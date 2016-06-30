Saint Edward Seminary in Saint Edward State Park on the Kirkland and Kenmore boundary. Reporter file Photo

State parks commission approves St. Edward Seminary lease proposal

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously approved a motion directing…

 

From left, Phyllis Platz, Bertha Fitzgerald and Julie Bebee. Contributed photo

Long-time volunteer at Juanita Elementary Bertha Fitzgerald | OBITUARY

  • 5 hours ago

 

Eastside legislators talk taxes, tolls in chamber breakfast

 

Nytec recently unveiled the Ocean Medallion, which will enhance the customer experience for Carnival Corporation on its cruise ships. Nytec’s Product Innovation Center is located in Kirkland. Contributed photo

Nytec unveils new technology for Carnival cruises

 

New KDA executive director shares plans for 2017

 

Carpool-only spaces coming to South Kirkland Park and Ride on Feb. 1

In August, King County officials spoke of plans for a permit system…

 

Man arrested for DUI after passing out in Jack in the Box drive thru | Kirkland Police Blotter

The blotter feature is both a description of a small selection of…

 

2017 Registration open for Kirkland American, Kirkland National Little League

Ballgames don’t start until mid-March, but registration has already opened for both…

 

web1_170106-KIR-TS-LWboys

Lake Washington boys rally to stun Mercer Island

For three-and-a-half quarters of basketball, the Lake Washington High basketball team found…

 

Aegis to host talk on dementia, support group for post-holiday blues in seniors

Aegis Lodge will present two free events this month for local residents.…

  • 6 hours ago

 

Next State Parks free days at St. Edward, Bridle Trails are Jan. 15, 16

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission has announced that Jan. 15-16…

  • 3 days ago

 

Ray Conner leaves our region a better place | Gregoire

When Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray Conner recently announced his decision to…

  • 7 hours ago

 

Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon

Because of Sound Transit, my car tabs have almost tripled! | Cartoon…

  • 7 hours ago

 

Home buyer frustration continues in King County with limited selection and increases in prices

Like many other months of 2016, December was frustrating for buyers across…

  • 3 days ago

 

Columbia Hospitality expands to include Kirkland’s Heathman Hotel

The following is from a Columbia Hospitality release: Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based…

  • 3 days ago

 

Kirkland Reporter Print Edition, Jan 6

