‘Fighting Heroin’ leads top-10 most-read stories from 2016
This year has been marked with big news in Kirkland, from the…
The Latest
Home for the holidays
Driver in Juanita Drive accident could face vehicular assault charge
Eastside police departments examine future of proactive policing
Sen. Rosemary McAuliffe shares ‘retirement’ plans
Kirkland City Hall volunteers support customer service experience
Silver bells: ICS students show off newest creations
News
Kirkland teen graduates from Washington Youth Academy
Anthony Ramos-Estrada of Kirkland was among the 149 cadets who graduated from…
Westbound SR 520 closed for construction duirng the next two nights
Westbound State Route 520 will close tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 28 and tomorrow,…
Woman nearly bites off man’s nipple during assault | Kirkland police blotter
King County implements first Best Starts for Kids strategy
Kirkland StyroFest recycling events return in 2017, with changes
Agenda for Saint Edward Seminary special meeting posted
WSDOT: Plan ahead for hassle-free Christmas travel
Sports
Bothell beats Juanita in QFC Classic semifinals
Cameron Tyson led the Bothell High boys basketball team to a 68-45…
Northwest University to raise funds for family of former player, cancer victim
Northwest University men’s basketball coach John Van Dyke sent a text to…
Adams posts second consecutive 30-point game in win over Kingston
Regan-Hughes scores 29 as Juanita beats Kamiak at QFC Classic
Juanita girls developing support roles amid four-game winning streak
Adams posts third 30-point game this season in Rebel win over Jackson
Results from Central Park Tennis Club girls tournament on Dec. 17-19
Opinion
Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon
Have a yuge New Year | Cartoon for Dec. 30 - Frank…
Retirement incomes not rising as fast as the cost of government | Letter
State and Federal retirement incomes have been reduced to less than one…
Business
Kirkland resident honored by Seattle King County Realtors
Kirkland resident Rich Bergdahl was among 11 individuals singled out for special…
