- Menu
- Search
- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Life
- Opinion
- Obituaries
- Classifieds
- Green Editions
- Subscribe
- Newsletters
- Connect2Classes
- About Us
- Subscribe
State parks commission approves St. Edward Seminary lease proposal
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved a motion directing…
The Latest
Former Kirkland mayor, Northwest College president D.V. Hurst | OBITUARY
Kuderer replaces Cyrus Habib in WA Senate
Hundreds attend St. Edward Seminary public hearing
DelBene selected to serve on House Ways and Means Committee
New city councilmember brings extensive transportation experience
Kirkland Potala Village developer pleads guilty to federal charges, could face 10 years
News
Carpool-only spaces coming to South Kirkland Park and Ride on Feb. 1
In August, King County officials spoke of plans for a permit system…
Man arrested for DUI after passing out in Jack in the Box drive thru | Kirkland Police Blotter
The blotter feature is both a description of a small selection of…
Rep. Kuderer among candidates to take Lt. Gov. Habib’s vacated 48th District Senate seat
Kirkland residents can recycle Christmas trees beginning Jan. 2
Totem Lake section of CKC to temporarily close
Eastside police departments examine future of proactive policing
Kirk Elementary closed Wednesday due to heating issues
Sports
2017 Registration open for Kirkland American, Kirkland National Little League
Ballgames don’t start until mid-March, but registration has already opened for both…
Lake Washington boys rally to stun Mercer Island
For three-and-a-half quarters of basketball, the Lake Washington High basketball team found…
Prep roundup: Mercer Island girls beat Lake Washington, Juanita girls beat Liberty
Northwest University community donates thousands to family of former player
Prep roundup: Bellevue girls beat Juanita in double overtime
Lake Washington wrestling beats Juanita, Sammamish in double dual
Bothell beats Juanita in QFC Classic semifinals
Life
Aegis to host talk on dementia, support group for post-holiday blues in seniors
Aegis Lodge will present two free events this month for local residents.…
Next State Parks free days at St. Edward, Bridle Trails are Jan. 15, 16
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced that Jan. 15-16…
Opinion
Ray Conner leaves our region a better place | Gregoire
When Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner recently announced his decision to…
Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon
Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon…
Business
Home buyer frustration continues in King County with limited selection and increases in prices
Like many other months of 2016, December was frustrating for buyers across…
Columbia Hospitality expands to include Kirkland’s Heathman Hotel
The following is from a Columbia Hospitality release: Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based…
Bruce Wynn steps down as director of the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce
Kirkland-based law firm Livengood Alskog hires Alex Hurt
Washington unemployment rate drops in November
What ‘Trumponomics’ could mean for local businesses in 2017
Teen CEO business competition offers funding for teen small business owners
Most Read
Northwest University community donates thousands to family of former player
Bruce Wynn steps down as director of the Kirkland Chamber of Commerce
Kirkland Potala Village developer pleads guilty to federal charges, could face 10 years
Polar plungers start new year with swim in Lake Washington
New KDA executive director shares plans for 2017
Most Commented
Home for the holidays | Mason is first Navy grad from JHS | Kirkland Reporter
Trumpification of Saint Edward State Park | Letter | Kirkland Reporter
Sabine gains boatload of knowledge as UW ocean intern | Kirkland Reporter
New fee structure for Kirkland ballfields a curveball for kids, local sports organizations say
Preventing gender discrimination | Letter | Kirkland Reporter