Juanita High School students walk down 132nd Street as part of a protest on Nov. 14. JOHN WILLIAM HOWARD/Kirkland Reporter

‘Fighting Heroin’ leads top-10 most-read stories from 2016

This year has been marked with big news in Kirkland, from the…

 

Saint Edward Seminary in Saint Edward State Park on the Kirkland and Kenmore boundary. Reporter file photo

Second Saint Edward Seminary meeting announced

 

Intoxicated homeless man found sleeping in Totem Lake McDonalds | Kirkland Police Blotter

 

Kirkland City Hall - Reporter file photo

Parks and community services administrative staff relocate to Kirkland City Hall

 

EvergreenHealth honors Health Heroes

  • 5 days ago

 

News
Anthony Ramos-Estrada of Kirkland graduates from the Washington Youth Academy on Dec. 17 and is congratulated by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Gov. Jay Inslee. Contributed photo

Kirkland teen graduates from Washington Youth Academy

Anthony Ramos-Estrada of Kirkland was among the 149 cadets who graduated from…

  • 3 days ago

 

Washington State Department of Transportation

Westbound SR 520 closed for construction duirng the next two nights

Westbound State Route 520 will close tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 28 and tomorrow,…

  • 3 days ago

 

Sports
web1_161229-KIR-TS-JuanitaBBX1

Bothell beats Juanita in QFC Classic semifinals

Cameron Tyson led the Bothell High boys basketball team to a 68-45…

 

web1_170106-KIR-TS-TaylorStrong

Northwest University to raise funds for family of former player, cancer victim

Northwest University men’s basketball coach John Van Dyke sent a text to…

 

Life
Barbie Collins Young (left) and Jody Anderson (right) present Felicia Porter with a holiday gift basket outside of the Kirkland Urban construction site, where Porter works as a flagger. The gift basket is filled with items from appreciative Kirkland residents. Contributed photo

Kirkland residents say thanks to the ‘friendly flagger’

  • 1 week ago

 

Opinion
web1_170106-KIR-Cartoon1

Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon

Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon for Dec. 30 - Frank…

  • 2 days ago

 

Letters to the editor can be submitted to editor@kirklandreporter.com.

Retirement incomes not rising as fast as the cost of government | Letter

State and Federal retirement incomes have been reduced to less than one…

  • 2 days ago

 

Business
Kirkland resident Rich Bergdahl was among 11 individuals singled out for special honors at the 2016 Installation and Awards Banquet of the Seattle King County Realtors. Contributed photo

Kirkland resident honored by Seattle King County Realtors

Kirkland resident Rich Bergdahl was among 11 individuals singled out for special…

  • 1 week ago

 

Kirkland Reporter Print Edition, Dec 30

