, CBD Face Cream, Topical Cream (available with 250mg or 500mg of CBD per bottle), Topical Serum Roll-On, and CBD Under Eye Serum are among the pain creams offered by CBD American Shaman. CBD American Shaman says that its pain relief creams can assist with dark circles under your eyes or aches all over the body.

PureKana Topical CBD Cream

A bottle of PureKana’s Topical CBD Cream contains 600mg of CBD. The formula, according to PureKana, can provide a hydrating and refreshing sensation. PureKana’s topical CBD creams have the same hemp extract as its CBD oils. You can moisturize your skin while enjoying supple, healthy, and rejuvenated skin by using the cream daily. Apart from CBD, arnica montana flower, capsicum, shea butter, and olive fruit oil are among the active components in PureKana’s Topical CBD Cream. The skin cream costs $80. Not just that, it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It has one of the most user-friendly application bottles on the market, making it simple to apply the cream anywhere on your body.

Receptra Naturals

Hemp creams, lotions, ointments, balms, butters, and salves are some CBD topicals made by Receptra Naturals. Creams, Serious Relief + Arnica sticks, and body oils make up the Serious Relief line that is the company’s most famous product line. Receptra Naturals created the cream with a combination of CBD and arnica to target irritated areas of your body while promoting quick recovery. The formula is naturally scented with jasmine, ylang-ylang, and camphor, promoting efficient muscle and joint recovery while also opening pores.

Muscle and Joint CBDFx

This cream is similar to many of the creams on our list. The CBDFx’s Muscle and Joint Cream is a cooling mix containing menthol, white willow bark, and CBD. On the other hand, caffeine is a component that we don’t find in other pain relief lotions. Each CBDFx Muscle and Joint Cream container contains 500mg to 3,000mg of CBD, depending on your preferred dose. CBDFx claims that the formula targets muscle aches and joint pain with potent anti-inflammatory botanical extracts. Menthol’s cooling sensation provides long-lasting pain relief, while white willow bark and caffeine are proven natural pain relievers.

EirTree Skin Spray

This product is the first on this list that is more of a spray than a cream. EirTree claims that its formula provides targeted muscle and joint relief. Doctors, chemists, and health experts have all endorsed it. The EirTree’s Skin Spray comes in five different varieties. These include hemp and CBD. The HYPO CBD from EirTree is packaged in a 12mL bottle with a sprayer. EirTree’s Skin Spray contains 900mg of CBD isolate per bottle, making it one of the highest dosages on this list. Two sprays of EirTree’s HYPO CBD are equal to 30mg. EirTree’s HYPO CBD Skin Spray isn’t cheap as it is sold at $90 a bottle. However, it is worth the price as it can deliver targeted relief all through the body.

CBDistillery CBDefine

CBDistillery sells a variety of CBD oils, gummies, and other items. These products include the CBDefine Skin Cream. A jar of the cream contains 500mg of CBD extracted from hemp. CBDefine also contains active components such as extra virgin, organic coconut oil, organic olive oil, organic sunflower oil, and more, in addition to CBD. Lavender, Tea tree, Frankincense, and Rosemary Essential oils are included in the recipe. For optimal effect, CBDistillery suggests applying a generous amount of cream to the target area.

SolCBD Creams and Balms

SolCBD offers two types of CBD creams and balms: the Nourish Formula and CBD Infused Herbal Balm. The CBD Infused Herbal Balm penetrates quickly and wholly into muscles and joints thanks to 250mg of organic hemp-derived CBD and an additional 12 herbal extracts. The balm costs $41 for a bottle. The Nourish recipe, on the other hand, employs 22 ingredients to provide CBD-infused skincare. SolCBD’s Nourish is sold as a synergistic mix of herbs and cannabinoids. These compounds come together to create the most advanced nourishing skincare product on the market, with a price tag of $55 per bottle.

CBDPure Muscle & Joint Formula

CBDPure has put 250mg of full-spectrum CBD in each tube of its Muscle & Joint Formula. CBDPure adds menthol and white willow bark to increase the recipe’s efficacy, which helps the mixture soothe the targeted areas and soothe sores, muscles, and joints. The manufacturer claims that a pea-sized quantity of their solution provides a laser-focused effect. Rub on a pea-sized amount to the desired region and wait for the benefits to take effect. Each tube will set you back at approximately $40. Eucalyptus, Jojoba seed oil, and Apricot extract are among the additional components in CBDPure’s Muscle & Joint Formula.

Elixinol CBD Cream

Elixinol has various CBD topicals, balms, and gels from which you can choose. All of the company’s topicals are manufactured entirely from organic hemp. They’re also vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and plant-based. The creams also contain active substances such as copaiba, capsaicin, and essential oils, in addition to CBD. The Hemp Balm is a full spectrum CBD balm with 500mg of CBD. The Sports Gel is a broad-spectrum CBD oil with 1,000mg of CBD, and the Lip Balm is the third of Elixinol’s three flagship CBD creams. The Lip balm is a full-spectrum CBD oil that can be applied directly to your lips.

Kats Botanicals CBD Cream

Kats Botanicals sells a variety of CBD creams, roll-ons, lotions, and other items. Popular Kats Distillery topicals include CHILL Relief CBD Roll-on, RENEW CBD Lotion and CBD Salve. Each jar of CBD Salve contains between 500 to 1,000 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD. Essential oils, beeswax, butters, and other substances are the other ingredients that make up the cream. Overall, it’s a moisturizing cream that aims to revitalize your skin while also assisting in restoring calm.

Conversely, the RENEW CBD Lotion comes in a container with 150mg of CBD. It has an amber fragrance, and it provides targeted treatment anywhere on your body. Kat Botanicals’ third topical is the CHILL Relief CBD Roll, and it is sold in 100mg and 1,000mg doses.

Endoca CBD Cream

Endoca sells CBD creams, salves, balms, CBD creams, balms, and ointments. Full-spectrum hemp extracts are used in manufacturing the products. The creams may be used regularly to maintain healthy skin, according to Endoca. CBD, shea butter, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, vanilla extracts, and coconut oil are key components. The company has five flagship CBD products. They are:

CBD Face and Body Oil (containing 30mg of CBD per ml and 300mg of CBD per bottle)

Hemp Whipped Body Butter (packing between 450mg to 1,500mg of CBD per jar)

Hemp Salve (containing 250mg to 750mg of CBD)

Hemp Deodorant (with 100mg of CBD)

Hemp Lip & Skin Balm are (containing 20mg of CBD).

RE Botanicals Relief Body Oils

RE Botanicals offers CBD products made from hemp cultivated in the United States on USDA-certified organic farms. The company maintains a high-quality production method, thus creating some of the finest CBD creams and balms on the market. The products made by the company include roll-on muscle rubs and body oils in various dosages. Each bottle contains either 200mg or 500mg of hemp-based CBD. The RE Botanicals Relief Body Oils, which start at $10 a bottle, include CBD, lavender, and other natural components to help relax your body.

Green Roads CBD Skin Creams

Green Roads is one of the most prominent CBD companies in the United States. The firm sells CBD topicals in various forms, including roll-ons, muscle and joint lotions, and ointments. Each Green Roads Pain Relief Muscle & Joint Cream bottle contains 50mg to 750mg of CBD. Each bottle also includes rosemary oil, avocado oil, menthol, and other substances. All these compounds help to relieve aching joints and muscles. Skin Relief CBD Cream, Cool Relief CBD Roll-on, and Heat Relief CBD Roll-on are among the other products made by Green Roads.

Mana Artisan Botanics

Mana Artisan Botanics is located in the foothills of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. The company produces a wide range of CBD oils and products and a full line of skin treatments. Like other Mana Artisan Botanics products, the skin creams are produced from whole-plant hemp extracts mixed with Hawaiian botanicals. Hawaiian Hemp Massage Oil and Hawaiian Hemp Balm (both made from hemp concentrate) are Mana Artisan Botanics’ flagship CBD topicals. The Mana Artisan Botanics balms are available from $35 to $80 for each jar. They may provide relief for your muscles and joints while also delivering 150mg to 300mg of CBD.

Bloom Hemp Topicals

Five of Bloom Hemp’s body lotions are the Essential Morning Roll-On, Full Spectrum Restorative Lotion, Essential Evening Roll-On, Zero THC Relief Balm, and Zero THC Restorative Lotion. A container of the Zero THC Relief Balm packs 100mg to 500mg of CBD. It also contains jojoba oil, evening primrose oil, emu oil, sesame oil, and argan oil. You also enjoy the advantages of other cannabinoids and terpenes in the cannabis plant because it’s a broad spectrum hemp oil. According to Bloom, the formula may reportedly help restore your skin to its ideal version. The Essential Morning and Evening Roll-Ons, on the other hand, are roll-on muscle relief formulations. That use peppermint, rosemary, and 200mg of full-spectrum hemp extract to release tight muscles.

How We Ranked the Best CBD Creams

CBD pain creams promise the same advantages: they claim to relieve aching muscles and joints by mixing CBD with other ingredients. All of the CBD creams listed above were put to the test. Then, using the rating parameters listed below, we could distinguish between the best and just ordinary creams on the market today.

Pain Relief

CBD pain creams aren’t made to make you smell better. The creams are used to relieve pain. According to many people, CBD pain creams relieve pain like no other medication they’ve used. The most important factor we considered was pain relief. We distinguished between excellent and mediocre CBD creams based on their ability to reduce pain.

CBD Dosage

The dosage of CBD in skin creams varies greatly. Some people prefer a high CBD dose, while others find that a lower amount gives them the same effects. Our favorites were skin creams with a range of dosing options.

Ease of Application

Some CBD lotions are greasy or unpleasant to use. However, others are gentle on the skin and are absorbed fast. Over time, the finest CBD cream manufacturers have improved their formula’s viscosity and absorbency.

Muscle Relaxation

CBD pain creams should help to relieve painful muscles and release tight muscles. Some people use CBD creams after exercising or participating in sports. The best CBD creams improve muscle relaxation.

Natural Ingredients

Natural ingredients are used in some skin creams to keep the recipe together. Others use synthetic substances or artificial chemicals to save money. When feasible, we selected creams with safe, natural components.

Hydration, Inflammation, and Other Effects

CBD has various impacts on the skin, including hydration, inflammation, and other side effects. Many people use CBD creams for several purposes, including pain relief, body rejuvenation, muscle relaxation, skin hydration, and inflammation reduction. While some of these effects are more difficult to measure, we took them all into account when determining our rankings.

Certificate of Analysis and Lab Testing

According to certificates of analysis and lab testing, nearly one-third of CBD products marketed online do not contain the claimed amounts of CBD and other cannabinoids. CBD pain creams that had certificates of analysis (CoAs) and underwent precise lab testing to validate CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids levels were preferred.

Fragrance

Some CBD creams have an unpleasant odor to them. Others feature an excessive amount of menthol, leading you to believe they’re providing good pain relief. Each CBD pain cream on this list was sniffed firsthand, and the scent factored into our rankings.

Company Reputation & Transparency

Some CBD businesses have a lengthy history of providing high-quality products while keeping a high level of transparency. Certain CBD companies even have medical advisory boards and pharmaceutical departments. We considered the company’s reputation and transparency while determining our rankings.

Sources of Hemp and CBD

Where does the hemp and CBD in the CBD cream come from? We considered hemp and CBD sources when compiling our list. Higher scores were given to products with high-quality, organic, and transparent hemp origins than those with unlisted hemp sources.

Price & Value

Some individuals are willing to pay $10 for a bottle of CBD skin cream. Others desire a product worth more than $150. We preferred CBD creams for various budgets, including low-cost and high-cost creams with varying doses.

Based on all of the qualities stated above, we assessed the best CBD creams available in 2022.

Who Should Use CBD Pain Creams?

CBD pain creams can help relieve muscular and joint pain. CBD pain creams are said to be the only source of pain relief for some patients. Others had tried everything before discovering CBD pain cream as a solution to their pain.CBD pain creams, according to research, may help with the following:

Pain relief

Inflammation

Soreness in muscles

Inflammation and joint pain

Body Recovery

Hydration and moisturization of the skin

Some people use CBD creams for their anti-aging effects. Others take them as pain relievers, focusing on specific body parts. CBD pain creams are used all over the body by some people, while others use them on their knees or elbows.

Many CBD lotions are marketed as specialized therapies for some regions of the body. For example, Lip balms claim to use CBD to target the sensitive area around your lips. Other creams promise effective treatment for arthritis, joint pain, and muscular aches and pains.

Dosage of CBD Pain Cream

CBD pain creams vary in concentration from 100mg to 3,000mg per jar. There is no appropriate or inappropriate CBD pain cream dosage. Some people claim that the maximum dosage is required to feel better. Others say a 100mg product gives them the same effect.

To find the better CBD pain cream for you, try few multiple concentrations. The amount of CBD in each recipe is sometimes less significant than the amount of menthol, camphor, and other elements.

Your body absorbs more CBD when the concentration of CBD in your pain cream is high. CBD affects the endocannabinoid system. CBD in pain creams can travel through the skin and into the bloodstream. It interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system. The quantity of CBD in your pain creams may affect your endocannabinoid system.

Side Effects of CBD creams

There have been no complaints of any harmful side effects from using CBD pain cream. The majority of people can use CBD pain cream without experiencing any adverse effects.

However, additional components in the CBD pain cream may cause irritation, redness, or allergic reactions. For example, you may be allergic to a particular fruit oil or essential oil in the recipe.

If you’re apprehensive about the effects of a topical CBD pain treatment, try using a tiny bit on your arm and observe the results.

There is no link between topical CBD use and severe adverse effects, according to research. Studies claim that most individuals can take a relatively high amount of CBD (1,500mg) per day without having severe adverse effects.

What Science Says About CBD Pain Cream

CBD and topical pain treatment creams are effective pain relievers in studies. CBD, menthol, jojoba, and other ingredients in CBD pain creams have all been found to have particular benefits in research.

In a 2018 study, researchers observed the effects of cannabinoids (including CBD) on pain and inflammation. After reviewing hundreds of studies on pain, inflammation, and CBD, researchers discovered that CBD appears to assist the body in easing pain and inflammation in various ways.CBD appears to help with a variety of pain and inflammation-related diseases, including arthritis. Researchers noticed substantial improvements in comfort and movement when the dogs were given CBD oil in this 2018 study on canines with osteoarthritis.

According to Northwestern Medicine, there’s proof that CBD oil and other CBD products can help with pain, inflammation, and arthritis. CBD products, both topical and oral, help with movement, pain, and comfort, among other things. Whether you’re battling a specific condition or simply wish to enhance your general mobility and reduce discomfort, CBD may be able to help.

One of the earliest studies on topical CBD and pain therapy was published in the European Journal of Pain in 2016. In that study, researchers looked at the efficacy of transdermal (i.e., topical) CBD for reducing inflammation and discomfort. The immune systems of rats were studied after they were given topical CBD for effects on inflammation.

The CBD gel significantly reduced joint swelling, limb mobility, and inflammation, according to the researchers. The researchers showed the cream was effective at dosages of 6.2mg and 62mg per day. The researchers concluded that topical CBD offers therapeutic potential for arthritic pain symptoms and inflammation. Based on these findings, they also do not cause adverse effects.

We know CBD pain creams seem to help, but we don’t honestly know how they work, as Discover Magazine detailed in 2020. CBD has been found to help soothe pain and inflammation, according to studies. Researchers are continuously discovering novel methods for CBD to act in the body.

The majority of CBD pain creams contain ingredients other than CBD. Menthol is used in several of the finest CBD products listed here. According to a 2014 study, topical menthol gels are known as topical analgesics because of their ability to relieve pain. Many workers in a slaughterhouse were given either menthol cream or a placebo in that study. The menthol group had a significant reduction in pain. Based on these data, researchers concluded that topical menthol reduced pain levels rapidly.

Researchers conducted a similar experiment in 2012, comparing the effects of menthol to those of ice. Two days after exercising the region, 16 individuals were given a topical gel containing 3.5 percent menthol or a topical application of ice. Researchers discovered that the menthol-based gel reduced observed pain more than ice.

Despite this study, some people are skeptical of CBD pain creams’ effectiveness. Researchers noted in this 2020 study that there was insufficient data to back up the topical effects of cannabis for pain treatment.

However, specific trials for skin illnesses, including eczema, psoriasis, pruritus, and inflammatory ailments, showed promising outcomes. According to the researchers, endocannabinoid receptors, including the receptors reached by CBD, are present in the skin.

Trials have shown that CBD pain creams can help with pain, inflammation, and mobility. Even though scientists aren’t sure how CBD pain reliever creams work, the blending of CBD, menthol, and other active ingredients helps in several ways.

Best CBD Creams Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a CBD pain cream?

A: CBD pain cream is a topical therapy that contains cannabidiol (CBD) and other compounds to relieve muscle and joint pain.

Q: How do CBD pain creams work?

A: CBD pain creams seem to work by reducing pain by targeting your endocannabinoid system, specifically the CB1 and CB2 receptors. These receptors mediate the pain and inflammatory processes. As research is being done on CBD, more is being learned about how CBD pain creams influence the body.

Q: What exactly is in CBD pain creams?

A: Botanicals, plant extracts, and essential oils are usually combined with a full spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract in most CBD pain creams.

Q: Which CBD pain cream is the best?

A: Charlotte’s Web, Joy Organics, and the other companies on our list make some of the best CBD pain relief creams available right now.

Q: What are the benefits of CBD pain creams?

A: Studies have indicated that CBD pain creams can help with inflammation, movement, and discomfort in a specific location of the body.

Q: Will using CBD pain creams result in a positive drug test?

A: THC is present in some CBD pain creams in trace amounts. But these trace amounts are unlikely to cause you to fail a drug test.

Q: Will CBD creams or salves intoxicate me?

A: CBD, unlike THC, does not have a psychoactive effect. No proof using CBD cream on your skin will get you high.

Q: How do full-spectrum CBD creams vary from broad-spectrum CBD creams?

A: Full-spectrum hemp contains the entire plant as well as all of the plant’s natural compounds, so your CBD product will contain THC and other components. Many of the same compounds are found in broad-spectrum hemp, but it does not include THC. You’ll need a broad-spectrum CBD cream if you want to stay away from THC completely.

Q: Is CBD cream allowed through airport security?

A: CBD pain relief cream will be treated similarly to any other liquid or gel by airport security. You should have no trouble getting it through security at the airport. CBD products are illegal in some countries, so you might not be able to get through customs.

Q: Is it legal to use CBD pain creams?

A: In all 50 states, CBD pain creams are legal. CBD creams should contain less than 0.3 percent THC to be considered CBD creams.

Q: What is the THC content of CBD cream?

A: CBD creams are required by law to contain less than 0.3 percent THC. By law, all CBD creams must have less than 0.3 percent THC. THC is included in certain creams at a concentration of 0.01%. (manufacturers do away with the THC from the finished product).

Q: What is the difference between hemp cream and CBD cream?

A: CBD and hemp salves are interchangeable terms. There is a technical distinction between hemp seed oil and CBD oils: hempseed oil is derived from the seeds of the cannabis plant. On the other hand, CBD is derived from the plant’s flowers, buds, stems, and leaves. The majority of hemp and CBD pain creams, on the other hand, are comparable. Both names refer to the same thing.

Q: Is it safe to use CBD pain creams?

According to studies, most people may safely use up to 1,500mg of CBD per day. With the pain treatment creams listed above, you’re getting a lot less CBD. Even if you slathered your entire body with CBD pain treatment lotion, you’re unlikely to suffer any severe side effects from the CBD dose.

Q: What is the best way to apply CBD pain salves?

A: Follow the directions on the back of the container of CBD pain relief cream. Most manufacturers recommend applying a pea-sized quantity of cream to a specific area of your body as needed for pain relief.

Q: What are the CBD pain cream’s adverse effects?

A: CBD topical therapy has been shown in tests to have no significant side effects. It’s possible, though, that some of the CBD cream’s ingredients, such as essential oils or plant extracts, trigger some of your allergies.

The Best CBD Creams 2022 Final Thoughts

Pains and aches in joints and muscles can be relieved with CBD pain creams. Some manufacturers claim that their products can assist with pain treatment, inflammation, and soreness.

Today, more CBD pain creams are available than ever before. Many of these creams promise to have similar effects. Use any of the above-mentioned topical skin lotions and balms to get the advantages of CBD pain treatments.